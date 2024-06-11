(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and on Monday:
FTSE 100
Morgan Stanley cuts Anglo American to 'equal-weight'
UBS raises Intermediate Capital group price target to 2,700 (2,250) pence - 'buy'
RBC cuts B&M price target to 600 (650) pence - 'outperform'
Berenberg raises Intertek price target to 5,500 (5,400) pence - 'buy'
Citigroup raises Hikma Pharmaceutical price target to 2,845 (2,770) pence - 'buy'
FTSE 250
RBC raises FirstGroup price target to 200 (195) pence - 'outperform'
Citigroup raises Qinetiq price target to 530 (457) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP
JPMorgan cuts boohoo price target to 37 (45) pence - 'neutral'
HSBC raises Tui price target to 10.20 (9.80) EUR - 'buy'
RBC raises XPS Pensions group price target to 315 (270) pence - 'outperform'
