FTSE 100
Bank of America raises Antofagasta price target to 2,520 (2,500) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Anglo American to 'sell' (hold) - price target 2,000 (3,000) pence
Bank of America cuts Anglo American price target to 3,100 (3,200) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Rio Tinto to 'hold' (buy) - price target 5,800 (5,900) pence
Bank of America raises Fresnillo price target to 650 (620) pence - 'neutral'
Berenberg cuts Fresnillo price target to 560 (680) pence - 'hold'
Redburn cuts Darktrace to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 610 pence
Goldman Sachs raises Beazley price target to 895 (885) pence - 'buy'
Exane BNP cuts Ashtead Group to 'underperform' - price target 4,800 pence
Barclays cuts IAG price target to 260 (270) pence - 'overweight'
Oddo BHF cuts Burberry price target to 940 (1,080) pence - 'underperform'
UBS cuts Burberry price target to 720 (750) pence - 'sell'
Barclays raises Marks & Spencer price target to 360 (315) pence - 'overweight'
FTSE 250
Berenberg cuts Hochschild Mining to 'hold' (buy) - price target 200 pence
Berenberg raises Endeavour Mining price target to 2500 (2400) pence - 'buy'
Stifel cuts Witan Investment to 'hold'
Stifel raises Alliance Trust to 'hold'
SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
Barclays raises Bank of Ireland target to 11.60 (11.30) EUR - 'equal weight'
Berenberg raises Adriatic Metals to 'buy' (hold) - price target 250 (260) pence
Berenberg raises Wheaton Precious Metals target to 5,200 (5,100) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Tharisa price target to 130 (120) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Pan African Resources price target to 38 (32) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Kenmare Resources price target to 420 (430) pence - 'hold'
Berenberg raises Griffin Mining price target to 180 (170) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Central Asia Metals price target to 240 (220) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Andrada Mining price target to 9 (10) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Yellow Cake price target to 722 (776) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Base Resources to 'hold' (buy) - price target 15 pence
