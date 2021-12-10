AngloGold Ashanti : Human Rights Report 2020 PDF

Human rights - the fundamental rights and freedoms that everyone is entitled to - to lead a dignified life, to freely express independent beliefs and to live free from abuse - are cross- cutting and touch on every discipline, function and aspect of AngloGold Ashanti's business.
This report provides an overview of AngloGold Ashanti's commitment and approach to protecting and respecting human rights across the organisation, as well as its performance during the 2020 financial year. It covers all operations within the company's reporting boundary - that
OUR COMMITMENT
TO HUMAN RIGHTS
is, all operations and entities in which the group has a controlling interest, and which are under our management in terms of a contractual obligation. Kibali mine in the DRC is managed and operated by our joint venture partner Barrick Gold Corporation and as such, information pertaining to the mine is not included in this report.
While this is the company's first stand-alone Human Rights report, past performance has been reported
These videos demonstrate our approach to human rights, as guided by the UNGPs and show our progress in this regard.
2020
2020
REPORTING ON OUR HUMAN RIGHTS
OUR COMMITMENT TO
PERFORMANCE
HUMAN
FOR 2020
RIGHTS
in the company's annual Sustainability Report for well over a decade, and in annual reports to
Modern Slavery Statement 2020
Read the statement here
the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR), and the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP). The company has also reported in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards since 2004. The 2020 GRI content index can be found here. In 2020, AngloGold Ashanti began the process of mapping its sustainable development
We recognise that there are inherent risks within mining and that we have a responsibility to respect the human rights of all the people who work across our operations and supply chains.
Our Modern Slavery Statement outlines the steps AngloGold Ashanti has taken to better understand these risks. It also responds to both the Australian Modern Slavery Act 2018 requirements and the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 (against which we report on a voluntary basis).
issues, including Human Rights, against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) to identify, measure and manage the subset of environmental, social and governance topics that most directly impact long-term value creation.
Resources
Modern Slavery Statement 2020
AngloGold Ashanti Limited 2020
1
CONTENTS
3
About AngloGold Ashanti
20
Our progress in 2020
4
Our footprint
21
Safety and Health
25
Security
5
Message from the CEO
23
Environmental Rights
26
Modern slavery
6
At a glance: Our human rights commitments
24
Indigenous
27
Labour rights
8
At a glance: Our human rights performance
peoples' rights
11
Our human rights framework
14
Protect, Respect and Remedy
30
In closing
18
The human rights due diligence process
31
Definitions and glossary of terms
VISION
T O B E T H E
MISSION
LEADING
products . Our primar y focus is gold, but we will pursue
To create value for our shareholders, our employees
and our business, and social partners through safely
MINING COMPANY
and responsibly exploring, mining and marketing our
can leverage our existing assets, skills and experience
value creating opportunities in other minerals where we
to enhance the deliver y of value.
VALUES
Safety is our
We treat each
We are accountable for our
We want the communities and
We value
We respect
first value.
other with dignity
actions and undertake to deliver
societies in which we operate
diversity.
the environment.
and respect.
on our commitments.
to be better off for AngloGold
Ashanti having been there.
Australia - Sunrise Dam
AngloGold Ashanti Limited 2020
2
ABOUT ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is an independent, global gold mining company with a diverse, high-quality portfolio of operations, projects and exploration activities across nine countries on four continents. While gold is our principal product, we also produce silver (Argentina) and sulphuric acid (Brazil) as by-products and will pursue value-creating opportunities in other minerals where we can leverage our existing assets, skills, and experience to enhance value creation.
Geographic
7
shareholdings
4
(%)
5
STREAMLINED
portfolio
STRONGEST
balance sheet in a decade
RAMP UP
at Obuasi continues
UNLOCKING
VALUE
in Colombia
AngloGold Ashanti at a glance
Third largest gold producer globally and the largest on the African continent, producing 3.3Moz and employing 34,263 people in 2019
Leading responsible gold miner, in meaningful partnerships with host communities and government - we aim to create valuable outcomes for stakeholders over the long term
Listed on four stock exchanges around the world - the Johannesburg, New York, Australian and Ghana exchanges - and included in the JSE Top 40 Index, FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series (of the FTSE4Good Index), Responsible Mining Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (now part of S&P Global Inc) and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index
A geographically diverse shareholder base includes some of the world's largest financial institutions
Market capitalisation of $9.4bn as at 31 December 2020
Brazil - Serra Grande
3814
32
North America■ South Africa ■ United Kingdom ■ Europe
Asia■ Rest of the world and other
"We form meaningful partnerships with our host communities and governments to create valuable outcomes for stakeholders."
AngloGold Ashanti Limited 2020
3
OUR FOOTPRINT
- and associated human rights risks and opportunities
At AngloGold Ashanti, we know that human rights is, at its heart, about people.
By its nature, then, the issues and impacts being dealt with will be different across our global footprint, as reflected in the diagram below. At the same time, our approach as a company is united by a common vision and policy.
Legend
Operations Projects Greenfields exploration
4
5
6
3
7
2
8
1
1: Argentina 2: Brazil 3: Colombia 4: Guinea 5: Ghana 6: DRC 7: Tanzania 8: Australia
Our material human rights issues include:
Considering environmental impacts including access to clean water;
Avoiding damaging as far as possible the right to livelihoods, including those historically reliant on artisanal mining;
Operating with respect for human rights in post-conflict and weak governance zones;
Ensuring respect for human rights in deployment of security forces;
Considering society's most marginalised individuals and groups;
Embedding the human rights due diligence process across the company;
Promoting external partnerships;
Respecting the resources, values, traditions and cultures of local and indigenous communities; and
Providing access to land
Australia - Tropicana
AngloGold Ashanti Limited 2020
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:21:06 UTC.