    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
AngloGold Ashanti : Award and acceptance of share options to Executive Directors and Prescribed Officers of AngloGold Ashanti PDF , 99.9kb

04/04/2022 | 11:58pm EDT
AngloGold Ashanti Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06

ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")

NEWS RELEASE

AWARD AND ACCEPTANCE OF SHARE OPTIONS TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI

In terms of paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements we hereby provide the following information regarding award and acceptance of share options by the Company under the AngloGold Share Incentive Scheme to Executive Directors and Prescribed Officers of AngloGold Ashanti.

Date of award

:

24 February 2022

Date of notification

:

1 April 2022

Date of acceptance

:

4 April 2022

Deferred Share Plan (DSP)

The AngloGold Share Incentive Scheme that was approved by shareholders, provides share awards granted to the executives which will vest over a five-year period from 24 February 2023 to 24 February 2027 in equal tranches.

Clearance was obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

Strike price

NIL cost to participant in accordance with the rules of the above plan

Market value per award at date of grant

R335.04

Class of security

Option to acquire ordinary shares

Nature of transaction

Off-market acceptance of share options

Type of interest

Direct beneficial

Name

Number of DSPs

Awarded

Total Value of Awards (ZAR)

A Calderon (Executive Director)

KC Ramon (Executive Director)

S Bailey (Prescribed Officer)

  • L Eybers (Prescribed Officer)

  • M Godoy (Prescribed Officer)

L Marwick (Prescribed Officer)

41,601

58,442

33,127

43,252

10,180

28,814

13,937,999.04

19,580,407.68

11,098,870.08

14,491,150.08

3,410,707.20

9,653,842.56

ENDS

1

4 April 2022 Johannesburg

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

CONTACTS

Media

Chipo Mrara

+27 11 637 6012/+27 60 571 0797

camrara@anglogoldashanti.com

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Yatish Chowthee

+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 03:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
