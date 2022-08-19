AngloGold Ashanti : No X - Form 6-K

No X
Enclosure: Press release: DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
AngloGold Ashanti Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Reg. No. 1944/017354/06
ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG
CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU
("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")
NEWS RELEASE
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI
LIMITED
In terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.63, AngloGold Ashanti gives notice that the Interim Chief Financial Officer
has dealt in securities of the Company, after having received clearance to do so in terms of JSE Listings
Requirement 3.66.
Details of the transactions are provided below:
Name of Interim Chief Financial Officer
Ian Kramer
Name of company
AngloGold Ashanti Limited
Date of transaction
18 August 2022
Nature of transaction
On-market sale of shares
Class of security
Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold
1,500
Price per share
R255.00
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
R382,500.00
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
Prior clearance to deal
Obtained
Name of Interim Chief Financial Officer
Ian Kramer
Name of company
AngloGold Ashanti Limited
Date of transaction
18 August 2022
Nature of transaction
Exercise of share options
Class of security
Ordinary shares
Number of shares
500
Price per share
R254.3631
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
R122,681.55
Number of shares
938
Price per share
R254.2044
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
R238,443.73
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
Prior clearance to deal
Obtained
ENDS
19 August 2022
Johannesburg
JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
