AngloGold Ashanti : Dealing in securities

Dealing in securities AngloGold Ashanti Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06 ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company") NEWS RELEASE DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED In terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.63, AngloGold Ashanti gives notice an executive director has dealt in securities of the Company, after having received clearance to do so. Details of the transaction are provided below: Name of executive director Alberto Calderon Name of company AngloGold Ashanti Limited Date of transaction 17 June 2022 Nature of transaction On-market purchase of American Depositary Receipts Class of security American Depository Receipts* Number of securities purchased 21,680 Price per security US$15.9611 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$346,036.6480 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial Clearance to deal Obtained *1 American Depositary Receipt is equivalent to 1 AngloGold Ashanti ordinary share ENDS 20 June 2022 Johannesburg JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited