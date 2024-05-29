May 29, 2024 at 09:16 am EDT

ConocoPhillips to Acquire Marathon Oil in $17.1 Billion All-Stock Deal

The agreement would combine two of America's most recognizable energy companies and add another big deal in the fast-consolidating oil patch.

Goldman Sachs Raises $20 Billion for Private Lending

The fund is targeting private-equity-backed global businesses.

Anglo American Rejects BHP's Plea to Extend $50 Billion Takeover Talks

Anglo American rejected Australian mining giant BHP's plea to extend their $50 billion takeover talks, raising the possibility of a hostile bid.

BYD Launches Hybrids With 1,300-Mile Driving Range

Chinese automaker BYD is rolling out cars capable of driving the distance between New York and Miami without refueling or recharging

Royal Mail Owner IDS Agrees to $4.6 Billion Takeover by EP

The owner of the U.K.'s Royal Mail-with roots dating back more than five centuries-has agreed to be bought by a Czech billionaire for almost $5 billion, a move that would end British ownership of the postal service that invented the adhesive stamp.

Dell Should Keep Shining in Nvidia's Halo

The booming demand for AI servers is boosting the storied tech giant as the PC industry recovers.

Merck Reaches $1.3 Billion Deal for Eye-Drug Company EyeBio

Merck has struck a $1.3 billion deal to buy Eyebiotech, a move that would push the big drugmaker into the large and growing market for eye-care.

Blacklisted Chinese Companies Rebrand as American to Dodge Crackdown

Firms tagged as military entities are using new names and licensing deals to try to keep their businesses going in the U.S.

Australian Bank Teams Up With JPMorgan on Anti-Scam Payment Security Tech

JPMorgan will test an anti-scam and mistaken payment technology created by Australia's largest retail lender to make international transactions more secure.

Lenovo Expands Mideast Ties With $2 Billion Convertible Bond, Saudi Fund Deal

The world's largest PC maker is boosting ties in the Middle East and Africa, raising $2.0 billion from a unit of Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund and inking a deal to build a manufacturing hub serving the region.

