Anglo American shares fell 2% in London today, after Peabody's decision to terminate its November 2024 agreement with the mining company, which aimed to buy its steelmaking coal business in Australia.



The decision was made due to an incident that occurred at the Moranbah mine on March 31, which Anglo American said "did not constitute a material adverse change."



This belief is reinforced by the absence of damage to the mine or equipment and by the clear progress made in the rigorous and structured regulatory process for the restart of the mine, it said.



Very disappointed that Peabody has decided not to finalize the transaction, the group will soon launch arbitration to seek damages and says it is "confident of concluding an alternative sale process in a timely manner."