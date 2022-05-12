Anglo Pacific : 2022 AGM Presentation

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

This document has been prepared and issued by and is the sole responsibility of Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for selected recipients. It comprises the written materials for a presentation to investors and/or industry professionals concerning the Group's business activities. It is not an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and nothing contained herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company in any jurisdiction nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract commitment or investment decision in relation thereto nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company. This presentation is for informational purposes only and may not be used for any other purposes.

Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and reflect the Group's expectations and views of future events. Forward-looking statements (which includes any statement which constitutes 'forward-looking information' for the purposes of Canadian securities legislation) may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, cash flow, requirement for and terms of additional financing, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, objectives, strategies, growth and outlook of the Group including the outlook for the markets and economies in which the Group operates, costs and timing of acquiring new royalties and making new investments, mineral reserve and resources estimates, estimates of future production, production costs and revenue, future demand for and prices of precious and base metals and other commodities and future demand for products which include precious and base metals and other commodities, for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods.

Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as, amongst others, 'expects', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'believes', 'estimates', 'seeks', 'intends', 'targets', 'projects', 'forecasts', 'potential', 'positioned', 'strategy', 'outlook', 'predict' or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as 'may', 'will', 'should', 'would' and 'could'. These include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongst other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the economic and business circumstances occurring from time to time in the countries and markets in which the Group operates.

Forward-looking statements are based upon certain material factors that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions and analyses made by the Group in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. The material factors and assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include: the stability of the global economy; the stability of local governments and legislative background; the relative stability of interest rates; the equity and debt markets continuing to provide access to capital; the continuing of ongoing operations of the properties underlying the Group's portfolio of royalties, streams and investments by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice and/or with production projections, including the on-going financial viability of such operators and operations; no material adverse impact on the underlying operations of the Group's portfolio of royalties, steams and investments from the global pandemic; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures (including feasibility studies, estimates of reserve, resource, production, grades, mine life and cash cost) made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; the accuracy of the information provided to the Group by the owners and operators of such underlying properties; contractual terms honoured of the Group's royalty and stream investments, together with those of the owners and operators of the underlying properties; no material adverse change in the price of the commodities produced from the properties underlying the Group's portfolio of royalties, streams and investments; no material adverse change in foreign exchange exposure; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which the Group holds a royalty or other interest, including but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological formations and natural disasters; successful completion of new development projects; planned expansions or additional projects being within the timelines anticipated and at anticipated production levels; and maintenance of mining title.

Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding the Group's financial position and results of operations as at and for the periods ended on certain dates, and of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. It is believed that the expectations reflected in this presentation are reasonable but they may be affected by a wide range of variables that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements may not be appropriate other than for purposes outlined in this presentation. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, that may be general or specific, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those forecast, anticipated, estimated or intended in the forward-looking statements. Past performance is no guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. The forward-looking statements made in this presentation relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made and, except as specifically required by applicable laws, listing rules and other regulations, the Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

No statement in this communication is intended to be, nor should it be construed as, a profit forecast or a profit estimate and no statement in this presentation should be interpreted to mean that earnings per share for the current or any future financial periods would necessarily match, exceed or be lower than the historical published earnings per share. Forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual future financial condition, performance and results to differ materially from the plans, goals, expectations and results expressed in the forward-looking statements and other financial and/or statistical data within this presentation. . Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the failure to realise contemplated benefits from acquisitions and other royalty and stream investments; the effect of any mergers, acquisitions and divestitures on the Group's operating results and businesses generally; current global financial conditions; royalty, stream and investment portfolio and associated risk; adverse development risk; financial viability and operational effectiveness of owners and operators of the relevant properties underlying the Group's portfolio of royalties, streams and investments; royalties, steams and investments subject to other rights; and contractual terms not being honoured, together with those risks identified in the 'Principal Risks and Uncertainties' section of our most recent Annual Report, which is available on our website. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect the Group's business, financial condition or results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the list of factors noted in the section herein entitled 'Risk' is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Group's forward-looking statements. Readers are also cautioned to consider these and the other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This presentation also contains forward-looking information contained and derived from publicly available information regarding properties and mining operations owned by third parties. This presentation contains information and statements relating to the Kestrel mine that are based on certain estimates and forecasts that have been provided to the Group by Kestrel Coal Pty Ltd ("KCPL"), the accuracy of which KCPL does not warrant and on which readers may not rely.