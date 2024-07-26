Anglo American
Thursday 25 July 2024
Refer to cautionary statement in presentation slides.
Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive
Slide 1: Welcome
Welcome and good morning to you all. Thank you for joining us today.
Slide 2: Cautionary statement
Slide 3: Agenda
Slide 4: Accelerating the delivery of our strategy
This has been a busy first half, but I am pleased to say that we have delivered a very strong result.
Despite prices falling by 10% for the basket of commodities that we produce, the revised plans that we put in place have delivered an excellent performance, especially in our copper and iron ore businesses. This, alongside some very good cost control, delivering significant progress on our cost-out targets, has led to an EBITDA of $5.0bn - that was down just 3% on H1 last year. John will unpack that a bit later, however the focus is absolutely unchanged and squarely on those three key strategic priorities that I laid out back in February: operational excellence, portfolio simplification and growth.
Building on the reset of many of our mine plans last year, operational excellence has been the primary focus within the assets through the first half of the year, and I am going to start there and how that translated into the H1 financial performance, before moving onto portfolio and growth.
Operating performance
Duncan Wanblad
Slide 6: Safety is our most important value
The first priority of operational excellence is safety - ensuring our colleagues go home safely every single day is my number one priority.
Over the last couple of years, we certainly have seen a step-change in our injury rates, delivering a 23% improvement since 2022 and our lowest ever first half performance or the Group. But this is not good enough. Far from it in fact because we had two fatalities in the PGMs business in June.
We are absolutely focused on putting a stop to this. And the fire at Grosvenor is a very clear reminder for us all of the potential hazards in this industry and the importance of systems, people, process and culture. I am very pleased that all of these came together, and we were
able to evacuate the whole mine without any injury. There were over 150 people underground at the time of the incident.
One of the priorities of our organisational redesign last year was to strengthen leadership accountability and free up our leaders to spend more time of their time at site focusing on operational delivery. Our leaders spending more time in the field having quality interactions with our workforce has brought about an improved understanding of both the challenges and opportunities in how our workforce is executing work. These interactions have led to considerable improvements in housekeeping and job conditions, work execution methods and improved training programmes that are all contributing to a safer, more engaged and more productive workforce. I am confident that we are transforming both the organisation and our operational capabilities to eliminate fatalities for good.
Slide 7: Operating Model underpins delivery of operational excellence
You've seen this slide before: It is a representation of our Operating Model and it is the
foundation of operational excellence...
Excellence relies firstly on having a good plan - stretching yet realistic. Rigorous execution of that plan is of course key but just as important are the processes and routines that correct any deviations to the plan in a safe and timely manner, but to also improve either the efficiency of the execution or indeed improve the plan itself.
Sounds simple enough but what does that mean in practice and what has it mean in the first half of this year?
Slide 8: Operational excellence focus to continuously improve safety, consistency & competitiveness
We have seen what happens when:
- plans are overly ambitious; and
- not owned by the people who are required to deliver them.
We are correcting for that and that was a function of the major reset that we did in December of last year and now we are starting to see benefits of this.
Mine plans are the most fundamental of all of the plans we produce as an organisation. For several reasons we have had to review and reset many of these plans over the last year or so. Having done most of that, it becomes a real focus on execution of these plans - and here we are starting to see some positive results. Without trying to be comprehensive, the detail on this slide shows some of our achievements this half:
- Planned maintenance up 23%;
- Losses to production from equipment breakdowns down 37%; and
- Conveyor belt failures down 71%.
Not only does this result in stable, cost-effective production, but also safer operations. I don't think that our TRIFR performance is coincidental - it is directly correlated.
Finally, for this to be sustainable we continue to work on the culture of analysing and improving both our plans and performance against those plans. That is why our leaders are spending more of their time in the field - better planned and more productive operations also tend to be safer operations.
It is a journey - we have good foundations, and we can now see some of the outcomes related to the progress we are making in evolving our Operating Model.
Slide 9: Strong H1 2024 operating performance
While production is broadly flat compared to the first half of 2023, we are importantly tracking in line with our plans, with operational momentum enabling a 2% step-up in the second quarter on the first.
As I mentioned earlier, our Copper and Iron Ore businesses have performed particularly well.
An excellent performance in Copper. We are tracking well to our plans as we move through the current lower grade mining phases at both Los Bronces and Quellaveco. As per the plan, the Los Bronces Plant will be put on care and maintenance at the end of this month. Collahuasi performance benefited from an increase in throughput and, as a whole, the business has also progressed extremely well on their cost saving targets.
In Iron Ore - Minas-Rio has maintained strong operational performance with a good momentum going into the second half. The reconfiguration of the Kumba operations, coupled with our focus on operational excellence there, is beginning to deliver results, with some really good outcomes on cost reduction and productivity improvements.
Performance in PGMs has been improving through the half with the benefits of the revised mine plan at Mogalakwena on track to come through in the second half and we've seen early stage improvements from the turnaround at Amandelbult, particularly in the second quarter. We did benefit from selling down inventory which helps with our focus on streamlining working capital across the Group. With the s189 consultation process behind us now, the cost reductions are on track and will come through strongly in the second half of this year.
I will come on to De Beers in just a moment.
Steelmaking Coal did see improved performance at Grosvenor but this momentum unfortunately ended in late June with the fire. Again, I will come back to address Grosvenor in a couple of slides' time.
Moranbah and Aquila both continue through more challenging ground conditions, although this should improve following the longwall move scheduled at Moranbah in the second half and as Aquila progresses through its mine plan over time.
Finally, the Nickel business executed well on its plans, and delivered a particularly strong first half cost performance as their input costs fell.
Slide 10: Protracted recovery in the diamond market impacted by economic pressure
So, coming back to De Beers. The rough diamond market started to show some signs of improvement in Q1; however, in Q2, trading conditions deteriorated quite materially again. The Chinese market has been very soft as luxury spending has weakened, and although US consumer demand has been broadly stable, there is still caution from retailers when it comes to stocking.
As the bifurcation of demand for lab grown diamonds continues, and as India sees impressive growth rates, all signs point towards a demand recovery in the medium term, but for now we need to take further action. This is why, as we highlighted in our Q2 operational update last week, we've aligned with our production partners, to reduce output by a further 3 million carats in support of managing working capital.
As you know, we signed a framework agreement with the Government of Botswana late last year to update the sales and marketing agreements and extend the relevant mining licences. We are continuing to work through the underlying detail and make sure we set that up in the right way for the next generation. I recently met with President Masisi, which reminded me of the strength of that relationship, and I welcome the support of his team in building out the various agreements over recent months.
Slide 11: Production suspended at Grosvenor following underground fire
Now, on Grosvenor. This is what we know at this time. As you can imagine, an event such as this is going to take time to investigate properly and understand the causes of properly. On the 29th of June, it's clear that a localised ignition occurred on the longwall face. The operations and the protection equipment that we have installed picked this up and thankfully we were able to fully evacuate the mine, getting everyone to safety relatively quickly. What followed the initial gas ignition was a coal fire. In the hours and the days that followed that, Dan and the team worked tirelessly alongside the excellent Queensland Mines Rescue Services, to contain, and to work towards extinguishing the fire. This involved setting up a number of exclusion zones around all of the accesses to the mine, using an array of equipment to inject inert gas into the underground to quash the fire, and temporarily sealing the mine by closing the shaft openings via remote machinery given they were all in exclusion zones.
So where are we now? Well, gas, temperature and drone monitoring suggest that the fire has now been extinguished and we are developing plans with the authorities to examine the workplace in order to understand the cause and extent of the damage. Now, having said that, we are unlikely to fully understand the extent of the damage for some time.
We are committed to a full investigation alongside the relevant authorities. We had worked tirelessly, and alongside regulators, after the 2020 incident, to ensure that we operated the mine in as safe a manner as possible.
Realistically, at this stage, it is unlikely that the longwall re-investment will take place under Anglo American's ownership. Certainly ,considering the relatively high value and quality of that steelmaking coal reserve, we do believe it remains a viable asset and, in parallel to us understanding it we are going to continue with the sale process and move ahead as we had originally planned.
The timing of the fire has added some complexity to that divestment process. But, as I said, after some careful consideration, after good discussions with Dan and the team, and after a number of the potential buyers confirming their interest including the acquisition of Grosvenor, we are going to move on. I know that these some of the highest quality steelmaking coal assets in the industry and they are still clearly very sought after.
I will talk more on this later, but I will now hand over to John to take us through the numbers. I will then talk you through our other two strategic priorities of portfolio transfomation and growth.
Financial performance
John Heasley, Finance Director
Slide 12: Financial performance
Thank you, Duncan, and good morning everyone.
Slide 13: Stable operating performance delivering resilient financial results despite weaker prices
I am pleased with the first half financial performance which is reflective of the strong operational execution that Duncan has just described.
Firstly, production is broadly flat, despite the negative impact of our conscious decision to curtail production at De Beers to manage working capital.
Revenues are down 8%, or $1.4 billion, largely reflecting a 10% reduction in the Group's basket price - mainly driven by Iron ore and PGMs; although diamond volumes were also down, resulting in De Beers' revenue being 21% lower.
Notwithstanding this revenue headwind, we maintained EBITDA at $5 billion - roughly in line with last year as our cost reduction initiatives started to positively impact results.
This resulted in EBITDA margins improving by 200bps to 33%.
The business has responded well to an increased focus on working capital and cash conversion and, while net debt increased slightly in the period - we saw a working capital inflow and maintained Net Debt to EBITDA at 1.1x.
This all allowed the Board to recommend an interim dividend of 42 cents per share in line with our 40% payout policy.
Slide 14: Improved cost performance offset by lower prices
Moving on now to unpack that roughly flat EBITDA in a bit more detail.
You can clearly see here that those non-controllable factors of price, fx and inflation had a $0.7 billion negative impact on EBITDA mainly driven by price. Looking at the $0.6 billion price impact, you can see this was driven by iron ore and the impacts of provisional pricing as prices declined through the half, but we also saw a further deterioration in PGMs and diamonds markets, with the PGM basket price down 24% and the rough diamond index down 20%.
The right hand side of the chart then clearly shows that our cost reduction actions are taking effect with a $0.7 billion benefit in volume and cost - most of this is cost related, including the corporate cost savings now being at the full year $0.5 billion run rate as well as initial cost savings in Copper Chile and PGMs. Roughly half of the $0.4 billion benefit in PGMs was volume- related given the 9% increase in sales volumes.
Overall, the $5 billion EBITDA performance reflects strong operational execution and cost management.
Slide 15: Operational excellence offsetting inflation on stable volumes
I'll now drill in on costs in a bit more detail.
Total unit costs were 4% lower compared to last year - including the effects of inflation. This strong performance was largely driven by copper, which was down 15% driven by a weaker Chilean Peso, coupled with cost savings and higher production from Quellaveco.
At Steelmaking Coal, higher production drove an improved unit cost performance, although we do now expect unit costs to go up in H2 driving full year guidance to $130-140/tonne given the fixed costs that we are carrying at Grosvenor.
While unit costs are clearly important and reflect the operational level performance, as I said in February, they only represent half of our total cost base. We are driving focus and action on the total cost base, and those non unit costs that you can see here, include volume and price-linked costs like shipping, royalties, third-party purchases and inventory movements, but also overhead costs. These other costs have reduced by $1.1 billion in the period. The main drivers of this being the impact of lower prices and volumes on the purchase of third-party product primarily at PGMs and De Beers, as we look to closely manage inventory, but also the benefit of the run-rate of corporate cost savings now delivered.
Slide 16: ~$1.8bn of sustainable cost savings on track to be delivered
Staying on costs for now, as you will recall, we previously announced significant cost savings with the $1 billion run-rate to be delivered by the end of 2024. That broke down into two components, both of which I am pleased to say are on track:
- The first $0.5 billion from last year's corporate streamlining has been delivered, as you have just seen.
- The second $0.5 billion comes from operational savings delivered from our focus on operational excellence. We have made good progress here with around $0.2 billion run-rate realised in H1. Further savings will be realised from the Los Bronces plant closure, now scheduled for this month, as well as the significant workforce reductions previously announced in PGMs and Kumba. Consultations on these restructurings are complete - with employee numbers reduced by more than 4,000 and the associated cost benefits will materialise in H2.
The more recent third element of our cost-out programme is the $0.8 billion we expect to realise largely from delivering on our strategic transformation that we set out in May. As you will recall, that $0.8 billion was subject to review by KPMG and we now have a dedicated team developing the plans to implement this. The new, simplified Anglo American focusing on just 5 key operating assets allows a complete reset of the organisation's design to ensure that we emerge as an efficient and agile mining company, while retaining what we see as our differentiated capabilities to grow our business - particularly in relation to what underpins our reputation as a responsible mining company: our sustainability, community and innovation expertise and our relationship networks.
Slide 17: Strong margins in our copper & premium iron ore businesses supporting Group EBITDA margin of 22%
Finally on EBITDA, it is worth standing back to look at the component parts. Firstly, in De Beers for De Beers, the $0.3 billion first half EBITDA included a $127 million one-off fair value gain related to the iron ore royalty that we sold earlier this week. Looking ahead, if current market conditions continue, we expect the second half to be weaker than the first given the weighting of marketing costs. Importantly, Copper and iron ore alone contributed $3.5bn or 70% of the total Group EBITDA. As I mentioned in May, these businesses are structurally more profitable - this is clear in the first half performance with EBITDA margins of 53% and 43% respectively, well ahead of the Group average of 33% - another very positive indicator of the more financially resilient company that we will have from 2026.
Slide 18: Other financials
As you know, I am keenly focused on bottom line earnings and disciplined cash flow.
The underlying effective tax rate in H1 was 40.3%. As expected, that is higher than last year, reflecting profit and associated country tax rate mix. Higher copper prices led to a higher proportion of taxable profits in the relatively higher rate jurisdictions of Chile and Peru. While lower iron ore prices were the main driver for a lower contribution from the lower tax jurisdiction of South Africa.
Guidance for 2024 remains at 40-42%. This is higher than I would ideally like and we continue to optimise our corporate and financing costs to drive better geographic alignment with earnings to ensure our tax rate is at the appropriate level.
Moving on to special items reported outside of underlying earnings. As mentioned in our production report, we have reviewed the carrying value of Woodsmith in light of the slow-down in development to focus on balance sheet deleveraging. As a result, we have taken a $1.6 billion impairment to take the carrying value to $0.9 billion. This is largely due to the time value impact of delay with first production assumed to be 3 years later in 2030, with no change to our conviction in the project or indeed the underlying commercial assumptions.
At Grosvenor, which has a book value of $1.3 billion, we will monitor the carrying value closely through the second half as we understand more about the impact of the fire on assets and overall planning for Moranbah-Grosvenor, as well as the sales process.
Finally, $0.3 billion of costs have been recorded relating to the previously announced organisational redesign and subsequent strategic changes.
Slide 19: On track to deliver full year capex guidance
Turning now to capital expenditure and cash.
Capex of $2.9 billion breaks down as $0.7 billion of growth and $2.2 billion sustaining spend. This includes $0.5 billion of growth spend at Woodsmith and our slightly higher near-term sustaining spend driven by projects including the tailings filtration plant at Minas-Rio and the desalination plant at Collahuasi.
Full year guidance remains at around $5.7 billion.
Slide 20: Sustaining attributable free cash flow benefitting from improved cash conversion This slide summarises the conversion of the $5.0 billion EBITDA to cash. I was delighted to see cash conversion increase to 86% in the period, supported by a $0.6bn inflow of working capital.
This was mainly driven by receivables with lower iron ore prices as well as the benefit of faster collection.
Inventories remain higher than we would like at $7.2 billion largely due to diamonds. You have seen from our actions earlier in the year to reduce production that we are taking all steps to manage the diamond inventory and managed to hold stocks flat at around $2 billion in the first half against weak demand. This remains a significant focus and, as Duncan mentioned, we have now taken further decisive action to cut production at De Beers to prevent the risk of an inventory build this year.
From the resulting cash flow from operations of $5.2 billion, we funded tax, interest, distributions to non-controlling interests and sustaining capex. That came together to deliver sustaining attributable free cashflow, or cashflow before growth capex and dividends, of $1.2 billion.
Slide 21: Robust balance sheet - focused on strict cost & capex management to support deleveraging
Net debt increased from December by $0.5 billion to $11.1 billion driven by growth capex and the final dividend payment from last year.
While we have an abundance of liquidity at $15.7bn and our balance sheet remains robust with net debt to EBITDA being 1.1x - well within our bottom of the cycle target of 1.5x - we are focused on reducing net debt in absolute terms. Clearly, the proceeds from our announced divestments plan will help, but we are focused on all the operational levers that we have available to us within both costs and capex.
Slide 22: Key financial messages
So in summary, we delivered a strong first half and the benefits from our focus on costs and cash are visible in our results - our focus on operational excellence is translating into better financial outcomes.
Costs are coming down and cash conversion is improving but of course there is more to do, and we remain focused on, and absolutely committed to, continued operational excellence as well as our transformation and cost reduction plans.
Thank you and I'll now hand you back to Duncan.
Accelerating value delivery: Portfolio transformation
Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive
Thanks very much, John. Very clear and, although these commodity markets remain volatile, it is really pleasing to see a more resilient financial position emerging from the business from which we can build.
Slide 24: Accelerating the delivery of our strategy
As John has just outlined, we are making good progress, but there is plenty for us to do, and especially around the demergers and divestments.
Let me take a moment to take a step back and remind you what we are working to achieve here, and why we are so excited about what this company will be once we have fully transitioned.
Anglo American is a fantastic company with incredible people, assets and resources, but it was becoming increasingly clear to me at the end of last year that there were some deep structural issues that needed to be addressed. For some time, we have traded at a discount to our peers. There are many reasons for this but two of the key ones are that we are too complicated and have an idiosyncratic business mix where our true underlying value doesn't shine through. In addition, whether it's the 2008 downturn, the 2015 downturn or even the diamonds-and-PGMs led down cycle in 2023, the impact on Anglo American is always more pronounced. There is too
10
