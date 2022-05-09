AngloGold Ashanti : Q1 2022 - Market update presentation PDF , 1.3mb

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in costs, cost savings and other operating results, return on equity, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AngloGold Ashanti Limited's (the "Company", "AngloGold Ashanti" or "AGA") operations, individually or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AngloGold Ashanti's exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture transactions, AngloGold Ashanti's liquidity and capital resources and capital expenditures, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the outcome and consequences of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental, health and safety issues, are forward-looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti's operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or forecasts involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic, social, political and market conditions, including related to inflation or international conflicts, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain disruptions, any public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), and other business and operational risks and other factors, including mining accidents. For a discussion of such risk factors, refer to AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

The information included in this presentation has not been reviewed or reported on by AngloGold Ashanti's external auditors.

Non-GAAP financial measures

This communication may contain certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures. AngloGold Ashanti utilises certain Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios in managing its business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies may use.

Some photographs showing employees and / or community members in this presentation were taken prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continued progress on strategic priorities

PRIORITISING HEALTH AND SAFETY OF OUR PEOPLE AND COMMUNITIES

Working towards zero harm, excellence in environmental stewardship and community development.

Total Recordable Injury Rate*

per million hours worked

5

4

3

2

1

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021 Q1 2022

*Total Recordable Injury Rate ("TRIR"), previously known as the All-Injury Frequency Rate ("AIFR"), the broadest measure of workplace safety, measures workplace safety in terms of the total number of injuries and fatalities that occur per million hours worked (by employees and contractors).

Safety is our first value. • Fatality-free Q1 2022

• Total Recordable Injury Rate* − Improved 55% vs. Q1 2021 to 1.19 injuries/million hours worked − Below 2021 ICMM member average 2.90

• Emphasizing employee understanding of Major Hazards and the controls to address them

• c.82% of workforce fully vaccinated (excluding boosters) at end Q1 2022

Q1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS - CREATING THE FOUNDATION FOR VALUE DELIVERY

•

•

Strong safety performance and culture - injury rates during Q1 2022 below 2021 ICMM member average, focus on zero harm Solid production performances - Sunrise Dam, Cerro Vanguardia, Siguiri and Tropicana

•

Improving underground grade trend - up 8% year-on-year

•

•

Costs tracking below industry inflation trend - Total cash costs increases 4% year-on-year Strong free cash flow - $268m after $215m capital expenditure

•

•

Kibali cash receipts of $326m exceed FY2021 remittances - additional proceeds received in Q2 2022 of $210m Obuasi ramp-up tracking to schedule - Phase 3 of the project in progress

•

•

Operating Model - organisation-wide restructuring completed; implementation of new operating model ongoing Corvus acquisition completed - permitting commenced and drilling campaign underway

•

Leadership team strengthened - New CTO, CDO and CPO in place; Global CFO search under way

•

•

•

Guidance intact - stabilised operating trend with sequential quarterly improvements over 2022 Full Asset Potential Review commenced - initial phases at Sunrise Dam and Siguiri complete Robust balance sheet - low leverage, strong liquidity and long-dated maturities

•

•

Work underway to move down the cost curve and enhance margins Commitment to shareholder returns and closing discount to peers

