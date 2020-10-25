Log in
ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

(AAR)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/23
0.17 AUD   +3.03%
Anglo Australian Resources NL : Change of Director's Interest Notice

10/25/2020

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

ABN: 24 651 541 976

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Marc Ducler

Date of last notice

13 October 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Marc Ducler Des Rauches + Mrs Rebecca Mary

(including registered holder)

Ducler Des Rauches (spouse) as trustees of the

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Canard Super Fund.

interest.

Date of change

23 October 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Canard Super Fund

1.

2,754,032

- ORD

Mrs Rebecca Mary Ducler Des Rauches

2.

3,661,560

2020A Performance Rights

3.

2,382,216

2020C LTI Performance Rights

Class

ORD

Number acquired

176,470

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$30,000.00

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Canard Super Fund

1.

2,930,502

- ORD

Mrs Rebecca Mary Ducler Des Rauches

2.

3,661,560

2020A Performance Rights

3.

2,382,216

2020C LTI Performance Rights

Nature of change

Participation in Securities Purchase Plan.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts - Nil

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Anglo Australian Resources NL published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 03:04:09 UTC

