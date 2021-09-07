AngloGold Ashanti : No X (Form 6-K)

Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in costs, cost savings and other operating results, return on equity, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AngloGold Ashanti's operations, individually or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AngloGold Ashanti's exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture transactions, AngloGold Ashanti's liquidity and capital resources and capital expenditures and the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental health and safety issues, are forward- looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti's operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or forecasts involve known and unknown risks,

Update on Siguiri Mine in Guinea (JOHANNESBURG) - NEWS RELEASE - Société AngloGold Ashanti de Guinée S.A. (SAG), a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), advises that the Siguiri Gold Mine in Guinea is currently operating normally. AGA continues to monitor the situation in Guinea and remains in close contact with the leadership of the mine, which lies around 850km northeast of the country's capital, Conakry. The safety of employees remains a priority. Siguiri Gold Mine produced 117,000oz at an All in Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,225/oz for the six months ended 30 June 2021. For the full year 2020, the mine produced 214,000oz at an AISC of $1,397/oz. ENDS Johannesburg 6 September 2021

uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements

expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements and forecasts are reasonable,

no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of,

among other factors, changes in economic, social and political and market conditions, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other

government actions, including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain disruptions, any

public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), and other business and operational risks and other factors, including mining accidents. For a discussion of such

risk factors, refer to AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2020, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors

are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other unknown

or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AngloGold

Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the

occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person

acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

Non-GAAP financial measures

This communication may contain certain 'Non-GAAP' financial measures. AngloGold Ashanti utilises certain Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios in managing its business. Non- GAAP

financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measures of performance prepared in

accordance with IFRS. In addition, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies may use.

Website:

www.anglogoldashanti.com