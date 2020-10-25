Anglo Australian Resources NL : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL
ABN: 24 651 541 976
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Marc Ducler
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
13 October 2020
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Mr Marc Ducler Des Rauches + Mrs Rebecca Mary
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
Ducler Des Rauches (spouse) as trustees of the
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
|
Canard Super Fund.
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
23 October 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Canard Super Fund
|
|
|
1.
|
2,754,032
|
- ORD
|
|
|
Mrs Rebecca Mary Ducler Des Rauches
|
|
|
2.
|
3,661,560
|
2020A Performance Rights
|
|
|
3.
|
2,382,216
|
2020C LTI Performance Rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
ORD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
176,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$30,000.00
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Canard Super Fund
|
|
1.
|
2,930,502
|
- ORD
|
|
Mrs Rebecca Mary Ducler Des Rauches
|
|
2.
|
3,661,560
|
2020A Performance Rights
|
|
3.
|
2,382,216
|
2020C LTI Performance Rights
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Participation in Securities Purchase Plan.
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
|
|
|
|
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
|
|
|
|
back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts - Nil
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
|
No
|
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
|
|
was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
|
N/A
|
proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/A
|
provided?
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Anglo Australian Resources NL published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 03:04:09 UTC