AngloGold Ashanti : Modern Slavery Statement 2022

AngloGold Ashanti is committed to respecting human rights, including the rights of people in our workforce, in our communities and in our supply chain.

Assessing the risk of modern slavery is fundamental to ensuring responsible sourcing and to protecting human rights in our supply chain and across the business more generally. In this, our third Modern Slavery statement, we report on our efforts to identify, prevent, mitigate and account for the risks of modern slavery in our operations and our supply chain.

We recognise the importance of using our position as a global company to work collaboratively with our stakeholders to mitigate the risks of modern slavery and identify opportunities to improve. Our company's core values, particularly the values of respect, integrity and collaboration, are at the forefront of our approach to this complex challenge.

Equally important are the tangible steps we have taken to uphold human rights and ensure the integrity of our supply chain.

In 2022 we introduced a new Supplier Code of Conduct to underpin our commitment to ensure compliance with legislation. This year we updated our Responsible Sourcing Portal and our Global Self-Assessment Questionnaire. We also carried out a comprehensive review of our top 50 global suppliers to ensure that they uphold our expectations and standards in relation to human rights. A focus of that work is making sure that none of our suppliers are connected to modern day slavery practices including child labour.

We are also building awareness of modern slavery through education. We have issued a Human Rights Employee Guide alongside our 2022 Human Rights Report to help our employees and contractors understand the important role they can play in upholding human rights principles.

Our recently updated Code of Business Principles and Ethics is another key building block to ensure those in the organisation are committed to uphold the highest standards. The Code sets out our expectations of the conduct of our directors, employees, contractors and consultants, and affirms our commitment to the highest standards of integrity and ethics in the conduct of our business.

Having fit-for-purpose policy architecture, with the associated suite of standards, is essential for any modern mining company. In the year under review, we launched seven new policies, including the Business Integrity, People, Sustainability and Supplier Code of Conduct. These are particularly relevant in the context of our efforts to eliminate modern slavery. Our human rights due diligence process, conducted at each of our sites in line with our due diligence standard, is also aligned to the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.