Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American plc    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Glencore trims coal guidance as strike continues at Colombian mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Glencore lowered its 2020 coal production guidance by 5.7% to 109 million tonnes as a strike at the Cerrejon mine in Colombia entered its 60th day on Friday.

Cerrejon, owned equally by Glencore, BHP Group and Anglo American, has been in negotiations with its largest union and on Wednesday said that "significant advances" had been made.

Glencore's year-to-date coal production is 83.5 million tonnes, which is down 20% from a year earlier.

The mining and trading giant maintained its 2020 guidance for all its other products.

Glencore's copper production was 934,700 tonnes year to date, 8% lower than a year earlier, while cobalt production of 21,600 tonnes was down 37%, due to the shuttering of its Mutanda mine in the Congo.

Glencore subsidiary Katanga Mining's Kamoto Copper Company mine in the Congo is ramping up to full production, and should produce 270,000 tonnes of copper as cathode this year, head of Africa copper Mark Davis said last month.

"Glencore has delivered a solid third-quarter operating performance, including the continued successful ramp-up of Katanga, which remains on track to achieve design capacity by year-end," CEO Ivan Glasenberg said.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 0.36% 1800.4 Delayed Quote.-16.89%
BHP GROUP -0.28% 1486 Delayed Quote.-16.11%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.64% 464.02 Delayed Quote.-13.53%
GLENCORE PLC -0.55% 154.96 Delayed Quote.-33.93%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.43% 152.12 Delayed Quote.-11.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
03:34aGlencore trims coal guidance as strike continues at Colombian mine
RE
10/26MIND THE GAP BETWEEN SISTER METALS Z : Andy Home
RE
10/23ANGLO AMERICAN : Sued On Behalf Of Children And Women Poisoned By The World's Mo..
AQ
10/23Sibanye-Stillwater Inks Wage Agreement With Kroondal Mine Workers
DJ
10/22Materials Up On Stimulus Bets, Copper Gains -- Materials Roundup
DJ
10/22Chrome ore producers criticize S. Africa's proposed export tax
RE
10/22AA Platinum 3Q Production Fell 2%; Cuts 2020 Refined Production View
DJ
10/22Anglo American 3Q Production Rose 24% on Quarter; Cuts 2020 Thermal Coal Guid..
DJ
10/22ANGLO AMERICAN : Q3 2020 Production Report
PU
10/22GLENCORE SEES LOGIC IN KEEPING COAL, : Russell
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 515 M - -
Net income 2020 2 464 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 099 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 3,77%
Capitalization 28 816 M 28 763 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 30,42 $
Last Close Price 23,35 $
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Anne L. Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-16.89%28 763
BHP GROUP-12.62%113 261
RIO TINTO PLC-3.75%93 051
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.83%22 557
FRESNILLO PLC82.44%11 102
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC39.29%10 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group