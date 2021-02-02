Log in
Glencore appoints Anglo American's ex-boss Carroll to board

02/02/2021 | 11:05am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar

(Reuters) - Swiss commodities trader Glencore said on Tuesday it had appointed Cynthia Carroll, the former chief executive officer of London-based miner Anglo American, to its board of directors.

Carroll, who led Anglo American for more than five years until she stepped down in 2013, will join Glencore's board immediately as an independent non-executive director.

The appointment follows report of Glencore's long-time boss, Ivan Glasenberg, stepping down later this year to be replaced by Gary Nagle, head of coal assets at the mining and trading group.

A geologist by training, New Jersey-born Carroll moved from the aluminium industry to become the first non-South African, the
first woman and the first outsider to take the top job at Anglo in 2007. (https://reut.rs/3jbsQeZ)

She is currently a non-executive director at Hitachi, Baker Hughes and Pembina Pipeline.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Pushkala Aripaka; editing by Vinay Dwivedi>)


© Reuters 2021
