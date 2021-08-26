AngloGold Ashanti : Dealing in securities by a director of AngloGold Ashanti Limited PDF , 141.9kb

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06

ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG

CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")

NEWS RELEASE

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

In terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.63, AngloGold Ashanti gives notice that a director has dealt in securities of the Company, after having received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements.

Details of the transaction is provided below:

Name of director Alan Ferguson Name of company AngloGold Ashanti Limited Date of transaction 25 August 2021 Nature of transaction On-market purchase of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) Class of security American Depositary Receipts* Number of ADRs purchased 5,000 Price per ADR US$16.11 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$80,550.00 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial Prior clearance to deal Obtained

*1 American Depositary Receipt is equivalent to 1 AngloGold Ashanti ordinary share

ENDS

26 August 2021

Johannesburg

