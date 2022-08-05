AngloGold Ashanti : Interim 2022 - Results Presentation PDF , 1.8mb

Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in costs, cost savings and other operating results, return on equity, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AngloGold Ashanti Limited's (the "Company", "AngloGold Ashanti" or "AGA") operations, individually or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AngloGold Ashanti's exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture transactions, AngloGold Ashanti's liquidity and capital resources and capital expenditures, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the outcome and consequences of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental, health and safety issues, are forward-looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti's operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or forecasts involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic, social, political and market conditions, including related to inflation or international conflicts, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain disruptions, any public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), and other business and operational risks and other factors, including mining accidents. For a discussion of such risk factors, refer to AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.
OVERVIEW & STRATEGY
Operational fundamentals improving
on track to meet full-year guidance
PRIORITISING HEALTH AND SAFETY OF OUR PEOPLE AND COMMUNITIES
Working towards zero harm and achieving excellence in environmental stewardship and community development
Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate*
per million hours worked
Fatality-freefirst six months of 2022
Strong safety result: TRIFR* improved39% year-on-year as compared to H1 2022
Revitalised safety strategy roll-out continues at all operations
TRIFR* remains below 2021 ICMM member average 2.90
Continuous application of our Major Hazard Management process
Safety
is our first value.
*Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR"),
previously known as the All-Injury Frequency Rate ("AIFR"), the broadest measure of workplace safety, measures workplace safety in terms of the total number of injuries and fatalities that occur per million hours worked (by employees and contractors).
H1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS - CREATING THE FOUNDATION FOR VALUE DELIVERY
IMPROVING CAPITAL & OPERATING DISCIPLINE
key to meeting objectives
ACHIEVING
CATALYSTS transforming performance
Strong safety performance and culture - fatality-free first H1 2022, focus on zero harm
Strong production contributions - Cerro Vanguardia, Siguiri, Sunrise Dam, Iduapriem and Tropicana
Underground grade improved 10% year-on-year, following reinvestment initiatives
Total cash costs increased 6% year-on-year, below inflation, to $1,068/oz in H1 2022
Free cash flow of $471m; underpinned by cash distributions received from Kibali
Exploring strategic optionsfor Gramalote Project, in Colombia, and Córrego do Sítio mine, in Brazil
Cash returns to shareholders - interim dividend of $121m or 29 US cents per a share declared for H1 2022
Obuasi on track to achieve its annual production guidance between 240,000oz - 260,000oz
Operational fundamentals improving - on track to meet full-year guidance with sequentially improving quarterly performances
Reinvestment programme on track to grow Ore Reserve and production, at lower costs, over medium- to longer term
REGAINING COMPETITIVENESS
Rebuilding consistency - on track to meet guidance for 2022
Full Asset Potential Review - Sunrise Dam and Siguiri shifting to implementation phase, Cuiabá in assessment phase
Balance sheet remained in a solid position -liquidity of ~$2.6bn, low leverage
Work underway to move down the cost curve and enhance margins
Commitment to shareholder returns and closing the gap to peers
