    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-04
322.87 ZAR   -0.19%
01:39aAngloGold Ashanti Backs 2022 Guidance; Reports 1Q Production Flat
DJ
01:22aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Q1 2022 - Market update report PDF , 1.8mb
PU
01:22aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Q1 2022 - Market update presentation PDF , 1.3mb
PU
AngloGold Ashanti Backs 2022 Guidance; Reports 1Q Production Flat

05/09/2022 | 01:39am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada


AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. said Monday that it remains on track to achieve full-year guidance, and that first-quarter production was flat on year.

The mining company said gold production was 588,000 ounces. Total cash costs rose 4% to $1,041 an ounce, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 2% to $438 million in the quarter, it said.

AngloGold reaffirmed full-year guidance of 2.55 million-2.80 million ounces, with total cash costs of $1,295-$1,425 an ounce.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 0138ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 604 M - -
Net income 2022 777 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 025 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,90x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 8 412 M 8 487 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Alberto Calderon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ramos Chairman
Marcelo Godoy Chief Technology Officer
Ludwig Eybers Senior VP-Namibia & Mining Task Force
