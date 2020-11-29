Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American plc    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Factbox: Frontrunners to lead top iron ore miner Rio Tinto

11/29/2020 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE/JOHANNESBERG (Reuters) - Rio Tinto's board is looking for a new chief executive to take the company's reins by the end of March. Investors and bankers say the field is narrowing to a handful of candidates.

Brian Gilvary

The former Chief Financial Officer of BP has proven himself to be adept at cleaning up messes and firefighting, investors say.

Gilvary, 58, who retired from BP in June after 34 years including eight as finance chief, oversaw the oil giant's recovery from the catastrophic Deepwater Horizon oil spill which cost it $65 billion in fines and huge reputational damage.

Gilvary also led discussions with BP's top investors around the oil and gas company's commitment to reducing carbon emissions, which led to a 2019 shareholder resolution in which BP committed to align its strategy with the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Still, the British oil executive has drawbacks: he has no mining industry experience, and although he has a good reputation for stakeholder management and relationships, he does not have experience in Australia.

Gilvary declined to comment when asked about his possible candidacy for the Rio job.

Stephen Pearce

Pearce, 56, an Australian who was appointed as Anglo American's financial director in 2017, was previously an executive director and CFO at Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group.

He has also held senior positions in Australian engineering and oil and gas companies.

A chartered accountant, Pearce's years at Fortescue and Anglo American were marked by slashing debt while raising spending cautiously.

He has also been spoken of in the industry as a possible successor for Anglo American's CEO Mark Cutifani.

Pearce and Anglo American declined to comment.

Andrew Cole

The chief executive of Australian copper producer Oz Minerals, Cole spent 22 years at Rio Tinto and is well regarded by analysts and investors as a forward thinker and strong project manager.

A geophysicist by training, the 50-year-old Australian ran Rio's iron and titanium division out of Montreal, managed its China exploration joint venture and has worked on various projects around the world.

"Get the people and culture right, and the rest will take care of itself," he says on his LinkedIn profile.

Critics suggest that Cole, may not yet have the operational experience for the top job.

Nev Power

The 62-year-old former chief executive of Fortescue drove it to become the world's fourth-biggest producer of iron ore under his watch.

The charismatic Australian has built solid relationships in government, most recently chairing Australia's COVID-19 economic recovery plan.

The plan, which will rely on an expansion of Australia's natural gas to fuel manufacturing, has been criticised by some energy experts who favour renewables as a cleaner, more economic solution.

Candidates seen as long shots include Shell Australia chairman Zoe Yujnovich, who once ran Rio's Canadian iron ore business, and former AngloGold Ashanti boss Kelvin Dushnisky.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Helen Reid in Johannesberg; additional reporting by Ron Bousso, Ron Bousso, Zandi Shabalala and Clara Denina in London; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -0.04% 2265.5 Delayed Quote.4.26%
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED 2.50% 324.64 End-of-day quote.2.57%
BP PLC -0.23% 262.9 Delayed Quote.-44.25%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -0.32% 18.54 End-of-day quote.73.43%
HORIZON OIL LIMITED 0.00% 0.062 End-of-day quote.-48.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.13% 48.24 Delayed Quote.-27.73%
OZ MINERALS LIMITED 1.32% 16.13 End-of-day quote.52.89%
RIO TINTO GROUP -1.36% 102.86 End-of-day quote.2.45%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.43% 4922.5 Delayed Quote.9.32%
WTI 0.00% 45.54 Delayed Quote.-26.73%
All news about ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
05:10pFACTBOX : Frontrunners to lead top iron ore miner Rio Tinto
RE
04:22pField narrows for global miner Rio Tinto's top job
RE
11/25Pebble Mine Proposal in Alaska Rejected Over Environmental Concerns -- 3rd Up..
DJ
11/25Pebble Mine Proposal in Alaska Rejected Over Environmental Concerns -- nd Upd..
DJ
11/19De Beers diamond sales rise as demand recovers from COVID-19 hit
RE
11/18De Beers diamond sales rise as demand recovers from COVID-19 hit
RE
11/18Consortium pulls plug on S.Africa's Thabametsi coal plant
RE
11/18ANGLO AMERICAN : De Beers Diamond Sales Slip in Ninth Cycle
DJ
11/18ANGLO AMERICAN : rough diamond sales value for De Beers' ninth sales cycle of 20..
PU
11/16Investors tell European firms to reveal 'missing' climate costs in their acco..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 250 M - -
Net income 2020 2 412 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 2,84%
Capitalization 37 223 M 37 264 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 31,13 $
Last Close Price 30,16 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Anne L. Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC4.26%37 264
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-7.33%8 562
YAMANA GOLD INC.30.74%4 888
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC16.28%1 458
ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED70.09%444
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION-6.61%357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ