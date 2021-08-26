Log in
    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
AngloGold Ashanti : Dealing in securities by a director of AngloGold Ashanti Limited PDF , 141.9kb

08/26/2021 | 11:31pm EDT
AngloGold Ashanti Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06

ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG

CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")

NEWS RELEASE

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

In terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.63, AngloGold Ashanti gives notice that a director has dealt in securities of the Company, after having received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements.

Details of the transaction is provided below:

Name of director

Alan Ferguson

Name of company

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Date of transaction

25 August 2021

Nature of transaction

On-market purchase of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)

Class of security

American Depositary Receipts*

Number of ADRs purchased

5,000

Price per ADR

US$16.11

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

US$80,550.00

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

Prior clearance to deal

Obtained

*1 American Depositary Receipt is equivalent to 1 AngloGold Ashanti ordinary share

ENDS

26 August 2021

Johannesburg

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

CONTACTS

Media

Chris Nthite

+27

11 637

6388/+27 83 301 2481

cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com

Julie Bain

+27

663 640 038

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Sabrina Brockman

+1 646 880

4526/ +1 646 379 2555

sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com

Yatish Chowthee

+27

11 637

6273 / +27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com

Fundisa Mgidi

+27

11 6376763 / +27 82 821 5322

fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

1

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 03:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
