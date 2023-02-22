AngloGold Ashanti 2022 Pretax Profit Fell as Revenue Rose Amid Higher Costs

By Kyle Morris

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. said Wednesday that pretax profit fell for 2022 as revenue rose as all-in sustaining costs increased due to higher cash costs amid inflation.

The South African gold miner posted pretax profit of $489 million compared with $958 million in 2021.

Headline earnings fell to $544 million compared with $612 million a year earlier.

Revenue was $4.39 billion compared with $3.90 billion a year earlier.

Gold production was 2.74 million ounces in 2022, an 11% improvement versus 2.47 million ounces in 2021.

All-in sustaining costs were $1,383 an ounce in 2022, an increase of 2% on year from $1,355 an ounce in 2021 due to higher cash costs impacted by inflationary pressures.

The company met guidance for total capital expenditure and all-in sustaining costs as total cash costs ended less than 1% above the guidance range.

AngloGold declared a final dividend of $0.18 per share, from $0.14 a year prior.

