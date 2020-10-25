Anglo Australian Resources NL : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity: ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

ABN: 24 651 541 976

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Marc Ducler Date of last notice 13 October 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Mr Marc Ducler Des Rauches + Mrs Rebecca Mary (including registered holder) Ducler Des Rauches (spouse) as trustees of the Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Canard Super Fund. interest. Date of change 23 October 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Canard Super Fund 1. 2,754,032 - ORD Mrs Rebecca Mary Ducler Des Rauches 2. 3,661,560 2020A Performance Rights 3. 2,382,216 2020C LTI Performance Rights Class ORD Number acquired 176,470