  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Anglo American plc
  News
  Summary
    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:44:08 2023-06-06 am EDT
2398.75 GBX   -0.65%
04:32aRBC ups Anglo American; Berenberg likes Renew
AN
02:50aBAT's 'glo' doesn't; ABF buys National Milk Records
AN
06/05Jefferies Cuts Anglo American PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

RBC ups Anglo American; Berenberg likes Renew

06/06/2023 | 04:32am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Shell to 'catalyst call buy idea' list - 'buy' price target 2,907 pence

----------

Credit Suisse raises B&M European Value Retail price target to 530.00 (425.31) pence - 'neutral'

----------

RBC raises Anglo American to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 2,700 (2,500) pence

----------

Jefferies cuts Diageo price target to 3,600 (3,800) pence - 'hold'

----------

Citigroup cuts Diageo price target to 3,600 (3,800) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Bernstein raises Burberry price target to 2,450 (2,347) pence - 'market-perform'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

RBC raises Big Yellow price target to 1,125 (1,100) pence - 'underperform'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Future price target to 1,845 (2,040) pence - 'overweight'

----------

JPMorgan raises PZ Cussons price target to 208 (205) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Berenberg cuts Asos price target to 940 (1,000) pence - 'buy'

----------

SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET

----------

Berenberg starts Renew Holdings with 'buy' - price target 950 pence

----------

RBC raises Central Asia Metals to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 245 pence

----------

Davy cuts boohoo to 'neutral' - price target 45 pence

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -0.39% 2402.5 Delayed Quote.-25.40%
ASOS PLC -1.56% 370.4841 Delayed Quote.-26.50%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. -0.34% 531.8 Delayed Quote.29.74%
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC 0.08% 1192.1 Delayed Quote.3.84%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC -1.06% 40.1974 Delayed Quote.14.68%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 1.11% 2195 Delayed Quote.6.95%
CENTRAL ASIA METALS PLC 0.34% 194.6628 Delayed Quote.-21.77%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.17% 46.24 Delayed Quote.2.23%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.38% 9.653 Delayed Quote.-8.42%
DIAGEO PLC -0.15% 3326.5 Delayed Quote.-8.71%
FTSE 100 -0.26% 7578.76 Delayed Quote.1.99%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.10% 19131.59 Delayed Quote.1.38%
FUTURE PLC 0.56% 723.5 Delayed Quote.-43.41%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.64% 1124.66 Real-time Quote.5.34%
PZ CUSSONS PLC 2.63% 195.2 Delayed Quote.-9.21%
RENEW HOLDINGS PLC 0.42% 722.806 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.38% 1533.45 Real-time Quote.1.36%
SHELL PLC -1.58% 2246.37 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 35 974 M - -
Net income 2023 4 730 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,56x
Yield 2023 5,18%
Capitalization 36 373 M 36 373 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 29,99 $
Average target price 38,86 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Graham Wanblad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Matthew Daley Group Head-Mining
Ian Robert Ashby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-25.40%36 373
BHP GROUP LIMITED-5.22%145 058
RIO TINTO PLC-12.81%106 120
GLENCORE PLC-22.14%67 325
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-1.70%42 259
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.01%36 555
