Anglo American 2024 interim results presentation Thursday 25 July 2024

Refer to cautionary statement in presentation slides.

Presentation

Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive

Slide 1: Welcome

Welcome and good morning to you all. Thank you for joining us today.

Slide 2: Cautionary statement

Slide 3: Agenda

Slide 4: Accelerating the delivery of our strategy

This has been a busy first half, but I am pleased to say that we have delivered a very strong result.

Despite prices falling by 10% for the basket of commodities that we produce, the revised plans that we put in place have delivered an excellent performance, especially in our copper and iron ore businesses. This, alongside some very good cost control, delivering significant progress on our cost-out targets, has led to an EBITDA of $5.0bn - that was down just 3% on H1 last year. John will unpack that a bit later, however the focus is absolutely unchanged and squarely on those three key strategic priorities that I laid out back in February: operational excellence, portfolio simplification and growth.

Building on the reset of many of our mine plans last year, operational excellence has been the primary focus within the assets through the first half of the year, and I am going to start there and how that translated into the H1 financial performance, before moving onto portfolio and growth.

Operating performance

Duncan Wanblad

Slide 6: Safety is our most important value

The first priority of operational excellence is safety - ensuring our colleagues go home safely every single day is my number one priority.

Over the last couple of years, we certainly have seen a step-change in our injury rates, delivering a 23% improvement since 2022 and our lowest ever first half performance or the Group. But this is not good enough. Far from it in fact because we had two fatalities in the PGMs business in June.

We are absolutely focused on putting a stop to this. And the fire at Grosvenor is a very clear reminder for us all of the potential hazards in this industry and the importance of systems, people, process and culture. I am very pleased that all of these came together, and we were