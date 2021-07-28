Log in
Anglo American : rough diamond sales value for De Beers' sixth sales cycle of 2021

07/28/2021 | 02:13am EDT
28 July, 2021

Anglo American plc announces the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auctions) for De Beers' sixth sales cycle of 2021, amounting to $510 million.

Cycle 6 2021(1)
(provisional) 		Cycle 5 2021(2)
(actual) 		Cycle 6 2020
(actual)
Sales value(3) $510m $477m $116m

(1) Cycle 6 2021 provisional sales value represents sales as at 27 July 2021
(2) Cycle 5 2021 actual sales value represents sales between the dates of 7 June and 22June.
(3) Sales values are quoted on a consolidated accounting basis. Auction sales included in a given cycle are the sum of all sales between the end of the preceding cycle and the end of the noted cycle.

Owing to the restrictions on the movement of people and products in various jurisdictions around the globe, De Beers Group has continued to implement a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales during the sixth sales cycle of 2021, with the Sight event extended beyond its normal week-long duration. As a result, the provisional rough diamond sales figure quoted for Cycle 6 represents the expected sales value for the period 12 July to 27 July and remains subject to adjustment based on final completed sales.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers Group, said: 'Our sixth sales cycle of the year has seen the continuation of good demand for rough diamonds, driven by strong demand for diamond jewellery in the key US and China consumer markets. With the ongoing strength in consumer sales of diamond jewellery, the outlook remains positive for the second half of the year, subject to the risks that the pandemic continues to present across the globe.'

For further information, please contact:
Media Investors
UK UK
James Wyatt-Tilby Paul Galloway
Email: james.wyatt-tilby@angloamerican.com Email: paul.galloway@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8759 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8718
Marcelo Esquivel Emma Waterworth
Email: marcelo.esquivel@angloamerican.com Email: emma.waterworth@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8891 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8574
Katie Ryall Juliet Newthn
Email: katie.ryall@angloamerican.com Email: juliet.newth@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8935 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8830
South Africa Michelle Jarman
Nevashnee Naicker Email: michelle.jarman@angloamerican.com
Email: nevashnee.naicker@angloamerican.com Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 1494
Tel: +27 (0)71 164 5719
Sibusiso Tshabalala
Email: sibusiso.tshabalala@angloamerican.com
Tel: +27 (0)11 638 2175
Nomonde Ndwalaza
Email: nomonde.ndwalaza@angloamerican.com
Tel: +27 (0) 11 638 0228

Notes to editors:

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers - safely and sustainably.

As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, premium quality iron ore and metallurgical coal for steelmaking, and nickel - with crop nutrients in development - we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. More broadly, our Sustainable Mining Plan commits us to a series of stretching goals to ensure we work towards a healthy environment, creating thriving communities and building trust as a corporate leader. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock enduring value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Forward-looking statements:

This announcement includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement, including, without limitation, those regarding Anglo American's financial position, business, acquisition and divestment strategy, dividend policy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to Anglo American's products, production forecasts and Ore Reserves and Mineral Resource estimates) and environmental, social and corporate governance goals and aspirations, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Anglo American, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Anglo American's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Anglo American will operate in the future. Important factors that could cause Anglo American's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, levels of actual production during any period, levels of global demand and commodity market prices, mineral resource exploration and development capabilities, recovery rates and other operational capabilities, safety, health or environmental incidents, the effects of global pandemics and outbreaks of infectious diseases, the outcome of litigation or regulatory proceedings, the availability of mining and processing equipment, the ability to produce and transport products profitably, the availability of transportation infrastructure, the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on market prices and operating costs, the availability of sufficient credit, the effects of inflation, political uncertainty and economic conditions in relevant areas of the world, the actions of competitors, activities by courts, regulators and governmental authorities such as in relation to permitting or forcing closure of mines and ceasing of operations or maintenance of Anglo American's assets and changes in taxation or safety, health, environmental or other types of regulation in the countries where Anglo American operates, conflicts over land and resource ownership rights and such other risk factors identified in Anglo American's most recent Annual Report. Forward-looking statements should, therefore, be construed in light of such risk factors and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Anglo American expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking (except as required by applicable law, the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, the UK Listing Rules, the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the Listings Requirements of the securities exchange of the JSE Limited in South Africa, the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Botswana Stock Exchange and the Namibian Stock Exchange and any other applicable regulations) to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Anglo American's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Nothing in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that future earnings per share of Anglo American will necessarily match or exceed its historical published earnings per share.

Certain statistical and other information about Anglo American included in this announcement is sourced from publicly available third-party sources. As such, it has not been independently verified and presents the views of those third parties, though these may not necessarily correspond to the views held by Anglo American and Anglo American expressly disclaims any responsibility for, or liability in respect of, such information.

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 06:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
