AngloGold Ashanti : November 27, 2020 - Appointment of Group Company Secretary  (75.7k)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Reg. No. 1944/017354/06
ISIN: ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")
NEWS RELEASE
APPOINTMENT OF GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY
In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited, shareholders are advised that Ms Lucy Mokoka has been appointed by the Board as Group Company Secretary of AngloGold Ashanti with effect from 11 January 2021.
Ms Mokoka is an admitted attorney and holds BJuris and LLB degrees. She has extensive company secretarial and corporate law experience, having worked for multinational companies such as Gold Fields, MTN and Tongaat Hulett. Prior to joining AGA, she was the Group Company Secretary, and Senior Vice President: Governance, Ethics and Compliance of Sasol. The Board is of the view that Ms Mokoka has the necessary expertise and experience to act in this role, in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements.
The Board wishes Ms Mokoka all the best in her new position and looks forward to her contribution in this role.
Ms Lizelle Marwick who acted as Interim Company Secretary pending the appointment of a permanent Company Secretary, will accordingly step down as Interim Company Secretary.
ENDS
27 November 2020
Johannesburg
JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
CONTACTS
|
Media
|
|
|
Chris Nthite
|
+27 11 637 6388/+27 83 301 2481
|
cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com
|
General inquiries
|
|
media@anglogoldashanti.com
|
Investors
|
|
|
Sabrina Brockman
|
+1 646 880 4526/ +1 646 379 2555
|
sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com
|
Yatish Chowthee
|
+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080
|
yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com
|
Fundisa Mgidi
|
+27 11 6376763 / +27 82 821 5322
|
fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com
Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 18:52:03 UTC