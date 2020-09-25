Anglo Australian Resources NL : Annual Report to shareholders

Review of Operations

Anglo Australian's principal activity during the financial year was progressing the Company's 100% owned Mandilla Gold Project.

The Mandilla Gold Project was the subject of significant exploration effort during the financial year, with a combination of reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling totalling over 21km of drilling completed. The successful delineation of a large gold mineralised footprint in the Mandilla Syenite is more fully detailed below.

Anglo Australian made the decision to farm-out the Koongie Park Base Metals Project during the financial year, consistent with the Company's focus on its flagship Mandilla Gold Project.

The Group's operations over the last 6 months have been affected by COVID-19; however, the combined collaborative support of Government, representative industry bodies, employees, contractors, suppliers and our host communities has allowed the Company to adapt and mitigate, as far as practicable, the risks this infectious disease presents. The Company will continue to pursue its exploration activities, subject to the evolving and unforeseen impacts of COVID-19.

Mandilla Gold Project

Anglo Australian - 100%

The Mandilla Gold Project is situated in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt in the western part of the Kalgoorlie geological domain, some 70 kilometres south of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, a significant gold mining centre. The location of the project in relation to Kalgoorlie and other nearby gold projects is set out in Figure 1.

The Project lies on the western margin of a porphyritic granitic intrusion, the Mandilla Syenite. The granite intrudes volcanoclastic sedimentary rocks in the project area which form part of the Spargoville Group. The Mandilla Gold Project comprises the Mandilla East prospect, the Mandilla South prospect and the previously mined paleochannel pit.

Significant NW to WNW-trending structures along the western flank of the project are interpreted from aeromagnetic data to cut through the Mandilla Syenite and may be important in localising mineralisation at Mandilla East. A second sub- parallel structure appears to host Mandilla South. Both prospects are covered by Mining Leases.

Figure 1 - Mandilla location map.