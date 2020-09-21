AngloGold Ashanti Reinstates Guidance for 2020

By Ian Walker



AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. on Monday reinstated its guidance for the year, citing improved operating certainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, and said that it expects the sale of its South African assets to complete by the end of the month.

Excluding the South African assets, AngloGold expects production of 3.03 million ounces to 3.1 million ounces of gold with all-in sustaining costs of $1,060 to $1,120 per ounce. Capital expenditure for the year is expected to be $890 million to $950 million.

Production for the first half of the year was 85,000 ounces, at $53 per ounce, the company said.

In February, AngloGold agreed to sell its South African producing assets to Harmony Gold Mining Co. for around $300 million.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com