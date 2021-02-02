Glencore appoints Anglo American's ex-boss Carroll to board

Carroll, who led Anglo American for more than five years until she stepped down in 2013, will join Glencore's board immediately as an independent non-executive director.

The appointment follows report of Glencore's long-time boss, Ivan Glasenberg, stepping down later this year to be replaced by Gary Nagle, head of coal assets at the mining and trading group.

A geologist by training, New Jersey-born Carroll moved from the aluminium industry to become the first non-South African, the

first woman and the first outsider to take the top job at Anglo in 2007. (https://reut.rs/3jbsQeZ)

She is currently a non-executive director at Hitachi, Baker Hughes and Pembina Pipeline.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Pushkala Aripaka; editing by Vinay Dwivedi>)