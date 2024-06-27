Anglo American plc is one of the world's leading mining groups. The activity is organized around 10 families of products: - iron ore: 59.3 million tons produced in 2022; - copper: 664,000 tons produced; - palladium; - diamond: 34.6 million carats produced; - rhodium; - thermal coal; - metallurgical coal; - platinum; - manganese; - nickel: 39,800 tons produced. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (4%), Europe (13.3%), China (24%), Japan (14.8%), India (7.5%), Asia (18.6%), South Africa (3.5%), Africa (5.5%), Brazil (2.6%), Chile (2.2%), South America (0.1%), North America (3.1%) and Australia (0.8%).

Sector Diversified Mining