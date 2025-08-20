Peabody announces the termination of its purchase agreements with Anglo American due to a significant adverse change relating to the British group's steelmaking coal assets. This decision comes five months after an incident at the Moranbah North mine, the cause of which remains undetermined and which has still not resumed longwall production.



"In the absence of a revised agreement that compensates for the impact of this event on the most important mine in the transaction, we have decided to terminate it," Peabody management said.



Initially scheduled for April 2025, the closing of the acquisition has therefore been cancelled. Peabody has also terminated the sale of the Dawson mine to PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama.



The company now intends to execute a four-pronged strategy: safe and sustainable operations, returning 65% to 100% of free cash flow to shareholders, organic growth through its portfolio, and financial discipline.