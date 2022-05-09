AngloGold Ashanti Backs 2022 Guidance; Reports 1Q Production Flat

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. said Monday that it remains on track to achieve full-year guidance, and that first-quarter production was flat on year.

The mining company said gold production was 588,000 ounces. Total cash costs rose 4% to $1,041 an ounce, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 2% to $438 million in the quarter, it said.

AngloGold reaffirmed full-year guidance of 2.55 million-2.80 million ounces, with total cash costs of $1,295-$1,425 an ounce.

