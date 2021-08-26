AngloGold Ashanti : Dealing in securities by a director of AngloGold Ashanti Limited PDF , 141.9kb

AngloGold Ashanti Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06
ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG
CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")
NEWS RELEASE
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
In terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.63, AngloGold Ashanti gives notice that a director has dealt in securities of the Company, after having received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements.
Details of the transaction is provided below:
|
Name of director
|
Alan Ferguson
|
|
|
Name of company
|
AngloGold Ashanti Limited
|
|
|
Date of transaction
|
25 August 2021
|
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market purchase of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)
|
|
|
Class of security
|
American Depositary Receipts*
|
|
|
Number of ADRs purchased
|
5,000
|
|
|
Price per ADR
|
US$16.11
|
|
|
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
|
US$80,550.00
|
|
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
|
|
|
Prior clearance to deal
|
Obtained
|
|
*1 American Depositary Receipt is equivalent to 1 AngloGold Ashanti ordinary share
ENDS
26 August 2021
Johannesburg
JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
|
CONTACTS
|
|
|
|
|
Media
|
|
|
|
|
Chris Nthite
|
+27
|
11 637
|
6388/+27 83 301 2481
|
cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com
|
Julie Bain
|
+27
|
663 640 038
|
|
General inquiries
|
|
|
|
media@anglogoldashanti.com
|
Investors
|
|
|
|
|
Sabrina Brockman
|
+1 646 880
|
4526/ +1 646 379 2555
|
sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com
|
Yatish Chowthee
|
+27
|
11 637
|
6273 / +27 78 364 2080
|
yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com
|
Fundisa Mgidi
|
+27
|
11 6376763 / +27 82 821 5322
|
fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com
Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com
1
Disclaimer
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 03:30:09 UTC.