  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anglo Asian Mining PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAZ   GB00B0C18177

ANGLO ASIAN MINING PLC

(AAZ)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:29 2022-11-22 am EST
86.77 GBX   +3.30%
09:32aAnglo Asian Mining to double capacity of Zafar flotation plant
AN
04:35aAnglo Asian Mining To Start Expansion Of Flotation Plant In Azerbaijan
MT
11/02TRADING UPDATE: Zenova paint used in NHS; results from Anglo Asian
AN
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anglo Asian Mining to double capacity of Zafar flotation plant

11/22/2022 | 09:32am EST
(Alliance News) - Anglo Asian Mining PLC said on Tuesday it will double the capacity of its Zafar flotation plant in Azerbaijan.

The London-based gold, copper and silver producer said the mine expansion supports its aim to produce over 100,000 ounces of gold equivalent per year.

It added the mine design is "well advanced", with production expected to commence in the second half of 2023.

Anglo Asian Mining estimated the total expansion cost to be around USD2.5 million, which will be paid from its existing cash resources.

Shares in Anglo Asian Mining increased by 3.3% to 86.77 pence in London on Tuesday afternoon.

"Anglo Asian is at the beginning of its next phase of growth, as we prepare to bring a number of new mines into production. The development of our medium-term growth strategy is well underway and we need to increase our processing capabilities to accommodate additional ore production," said Chief Executive Officer Reza Vaziri.

The Zafar plant opened in 2015 to produce copper concentrate.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO ASIAN MINING PLC 3.30% 86.77 Delayed Quote.-25.33%
GOLD 0.39% 1744.55 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.25% 1023.87 Real-time Quote.-3.26%
SILVER 1.27% 21.108 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 92,5 M - -
Net income 2021 7,36 M - -
Net cash 2021 34,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 7,11%
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 918
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart ANGLO ASIAN MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo Asian Mining PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO ASIAN MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,84
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Reza Vaziri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Roy Morgan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Khosrow Kashani Zamani Chairman
John Monhemius Independent Non-Executive Director
John Henry Sununu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLO ASIAN MINING PLC-25.33%113
NEWMONT CORPORATION-27.23%35 718
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-13.06%26 953
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-10.18%21 553
POLYUS-35.94%18 589
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-8.38%16 662