Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  AngloGold Ashanti Limited    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AngloGold Ashanti : December 31, 2020 - AngloGold Ashanti completes sale of entire interests in the Sadiola Mine  (171.2k)

12/31/2020 | 02:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06

ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG

CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")

NEWS RELEASE

AngloGold Ashanti completes sale of entire interests in the Sadiola Mine

(JOHANNESBURG) - AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AGA") is pleased to announce that AGA, together with its joint venture partner IAMGOLD Corporation ("IMG"), have completed the sale of their entire interests in Société d'Exploitation des Mines d'Or de Sadiola S.A. ("SEMOS") to Allied Gold Corp (the "Transaction"). SEMOS' principal asset is the Sadiola Mine located in the Kayes region of Western Mali.

Prior to the completion of the Transaction ("Completion"), AGA and IMG each held a 41% interest in SEMOS with the remaining 18% interest held by the Republic of Mali (the "Republic of Mali"). Pursuant to the Transaction and immediately prior to Completion, the Republic of Mali acquired a further 2% interest in SEMOS (1% each from AGA and IMG) (the "Republic Transaction"). Consequently, upon Completion, AGA and IMG each sold a 40% interest in SEMOS to Allied Gold Corp.

Immediately prior to the Republic Transaction, a dividend of US$20 million was declared and paid by SEMOS pro rata to its shareholders. AGA and IMG each received a cash dividend of US$8.2 million and the Republic of Mali received a cash dividend of US$3.6 million.

Upon Completion, AGA and IMG received US$50 million (US$25 million each to AGA and IMG) from Allied Gold Corp and the Republic of Mali.

Within three business days of Completion, AGA and IMG will receive the agreed additional consideration of approximately US$3.6 million (approximately US$1.8 million each to AGA and IMG) based upon the amount by which the cash balance of SEMOS at 30 April 2020 was greater than an amount agreed pursuant to the Transaction agreement entered into by AGA and IMG with Allied Gold Corp in December 2019.

In terms of the Transaction and the Republic Transaction, AGA and IMG remain entitled to the following deferred consideration:

  • US$25 million (US$12.5 million each to AGA and IMG) upon the production of the first
    250,000 ounces from the Sadiola Sulphides Project ("SSP");
  • US$25 million (US$12.5 million each to AGA and IMG) upon the production of a further 250,000 ounces from the SSP; and
  • US$2.5 million (US$1.25 million each to AGA ad IMG) in the event a favourable settlement is achieved by SEMOS in the litigation pending before the Malian courts.

The profit from the disposal of AGA's entire interest in SEMOS will be recognised in AGA's financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2020. Prior to the Completion, the Republic Transaction and the dividend declaration, AGA's net carrying value for SEMOS, on an attributable basis, was US$20 million.

The Transaction is not a categorised transaction in terms of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

For AGA, the Transaction completes a phase of portfolio rationalisation and optimisation that commenced in 2014. AGA retains a high-quality portfolio of 10 operating mines located in seven countries, together with two principal development projects in Colombia and other greenfields development assets located in the United States and Colombia.

Commenting on the completion of the Transaction, Christine Ramon, interim CEO of AGA said "Completion of the Transaction is in line with our disciplined capital allocation strategy as we have moved to streamline our portfolio. I would like to thank the Republic of Mali, IAMGOLD and the team at the Sadiola Mine for their valued contributions over more than twenty years. I am pleased we have completed the Transaction with Allied Gold, which has plans to secure the next phase and long-termfuture of the Sadiola Mine for the further benefit of all of its stakeholders".

ABOUT SADIOLA

The Sadiola Mine is situated in south-western Mali, 77km south-southwest of the regional capital Kayes. On-site surface infrastructure includes a 4.9Mt per annum carbon-in-leach gold plant, where the ore is eluted and smelted. The Sadiola Mine commenced production in 1996. As at 31 December 2019, it had a Mineral Resource (100% basis) of 7.76 million ounces (131.4 million tonnes at 1.83 g/t) and an Ore Reserve (100% basis) of 3.85 million ounces (59.8 million tonnes at 2.01 g/t), that comprised of oxide stockpiles, sulphide stockpiles and yet to be mined ore, that makes up the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve for the SSP.

ENDS

Johannesburg

31 December 2020

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

CONTACTS

Media

Chris Nthite

+27 11 637 6388/ +27 83 301 2481

cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Sabrina Brockman

+1 646 880 4526/ +1 646 379 2555

sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com

Yatish Chowthee

+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com

Fundisa Mgidi

+27 11 637 6763 / +27 82 821 5322

fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com

Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in costs, cost savings and other operating results, return on equity, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AngloGold Ashanti's operations, individually or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AngloGold Ashanti's exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture transactions, AngloGold Ashanti's liquidity and capital resources and capital expenditures and the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental health and safety issues, are forward-looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti's operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or forecasts involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic, social and political and market conditions, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain disruptions, any public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), and other business and operational risks and other factors. For a discussion of such risk factors, refer to AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward- looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

The information contained in this announcement has not been reviewed or reported on by AngloGold Ashanti's external auditors.

Non-GAAP financial measures

This communication may contain certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures. AngloGold Ashanti utilises certain Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios in managing its business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies may use.

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Reg No: 1944/017354/06

ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 07:32:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
02:33aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : December 31, 2020 - AngloGold Ashanti completes sale of enti..
PU
12/18AngloGold Ashanti Says on Track to Meet 2020 Cost, Production Guidance
MT
12/18AngloGold Ashanti sees strong cash generation and higher dividends
RE
12/18AngloGold Ashanti sees strong cash position, CEO search "in progress"
RE
12/18ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Cash Generation Will Support Dividend Hike
DJ
12/18ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : December 17, 2020 - Dealing in Securities by an Associate of..
PU
12/18ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : December 18, 2020 - AngloGold Ashanti Provides Year-End 2020..
PU
12/17ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : December 15, 2020 - Changes to the composition of Board Comm..
PU
12/08BMO Capital Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti to Outperform from Market Perform, Adj..
MT
12/08AngloGold Ashanti Chairman Sipho Pityana Resigns, Maria Ramos Named Successor
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 70 381 M 4 816 M 4 816 M
Net income 2020 16 667 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
Net Debt 2020 11 953 M 818 M 818 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,81x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 144 B 9 834 M 9 823 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 488,73 ZAR
Last Close Price 344,35 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ramos Chairman
Sicelo Ntuli Chief Operating Officer-South Africa
Ian Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Graham J. Ehm Executive Vice President-Planning & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED8.80%9 834
NEWMONT CORPORATION38.99%48 169
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.77%40 783
POLYUS114.33%27 938
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.38.30%18 756
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED17.08%17 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ