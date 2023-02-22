Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. AngloGold Ashanti Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-20
332.01 ZAR   -0.47%
01:02aAngloGold Ashanti's 2022 headline earnings fall on Brazil impairments
RE
12:33aAngloGold Ashanti Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
12:27aAnglogold Ashanti : Year End 2022 - Supplementary report
PU
Summary 
Summary

AngloGold Ashanti 2022 Pretax Profit Fell as Revenue Rose Amid Higher Costs

02/22/2023 | 01:26am EST
By Kyle Morris


AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. said Wednesday that pretax profit fell for 2022 as revenue rose as all-in sustaining costs increased due to higher cash costs amid inflation.

The South African gold miner posted pretax profit of $489 million compared with $958 million in 2021.

Headline earnings fell to $544 million compared with $612 million a year earlier.

Revenue was $4.39 billion compared with $3.90 billion a year earlier.

Gold production was 2.74 million ounces in 2022, an 11% improvement versus 2.47 million ounces in 2021.

All-in sustaining costs were $1,383 an ounce in 2022, an increase of 2% on year from $1,355 an ounce in 2021 due to higher cash costs impacted by inflationary pressures.

The company met guidance for total capital expenditure and all-in sustaining costs as total cash costs ended less than 1% above the guidance range.

AngloGold declared a final dividend of $0.18 per share, from $0.14 a year prior.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 0125ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED -0.47% 332.01 End-of-day quote.0.84%
GOLD 0.04% 1836.45 Delayed Quote.0.83%
