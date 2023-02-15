AngloGold Ashanti Sees Significant Drop in 2022 Basic Earnings on Impairments

By Joe Hoppe

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. said Wednesday that it expects to report lower headline earnings for 2022 and a significant fall in basic earnings, reflecting non-cash impairments.

The gold-mining company said it expects headline earnings to be in the $530 million-$560 million range, a decrease of 8% to 13% on year. Basic earnings per share are expected in the $0.67-$0.75 range, a fall of 49% to 55%.

The company said the expected decrease in basic earnings mainly derives from non-cash impairments recognized at its Brazilian operations, hitting basic earnings by $246 million, or $0.59 a share.

The company said it expects production for 2022 to be 2.74 million ounces, meeting the top half of its guidance range and rising from 2.47 million ounces for 2021. The operational improvement follows a solid performance across the portfolio, the company said.

Tailings-related regulations introduced in Brazil in 2022 have also required a new detailed assessment of tailings storage facilities. One of the findings of the review was to increase buttressing of the Calcinados facility to align with safety standards, which will require suspending filtered tailings deposition. The facility services the Cuiaba mine complex, and processing of gold concentrate at the Queiroz plant--which also services the Cuiaba mine complex--will also be suspended until the buttressing program is complete.

