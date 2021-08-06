AngloGold Ashanti 1st Half Net Profit Fell; Lowers 2021 Guidance

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. said on Friday that net profit for the first half fell, and lowered its 2021 guidance as no further production from Ghana's Obuasi gold project has been factored in for 2021.

The South Africa-based gold miner said the period was challenging due to the effects of the pandemic on production and costs. It said that mining operations at Obuasi will remain suspended following a fatal accident in May pending an investigation and a third-party review of the mining and ground management plans.

The company said that net profit for the half year was $362 million compared with $382 million for the first half of 2020.

Headline earnings--one of the company's preferred metrics, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--were $363 million compared with $404 million in the year-prior period.

The company said it produced 1.2 million ounces of gold in the period compared with 1.5 million ounces the year before.

The board declared an interim dividend of 6 cent a share.

The company said it expects 2021 production to be in the 2.5 million ounces to 2.6 million ounces range, down from previous guidance in the 2.7 million ounces to 2.9 million ounces range.

