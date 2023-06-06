RBC ups Anglo American; Berenberg likes Renew

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday:
FTSE 100
Deutsche Bank raises Shell to 'catalyst call buy idea' list - 'buy' price target 2,907 pence
Credit Suisse raises B&M European Value Retail price target to 530.00 (425.31) pence - 'neutral'
RBC raises Anglo American to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 2,700 (2,500) pence
Jefferies cuts Diageo price target to 3,600 (3,800) pence - 'hold'
Citigroup cuts Diageo price target to 3,600 (3,800) pence - 'neutral'
Bernstein raises Burberry price target to 2,450 (2,347) pence - 'market-perform'
FTSE 250
RBC raises Big Yellow price target to 1,125 (1,100) pence - 'underperform'
JPMorgan cuts Future price target to 1,845 (2,040) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan raises PZ Cussons price target to 208 (205) pence - 'neutral'
Berenberg cuts Asos price target to 940 (1,000) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
Berenberg starts Renew Holdings with 'buy' - price target 950 pence
RBC raises Central Asia Metals to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 245 pence
Davy cuts boohoo to 'neutral' - price target 45 pence
