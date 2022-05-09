AngloGold Ashanti : Q1 2022 - Operations at a glance
Ops at a glance QTR
Operations at a glance
for the quarters ended 31 March 2022, 31 December 2021 and 31 March 2021
Production oz (000)
Underground milled / treated 000 tonnes
Open-pit treated 000 tonnes
Underground Recovered grade g/tonne
Open-pit Recovered grade g/tonne
Mar-22
Dec-21
Mar-21
Mar-22
Dec-21
Mar-21
Mar-22
Dec-21
Mar-21
Mar-22
Dec-21
Mar-21
Mar-22
Dec-21
Mar-21
SOUTH AFRICA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vaal River Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kopanang
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Moab Khotsong
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
West Wits Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mponeng
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TauTona
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Surface Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
First Uranium SA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Surface Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS
588
659
588
2,797
2,886
2,631
6,773
7,580
6,801
3.81
4.06
3.54
1.09
1.12
1.28
AFRICA
330
354
352
1,063
909
892
4,652
5,495
4,843
4.94
5.77
4.95
1.06
1.05
1.35
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45%
76
94
86
326
387
415
456
453
479
5.73
6.34
5.13
1.07
1.03
1.15
Ghana
Iduapriem
51
53
48
-
-
-
1,192
1,508
1,141
-
-
-
1.33
1.09
1.31
Obuasi
38
9
46
179
90
200
-
-
-
6.10
3.19
7.23
-
-
-
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85%
68
74
58
-
-
-
2,290
2,498
2,287
-
-
-
0.93
0.92
0.79
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sadiola - Attr. 41%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tanzania
Geita
97
124
114
558
432
277
714
1,036
936
4.10
5.81
3.03
1.02
1.30
2.87
AUSTRALIA
127
147
104
784
844
768
1,835
1,868
1,741
2.53
2.72
2.24
1.08
1.23
0.86
Sunrise Dam
61
69
46
557
614
633
410
419
346
2.42
2.57
2.09
1.35
1.38
0.29
Tropicana - Attr. 70%
66
78
58
227
230
135
1,425
1,449
1,395
2.80
3.11
2.98
1.00
1.18
1.00
AMERICAS
131
158
132
950
1,133
971
286
217
217
3.61
3.69
3.27
1.61
1.94
3.07
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50%
41
35
34
74
110
54
215
160
214
10.24
5.32
3.98
1.64
1.80
3.10
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração
70
96
78
642
727
645
-
-
-
3.36
3.97
3.64
-
-
-
Serra Grande
20
27
20
234
296
272
71
57
3
2.20
2.39
2.25
1.52
2.34
0.57
Continuing Operations
588
659
588
2,797
2,886
2,631
6,773
7,580
6,801
3.81
4.06
3.54
1.09
1.12
1.28
SOUTH AFRICA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vaal River Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kopanang
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Moab Khotsong
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
West Wits Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mponeng
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TauTona
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Surface Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
First Uranium SA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Surface Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
588
659
588
2,797
2,886
2,631
6,773
7,580
6,801
3.81
4.06
3.54
1.09
1.12
1.28
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies
Operations at a glance (continued)
for the quarters ended 31 March 2022, 31 December 2021 and 31 March 2021
Total cash costs
All-in sustaining costs
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex
Other sustaining capex
Non sustaining capex
Gross profit (loss)
$/oz
$/oz
$m
$m
$m
$m
Mar-22
Dec-21
Mar-21
Mar-22
Dec-21
Mar-21
Mar-22
Dec-21
Mar-21
Mar-22
Dec-21
Mar-21
Mar-22
Dec-21
Mar-21
Mar-22
Dec-21
Mar-21
SOUTH AFRICA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vaal River Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kopanang
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Moab Khotsong
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
West Wits Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mponeng
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TauTona
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Surface Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
First Uranium SA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Surface Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS
1,041
924
1,004
1,375
1,363
1,269
92
103
92
76
151
50
65
78
67
352
396
364
AFRICA
1,017
865
948
1,281
1,210
1,140
49
58
35
24
47
18
34
49
54
218
251
249
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45%
797
584
733
1,037
818
895
7
7
4
9
12
7
2
3
-
56
85
67
Ghana
Iduapriem
987
1,025
1,115
1,390
1,750
1,531
13
21
17
7
14
4
8
2
-
31
34
32
Obuasi
1,043
1,943
968
1,585
3,803
1,234
16
11
3
2
3
3
14
25
47
25
(9)
28
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85%
1,187
1,194
1,197
1,262
1,333
1,147
-
-
-
3
9
1
1
6
0
38
31
31
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sadiola - Attr. 41%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tanzania
Geita
1,077
734
907
1,301
1,033
1,102
13
19
11
2
8
3
9
12
7
60
105
85
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other
-
-
-
1
1
0
0
1
0
7
2
-
AUSTRALIA
1,160
1,078
1,359
1,324
1,282
1,768
8
9
33
10
20
10
29
11
7
58
59
25
Sunrise Dam
1,296
1,141
1,590
1,516
1,367
1,856
5
5
5
6
11
7
0
(4)
7
22
28
0
Tropicana - Attr. 70%
948
941
1,057
1,061
1,112
1,576
3
4
28
4
9
3
29
15
(0)
43
38
33
Exploration and other
(0)
(0)
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
(7)
(8)
(8)
AMERICAS
986
910
874
1,650
1,738
1,211
36
36
24
41
84
23
2
18
6
75
88
90
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50%
659
996
928
970
1,844
974
7
6
2
2
28
2
-
-
-
40
25
26
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração
1,044
798
827
1,936
1,586
1,226
21
23
17
33
37
14
-
2
-
32
54
51
Serra Grande
1,375
1,151
941
1,995
2,101
1,490
7
7
5
6
17
7
-
-
-
3
10
14
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other
1
0
-
-
2
-
2
16
6
1
(0)
1
Sub-total
1,041
923
999
1,405
1,389
1,287
92
104
92
76
151
50
65
78
67
OTHER
(0)
0
0
1
1
0
(0)
0
(0)
(1)
(3)
5
Total
93
103
92
76
152
51
65
78
67
351
394
370
Equity accounted joint ventures included above
(56)
(85)
(67)
Continuing operations
1,041
923
999
1,405
1,389
1,287
93
103
92
76
152
51
65
78
67
295
309
301
SOUTH AFRICA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vaal River Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kopanang
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Moab Khotsong
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
West Wits Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mponeng
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TauTona
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Surface Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
First Uranium SA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Surface Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
Total
1,041
923
999
1,405
1,389
1,287
92
103
92
76
153
49
65
78
67
295
309
302
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies
Disclaimer
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2022 07:31:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
4 604 M
-
-
Net income 2022
777 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
1 025 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
9,90x
Yield 2022
1,46%
Capitalization
8 412 M
8 487 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,05x
EV / Sales 2023
1,73x
Nbr of Employees
26 000
Free-Float
99,9%
