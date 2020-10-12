Log in
ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

(AAR)
Anglo Australian Resources NL : Change of Director's Interest Notice

10/12/2020 | 01:25am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

ABN: 24 651 541 976

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Marc Ducler

Date of last notice

7 October 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Marc Ducler Des Rauches + Mrs Rebecca Mary

(including registered holder)

Ducler Des Rauches (spouse) as trustees of the

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Canard Super Fund.

interest.

Date of change

2 October 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Canard Super Fund

1.

2,625,000 - ORD

Mrs Rebecca Mary Ducler Des Rauches

2.

3,661,560 2020A Performance Rights

3.

2,382,216 2020C LTI Performance Rights

Class

ORD

Number acquired

129,032

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$20,000.00

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Canard Super Fund

1.

2,754,032

- ORD

Mrs Rebecca Mary Ducler Des Rauches

2.

3,661,560

2020A Performance Rights

3.

2,382,216

2020C LTI Performance Rights

Nature of change

On market trade.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts - Nil

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anglo Australian Resources NL published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 05:24:03 UTC
