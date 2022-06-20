AngloGold Ashanti : Dealing in securities

Dealing in securities
AngloGold Ashanti Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Reg. No. 1944/017354/06
ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG
CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU
("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")
NEWS RELEASE
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
In terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.63, AngloGold Ashanti gives notice an executive director has dealt in
securities of the Company, after having received clearance to do so.
Details of the transaction are provided below:
Name of executive director Alberto Calderon
Name of company AngloGold Ashanti Limited
Date of transaction 17 June 2022
Nature of transaction On-market purchase of American Depositary Receipts
Class of security American Depository Receipts*
Number of securities purchased 21,680
Price per security US$15.9611
Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$346,036.6480
Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial
Clearance to deal Obtained
*1 American Depositary Receipt is equivalent to 1 AngloGold Ashanti ordinary share
ENDS
20 June 2022
Johannesburg
JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
CONTACTS
Media
Andrea Maxey +61 08 9435 4603/ +61 400 072 199 amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com
Chipo Mrara +27 11 637 6012/+27 60 571 0797 camrara@anglogoldashanti.com
General inquiries media@anglogoldashanti.com
Investors
Andrea Maxey +61 08 9435 4603/ +61 400 072 199 amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com
Yatish Chowthee +27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080 yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com
Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com
Date: 20-06-2022 08:10:00
