UnitedHealth Under Fire in Congressional Hearings Over Cyberattack

Congress aggressively questioned UnitedHealth Group's response to the hack of its Change Healthcare unit in hearings Wednesday.

Ex-Pioneer CEO Barred From Exxon Board for Megadeal to Close

Antitrust enforcers are set to allege former Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield discussed coordinating oil-production levels with other producers and OPEC.

Qualcomm Stock Pops on Strong Earnings

The mobile phone chip company reported better-than-expected earnings and its guidance was strong across the board.

Narcan-Maker Emergent BioSolutions to Cut 300 Jobs, Close Facilities

Emergent BioSolutions is closing several manufacturing facilities and cutting hundreds of jobs as part of a restructuring as the company narrows its focus on products, including Narcan nasal spray.

Tesla's Downsizing Worries Supercharger Industry

Widespread layoffs within the Tesla unit are a blow to efforts to build out a national charging network.

Teamsters Canada Says Strikes at Railroads Could Begin May 22

The union representing over 9,000 workers at Canada's two biggest railroads said nearly all of its members voted in favor of going on strike as early as May 22, which could cause extensive disruptions across North American logistics networks.

Puig Policy to Exclude Next Generation Can Help Ease Succession Concerns

As succession drama grips corners of the luxury world, Puig's decision to ban its next generation from working there is getting a favorable view ahead of its initial public offering.

Rio Tinto Declines Comment on Whether Considering Rival Anglo American Bid

The chair of Rio Tinto declined to comment on whether the world's second-largest miner by market value is weighing a bid for Anglo American, the target of a recent $39 billion bid by BHP Group.

NAB's Profit Falls; Increases Share Buyback

Australia's second-largest lender by market capitalization reported a 12% decline in half-year net profit and announced it will increase its share buyback by $980 million.

DBS Earnings Beat Expectations

Singapore's biggest bank by assets said its first-quarter net profit rose on higher fee and commission income, and expects to deliver strong shareholder returns this year

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-24 2315ET