AngloGold Ashanti : AGG Year End 2021 Results Report

Johaonlyesburg, 22 February 2022 - AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA" or the "Company") c ntinued taking clear steps under CEO Alberto Calderon to ensure delivery on its strategic objectives, with an improved sec nd-half performance complemented by changes to its leadership team and implementation of a new Operating Model.
Theuser covery from a difficult first half of 2021 continued, with a 12% st p-up in production from operating assets* in the second half of the year versus the first half. Cash costs fell 8% over that period.
The new Operating Model is now being implemented, simplifyi g the organisational structure, eliminating duplication, a d e suring the operating sites are properly resourced to safely deliver planned production. This restructuring resulted in the reduction of functional support roles at mid- and senior management level across the global business, from 526 to 311, f r an estimated annualised saving of $40m.
The Company continued to show exploration success, with the addition of 2.7Moz of new Ore Reserve in 2021, more than replacing depletion. A 3.4Moz new Mineral Resource was added at the Silicon project in the US, and the Obuasi mine in Ghana resumed production in January 2022 as planned. Free cashpersonalf ow for the year was $104m, more than reversing a first h lf outflow.
"This new operating model brings a profound change to the business; it sharpens our focus on safe, consistent delivery, reduces wasteful effort and spending, and ensures clear, single-point accountability for meeting our commitments," Mr. Cald ron said. "These are all essential elements for us to start closing the value gap with our peers."
The Company continued to reinforce its leadership team. In addition to Mr. Calderon's appointment in September, three key external appointments have been made in recent months adding significant experience in transformation, talent management,For business improvement and mine planning, to a seasoned group of existing executives.
Terry Briggs, a 30-year veteran of the industry and currently Vice President: Planning at Newmont, has been appointed Chief Development Officer, with oversight of planning, exploration and business development; Lisa Ali, joins on 1 April 2022 as Chief People Officer after a long career with senior leadership roles at BP and most recently Newcrest; and Marcelo Godoy was appointed in November 2021 as Chief Technology Officer from a senior leadership role at Newmont, where he served for nine years and latterly headed up exploration.
Excludes production performance at the Obuasi mine.
2021 HIGHLIGHTS
Ore Reserve increased 2.7Moz pre-depletion, for a total of 8.7Moz pre-depletion added over the last two years
In Nevada, maiden Mineral Resource at Silicon totalling 3.4Moz; Corvus acquisition successfully completed on 18 January 2022
Inaugural Climate Change Report published; Absolute carbon emissions in 2021 declined by 41% to 1.39Mt compared to 2.34Mt in 2020**; GHG emissions reduced 69% since 2008
Improved balance sheet flexibility with new $750m, 7-year bond at a record low coupon for AGA of 3.375% per annum
New Operating Model design completed to eliminate inefficiencies, improve performance and ensure accountability; Implementation of the new Operating Model ongoing
Key executive appointments concluded as part of new Operating Model implementation
Full Asset Potential Review initiated across the portfolio
** Includes reduction due to sale of South African operations in 2020
SALIENT FEATURES
Fatality-freesecond half of 2021; All-injury frequency rate of 2.13 injuries per million hours worked in 2021
Achieved revised production and capital guidance; cost guidance achieved when adjusting for impacts of COVID-19
Production of 2.472Moz for 2021; with 12% increase in production from operating assets (excluding Obuasi) from 1,115koz in H1 2021 to 1,249koz in H2 2021
Basic earnings decreased from $946m in 2020 to $622m in 2021, after once-off expenses amounting to $87m
Total cash costs of $963/oz for 2021; total cash costs down 8% from $1,003/oz in H1 2021 to $925/oz in H2 2021
All-insustaining costs ("AISC") of $1,355/oz for 2021, reflecting higher sustaining capital expenditures on reinvestment programme and Brazilian tailings storage facilities ("TSFs")
Net cash inflow from operating activities decreased by 18% to $1,268m in 2021 from $1,545m in 2020
Free cash flow of $104m in 2021, a transitional year with significant portfolio reinvestment, COVID-19 impact and voluntary suspension of mining at Obuasi
Obuasi restarted and tracking ramp-up plan; Phase 2 construction complete, Phase 3 in progress
Adjusted net debt of $765m at end 2021; Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.42 times
Cash dividend of $107m received from Kibali in Q4 2021
Final dividend declared of $60m or 14 US cents per share
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
Financial and Operating Report
for the six months and year ended 31 December 2021
GROUP - Key statistics
Go d
Produced
Sold
Fi ancial review
Price received per ounce * T tal cash costs per ounce *
All-in sustaining costs per ounce * All-in costs per ounce *
useGold income Cost of sales Total cash costs Gross profit
Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders
Headline earnings
personalProfit before taxation Adjusted EBITDA *
Net cash inflow from operating activities
Free cash inflow *
Total borrowings
Adjusted net debt *
Capital expenditure (including equity-accounted joint ventures)
* Refer to "Non-GAAP disclosure" following the Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 below and the "Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations-Glossary of Terms and Non-GAAP Metrics" in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, for definitions.
$ represents US Dollar, unless otherwise stated.
The information in this Financial and Operating Report related to the six-month period and the year ended 31 December 2021 is based on the continuing operations of the AngloGold Ashanti group, unless otherwise indicated. The South African producing assets and related liabilities, which w re sold on 30 September 2020, are recorded as discontinued operations. The Non-GAAP disclosures on pages 48 to 52 following the Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 are based on the continuing operations of the AngloGold Ashanti group, where indicated. For a breakdown of results between continuing and discontinued operations, refer to the comprehensive table on page 4.
Published : 22 February 2022
Preliminary Condensed Financial Information for the year ended 31 December 2021 - www.AngloGoldAshanti.com
1
Operations at a glance
for the six months ended 31 December 2021
Production
Cost of sales
All-in sustaining
Total cash costs per
costs per ounce 1
ounce 2
Year-on-
Year-on-
Year-on-
Year-on-
year
year
year
year
oz (000)
%
$m
%
$/oz
%
$/oz
%
Variance 3
Variance 3
Variance 3
Variance 3
AFRICA
701
(16)
(781)
(6)
1,165
16
862
5
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45% 4 6
188
3
(172)
(2)
795
(2)
598
(10)
Ghana
Iduapriem
101
(27)
(112)
(16)
1,668
59
1,028
43
Obuasi 5
23
(70)
(47)
40
3,029
130
1,536
34
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85% 6
140
21
(190)
7
1,303
(8)
1,188
(12)
Tanzania
Geita
249
(21)
(226)
(18)
1,000
9
749
4
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other
(34)
10
AUSTRALIA
273
(7)
(395)
5
1,319
3
1,114
15
Sunrise Dam
127
(9)
(189)
-
1,420
5
1,202
11
Tropicana - Attr. 70% 6
146
(5)
(191)
11
1,128
(1)
944
19
Exploration and other
(15)
20
AMERICAS
298
(17)
(458)
21
1,769
90
920
44
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50% 6
73
(10)
(135)
16
1,631
68
915
51
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração
180
(14)
(241)
19
1,619
70
831
24
Serra Grande
45
(35)
(69)
37
2,568
221
1,245
121
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other
(13)
46
OTHER
5
(183)
Equity-accounted joint ventures included above
172
2
AngloGold Ashanti
1,272
(14)
(1,457)
3
1,376
29
925
15
Refer to note B under "Non-GAAP disclosure" for definition. 2 Refer to note C under "Non-GAAP disclosure" for definition. 3 Variance December 2021 six months on December 2020 six months - increase (decrease). 4 Equity-accounted joint ventures. 5 Includes pre-production ounces in the same period in the prior year. 6 On an attributable basis.
Preliminary Condensed Financial Information for the year ended 31 December 2021 - www.AngloGoldAshanti.com
2
Operations at a glance
for the year ended 31 December 2021
Production
Cost of sales
All-in sustaining
Total cash costs per
costs per ounce 1
ounce 2
Year-on-
Year-on-
Year-on-
Year-on-
year
year
year
year
oz (000)
%
$m
%
$/oz
%
$/oz
%
Variance 3
Variance 3
Variance 3
Variance 3
AFRICA
1,419
(11)
(1,650)
5
1,161
24
904
20
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45% 4 6
365
-
(350)
3
856
6
647
3
Ghana
Iduapriem
202
(27)
(238)
(15)
1,619
64
1,081
48
Obuasi 5
108
(15)
(164)
384
1,653
26
1,112
(3)
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85% 6
258
21
(349)
9
1,267
(9)
1,200
(7)
Tanzania
Geita
486
(22)
(488)
(10)
1,029
26
822
28
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other
(61)
11
AUSTRALIA
494
(11)
(740)
5
1,500
22
1,196
23
Sunrise Dam
229
(11)
(364)
6
1,573
19
1,321
24
Tropicana - Attr. 70% 6
265
(11)
(346)
3
1,326
25
987
22
Exploration and other
(30)
18
AMERICAS
559
(14)
(822)
8
1,587
58
921
28
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50% 6
145
(16)
(241)
(3)
1,353
45
894
28
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração
331
(9)
(435)
12
1,519
45
858
15
Serra Grande
83
(27)
(123)
22
2,220
133
1,192
79
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other
(23)
(10)
OTHER
5
(150)
Equity-accounted joint ventures included above
350
(3)
AngloGold Ashanti
2,472
(12)
(2,857)
6
1,355
31
963
22
1 Refer to note B under "Non-GAAP disclosure" for definition.
2 Refer to note C under "Non-GAAP disclosure" for definition.
3 Variance December 2021 year on December 2020 year - increase (decrease).
4 Equity-accounted joint ventures.
5 Includes pre-production ounces in the same period in the prior year.
6
On an attributable basis.
Preliminary Condensed Financial Information for the year ended 31 December 2021 - www.AngloGoldAshanti.com
3
GROUP - Operating and Financial review
Six months
Six months
Year
Year
ended
ended
ended
ended
Dec
Dec
Dec
Dec
2021
2020
2021
2020
US Dollar / Imperial
Operating review
Gold
Produced - Total
- oz (000)
1,272
1,578
2,472
3,047
Produced from continuing operations
- oz (000)
1,272
1,482
2,472
2,806
Produced from discontinued operations
- oz (000)
-
96
-
241
Sold - Total
- oz (000)
1,269
1,567
2,483
3,082
Sold from continuing operations
- oz (000)
1,269
1,471
2,483
2,834
Sold from discontinued operations
- oz (000)
-
96
-
248
Price received per ounce from continuing and discontinued operations
- $/oz
1,792
1,889
1,796
1,768
Price received per ounce from continuing operations *
- $/oz
1,792
1,895
1,796
1,778
Price received per ounce from discontinued operations
- $/oz
-
1,806
-
1,651
All-in sustaining costs per ounce from continuing and discontinued
- $/oz
1,376
1,086
1,355
1,059
operations
All-in sustaining costs per ounce from continuing operations *
- $/oz
1,376
1,069
1,355
1,037
All-in sustaining costs per ounce from discontinued operations
- $/oz
-
1,324
-
1,296
All-in costs per ounce from continuing and discontinued operations
- $/oz
1,631
1,220
1,577
1,200
All-in costs per ounce from continuing operations *
- $/oz
1,631
1,209
1,577
1,185
All-in costs per ounce from discontinued operations
- $/oz
-
1,392
-
1,367
Total cash costs per ounce from continuing and discontinued operations
- $/oz
925
828
963
819
Total cash costs per ounce from continuing operations *
- $/oz
925
807
963
790
Total cash costs per ounce from discontinued operations
- $/oz
-
1,140
-
1,149
Gold income - Total
- $m
1,992
2,579
3,903
4,730
Gold income from continuing operations
- $m
1,992
2,405
3,903
4,322
Gold income from discontinued operations
- $m
-
174
-
408
Cost of sales - Total
- $m
1,457
1,522
2,857
2,986
Cost of sales from continuing operations
- $m
1,457
1,409
2,857
2,699
Cost of sales from discontinued operations
- $m
-
113
-
287
Total cash costs - Total
- $m
1,171
1,238
2,334
2,352
Total cash costs from continuing operations
- $m
1,171
1,129
2,334
2,074
Total cash costs from discontinued operations
- $m
-
109
-
278
Gross profit - Total
- $m
607
1,115
1,172
1,792
Gross profit from continuing operations
- $m
607
1,051
1,172
1,709
Gross profit from discontinued operations
- $m
-
64
-
83
Adjusted EBITDA - Total
- $m
925
1,498
1,801
2,593
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations *
- $m
925
1,434
1,801
2,470
Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations
- $m
-
64
-
123
Total borrowings from continuing operations
- $m
2,094
2,084
2,094
2,084
Adjusted net debt from continuing operations *
- $m
765
597
765
597
Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders - Total
- $m
260
532
622
953
Profit attributable to equity shareholders from continuing operations
- $m
260
564
622
946
Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders from discontinued operations
- $m
-
(32)
-
7
Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders - Total
- US cents/share
62
127
148
227
Profit attributable to equity shareholders from continuing operations
- US cents/share
62
135
148
225
Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders from discontinued operations
- US cents/share
-
(8)
-
2
Headline earnings
- $m
249
596
612
1,000
- US cents/share
59
142
146
238
Net cash inflow from operating activities from continuing operations
- $m
801
993
1,268
1,545
Free cash inflow *
- $m
129
566
104
743
Capital expenditure from continuing operations (including equity-accounted joint
- $m
640
411
1,100
757
ventures)
Notes: Discontinued operations refer to the following South African operations: Mponeng, Mine Waste Solutions and Surface sources.
Refer to "Non-GAAP disclosure" following the Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 below and the "Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations-Glossary of Terms and Non-GAAP Metrics" in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, for definitions.
$ represents US Dollar, unless otherwise stated.
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
Preliminary Condensed Financial Information for the year ended 31 December 2021 - www.AngloGoldAshanti.com
4
