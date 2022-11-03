Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. AngloGold Ashanti Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
237.92 ZAR   -0.63%
01:15aAnglogold Ashanti : Q3 2022 - Market update presentation
PU
11/02Anglogold ashanti statement on passing of a non-executive director
AQ
11/01Anglogold Ashanti Limited Announces Demise of Non-Executive Director Ms Nelisiwe Magubane
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AngloGold Ashanti : Q3 2022 - Market update presentation

11/03/2022 | 01:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 2022

Market Update

3 NOVEMBER 2022

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in costs, cost savings and other operating results, return on equity, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AngloGold Ashanti Limited's (the "Company", "AngloGold Ashanti" or "AGA") operations, individually or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AngloGold Ashanti's exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture transactions, AngloGold Ashanti's liquidity and capital resources and capital expenditures, the consequences of the COVID- 19 pandemic and the outcome and consequences of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental, health and safety issues, are forward-looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti's operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or forecasts involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic, social, political and market conditions, including related to inflation or international conflicts, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain disruptions, any public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID- 19 pandemic), and other business and operational risks and other factors, including mining accidents. For a discussion of such risk factors, refer to AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

The information included in this presentation has not been reviewed or reported on by AngloGold Ashanti's external auditors.

Non-GAAP financial measures

This communication may contain certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures. AngloGold Ashanti utilises certain Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios in managing its business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies may use.

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

2

OVERVIEW

S o l i d o p e r a t i n g p e r f o r m a n c e - P r o d u c t i o n u p , s t r o n g c o s t c o n t r o l , g u i d a n c e m a i n t a i n e d

C o n t i n u e d

g r a d e i m p r o v e m e n t - I n w a r d i n v e s t m e n t s y i e l d i n g h i g h e r g r a d e s

R o b u s t

b a l a n c e s h e e t - I m p r o v i n g c a s h c o n v e r s i o n , s t r o n g c a s h f l o w

L e a d e r s h i p t e a m c o m p l e t e - C F O a p p o i n t e d ; o p e r a t i n g m o d e l i m p l e m e n t e d

I n t e g r a t e d E S G - To p q u a r t i l e s a f e t y p e r f o r m e r, n e w c a r b o n e m i s s i o n s r e d u c t i o n t a r g e t s

"We continue to prioritise execution, efficiency and careful allocation of capital. We are focused on regaining

competitiveness versus our peers, and we still have some way to go before we are satisfied."

SAFETY TRENDS CONTINUE TO IMPROVE

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate*

injuries per million hours worked

5

-72%

4

3

2

1.28

1

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

H1 2022

Q3 2022

*Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR"), previously known as the All-Injury Frequency Rate ("AIFR"), the broadest measure of workplace safety,

4 measures workplace safety in terms of the total number of injuries and fatalities that occur per million hours worked (by employees and contractors).

SETTING NEW EMISSION TARGETS

Targeting 30% reduction in absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions vs. 2020 baseline…

Market Release

Executive Summary

Our Strategy

Climate Actions

Decarbonisation

Opportunities Identified

Pipeline of Projects

Roadmap to Net Zero

…demonstrating our commitment to impacting climate change.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 05:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
01:15aAnglogold Ashanti : Q3 2022 - Market update presentation
PU
11/02Anglogold ashanti statement on passing of a non-executive director
AQ
11/01Anglogold Ashanti Limited Announces Demise of Non-Executive Director Ms Nelisiwe Maguba..
CI
10/29Mali industrial gold output at risk of missing targets, says ministry
RE
10/29Mali industrial gold output at risk of missing targets, says ministry
RE
10/13AngloGold Ashanti Establishes 2030 Emissions Reduction Target
MT
10/12Transcript : AngloGold Ashanti Limited - Special Call
CI
10/12AngloGold Ashanti Targets 30% Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030, Net Zero b..
DJ
10/05Deutsche Bank Adjusts AngloGold Ashanti Price Target to $16 From $17.50, Maintains Buy ..
MT
09/27HSBC Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti to Buy From Reduce
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 447 M - -
Net income 2022 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 845 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 5 466 M 5 466 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,06 $
Average target price 17,27 $
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Calderon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Maria Ramos Chairman
Marcelo Godoy Chief Technology Officer
Ludwig Eybers Senior VP-Namibia & Mining Task Force
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED-27.62%5 494
NEWMONT CORPORATION-36.26%33 104
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-14.43%26 552
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-20.40%20 816
POLYUS-35.94%18 369
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-17.19%14 876