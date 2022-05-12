Anglo Pacific : Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting and Dividend Timetable

Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 May 2022 ("AGM") all resolutions were duly passed by a show of hands. Resolutions 15 to 19 were passed as special resolutions.
At today's AGM, the Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer gave a short presentation followed by a Q&A session with the Board for shareholders - a copy of this presentation will be available on the Company's website.
In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, a copy of Resolutions 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and the full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, both available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Full details of the proxy voting can also be found on the Company's website.
Dividend Timetable
|
Q4 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Ex-dividend date
|
19-May-22
|
16-Jun-22
|
05-Oct-22
|
12-Jan-23
|
Record date
|
20-May-22
|
17-Jun-22
|
06-Oct-22
|
13-Jan-23
|
Payment date
|
31-May-22
|
31-Aug-22
|
26-Oct-22
|
15-Feb-23
|
Amount (pence)
|
1.75p
|
1.75p
|
1.75p
|
1.75p
For a full copy of this release please click here
Full details of the proxy voting can also be found here
For a copy of the AGM presentation please click here
Disclaimer
Anglo Pacific Group plc published this content on 12 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2022 17:38:07 UTC.