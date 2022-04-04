AngloGold Ashanti : Award and acceptance of share options to Executive Directors and Prescribed Officers of AngloGold Ashanti PDF , 99.9kb

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06

ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")

NEWS RELEASE

AWARD AND ACCEPTANCE OF SHARE OPTIONS TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI

In terms of paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements we hereby provide the following information regarding award and acceptance of share options by the Company under the AngloGold Share Incentive Scheme to Executive Directors and Prescribed Officers of AngloGold Ashanti.

Date of award : 24 February 2022 Date of notification : 1 April 2022 Date of acceptance : 4 April 2022 Deferred Share Plan (DSP)

The AngloGold Share Incentive Scheme that was approved by shareholders, provides share awards granted to the executives which will vest over a five-year period from 24 February 2023 to 24 February 2027 in equal tranches.

Clearance was obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

Strike price NIL cost to participant in accordance with the rules of the above plan Market value per award at date of grant R335.04 Class of security Option to acquire ordinary shares Nature of transaction Off-market acceptance of share options Type of interest Direct beneficial

Name Number of DSPs Awarded Total Value of Awards (ZAR) A Calderon (Executive Director) KC Ramon (Executive Director) S Bailey (Prescribed Officer) L Eybers (Prescribed Officer)

M Godoy (Prescribed Officer) L Marwick (Prescribed Officer) 41,601 58,442 33,127 43,252 10,180 28,814 13,937,999.04 19,580,407.68 11,098,870.08 14,491,150.08 3,410,707.20 9,653,842.56

4 April 2022 Johannesburg

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

