Anglo Australian Resources NL : Annual Report to shareholders

09/25/2020 | 01:15am EDT

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES

ABN 24 651 541 976

Annual Report

For the year ended 30 June 2020

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL / ANNUAL REPORT 2020

Contents

Contents

Corporate Directory ......................................................................................................................................................

2

Review of Operations....................................................................................................................................................

3

Directors' Report.........................................................................................................................................................

21

Auditor's Independence Declaration ............................................................................................................................

37

Independent Auditor's Report......................................................................................................................................

38

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income................................................................

42

Consolidated Balance Sheet .......................................................................................................................................

43

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .......................................................................................................................

44

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity .............................................................................................................

45

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ..........................................................................................................

46

Director's Declaration..................................................................................................................................................

73

ASX Additional Information .........................................................................................................................................

74

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL / ANNUAL REPORT 2020

1

Corporate Directory

Corporate Directory

This financial report includes the consolidated financial statements and notes of Anglo Australian Resources NL (Anglo Australian or the Company) and its controlled entities (the Group). The Group's functional and presentation currency is AUD ($).

A description of the Group's operations and of its principal activities is included in the review of operations and activities in the Directors' report. The Directors' report is not part of the financial report.

Directors

Leigh Warnick - Non-Executive Chairman

Marc Ducler - Managing Director

John Jones - Non-Executive Director

Peter Stern - Non-Executive Director

David Varcoe - Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

Brendon Morton

Registered Office & Principal Place of Business

Suite 2, 6 Lyall Street

South Perth WA 6151

Telephone: +61 8 9382 8822

E-mail: info@anglo.com.au

Website: www.anglo.com.au

Share Registry

Automic Registry Services

Level 2, 267 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Telephone: +1300 288 664

Auditors

BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd

38 Station Street

Subiaco WA 6008

Bankers

National Australia Bank

197 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Solicitors

Thomson Geer

Level 27, Exchange Tower

2 The Esplanade

Perth WA 6000

Stock Exchange

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

ASX Code: AAR

2 ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL / ANNUAL REPORT 2020

Review of Operations

Review of Operations

Anglo Australian's principal activity during the financial year was progressing the Company's 100% owned Mandilla Gold Project.

The Mandilla Gold Project was the subject of significant exploration effort during the financial year, with a combination of reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling totalling over 21km of drilling completed. The successful delineation of a large gold mineralised footprint in the Mandilla Syenite is more fully detailed below.

Anglo Australian made the decision to farm-out the Koongie Park Base Metals Project during the financial year, consistent with the Company's focus on its flagship Mandilla Gold Project.

The Group's operations over the last 6 months have been affected by COVID-19; however, the combined collaborative support of Government, representative industry bodies, employees, contractors, suppliers and our host communities has allowed the Company to adapt and mitigate, as far as practicable, the risks this infectious disease presents. The Company will continue to pursue its exploration activities, subject to the evolving and unforeseen impacts of COVID-19.

Mandilla Gold Project

Anglo Australian - 100%

The Mandilla Gold Project is situated in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt in the western part of the Kalgoorlie geological domain, some 70 kilometres south of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, a significant gold mining centre. The location of the project in relation to Kalgoorlie and other nearby gold projects is set out in Figure 1.

The Project lies on the western margin of a porphyritic granitic intrusion, the Mandilla Syenite. The granite intrudes volcanoclastic sedimentary rocks in the project area which form part of the Spargoville Group. The Mandilla Gold Project comprises the Mandilla East prospect, the Mandilla South prospect and the previously mined paleochannel pit.

Significant NW to WNW-trending structures along the western flank of the project are interpreted from aeromagnetic data to cut through the Mandilla Syenite and may be important in localising mineralisation at Mandilla East. A second sub- parallel structure appears to host Mandilla South. Both prospects are covered by Mining Leases.

Figure 1 - Mandilla location map.

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL / ANNUAL REPORT 2020

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anglo Australian Resources NL published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 05:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
