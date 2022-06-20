Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. AngloGold Ashanti Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
253.98 ZAR   -0.65%
02:24aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Dealing in securities
PU
06/16Fitch Maintains Yamana's 'BBB-' IDR on Rating Watch Positive
AQ
06/13RBC Capital Markets Outlines Catalysts For North American Precious Metals Producers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AngloGold Ashanti : Dealing in securities

06/20/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 

Dealing in securities

AngloGold Ashanti Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Reg. No. 1944/017354/06
ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG
CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU
("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")

NEWS RELEASE

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

In terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.63, AngloGold Ashanti gives notice an executive director has dealt in
securities of the Company, after having received clearance to do so.

Details of the transaction are provided below:

   Name of executive director                                  Alberto Calderon
   Name of company                                             AngloGold Ashanti Limited
   Date of transaction                                         17 June 2022
   Nature of transaction                                       On-market purchase of American Depositary Receipts
   Class of security                                          American Depository Receipts*
   Number of securities purchased                              21,680
   Price per security                                          US$15.9611
   Value of transaction (excluding fees)                       US$346,036.6480
   Nature and extent of interest                               Direct, Beneficial
   Clearance to deal                                           Obtained
 *1 American Depositary Receipt is equivalent to 1 AngloGold Ashanti ordinary share


ENDS

20 June 2022

Johannesburg
JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

CONTACTS

Media

Andrea Maxey                  +61 08 9435 4603/ +61 400 072 199               amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com
Chipo Mrara                   +27 11 637 6012/+27 60 571 0797                 camrara@anglogoldashanti.com
General inquiries                                                             media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Andrea Maxey                  +61 08 9435 4603/ +61 400 072 199               amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com
Yatish Chowthee               +27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080               yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

Date: 20-06-2022 08:10:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
02:24aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Dealing in securities
PU
06/16Fitch Maintains Yamana's 'BBB-' IDR on Rating Watch Positive
AQ
06/13RBC Capital Markets Outlines Catalysts For North American Precious Metals Producers
MT
06/06Latin Metals Inc. and AngloGold Argentina Exploraciones S.A. Enter into Definitive Opti..
CI
06/06ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Dealing in securities by a director of AngloGold Ashanti Limited
PU
06/03ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Dealing in securities by a director of AngloGold Ashanti Limited
PU
06/02Fitch Places Yamana's 'BBB-' Ratings on Rating Watch Positive
AQ
05/30Pure Gold Mining Gains 2.6% After Closing Final Tranche Of $31.1 Million Financing
MT
05/30PureGold Closes Final Tranche of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement fo..
AQ
05/30Pure Gold Mining Up In UK Trade After Closing Final Tranche Of $31.1 Million Financing
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 640 M - -
Net income 2022 770 M - -
Net Debt 2022 887 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,86x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 6 645 M 6 645 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 15,88 $
Average target price 24,15 $
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Calderon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ramos Chairman
Marcelo Godoy Chief Technology Officer
Ludwig Eybers Senior VP-Namibia & Mining Task Force
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED-22.73%6 645
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.81%50 809
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION7.61%34 744
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-20.84%24 442
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-4.52%23 080
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-7.89%17 292