May 22, 2024 at 11:17 am EDT

Anglo American to Enter Talks With BHP After Rejecting $50 Billion Bid

Anglo American has agreed to enter takeover talks with rival BHP after it rebuffed an improved proposal of around $50 billion, clearing a path for what would be the largest-ever mining deal.

Target Reports Another Sales Drop

Comparable sales fell 3.7%, marking the retailer's fourth straight quarter of declines.

A $444 Billion 'Fat Finger' Trade Crashed Stocks. Now Citigroup Is Paying the Price.

Citigroup agreed to pay U.K. regulators $78 million, after a botched 2022 order to sell shares caused a brief "flash crash" in European stocks.

Nvidia Expected to Post Stellar Earnings Again. Future Comparisons Will Be Tougher.

The year-ago quarter was Nvidia's last flat sales period, before demand for its artificial intelligence chips ignited.

Why Microsoft Is Spreading Its AI Bets to PCs

The software giant's stock has lagged behind peers as investors worry about AI's costs-and time to payoff.

GameStop, AMC, and Other Meme Stocks Fall Amid Volatility

The stocks, which are called meme stocks because their prices have been driven by social media hype and retail investors, came back into fashion last week after a three year hiatus.

Marks & Spencer Records Best Profit in 10-Years As Reshape Plan Progresses

Marks & Spencer booked its highest pretax profit in over ten years as its reshape plan continues to boost its performance, with higher sales in both its clothing and home, and food divisions.

AI-Translation Startup DeepL Announces $300 Million Investment at $2 Billion Valuation

The round, led by Index Ventures, reflects businesses' increasing interest in function-specific AI models.

VinFast Stock Drops as NHTSA Opens a Crash Investigation

The crash involved an SUV produced by the Vietnamese EV maker.

State Treasurers, Others Urge Exxon Mobil Shareholders to Vote Against CEO

In addition to Exxon Mobil's CEO, the group urged voting out Lead Independent Director Joseph Hooley.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-22-24 1115ET