Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anglo American plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:30 2022-12-21 am EST
3137.50 GBX   +0.43%
03:04aTOP NEWS: Anglo American's De Beers last annual diamond sales sparkle
AN
02:56aLONDON BRIEFING: UK public sector borrowing shoots up in November
AN
02:40aAnglo American's De Beers Diamond Sales Fell in 10th Cycle
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOP NEWS: Anglo American's De Beers last annual diamond sales sparkle

12/21/2022 | 03:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Anglo American PLC reported on Wednesday that rough diamond sales rose sharply on an annual basis, but declined compared to the previous sales cycle as the Christmas period approached.

The London-based mining company said provisional rough diamond sales value for the tenth sales cycle rose by 22% to USD410 million from USD336 million in the same cycle last year.

But sales in the latest cycle was down 9.7% from USD454 million in the ninth cycle.

The rough diamond sales for the tenth cycle represents the expected sales value for the period December 5 to December 20 and remains subject to adjustment based on final completed sales.

The ninth cycle actual sales value represents sales as at November 15.

De Beers Chief Executive Bruce Cleaver said demand for the group's rough diamonds over the final sales cycle of 2022 was in line with expectations, ahead of the normal seasonal closure of polishing factories in southern Africa over the Christmas period and with sightholders taking a prudent approach ahead of restocking after Christmas and the expected re-opening of the China market.

Owing to the restrictions on the movement of people and products in various jurisdictions around the globe, De Beers had continued to implement a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales during the tenth sales cycle of 2022, with the sight event extended beyond its normal week-long duration, said Anglo American, which owns 85% of diamond miner and dealer De Beers.

Anglo American shares were up 0.4% at 3,126.00 pence in London on Wednesday morning. They gained 0.9% at ZAR665.01 in Johannesburg.

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 0.29% 3135.5 Delayed Quote.3.58%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.45% 450.85 Real-time Quote.-15.04%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.17% 149.56 Real-time Quote.-13.74%
All news about ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
03:04aTOP NEWS: Anglo American's De Beers last annual diamond sales sparkle
AN
02:56aLONDON BRIEFING: UK public sector borrowing shoots up in November
AN
02:40aAnglo American's De Beers Diamond Sales Fell in 10th Cycle
DJ
02:17aAnglo American's De Beers Logs Growth In 10th Cycle Diamond Sales
MT
12/20Ava Risk Secures Supply Deal for Conveyor Belt Monitoring Equipment
MT
12/14The FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.1% Despite the UK's Fall in Inflation in November
DJ
12/14S.African stocks fall as commodity shares tumble, retail sales data disappoints
RE
12/14UK Lacks Sufficient Private Savings to Compensate the Current Account Deficit
DJ
12/14LONDON BROKER RATINGS: JPMorgan lowers opinion on UK housebuilders
AN
12/13LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Oddo BHF and Deutsche Bank cut easyJet
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 172 M - -
Net income 2022 5 859 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 977 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,89x
Yield 2022 5,48%
Capitalization 46 004 M 46 004 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 106 000
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 37,89 $
Average target price 40,27 $
Spread / Average Target 6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Graham Wanblad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Ian Robert Ashby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.58%46 004
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.15%156 214
RIO TINTO PLC15.76%113 764
GLENCORE PLC46.15%83 509
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.86%41 353
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-18.76%28 568