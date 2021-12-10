AngloGold Ashanti : Human Rights Report 2020 PDF

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Human rights - the fundamental rights and freedoms that everyone is entitled to - to lead a dignified life, to freely express independent beliefs and to live free from abuse - are cross- cutting and touch on every discipline, function and aspect of AngloGold Ashanti's business.

This report provides an overview of AngloGold Ashanti's commitment and approach to protecting and respecting human rights across the organisation, as well as its performance during the 2020 financial year. It covers all operations within the company's reporting boundary - that