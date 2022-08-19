AngloGold Ashanti : No X - Form 6-K

Enclosure: Press release: DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.





AngloGold Ashanti Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Reg. No. 1944/017354/06

ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG

CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU

("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")

NEWS RELEASE

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI

LIMITED



In terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.63, AngloGold Ashanti gives notice that the Interim Chief Financial Officer

has dealt in securities of the Company, after having received clearance to do so in terms of JSE Listings

Requirement 3.66.



Details of the transactions are provided below:



Name of Interim Chief Financial Officer

Ian Kramer

Name of company

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Date of transaction

18 August 2022

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of shares

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of shares sold

1,500

Price per share

R255.00

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

R382,500.00

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

Prior clearance to deal

Obtained

Name of Interim Chief Financial Officer

Ian Kramer

Name of company

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Date of transaction

18 August 2022

Nature of transaction

Exercise of share options

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of shares

500

Price per share

R254.3631

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

R122,681.55

Number of shares

938

Price per share

R254.2044

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

R238,443.73