Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. AngloGold Ashanti Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AngloGold Ashanti : Human Rights Report 2020 PDF

12/10/2021 | 01:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020

H U M A N R I G H T S

R E P O R T

, PROTECT, RESPECTY REMED

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Human rights - the fundamental rights and freedoms that everyone is entitled to - to lead a dignified life, to freely express independent beliefs and to live free from abuse - are cross- cutting and touch on every discipline, function and aspect of AngloGold Ashanti's business.

This report provides an overview of AngloGold Ashanti's commitment and approach to protecting and respecting human rights across the organisation, as well as its performance during the 2020 financial year. It covers all operations within the company's reporting boundary - that

OUR COMMITMENT

TO HUMAN RIGHTS

is, all operations and entities in which the group has a controlling interest, and which are under our management in terms of a contractual obligation. Kibali mine in the DRC is managed and operated by our joint venture partner Barrick Gold Corporation and as such, information pertaining to the mine is not included in this report.

While this is the company's first stand-alone Human Rights report, past performance has been reported

These videos demonstrate our approach to human rights, as guided by the UNGPs and show our progress in this regard.

2020

2020

REPORTING ON OUR HUMAN RIGHTS

OUR COMMITMENT TO

PERFORMANCE

HUMAN

FOR 2020

RIGHTS

in the company's annual Sustainability Report for well over a decade, and in annual reports to

Modern Slavery Statement 2020

Read the statement here

the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR), and the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP). The company has also reported in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards since 2004. The 2020 GRI content index can be found here. In 2020, AngloGold Ashanti began the process of mapping its sustainable development

We recognise that there are inherent risks within mining and that we have a responsibility to respect the human rights of all the people who work across our operations and supply chains.

Our Modern Slavery Statement outlines the steps AngloGold Ashanti has taken to better understand these risks. It also responds to both the Australian Modern Slavery Act 2018 requirements and the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 (against which we report on a voluntary basis).

issues, including Human Rights, against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) to identify, measure and manage the subset of environmental, social and governance topics that most directly impact long-term value creation.

Resources

Modern Slavery Statement 2020

AngloGold Ashanti Limited 2020

1

CONTENTS

3

About AngloGold Ashanti

20

Our progress in 2020

4

Our footprint

21

Safety and Health

25

Security

5

Message from the CEO

23

Environmental Rights

26

Modern slavery

6

At a glance: Our human rights commitments

24

Indigenous

27

Labour rights

8

At a glance: Our human rights performance

peoples' rights

11

Our human rights framework

14

Protect, Respect and Remedy

30

In closing

18

The human rights due diligence process

31

Definitions and glossary of terms

VISION

T O B E T H E

MISSION

LEADING

products . Our primar y focus is gold, but we will pursue

To create value for our shareholders, our employees

and our business, and social partners through safely

MINING COMPANY

and responsibly exploring, mining and marketing our

can leverage our existing assets, skills and experience

value creating opportunities in other minerals where we

to enhance the deliver y of value.

VALUES

Safety is our

We treat each

We are accountable for our

We want the communities and

We value

We respect

first value.

other with dignity

actions and undertake to deliver

societies in which we operate

diversity.

the environment.

and respect.

on our commitments.

to be better off for AngloGold

Ashanti having been there.

Australia - Sunrise Dam

AngloGold Ashanti Limited 2020

2

ABOUT ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is an independent, global gold mining company with a diverse, high-quality portfolio of operations, projects and exploration activities across nine countries on four continents. While gold is our principal product, we also produce silver (Argentina) and sulphuric acid (Brazil) as by-products and will pursue value-creating opportunities in other minerals where we can leverage our existing assets, skills, and experience to enhance value creation.

Geographic

7

shareholdings

4

(%)

5

STREAMLINED

portfolio

STRONGEST

balance sheet in a decade

RAMP UP

at Obuasi continues

UNLOCKING

VALUE

in Colombia

AngloGold Ashanti at a glance

  • Third largest gold producer globally and the largest on the African continent, producing 3.3Moz and employing 34,263 people in 2019
  • Leading responsible gold miner, in meaningful partnerships with host communities and government - we aim to create valuable outcomes for stakeholders over the long term
  • Listed on four stock exchanges around the world - the Johannesburg, New York, Australian and Ghana exchanges - and included in the JSE Top 40 Index, FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series (of the FTSE4Good Index), Responsible Mining Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (now part of S&P Global Inc) and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index
  • A geographically diverse shareholder base includes some of the world's largest financial institutions
  • Market capitalisation of $9.4bn as at 31 December 2020

Brazil - Serra Grande

3814

32

  • North America South Africa United Kingdom Europe
    • Asia Rest of the world and other

"We form meaningful partnerships with our host communities and governments to create valuable outcomes for stakeholders."

AngloGold Ashanti Limited 2020

3

OUR FOOTPRINT

- and associated human rights risks and opportunities

At AngloGold Ashanti, we know that human rights is, at its heart, about people.

By its nature, then, the issues and impacts being dealt with will be different across our global footprint, as reflected in the diagram below. At the same time, our approach as a company is united by a common vision and policy.

Legend

Operations Projects Greenfields exploration

4

5

6

3

7

2

8

1

1: Argentina 2: Brazil 3: Colombia 4: Guinea 5: Ghana 6: DRC 7: Tanzania 8: Australia

Our material human rights issues include:

  • Considering environmental impacts including access to clean water;
  • Avoiding damaging as far as possible the right to livelihoods, including those historically reliant on artisanal mining;
  • Operating with respect for human rights in post-conflict and weak governance zones;
  • Ensuring respect for human rights in deployment of security forces;
  • Considering society's most marginalised individuals and groups;
  • Embedding the human rights due diligence process across the company;
  • Promoting external partnerships;
  • Respecting the resources, values, traditions and cultures of local and indigenous communities; and
  • Providing access to land

Australia - Tropicana

AngloGold Ashanti Limited 2020

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
01:22aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Human Rights Report 2020 PDF
PU
12/02South Africa's rand recovers from Omicron-driven fall
RE
12/01ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Dealing in securities by a prescribed officer of AngloGold Ashanti PDF..
PU
11/30South Africa's rand finds support in weaker dollar, stocks firm
RE
11/24South African rand dips on stronger dollar, stocks fall
RE
11/24Absa sacks board director after he disputes failed application for chairman role
RE
11/23Anglogold Ashanti Holdings plc Announces Redemption Price in Connection with the Full R..
CI
11/23ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : announces redemption price in connection with the full redemption of a..
PU
11/19ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : 19 Nov 2021 AngloGold Ashanti Change of Auditor PDF , 206.1kb
PU
11/18ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : announces a change to its Board of Directors PDF , 129.1kb
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 954 M - -
Net income 2021 692 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 8 234 M 8 225 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 19,72 $
Average target price 20,47 $
Spread / Average Target 3,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Calderon Chief Executive Officer
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ramos Chairman
Marcelo Godoy Chief Technology Officer
Sicelo Ntuli Chief Operating Officer-Africa
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED-8.13%8 225
NEWMONT CORPORATION-5.89%45 033
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.86%33 110
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-11.32%24 735
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.64%18 633
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-8.77%13 758