AngloGold Ashanti : No X - Form 6-K

08/19/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
No X

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form
is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes
No X
Enclosure: Press release: DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

AngloGold Ashanti Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Reg. No. 1944/017354/06
ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG
CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU
("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")
NEWS RELEASE
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI
LIMITED
In terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.63, AngloGold Ashanti gives notice that the Interim Chief Financial Officer
has dealt in securities of the Company, after having received clearance to do so in terms of JSE Listings
Requirement 3.66.

Details of the transactions are provided below:
Name of Interim Chief Financial Officer
Ian Kramer
Name of company
AngloGold Ashanti Limited
Date of transaction
18 August 2022
Nature of transaction
On-market sale of shares
Class of security
Ordinary shares
Number of shares sold
1,500
Price per share
R255.00
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
R382,500.00
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
Prior clearance to deal
Obtained
Name of Interim Chief Financial Officer
Ian Kramer
Name of company
AngloGold Ashanti Limited
Date of transaction
18 August 2022
Nature of transaction
Exercise of share options
Class of security
Ordinary shares
Number of shares
500
Price per share
R254.3631
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
R122,681.55
Number of shares
938
Price per share
R254.2044
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
R238,443.73
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
Prior clearance to deal
Obtained


ENDS
19 August 2022
Johannesburg
JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

CONTACTS

Media

Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9435 4603/ +61 400 072 199
amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com
Chipo Mrara
+27 11 637 6012/+27 60 571 0797
camrara@anglogoldashanti.com
General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors
Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9435 4603/ +61 400 072 199
amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com
Yatish Chowthee
+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 18:33:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
