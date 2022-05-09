Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. AngloGold Ashanti Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-04
322.87 ZAR   -0.19%
03:32aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Q1 2022 - Operations at a glance
PU
02:06aCorrection to AngloGold Ashanti Article
DJ
01:22aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Q1 2022 - Market update report PDF , 1.8mb
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AngloGold Ashanti : Q1 2022 - Operations at a glance

05/09/2022 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ops at a glance QTR
Operations at a glance
for the quarters ended 31 March 2022, 31 December 2021 and 31 March 2021
Production oz (000) Underground milled / treated 000 tonnes Open-pit treated 000 tonnes Underground Recovered grade g/tonne Open-pit Recovered grade g/tonne
Mar-22 Dec-21 Mar-21 Mar-22 Dec-21 Mar-21 Mar-22 Dec-21 Mar-21 Mar-22 Dec-21 Mar-21 Mar-22 Dec-21 Mar-21
SOUTH AFRICA - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Vaal River Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Kopanang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Moab Khotsong - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
West Wits Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Mponeng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
TauTona - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total Surface Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
First Uranium SA - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Surface Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Other - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS 588 659 588 2,797 2,886 2,631 6,773 7,580 6,801 3.81 4.06 3.54 1.09 1.12 1.28
AFRICA 330 354 352 1,063 909 892 4,652 5,495 4,843 4.94 5.77 4.95 1.06 1.05 1.35
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45% 76 94 86 326 387 415 456 453 479 5.73 6.34 5.13 1.07 1.03 1.15
Ghana
Iduapriem 51 53 48 - - - 1,192 1,508 1,141 - - - 1.33 1.09 1.31
Obuasi 38 9 46 179 90 200 - - - 6.10 3.19 7.23 - - -
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85% 68 74 58 - - - 2,290 2,498 2,287 - - - 0.93 0.92 0.79
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Sadiola - Attr. 41% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Tanzania
Geita 97 124 114 558 432 277 714 1,036 936 4.10 5.81 3.03 1.02 1.30 2.87
AUSTRALIA 127 147 104 784 844 768 1,835 1,868 1,741 2.53 2.72 2.24 1.08 1.23 0.86
Sunrise Dam 61 69 46 557 614 633 410 419 346 2.42 2.57 2.09 1.35 1.38 0.29
Tropicana - Attr. 70% 66 78 58 227 230 135 1,425 1,449 1,395 2.80 3.11 2.98 1.00 1.18 1.00
AMERICAS 131 158 132 950 1,133 971 286 217 217 3.61 3.69 3.27 1.61 1.94 3.07
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50% 41 35 34 74 110 54 215 160 214 10.24 5.32 3.98 1.64 1.80 3.10
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração 70 96 78 642 727 645 - - - 3.36 3.97 3.64 - - -
Serra Grande 20 27 20 234 296 272 71 57 3 2.20 2.39 2.25 1.52 2.34 0.57
Continuing Operations 588 659 588 2,797 2,886 2,631 6,773 7,580 6,801 3.81 4.06 3.54 1.09 1.12 1.28
SOUTH AFRICA - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Vaal River Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Kopanang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Moab Khotsong - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
West Wits Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Mponeng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
TauTona - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total Surface Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
First Uranium SA - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Surface Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Other - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Discontinued operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 588 659 588 2,797 2,886 2,631 6,773 7,580 6,801 3.81 4.06 3.54 1.09 1.12 1.28
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies
Ops at a glance (continued) QTR
Operations at a glance (continued)
for the quarters ended 31 March 2022, 31 December 2021 and 31 March 2021
Total cash costs All-in sustaining costs Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other sustaining capex Non sustaining capex Gross profit (loss)
$/oz $/oz $m $m $m $m
Mar-22 Dec-21 Mar-21 Mar-22 Dec-21 Mar-21 Mar-22 Dec-21 Mar-21 Mar-22 Dec-21 Mar-21 Mar-22 Dec-21 Mar-21 Mar-22 Dec-21 Mar-21
SOUTH AFRICA - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Vaal River Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Kopanang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Moab Khotsong - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
West Wits Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Mponeng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
TauTona - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total Surface Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
First Uranium SA - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Surface Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Other - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS 1,041 924 1,004 1,375 1,363 1,269 92 103 92 76 151 50 65 78 67 352 396 364
AFRICA 1,017 865 948 1,281 1,210 1,140 49 58 35 24 47 18 34 49 54 218 251 249
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45% 797 584 733 1,037 818 895 7 7 4 9 12 7 2 3 - 56 85 67
Ghana
Iduapriem 987 1,025 1,115 1,390 1,750 1,531 13 21 17 7 14 4 8 2 - 31 34 32
Obuasi 1,043 1,943 968 1,585 3,803 1,234 16 11 3 2 3 3 14 25 47 25 (9) 28
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85% 1,187 1,194 1,197 1,262 1,333 1,147 - - - 3 9 1 1 6 0 38 31 31
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Sadiola - Attr. 41% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Tanzania
Geita 1,077 734 907 1,301 1,033 1,102 13 19 11 2 8 3 9 12 7 60 105 85
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other - - - 1 1 0 0 1 0 7 2 -
AUSTRALIA 1,160 1,078 1,359 1,324 1,282 1,768 8 9 33 10 20 10 29 11 7 58 59 25
Sunrise Dam 1,296 1,141 1,590 1,516 1,367 1,856 5 5 5 6 11 7 0 (4) 7 22 28 0
Tropicana - Attr. 70% 948 941 1,057 1,061 1,112 1,576 3 4 28 4 9 3 29 15 (0) 43 38 33
Exploration and other (0) (0) 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 (7) (8) (8)
AMERICAS 986 910 874 1,650 1,738 1,211 36 36 24 41 84 23 2 18 6 75 88 90
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50% 659 996 928 970 1,844 974 7 6 2 2 28 2 - - - 40 25 26
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração 1,044 798 827 1,936 1,586 1,226 21 23 17 33 37 14 - 2 - 32 54 51
Serra Grande 1,375 1,151 941 1,995 2,101 1,490 7 7 5 6 17 7 - - - 3 10 14
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other 1 0 - - 2 - 2 16 6 1 (0) 1
Sub-total 1,041 923 999 1,405 1,389 1,287 92 104 92 76 151 50 65 78 67
OTHER (0) 0 0 1 1 0 (0) 0 (0) (1) (3) 5
Total 93 103 92 76 152 51 65 78 67 351 394 370
Equity accounted joint ventures included above (56) (85) (67)
Continuing operations 1,041 923 999 1,405 1,389 1,287 93 103 92 76 152 51 65 78 67 295 309 301
SOUTH AFRICA - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Vaal River Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Kopanang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Moab Khotsong - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
West Wits Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Mponeng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
TauTona - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total Surface Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
First Uranium SA - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Surface Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Other - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Discontinued operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1
Total 1,041 923 999 1,405 1,389 1,287 92 103 92 76 153 49 65 78 67 295 309 302
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2022 07:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
03:32aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Q1 2022 - Operations at a glance
PU
02:06aCorrection to AngloGold Ashanti Article
DJ
01:22aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Q1 2022 - Market update report PDF , 1.8mb
PU
01:22aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Q1 2022 - Market update presentation PDF , 1.3mb
PU
05/08AngloGold Ashanti Backs 2022 Guidance; Reports 1Q Production Flat
DJ
04/20ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Notice of AGM
PU
04/20ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Notice of Annual General Meeting PDF , 110.8kb
PU
04/20RBC Raises Price Target on AngloGold Ashanti to $23 From $20, Maintains Sector Perform ..
MT
04/20ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
04/05Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on AngloGold Ashanti to $29 From $28, Maintains Buy ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 604 M - -
Net income 2022 777 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 025 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,90x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 8 412 M 8 487 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 20,11 $
Average target price 25,36 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Calderon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ramos Chairman
Marcelo Godoy Chief Technology Officer
Ludwig Eybers Senior VP-Namibia & Mining Task Force
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED-1.77%8 487
NEWMONT CORPORATION17.49%57 413
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION20.08%40 050
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS4.13%27 077
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED7.98%26 423
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.4.81%19 952