MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  AngloGold Ashanti Limited    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AngloGold Ashanti Reinstates Guidance for 2020

09/21/2020 | 01:47am EDT

By Ian Walker

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. on Monday reinstated its guidance for the year, citing improved operating certainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, and said that it expects the sale of its South African assets to complete by the end of the month.

Excluding the South African assets, AngloGold expects production of 3.03 million ounces to 3.1 million ounces of gold with all-in sustaining costs of $1,060 to $1,120 per ounce. Capital expenditure for the year is expected to be $890 million to $950 million.

Production for the first half of the year was 85,000 ounces, at $53 per ounce, the company said.

In February, AngloGold agreed to sell its South African producing assets to Harmony Gold Mining Co. for around $300 million.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED -1.24% 445.72 End-of-day quote.40.83%
GOLD 0.19% 1952.32 Delayed Quote.28.55%
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED -0.92% 92.6 End-of-day quote.80.86%
Financials
Sales 2020 73 145 M 4 498 M 4 498 M
Net income 2020 16 270 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
Net Debt 2020 15 669 M 963 M 963 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 1,02%
Capitalization 186 B 11 443 M 11 424 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 89,5%
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 548,48 ZAR
Last Close Price 445,72 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 63,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sipho Mila Pityana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sicelo Ntuli Chief Operating Officer-South Africa
Ian Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Graham J. Ehm Executive Vice President-Planning & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED40.83%11 443
NEWMONT CORPORATION48.93%52 019
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION57.63%51 327
POLYUS138.43%30 084
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.74.77%22 988
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED8.46%19 533
