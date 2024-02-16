Anglo Asian Mining PLC - Azerbaijan-focused copper, gold and silver producer - Non-Executive Director Michael Sununu resigns from the board of Libero Copper & Gold Corp, after Anglo Asian Mining's stake in Libero falls to 5.7%, lower than the 9.9% threshold that entitles the company to maintain a director on the board of Libero. Anglo Asian Mining says its holding in Libero has reduced as it has not participated in several recent rounds of financing.

Current stock price: 57.75 pence, down 0.4% in London on Friday afternoon

12-month change: down 42%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.