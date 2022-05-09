AngloGold Ashanti : Q1 2022 - Market update report PDF , 1.8mb

Johannesburg, 9 May 2022 - AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA" or the "Company") reported a solid performance for the first quarter of 2022, with production steady year-on-year, an increase in total cash costs limited to 4%, and a strong improvement in cash flow. The Company remains on track to achieve full-year guidance. FIRST QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS Production for the first quarter of 2022 was 588,000oz, unchanged from the first quarter of 2021, with strong improvements from the Australian operations offsetting lower production from Kibali, Geita and also Obuasi, which resumed its underground production ramp-up in January 2022 according to plan. Output from the Americas region was flat. Total cash costs for the three months were $1,041/oz, up 4% year-on-year driven largely by uncontrollable factors including rising inflation across several categories of input costs and higher royalties - due to the higher gold price received. Inflationary pressure was partly offset by operating improvements and an 8% increase in underground grades. Free cash flow increased to $268m from an outflow of $92m in the first quarter of 2021, ensuring the balance sheet remains flexible during an ongoing period of reinvestment in improving its portfolio. The increase in free cash flow was aided by $326m received from the Kibali gold mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. "We're starting to achieve our main catalysts," said Chief Executive Officer Alberto Calderon. "There's still a long way to go, but we're starting to see an improving operational performance across the portfolio, underpinned by a more focused operating culture and a better grade profile." AngloGold Ashanti is embedding a new Operating Model after completing the implementation of an organisation-wide restructuring. The Company has introduced new leadership and removed duplicate roles and unnecessary expenditure to reduce costs and improve operating results. A programme of increased investment is underway to improve mining flexibility and extend the lives of its key assets. SALIENT FEATURES • On track to meet guidance ranges for 2022

• First quarter production flat year-on-year at 588,000oz; strong contributions from Sunrise Dam, Cerro Vanguardia, Siguiri and Tropicana • The Company commenced its Full Asset Potential Review process at the Sunrise Dam mine in Australia and Siguiri mine in Guinea, the first step in achieving a step-change improvement in operating performance and competitiveness, with an additional four sites to undergo the process over the remainder of 2022. Underground grade improved 8% year-on-year as portfolio reinvestment initiatives progressed • Total cash costs increased 4% year-on-year, below inflation, to $1,041/oz in Q1 2022 • The $365m cash acquisition of Corvus Gold Inc. ("Corvus") was completed in January 2022, creating a strong foothold in the prospective Beatty district in Southern Nevada which it plans to bring into production in about three years. All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") increased 9% year-on-year to $1,405/oz in Q1 2022, mainly due to planned higher sustaining capital expenditure and increased total cash costs • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2% year-on-year to $438m in Q1 2022; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 43% • The balance sheet remained in a solid position after funding the Corvus acquisition and paying the 2021 year-end dividend, with approximately $2.5bn in liquidity, including cash of $1.0bn at the end of March 2022. Adjusted net debt of $917m at 31 March 2022; Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.51 times • Cash flow from operating activities increased more than three-fold year-on-year from $149m in Q1 2021 to $533m in Q1 2022 • Free cash flow increased from an outflow of $92m in Q1 2021 to an inflow of $268m in Q1 2022

Quarter Year ended ended Mar Dec 2021 2021 Produced - oz (000) 588 659 588 2,472 Sold - oz (000) 597 658 608 2,483 Financial review Price received per ounce (1) - $/oz 1,881 1,798 1,788 1,796 Total cash costs per ounce (1) - $/oz 1,041 923 999 963 All-in sustaining costs per ounce (1) - $/oz 1,405 1,389 1,287 1,355 All-in costs per ounce (1) - $/oz 1,583 1,631 1,446 1,577 Gold income - $m 1,016 1,039 956 3,903 Cost of sales - $m 757 765 677 2,857 Total cash costs - $m 605 608 562 2,334 Adjusted EBITDA (1) - $m 438 478 449 1,801 Free cash inflow (outflow) (1) - $m 268 112 (92) 104 Adjusted net debt (1) (2) - $m 917 765 908 765 Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) - times 0.51 0.42 0.36 0.42 Capital expenditure (including equity-accounted joint ventures) - $m 234 333 210 1,100 US Dollar / Imperial

Production for the first quarter of 2022 was 588,000oz, at a total cash cost of $1,041/oz, compared to 588,000oz at a total cash cost of $999/ oz for the first quarter of 2021. Production was flat year-on-year as AngloGold Ashanti continued to progress its reinvestment across key assets. Production was notably up year-on-year at Sunrise Dam (+33%), Cerro Vanguardia (+21%), Siguiri (+17%) and Tropicana (+14%), driven by a combination of higher throughput and generally improved overall yields across these operations. In Brazil, intense rainfall followed by widespread flooding negatively impacted production at AGA Mineração during the first quarter of 2022. At Geita, production was lower in line with the mine plan, as the reinvestment continued to progress at the Nyamulilima open pit, and at the underground mines across the property. At Kibali, production was down mainly due to lower throughput as a result of the strategy to build up and maintain stockpile levels. Production at Obuasi during the first quarter of 2022 was in line with the ramp-up plan, and the mine remains on track to achieve a full mining rate of 4,000 tonnes per day by the end of the first half of 2022. There was no impact on production from COVID-19 during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 4,000oz in the first quarter of 2021.

Total cash costs per ounce for the first quarter of 2022 were $1,041/oz, compared to $999/oz for the first quarter of 2021. Total cash costs increased mainly due to higher operating costs driven by inflationary pressures ($82/oz) as well as higher royalty costs ($3/oz) as a result of the higher gold price received. Inflationary increases in operating costs were mainly due to higher commodity prices related to oil and consumables and higher cost of services and labour. These increases were partially offset by higher by-product revenue and the lower drawdown of ore stockpiles at certain operations.

All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") for the first quarter of 2022 were $1,405/oz, compared with $1,287/oz for the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to higher total cash costs, and the planned increase in sustaining capital expenditure. AISC for the first quarter of 2022 included an estimated incremental $5/oz impact due to COVID-19 and an estimated $52/oz impact relating to the Brazilian tailings storage facility ("TSF") compliance programme, compared to an estimated $29/oz impact due to COVID-19 and an estimated $25/oz impact relating to the Brazilian TSF compliance programme during the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the first quarter of 2022 was $438m, compared with $449m for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was lower year-on-year mainly due to lower ounces of gold sold and higher operating costs, partially offset by the higher gold price received.

Net cash inflow from operating activities increased to $533m for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $149m for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company recorded a free cash inflow of $268m for the first quarter of 2022, compared to an outflow of $92m for the first quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was higher mainly as a result of higher cash receipts from Kibali, lower cash taxes paid and lower finance costs, partially offset by higher capital expenditure and movements in working capital.

Free cash flow before growth capital - the metric on which dividends are calculated - was $333m for the first quarter of 2022, compared to an outflow of $24m for the first quarter of 2021.

During the first quarter of 2022, AngloGold Ashanti received a cash distribution of $326m from the Kibali joint venture after Kibali Goldmines S.A. repaid a portion of the shareholder loans granted to it by Kibali Jersey Limited. The repayment of such shareholder loans is an additional ongoing mechanism for the repatriation of cash from the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). Kibali (Jersey) Limited received such cash from Kibali Goldmines S.A. in the form of loan repayments.

At 31 March 2022, the Company's attributable share of the outstanding cash balances awaiting repatriation from the DRC was $232m, which was down from $499m at 31 December 2021. The cash is fully available for the operational requirements of Kibali Goldmines S.A. which owns the Kibali gold mine and is a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") (45%), AngloGold Ashanti (45%) and Société Minière de Kilo-Moto S.A. ("SOKIMO") (10%) which represents the interest of the DRC government. AngloGold Ashanti and Barrick each have a 50% interest in Kibali (Jersey) Limited which holds their respective 45% interest in Kibali Goldmines S.A.

Subsequent to 31 March 2022, AngloGold Ashanti received an additional cash distribution of $210m from the Kibali joint venture, in the form of loan repayments.

Kibali Goldmines S.A. continues to engage in discussions with the DRC customs authorities regarding the customs claims previously reported. A formal reassessment notice has not yet been issued by the DRC customs authorities with respect to these claims.

Free cash flow was further impacted by the continued lock-up of value added tax ("VAT") at Geita and Kibali and export duties at Cerro Vanguardia:

• In Tanzania, net overdue recoverable input VAT refunds (after discounting provisions) increased by $13m during the first quarter of 2022 to $155m at 31 March 2022 from $142m at 31 December 2021, mostly due to new claims submitted to the Tanzania Revenue Authority ("TRA") for the first quarter of 2022. No VAT claims could be offset against corporate tax payments as verified refunds could not be processed by the TRA due to system issues. The Company expects to continue offsetting verified VAT claims once processed by the TRA against corporate taxes when due for payment.

• In the DRC, the Company's attributable share of the net recoverable VAT balance (including recoverable fuel duty and after discounting provisions) owed to AngloGold Ashanti by the DRC government increased by $6m during the first quarter of 2022 to $79m at 31 March 2022 from $73m at 31 December 2021.

• In Argentina, the net export duty receivables (after discounting provisions) increased by $1m during the first quarter of 2022 to $20m at 31 March 2022 from $19m at 31 December 2021. In addition, Cerro Vanguardia's cash balance increased by $12m (equivalent) during the first quarter of 2022 to $151m (equivalent) at 31 March 2022 from $139m (equivalent) at

31 December 2021. Out of the $151m (equivalent) cash balance, monies equivalent to $121m are available to be paid to AngloGold Ashanti's offshore ($105m (equivalent)) and onshore ($16m (equivalent)) investment holding companies in the form of declared dividends. Applications have been made to the Argentinean Central Bank to approve the purchase of US Dollars in order to distribute an offshore dividend of $105m (equivalent) to AngloGold Ashanti. While the approval is pending, the cash remains fully available for Cerro Vanguardia's operational requirements.

Free cash flow ($m) Net cash inflow from operating activities Capital expenditure Net cash from operating activities after capital expenditure Repayment of lease liabilities Finance costs accrued and capitalised Net cash flow after capital expenditure and interest Other net cash inflow from investing activities Add backs: Cash restricted for use Proceeds from disposal of joint ventures Free cash flow Quarter ended Mar 2022 Quarter ended Dec 2021 Quarter ended Mar 2021 Year ended Dec 2021 533 (215) 460 (311) 149 (199) 1,268 (1,027) 318 (20) (29) 149 (17) (66) (50) (14) (31) 241 (63) (159) 269 (4) 3 - 66 41 5 - (95) 11 (6) (2) 19 101 (14) (2) 268 112 (92) 104

Adjusted net debt was only marginally higher at $917m at 31 March 2022, even after funding the Corvus acquisition ($365m) and payments of the 2021 full-year dividends of $87m, compared to $908m at 31 March 2021. The ratio of Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 0.51 times at 31 March 2022 compared to 0.36 times at 31 March 2021. The Company remains committed to maintaining a flexible balance sheet with an Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA target ratio not exceeding 1.0 times through the cycle. At 31 March 2022, the balance sheet remained robust, with strong liquidity comprising of the $1.4bn multi-currency revolving credit facility ("RCF") of which $1.37bn was undrawn, the $65m Siguiri RCF of which $30m was undrawn, the South African R150m ($10m) RMB corporate overnight facility which was undrawn and cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.0bn. At 31 March 2022, the $150m Geita RCF was fully drawn.

Capital expenditure activities such as waste stripping at Tropicana (Havana), Iduapriem (Cut 2) and Sunrise Dam (Golden Delicious) continued to progress. At Geita, the underground portal development at Geita Hill East progressed according to plan and mining operations continued to ramp up at the Nyamulilima open pit. In Brazil, the Company continued its investment to convert existing TSFs to dry-stack facilities at all mine sites, in a market characterised by increased competition for skills and engineering resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the industry-wide requirements to meet regulatory deadlines relating to TSFs.

Total capital expenditure (including equity-accounted joint ventures) was 11% higher year-on-year at $234m in the first quarter of 2022, up from $210m in the first quarter of 2021. This increase was largely due to higher sustaining capital expenditure, partly offset by lower growth capital expenditure. Sustaining capital expenditure increased by 18% to $169m in the first quarter of 2022, from $143m in the first quarter of 2021. This increase included $31m for the Brazil TSF conversion in the first quarter of 2022. The strategy of improving operating flexibility through investment in Ore Reserve development and Ore Reserve expansion at sites with high geological potential, remains a key priority and is reflected in the higher sustaining capital expenditure recorded in the first quarter of 2022, and forecast for the remainder of the year. Non-sustaining capital expenditure was 3% lower year-on-year at $65m in the first quarter of 2022, from $67m in the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was largely due to the higher investment in Phase 2 at Obuasi in the first quarter of 2021.

ParticularsThree monthsThree monthsThree monthsended Mar ended Dec ended Mar

2022

2021

2021

% Variance three months vs prior three months

% Variance three months vs prior year three months

Operating review (Gold)

Production (kozs)

588

659

588

(11)

-

Financial review

Gold price received per ounce ($/oz)

1,881

1,798

1,788

5

5

Total cash costs per ounce ($/oz) (3)

1,041

923

999

Corporate & marketing costs ($m) (1)

18

18

16

13 -

4

13

Exploration & evaluation costs ($m)

33

50

31

(34)

6

Capital expenditure ($m)

234

333

210

(30)

11

All-in sustaining costs per ounce ($/oz) (2) (3)

1,405

1,389

1,287

1

9

All-in costs per ounce ($/oz) (2) (3)

1,583

1,631

1,446

(3)

9

Adjusted EBITDA ($m) (3)

438

478

449

(8)

(2)

Net cash inflow from operating activities ($m)

533

460

149

16

258

OUTLOOK

The Company previously provided the following guidance for 2022, which is unchanged:

2022 Guidance Production (000oz) 2,550 - 2,800 Costs All-in sustaining costs ($/oz) 1,295 - 1,425 Total cash costs ($/oz) 925 - 1,015 Capital expenditure Total ($m) 1,050 - 1,150 Sustaining capital expenditure ($m) 770 - 840 Non-sustaining capital expenditure ($m) 280 - 310 Corporate administration, marketing and related expenses ($m) 75 - 85 Expensed exploration and study costs ($m) 210 - 240 Depreciation and amortisation ($m) 690 - 740 Interest and finance costs - income statement ($m) 115 - 125 Other operating expenses ($m) 45 - 55

Economic assumptions for 2022 are as follows: $/A$0.76, BRL5.30/$, AP133.00/$, ZAR15.00/$; and Brent $80/bbl.

Cost and capital forecast ranges are expressed in nominal terms. In addition, estimates assume neither operational or labour interruptions (including any further delays in the ramp-up of the Obuasi Redevelopment Project), or power disruptions, nor further changes to asset portfolio and/or operating mines and have not been reviewed by our external auditors. Other unknown or unpredictable factors, or factors outside our control, including inflationary pressures on our cost base, could also have material adverse effects on our future results and no assurance can be given that any expectations expressed by AngloGold Ashanti will prove to have been correct. Measures taken at our operations together with our business continuity plans aim to enable our operations to deliver in line with our production targets. We, however, remain mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic, its impacts on communities and economies, and the actions authorities may take in response to it, are largely unpredictable and therefore no incremental additional impact is included in the cost and capital forecast ranges. Actual results could differ from guidance and any deviation may be significant. Please refer to the Risk Factors section in AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

We remain on track to achieve the full year guidance. The Company's production is expected to be second half weighted, with unit costs expected to decline into the second half of 2022. Against the current global landscape, we expect inflationary pressures to persist for the remainder of the year. The business is working proactively to mitigate this impact though the implementation of the new Operating Model, which is aimed at improving operating efficiencies, the continuous Operational Excellence programme already in place, and the Full Asset Potential Review. In addition, the continued prevalence of COVID-19 remains a risk to guidance.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company commenced its Full Asset Potential Review process at the Sunrise Dam and Siguiri mines and initial work was completed by the respective task teams at both sites. An additional four sites are expected to undergo the process over the remainder of 2022 with the remaining sites to follow in 2023. AngloGold Ashanti will provide an update on the findings of this process at a later stage.

Group guidance for production remains unchanged at 2.55Moz to 2.80Moz, with the majority of the production growth expected to come from Obuasi. Across the rest of the portfolio, we anticipate some marginal improvements in production at Iduapriem, Siguiri and Geita, and consistent performances at the remaining assets.

Group guidance for total cash costs remains unchanged at $925/oz to $1,015/oz and for AISC at $1,295/oz to $1,425/oz. The total cash cost forecasts for 2022 are driven by increases in the prices of oil, consumables and logistics, with AISC further impacted by elevated levels of sustaining capital expenditure in line with the prior year. Management anticipates that most of these inflationary pressures are catered for in the current guidance range.

Total capital expenditure group guidance remains unchanged between $1,050m and $1,150m, with sustaining capital expenditure between $770m and $840m and non-sustaining capital expenditure between $280m and $310m. We continue to progress our reinvestment programme aimed at pursuing key growth-driven brownfield projects across the portfolio. The Company's TSFs in Brazil are in the process of being converted to dry-stacking operations to comply with new legal requirements relating to TSFs in Brazil. Capital expenditure allocated to the Brazilian TSF compliance programme this year is approximately $100m.

With respect to non-sustaining capital expenditure, approximately $100m has been allocated to Phase 3 of the Obuasi Redevelopment Project, approximately $100m at Tropicana as we progress waste stripping at Havana, and approximately $60m at Iduapriem to construct a new TSF. The balance will be spread among Geita, Siguiri and Colombia. Capital expenditure in Colombia relates to concluding feasibility studies with no project capital expenditure included in the current guidance. Non-sustaining capital expenditure is weighted towards the first half of 2022, mainly as a result of the timing of the investment at Tropicana.

Expensed exploration and study costs are guided in line with previous levels with $80m relating to North America.

SAFETY UPDATE

The Company recorded a fatality-free first quarter of 2022.

The Total Recordable Injury Rate ("TRIR"), previously known as the All-Injury Frequency Rate ("AIFR"), the broadest measure of workplace safety, improved to 1.19 injuries per million hours worked for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.64 injuries per million hours worked for the first quarter of 2021. TRIR measures workplace safety in terms of the total number of injuries and fatalities that occur per million hours worked (by employees and contractors).

From a benchmarking perspective, the Company's TRIR for the first quarter of 2022 was below the International Council on Metals and Minerals ("ICMM") member companies' average of 2.90 in 2021. Our revitalised safety strategy continues at all operations, intensifying our