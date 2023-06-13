AngloGold Ashanti : Modern Slavery Statement 2022

Risks of modern slavery practices in our operations
and supply chains
P9
Supplier risk assessment
P10
Actions taken to assess and address risks
P11
Assessing the effectiveness of our actions
P13
Stakeholder feedback
We welcome feedback on our reporting. Should you have any comments or suggestions on how we could improve the quality of our reports, contact our investor relations team at: investor.relations@anglogoldashanti.com
The full set of 2022 reports is available at:
reports.anglogoldashanti.com
This is AngloGold Ashanti's third Modern Slavery Statement in which we report on our efforts to identify, prevent, mitigate and account for risks of modern slavery in our operations and our supply chain.
OUR OUR VALUES
Safety
We put safety first, before anything else
Respect
We treat each other with human dignity and respect
Integrity
We are honest and true to what we commit to
Sustainability
We make a positive contribution towards an enduring world
Excellence
We focus on continuous improvement towards a high performing culture
Collaboration
We work together to build a great company
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Modern Slavery Statement 2022
About this report
Modern slavery refers to situations where coercion, threats or deception are used to exploit victims and to undermine or deprive them of their freedoms. It includes human trafficking, slavery, servitude, forced marriage, forced labour, debt bondage, deceptive recruiting for labour or services, and the worst forms of child labour.
The International Labour Organisation, which describes modern slavery as the very antithesis of social justice and sustainable development, says in its Global Estimates of Modern Slavery and Forced Marriage report, released in September 2022, that there are 50 million people in situations of modern slavery on any given day. This means they are either forced to work against their will or in a marriage that they were forced into. This translates to nearly one out of every 150 people in the world.
Sadly, this represents a deterioration in the situation. Previous estimates in 2017 showed that more than 40 million people experienced some form of modern slavery.
To support the Australian business community in identifying and addressing their modern slavery risks and maintaining responsible and transparent supply chains, the Australian government has put in place the Modern Slavery Act 2018 (the Act). This established a modern slavery reporting requirement for larger companies operating in Australia. This report is AngloGold Ashanti's third in compliance with the Act. The Company has complied with these requirements since 2020.
This joint statement responds to both the Australian Modern Slavery Act 2018 requirements and the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 (against which we report on a voluntary basis). This joint statement is submitted by AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ARBN 090101170), as the parent company of the AngloGold Ashanti Group of companies and on behalf of the following AngloGold Ashanti Group reporting entities for the period 1 January - 31 December 2022: AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AngloGold Investments Australia Pty Limited (ABN 48090112459), and AngloGold Ashanti Australia Limited (ABN 42008737424).
Each of these reporting entities operate in the same sector, are governed by the same policies and standards and have many shared suppliers. Therefore, this joint statement is a single, consolidated description of their actions to address modern slavery risks. The terms "the Company", "AngloGold Ashanti", "AngloGold Group", "our", and "we" are used throughout this report refer to AngloGold Ashanti Group and all its subsidiaries collectively. This is because we operate using group-wide corporate governance and risk frameworks to assess and manage our human rights risks, including modern slavery. It is not intended to convey how we are structured, managed or controlled. Joint venture partners are made aware of our human rights and modern slavery approaches at joint venture meetings.
All AngloGold Ashanti entities report on modern slavery risks in their supply chains as part of the AngloGold Ashanti human rights due diligence process.
Our corporate governance and risk management framework (which includes our Code of Business Principles and Ethics, policies, standards, procedures and tools) is developed centrally by the AngloGold board, the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee, and management. It applies across the AngloGold Ashanti Group, including at our operated joint ventures. We have also adopted a Code of Business Principles and Ethics to promote a culture of an ethical and legally compliant performance which is a key element in the quest for good corporate governance.
This statement has been prepared with input from, and in consultation with, the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee and management representatives responsible for overseeing this work, including senior management representatives from each reporting entity.
During the period under review, the Company actively engaged and consulted with all companies we own or control in the development of this statement. We discussed details of
the Modern Slavery Act 2018's reporting requirements, information regarding the actions we intend to take to address these requirements and provided them with relevant materials and updates.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Modern Slavery Statement 2022
1
Leadership commitment
"Our participation in
industry initiatives enables us to inform and influence global standards and practices,
as well as gain insight into
emerging expectations,
issues and risks."
AngloGold Ashanti is committed to respecting human rights, including the rights of people in our workforce, in our communities and in our supply chain.
Assessing the risk of modern slavery is fundamental to ensuring responsible sourcing and to protecting human rights in our supply chain and across the business more generally. In this, our third Modern Slavery statement, we report on our efforts to identify, prevent, mitigate and account for the risks of modern slavery in our operations and our supply chain.
We recognise the importance of using our position as a global company to work collaboratively with our stakeholders to mitigate the risks of modern slavery and identify opportunities to improve. Our company's core values, particularly the values of respect, integrity and collaboration, are at the forefront of our approach to this complex challenge.
Equally important are the tangible steps we have taken to uphold human rights and ensure the integrity of our supply chain.
In 2022 we introduced a new Supplier Code of Conduct to underpin our commitment to ensure compliance with legislation. This year we updated our Responsible Sourcing Portal and our Global Self-Assessment Questionnaire. We also carried out a comprehensive review of our top 50 global suppliers to ensure that they uphold our expectations and standards in relation to human rights. A focus of that work is making sure that none of our suppliers are connected to modern day slavery practices including child labour.
We are also building awareness of modern slavery through education. We have issued a Human Rights Employee Guide alongside our 2022 Human Rights Report to help our employees and contractors understand the important role they can play in upholding human rights principles.
Our recently updated Code of Business Principles and Ethics is another key building block to ensure those in the organisation are committed to uphold the highest standards. The Code sets out our expectations of the conduct of our directors, employees, contractors and consultants, and affirms our commitment to the highest standards of integrity and ethics in the conduct of our business.
Having fit-for-purpose policy architecture, with the associated suite of standards, is essential for any modern mining company. In the year under review, we launched seven new policies, including the Business Integrity, People, Sustainability and Supplier Code of Conduct. These are particularly relevant in the context of our efforts to eliminate modern slavery. Our human rights due diligence process, conducted at each of our sites in line with our due diligence standard, is also aligned to the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.
As we look ahead, with a view to continuous improvement in our efforts to ensure the integrity of our portfolio and supply chain, we have started a process to analyse and update our social risks, including any linked to modern slavery.
Taken together, we believe these efforts will help sustain our track record as a company committed to treating others with respect whether it be with our employees and contractors, or the many external stakeholders with whom we come into contact every day.
We view ourselves as long-term partners with our host governments, our suppliers and especially the communities with whom we share the land.
We engage closely with our community stakeholders on a range of socioeconomic development programmes and localisation initiatives in which we invest, all of which are aimed at improving the livelihoods and resilience of local communities. In fact, our overall approach to developing mutually beneficial community relations is based on constructive, collaborative and respectful stakeholder relationships. We align with the ICMM Position Statement on Indigenous Peoples and the IFC's Performance Standard #7 on Indigenous Peoples.
We would like to acknowledge our First Nation partners and recognise their continuing connection to the land, water and communities.
Modern, commercial mining is simply impossible without demonstrating respect for human rights. Open and equitable engagement in a respectful manner, ever mindful of traditions, cultures and customs, is essential to securing and strengthening our social licence to operate.
We are working towards the prevention of modern slavery in our operations and supply chain through assessing risks, and acting to address them.
This statement has been approved by the Board of AngloGold Ashanti on 17 May 2023.
Maria Ramos
Kojo Busia
Alberto Calderon
Board Chairperson
Chair - Board
Chief Executive Officer
Social, Ethics and
Sustainability
Committee
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Modern Slavery Statement 2022
2
About AngloGold Ashanti
About Anglogold Ashanti - Structure and operations
AngloGold Ashanti is an independent global gold mining company with a diverse, high-quality portfolio of operations, projects and exploration activities in nine countries across four continents. We pursue value-creating opportunities involving other minerals, where we can leverage our existing assets, shareholdings, skills and experience.
OUR VISION
To be the leading mining company
OUR MISSION
To create value for our shareholders, our employees, and our business and social partners by safely and responsibly exploring, mining and marketing our products.
2022 at a glance
Produced 2.742Moz of
Produced 3.6Moz of silver
gold, our principal product,
and employed an average
and 159t of sulphuric acid
of 32,594 people (including
as by-products at
contractors) (2021:
our operations.
2.472Moz; 30,561 people)
OUR VALUES
Our six values guide all decisions made and actions taken in the conduct of our business. These values link our business activities to our environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals and commitments.
Included in the JSE Top 40 Index, the S&P Global CSA, the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series (the FTSE4Good Index), the Responsible Mining Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index 2023.
Reported a significant
asset base as at
31 December 2022- total
gold Mineral Resource of 131.4Moz, including a 30.4Moz Mineral Reserve
Geographically diverse shareholder base that includes the world's largest financial institutions
Listed on the
Johannesburg, New York, Australia and Ghana stock exchanges
Market capitalisation
of $8.1bn as at
31 December 2022
(2021: $8.8bn)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Modern Slavery Statement 2022
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 03:29:08 UTC.