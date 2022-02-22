Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. AngloGold Ashanti Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AngloGold Ashanti : AGG Year End 2021 Results Report

02/22/2022 | 12:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Johaonlyesburg, 22 February 2022 - AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA" or the "Company") c ntinued taking clear steps under CEO Alberto Calderon to ensure delivery on its strategic objectives, with an improved sec nd-half performance complemented by changes to its leadership team and implementation of a new Operating Model.

Theuser covery from a difficult first half of 2021 continued, with a 12% st p-up in production from operating assets* in the second half of the year versus the first half. Cash costs fell 8% over that period.

The new Operating Model is now being implemented, simplifyi g the organisational structure, eliminating duplication, a d e suring the operating sites are properly resourced to safely deliver planned production. This restructuring resulted in the reduction of functional support roles at mid- and senior management level across the global business, from 526 to 311, f r an estimated annualised saving of $40m.

The Company continued to show exploration success, with the addition of 2.7Moz of new Ore Reserve in 2021, more than replacing depletion. A 3.4Moz new Mineral Resource was added at the Silicon project in the US, and the Obuasi mine in Ghana resumed production in January 2022 as planned. Free cashpersonalf ow for the year was $104m, more than reversing a first h lf outflow.

"This new operating model brings a profound change to the business; it sharpens our focus on safe, consistent delivery, reduces wasteful effort and spending, and ensures clear, single-point accountability for meeting our commitments," Mr. Cald ron said. "These are all essential elements for us to start closing the value gap with our peers."

The Company continued to reinforce its leadership team. In addition to Mr. Calderon's appointment in September, three key external appointments have been made in recent months adding significant experience in transformation, talent management,For business improvement and mine planning, to a seasoned group of existing executives.

Terry Briggs, a 30-year veteran of the industry and currently Vice President: Planning at Newmont, has been appointed Chief Development Officer, with oversight of planning, exploration and business development; Lisa Ali, joins on 1 April 2022 as Chief People Officer after a long career with senior leadership roles at BP and most recently Newcrest; and Marcelo Godoy was appointed in November 2021 as Chief Technology Officer from a senior leadership role at Newmont, where he served for nine years and latterly headed up exploration.

  • Excludes production performance at the Obuasi mine.

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Ore Reserve increased 2.7Moz pre-depletion, for a total of 8.7Moz pre-depletion added over the last two years

In Nevada, maiden Mineral Resource at Silicon totalling 3.4Moz; Corvus acquisition successfully completed on 18 January 2022

Inaugural Climate Change Report published; Absolute carbon emissions in 2021 declined by 41% to 1.39Mt compared to 2.34Mt in 2020**; GHG emissions reduced 69% since 2008

Improved balance sheet flexibility with new $750m, 7-year bond at a record low coupon for AGA of 3.375% per annum

New Operating Model design completed to eliminate inefficiencies, improve performance and ensure accountability; Implementation of the new Operating Model ongoing

Key executive appointments concluded as part of new Operating Model implementation

Full Asset Potential Review initiated across the portfolio

** Includes reduction due to sale of South African operations in 2020

SALIENT FEATURES

  • Fatality-freesecond half of 2021; All-injury frequency rate of 2.13 injuries per million hours worked in 2021
  • Achieved revised production and capital guidance; cost guidance achieved when adjusting for impacts of COVID-19
  • Production of 2.472Moz for 2021; with 12% increase in production from operating assets (excluding Obuasi) from 1,115koz in H1 2021 to 1,249koz in H2 2021
  • Basic earnings decreased from $946m in 2020 to $622m in 2021, after once-off expenses amounting to $87m
  • Total cash costs of $963/oz for 2021; total cash costs down 8% from $1,003/oz in H1 2021 to $925/oz in H2 2021
  • All-insustaining costs ("AISC") of $1,355/oz for 2021, reflecting higher sustaining capital expenditures on reinvestment programme and Brazilian tailings storage facilities ("TSFs")
  • Net cash inflow from operating activities decreased by 18% to $1,268m in 2021 from $1,545m in 2020
  • Free cash flow of $104m in 2021, a transitional year with significant portfolio reinvestment, COVID-19 impact and voluntary suspension of mining at Obuasi
  • Obuasi restarted and tracking ramp-up plan; Phase 2 construction complete, Phase 3 in progress
  • Adjusted net debt of $765m at end 2021; Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.42 times
  • Cash dividend of $107m received from Kibali in Q4 2021
  • Final dividend declared of $60m or 14 US cents per share
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
- $m
- US cents/share - $m
- US cents/share - $m
- $m - $m - $m - $m - $m - $m
- $/oz - $/oz - $/oz - $/oz
- $m - $m - $m - $m
- oz (000) - oz (000)
249
59
451
925
801
129
2,094
765
640
946
225
1,000
238
1,589
2,470
1,545
743
2,084
597
757
622
148
612
146
958
1,801
1,268
104
2,094
765
1,100
564
135
596
142
992
1,434
993
566
2,084
597
411
1,992
1,457
1,171
607
260
62
4,322
2,699
2,074
1,709
3,903
2,857
2,334
1,172
2,405
1,409
1,129
1,051
1,792
925
1,376
1,631
1,778
790
1,037
1,185
1,796
963
1,355
1,577
1,895
807
1,069
1,209
1,269
1,272
2,806
2,834
2,472
2,483
US Dollar / Imperial
1,482
1,471
Six months ended Dec 2021
Year ended Dec 2020
Year ended Dec 2021
Six months ended Dec 2020

Financial and Operating Report

for the six months and year ended 31 December 2021

GROUP - Key statistics

onlyOperating review

Go d

Produced

Sold

Fi ancial review

Price received per ounce * T tal cash costs per ounce *

All-in sustaining costs per ounce * All-in costs per ounce *

useGold income Cost of sales Total cash costs Gross profit

Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

Headline earnings

personalProfit before taxation Adjusted EBITDA *

Net cash inflow from operating activities

Free cash inflow *

Total borrowings

Adjusted net debt *

Capital expenditure (including equity-accounted joint ventures)

* Refer to "Non-GAAP disclosure" following the Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 below and the "Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations-Glossary of Terms and Non-GAAP Metrics" in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, for definitions.

$ represents US Dollar, unless otherwise stated.

The information in this Financial and Operating Report related to the six-month period and the year ended 31 December 2021 is based on the continuing operations of the AngloGold Ashanti group, unless otherwise indicated. The South African producing assets and related liabilities, which w re sold on 30 September 2020, are recorded as discontinued operations. The Non-GAAP disclosures on pages 48 to 52 following the Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 are based on the continuing operations of the AngloGold Ashanti group, where indicated. For a breakdown of results between continuing and discontinued operations, refer to the comprehensive table on page 4.

Authorised for release to the ASX by Leeanne Goliath - Group Company Secretary. For Published : 22 February 2022 December 2021

Preliminary Condensed Financial Information for the year ended 31 December 2021 - www.AngloGoldAshanti.com

1

Operations at a glance

for the six months ended 31 December 2021

For personal use only

Production

Cost of sales

All-in sustaining

Total cash costs per

costs per ounce 1

ounce 2

Year-on-

Year-on-

Year-on-

Year-on-

year

year

year

year

oz (000)

%

$m

%

$/oz

%

$/oz

%

Variance 3

Variance 3

Variance 3

Variance 3

AFRICA

701

(16)

(781)

(6)

1,165

16

862

5

DRC

Kibali - Attr. 45% 4 6

188

3

(172)

(2)

795

(2)

598

(10)

Ghana

Iduapriem

101

(27)

(112)

(16)

1,668

59

1,028

43

Obuasi 5

23

(70)

(47)

40

3,029

130

1,536

34

Guinea

Siguiri - Attr. 85% 6

140

21

(190)

7

1,303

(8)

1,188

(12)

Tanzania

Geita

249

(21)

(226)

(18)

1,000

9

749

4

Non-controlling interests, exploration and other

(34)

10

AUSTRALIA

273

(7)

(395)

5

1,319

3

1,114

15

Sunrise Dam

127

(9)

(189)

-

1,420

5

1,202

11

Tropicana - Attr. 70% 6

146

(5)

(191)

11

1,128

(1)

944

19

Exploration and other

(15)

20

AMERICAS

298

(17)

(458)

21

1,769

90

920

44

Argentina

Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50% 6

73

(10)

(135)

16

1,631

68

915

51

Brazil

AngloGold Ashanti Mineração

180

(14)

(241)

19

1,619

70

831

24

Serra Grande

45

(35)

(69)

37

2,568

221

1,245

121

Non-controlling interests, exploration and other

(13)

46

OTHER

5

(183)

Equity-accounted joint ventures included above

172

2

AngloGold Ashanti

1,272

(14)

(1,457)

3

1,376

29

925

15

  • Refer to note B under "Non-GAAP disclosure" for definition.
    2 Refer to note C under "Non-GAAP disclosure" for definition.
    3 Variance December 2021 six months on December 2020 six months - increase (decrease). 4 Equity-accounted joint ventures.
    5 Includes pre-production ounces in the same period in the prior year. 6 On an attributable basis.

Preliminary Condensed Financial Information for the year ended 31 December 2021 - www.AngloGoldAshanti.com

2

Operations at a glance

for the year ended 31 December 2021

Production

Cost of sales

All-in sustaining

Total cash costs per

costs per ounce 1

ounce 2

only

Year-on-

Year-on-

Year-on-

Year-on-

year

year

year

year

oz (000)

%

$m

%

$/oz

%

$/oz

%

Variance 3

Variance 3

Variance 3

Variance 3

AFRICA

1,419

(11)

(1,650)

5

1,161

24

904

20

DRC

Kibali - Attr. 45% 4 6

365

-

(350)

3

856

6

647

3

Ghana

Iduapriem

202

(27)

(238)

(15)

1,619

64

1,081

48

Obuasi 5

108

(15)

(164)

384

1,653

26

1,112

(3)

Guinea

Siguiri - Attr. 85% 6

258

21

(349)

9

1,267

(9)

1,200

(7)

Tanzania

use

Geita

486

(22)

(488)

(10)

1,029

26

822

28

Non-controlling interests, exploration and other

(61)

11

AUSTRALIA

494

(11)

(740)

5

1,500

22

1,196

23

Sunrise Dam

229

(11)

(364)

6

1,573

19

1,321

24

Tropicana - Attr. 70% 6

265

(11)

(346)

3

1,326

25

987

22

Exploration and other

(30)

18

AMERICAS

559

(14)

(822)

8

1,587

58

921

28

Argentina

Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50% 6

145

(16)

(241)

(3)

1,353

45

894

28

Brazil

AngloGold Ashanti Mineração

331

(9)

(435)

12

1,519

45

858

15

Serra Grande

83

(27)

(123)

22

2,220

133

1,192

79

Non-controlling interests, exploration and other

(23)

(10)

OTHER

5

(150)

Equity-accounted joint ventures included above

350

(3)

AngloGold Ashanti

2,472

(12)

(2,857)

6

1,355

31

963

22

1 Refer to note B under "Non-GAAP disclosure" for definition.

2 Refer to note C under "Non-GAAP disclosure" for definition.

3 Variance December 2021 year on December 2020 year - increase (decrease).

4 Equity-accounted joint ventures.

5 Includes pre-production ounces in the same period in the prior year.

6

On an attributable basis.

personalFor

Preliminary Condensed Financial Information for the year ended 31 December 2021 - www.AngloGoldAshanti.com

3

GROUP - Operating and Financial review

Six months

Six months

Year

Year

ended

ended

ended

ended

Dec

Dec

Dec

Dec

only

2021

2020

2021

2020

US Dollar / Imperial

Operating review

Gold

Produced - Total

- oz (000)

1,272

1,578

2,472

3,047

Produced from continuing operations

- oz (000)

1,272

1,482

2,472

2,806

Produced from discontinued operations

- oz (000)

-

96

-

241

Sold - Total

- oz (000)

1,269

1,567

2,483

3,082

Sold from continuing operations

- oz (000)

1,269

1,471

2,483

2,834

Sold from discontinued operations

- oz (000)

-

96

-

248

Price received per ounce from continuing and discontinued operations

- $/oz

1,792

1,889

1,796

1,768

use

Price received per ounce from continuing operations *

- $/oz

1,792

1,895

1,796

1,778

Price received per ounce from discontinued operations

- $/oz

-

1,806

-

1,651

All-in sustaining costs per ounce from continuing and discontinued

- $/oz

1,376

1,086

1,355

1,059

operations

All-in sustaining costs per ounce from continuing operations *

- $/oz

1,376

1,069

1,355

1,037

All-in sustaining costs per ounce from discontinued operations

- $/oz

-

1,324

-

1,296

All-in costs per ounce from continuing and discontinued operations

- $/oz

1,631

1,220

1,577

1,200

All-in costs per ounce from continuing operations *

- $/oz

1,631

1,209

1,577

1,185

All-in costs per ounce from discontinued operations

- $/oz

-

1,392

-

1,367

personal

Total cash costs per ounce from continuing and discontinued operations

- $/oz

925

828

963

819

Total cash costs per ounce from continuing operations *

- $/oz

925

807

963

790

Total cash costs per ounce from discontinued operations

- $/oz

-

1,140

-

1,149

Gold income - Total

- $m

1,992

2,579

3,903

4,730

Gold income from continuing operations

- $m

1,992

2,405

3,903

4,322

Gold income from discontinued operations

- $m

-

174

-

408

Cost of sales - Total

- $m

1,457

1,522

2,857

2,986

Cost of sales from continuing operations

- $m

1,457

1,409

2,857

2,699

Cost of sales from discontinued operations

- $m

-

113

-

287

Total cash costs - Total

- $m

1,171

1,238

2,334

2,352

Total cash costs from continuing operations

- $m

1,171

1,129

2,334

2,074

Total cash costs from discontinued operations

- $m

-

109

-

278

Gross profit - Total

- $m

607

1,115

1,172

1,792

Gross profit from continuing operations

- $m

607

1,051

1,172

1,709

Gross profit from discontinued operations

- $m

-

64

-

83

Adjusted EBITDA - Total

- $m

925

1,498

1,801

2,593

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations *

- $m

925

1,434

1,801

2,470

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations

- $m

-

64

-

123

Total borrowings from continuing operations

- $m

2,094

2,084

2,094

2,084

Adjusted net debt from continuing operations *

- $m

765

597

765

597

For

Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders - Total

- $m

260

532

622

953

Profit attributable to equity shareholders from continuing operations

- $m

260

564

622

946

Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders from discontinued operations

- $m

-

(32)

-

7

Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders - Total

- US cents/share

62

127

148

227

Profit attributable to equity shareholders from continuing operations

- US cents/share

62

135

148

225

Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders from discontinued operations

- US cents/share

-

(8)

-

2

Headline earnings

- $m

249

596

612

1,000

- US cents/share

59

142

146

238

Net cash inflow from operating activities from continuing operations

- $m

801

993

1,268

1,545

Free cash inflow *

- $m

129

566

104

743

Capital expenditure from continuing operations (including equity-accounted joint

- $m

640

411

1,100

757

ventures)

Notes: Discontinued operations refer to the following South African operations: Mponeng, Mine Waste Solutions and Surface sources.

  • Refer to "Non-GAAP disclosure" following the Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 below and the "Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations-Glossary of Terms and Non-GAAP Metrics" in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, for definitions.

$ represents US Dollar, unless otherwise stated.

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

Preliminary Condensed Financial Information for the year ended 31 December 2021 - www.AngloGoldAshanti.com

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 05:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
12:51aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : AGG Year End 2021 Results Report
PU
12:18aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Tumble as Putin Deploys Troops in Ukraine
DJ
02/15PureGold Closes Financings; AngloGold Ashanti Increases Stake to 19.9%
MT
02/15Pure Gold Mining Inc. announced that it has received CAD 31.24244 million in funding fr..
CI
02/14RBC Raises Price Target on AngloGold Ashanti to $20 From $18, Maintains Sector Perform ..
MT
02/03South Africa's stocks snap 3-day winning streak in risk-off trade
RE
02/02Deutsche Bank Adjusts AngloGold Ashanti Price Target to $22 From $23, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
02/01AngloGold Ashanti Sees Decline in 2021 Headline Earnings Per Share on Lower Gold Sales ..
MT
02/01EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise as Traders -2-
DJ
02/01S.Africa's AngloGold flags annual earnings slump on lower sales
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 995 M - -
Net income 2021 601 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 009 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 9 262 M 9 262 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 22,18 $
Average target price 21,10 $
Spread / Average Target -4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Calderon Chief Executive Officer
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ramos Chairman
Marcelo Godoy Chief Technology Officer
Sicelo Ntuli Chief Operating Officer-Africa
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED1.88%9 262
NEWMONT CORPORATION9.11%54 070
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION22.79%41 224
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED3.35%24 946
PJSC POLYUS0.86%23 100
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.2.23%19 629