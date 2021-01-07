Log in
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

01/07 11:30:00 am
2832 GBX   +2.74%
12:13pUK blue chips index gains for fourth day; Sainsbury surges
RE
04:51aUK blue chips index gains for fourth day; Sainsbury surges
RE
01/06Travis Perkins Chairman to Step Down in March; Successor Named
MT
UK blue chips index gains for fourth day; Sainsbury surges

01/07/2021 | 12:13pm EST
The London Stock Exchange is seen attached to the building London

(Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended higher on Thursday as investors bet on a bigger U.S. stimulus package under a Democrat administration, while retailer Sainsbury jumped after raising its profit outlook.

The index rose 0.2%, gaining for a fourth straight day, with Sainsbury surging to the top.

Shares in the supermarket owner jumped 6.9% after it raised its full-year profit forecast as it benefited from COVID-19 restrictions that forced people to stay at home.

Materials stocks including Rio Tinto plc, CRH Plc and Anglo American Plc added between 2.7% and 3.6%.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.2%.

"This is a kind of consolidation day today after a 4% move yesterday and a lot of people are focused on the U.S. right now," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

"There is encouragement in terms of the outlook for the market."

Hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, a shaken Congress formally certified Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

Global equity markets gained in anticipation of big borrowing and big spending under a Biden administration that would help support economic growth at a time when the coronavirus crisis continues to ravage several businesses globally. [MKTS/GLOB]

Surging coronavirus cases and fears of a new wave of corporate bankruptcies have ratcheted up concerns around the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 4,000 financial firms in Britain are at "heightened risk" of collapsing due to fallout from the first wave of the pandemic, the Financial Conduct Authority said.

London-listed shares in Europe's largest low-cost carrier, Ryanair, dropped 1.0% after it slashed its annual traffic forecast due to new lockdowns in Britain and Ireland.

Fashion retailer Joules dropped 5.5% after reporting a plunge in total store sales in a seven-week period that included the Christmas holiday season.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Kevin Liffey)

By Shashank Nayar and Shivani Kumaresan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 2.27% 2819 End-of-day quote.13.69%
CRH PLC 3.83% 38.74 End-of-day quote.9.67%
JOULES GROUP PLC -5.52% 171 End-of-day quote.7.10%
RIO TINTO PLC 3.19% 6310 End-of-day quote.11.79%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.84% 15.51 End-of-day quote.-2.80%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 203 M - -
Net income 2020 2 413 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 2,30%
Capitalization 46 342 M 46 190 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 35,75 $
Last Close Price 37,55 $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Anne L. Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.69%46 190
BHP GROUP4.20%163 769
RIO TINTO PLC11.79%136 872
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.01%36 078
FRESNILLO PLC10.40%12 477
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC8.25%11 682
