May 10 (Reuters) - Mining giant Rio Tinto had considered an offer for British miner Anglo American, which is now BHP Group's $39 billion takeover target, the Australian Financial Review reported on Friday, citing sources close to Rio. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|5,584 GBX
|+1.01%
|+2.61%
|118B
|2,736 GBX
|+3.09%
|+2.80%
|40.22B
|1,396 PTS
|-0.03%
|+6.32%
|-
|42.9 AUD
|-0.37%
|+1.13%
|145B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+38.84%
|40.22B
|-14.92%
|145B
|-4.42%
|118B
|-1.81%
|69.95B
|+4.22%
|51.2B
|+8.06%
|46.8B
|+25.33%
|25.77B
|+47.45%
|23.9B
|+54.63%
|18.39B
|+52.64%
|18.01B
