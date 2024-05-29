ConocoPhillips to Acquire Marathon Oil in $17.1 Billion All-Stock Deal
The agreement would combine two of America's most recognizable energy companies and add another big deal in the fast-consolidating oil patch.
Goldman Sachs Raises $20 Billion for Private Lending
The fund is targeting private-equity-backed global businesses.
Anglo American Rejects BHP's Plea to Extend $50 Billion Takeover Talks
Anglo American rejected Australian mining giant BHP's plea to extend their $50 billion takeover talks, raising the possibility of a hostile bid.
BYD Launches Hybrids With 1,300-Mile Driving Range
Chinese automaker BYD is rolling out cars capable of driving the distance between New York and Miami without refueling or recharging
Royal Mail Owner IDS Agrees to $4.6 Billion Takeover by EP
The owner of the U.K.'s Royal Mail-with roots dating back more than five centuries-has agreed to be bought by a Czech billionaire for almost $5 billion, a move that would end British ownership of the postal service that invented the adhesive stamp.
Dell Should Keep Shining in Nvidia's Halo
The booming demand for AI servers is boosting the storied tech giant as the PC industry recovers.
Merck Reaches $1.3 Billion Deal for Eye-Drug Company EyeBio
Merck has struck a $1.3 billion deal to buy Eyebiotech, a move that would push the big drugmaker into the large and growing market for eye-care.
Blacklisted Chinese Companies Rebrand as American to Dodge Crackdown
Firms tagged as military entities are using new names and licensing deals to try to keep their businesses going in the U.S.
Australian Bank Teams Up With JPMorgan on Anti-Scam Payment Security Tech
JPMorgan will test an anti-scam and mistaken payment technology created by Australia's largest retail lender to make international transactions more secure.
Lenovo Expands Mideast Ties With $2 Billion Convertible Bond, Saudi Fund Deal
The world's largest PC maker is boosting ties in the Middle East and Africa, raising $2.0 billion from a unit of Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund and inking a deal to build a manufacturing hub serving the region.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-29-24 0915ET