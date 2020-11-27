AngloGold Ashanti : November 27, 2020 - Appointment of Group Company Secretary  (75.7k)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Reg. No. 1944/017354/06

ISIN: ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")

NEWS RELEASE

APPOINTMENT OF GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited, shareholders are advised that Ms Lucy Mokoka has been appointed by the Board as Group Company Secretary of AngloGold Ashanti with effect from 11 January 2021.

Ms Mokoka is an admitted attorney and holds BJuris and LLB degrees. She has extensive company secretarial and corporate law experience, having worked for multinational companies such as Gold Fields, MTN and Tongaat Hulett. Prior to joining AGA, she was the Group Company Secretary, and Senior Vice President: Governance, Ethics and Compliance of Sasol. The Board is of the view that Ms Mokoka has the necessary expertise and experience to act in this role, in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements.

The Board wishes Ms Mokoka all the best in her new position and looks forward to her contribution in this role.

Ms Lizelle Marwick who acted as Interim Company Secretary pending the appointment of a permanent Company Secretary, will accordingly step down as Interim Company Secretary.

ENDS

27 November 2020

Johannesburg

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

CONTACTS

Media Chris Nthite +27 11 637 6388/+27 83 301 2481 cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com General inquiries media@anglogoldashanti.com Investors Sabrina Brockman +1 646 880 4526/ +1 646 379 2555 sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com Yatish Chowthee +27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080 yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com Fundisa Mgidi +27 11 6376763 / +27 82 821 5322 fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com