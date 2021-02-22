Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  AngloGold Ashanti Limited    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/19
306.4 ZAR   +1.75%
03:28aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : H2 2020 - Exploration Update
PU
03:26aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Year End 2020 - Supplementary report
PU
03:26aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Year End 2020 - Summary of operations
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AngloGold Ashanti : Year End 2020 - Operations at a glance

02/22/2021 | 03:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ops at a glance HY
Operations at a glance
for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019
Production oz (000) Underground milled / treated 000 tonnes Surface milled / treated 000 tonnes Open-pit treated 000 tonnes Underground Recovered grade g/tonne Surface Recovered grade g/tonne Open-pit Recovered grade g/tonne
Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19
SOUTH AFRICA - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Vaal River Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Kopanang - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Moab Khotsong - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
West Wits Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Mponeng - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
TauTona - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total Surface Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
First Uranium SA - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Surface Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Other - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS 1,483 1,502 5,789 4,988 - 3 14,213 17,244 3.72 4.00 - - 1.57 1.50
CONTINENTAL AFRICA 830 826 2,073 1,608 - 3 9,920 12,806 4.32 5.36 - - 1.55 1.33
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45% 183 178 851 768 - - 888 923 5.29 5.58 - - 1.33 1.37
Ghana
Iduapriem 138 139 - - - - 2,564 2,588 - - - - 1.68 1.68
Obuasi 77 2 155 - - 3 - - 6.07 - - - - -
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85% 116 109 - - - - 4,829 4,996 - - - - 0.75 0.68
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40% - 11 - - - - - 1,290 - - - - - 0.27
Sadiola - Attr. 41% - 26 - - - - - 981 - - - - - 0.82
Tanzania
Geita 316 361 1,066 840 - - 1,639 2,028 3.30 5.17 - - 3.86 3.39
AUSTRALIA 293 298 1,494 1,371 - - 3,697 3,791 2.90 2.22 - - 1.29 1.64
Sunrise Dam 140 118 1,259 1,371 - - 725 694 2.88 2.22 - - 0.98 0.91
Tropicana - Attr. 70% 153 180 235 - - - 2,972 3,097 2.98 - - - 1.37 1.81
AMERICAS 359 377 2,221 2,009 - - 596 647 3.70 4.13 - - 3.54 3.92
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50% 81 117 64 193 - - 404 431 6.36 4.90 - - 4.32 4.87
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração 209 188 1,516 1,269 - - - - 3.98 4.38 - - - -
Serra Grande 69 72 642 547 - - 191 217 2.78 3.28 - - 1.91 2.03
Continuing operations 1,482 1,501 5,789 4,988 - 3 14,213 17,244 3.72 4.00 - - 1.57 1.50
SOUTH AFRICA
Vaal River Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Kopanang - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Moab Khotsong - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
West Wits Operations 58 129 219 545 218 204 - - 7.83 7.17 0.43 0.51 - -
Mponeng 58 129 219 545 218 204 - - 7.83 7.17 0.43 0.51 - -
TauTona - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total Surface Operations 38 97 - - 7,850 17,675 - - - - 0.15 0.17 - -
First Uranium SA 26 56 - - 6,239 13,807 - - - - 0.13 0.13 - -
Surface Operations 11 40 - - 1,611 3,868 - - - - 0.44 0.64 - -
Other - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Discontinued Operations 96 226 219 545 8,068 17,878 - - 7.83 7.17 0.16 0.17 - -
Total continuing and discontinued operations 1,578 1,727 6,007 5,533 8,068 17,881 14,213 17,244 3.87 4.32 0.16 0.17 1.57 1.50
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies
Ops at a glance HY continued
Operations at a glance (continued)
for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019
Total cash costs All-in sustaining costs Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other sustaining capex Non sustaining capex Gross profit (loss)
$/oz $/oz $m $m $m $m
Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19
SOUTH AFRICA 1,140 946 1,324 1,099 9 18 5 9 - 1 64 66
Vaal River Operations - - - - - - - - - - - -
Kopanang - - - - - - - - - - - -
Moab Khotsong - - - - - - - - - - - -
West Wits Operations 1,094 938 1,321 1,146 9 18 2 5 - 1 45 40
Mponeng 1,094 938 1,320 1,144 9 18 2 5 - 1 45 40
TauTona - - - 477 - - - - - - - -
Total Surface Operations 1,213 957 1,322 1,015 - - 3 4 - - 18 26
First Uranium SA 937 815 1,078 898 - - 3 3 - - 17 15
Surface Operations 1,840 1,155 1,917 1,184 - - 1 1 - - 1 11
Other - - - - - - - - - - - -
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS 804 733 1,045 950 167 116 131 129 113 221 1,228 698
CONTINENTAL AFRICA 818 731 1,003 863 67 25 52 62 88 172 679 416
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45% 663 605 808 745 5 6 11 18 - - 168 95
Ghana
Iduapriem 719 895 1,050 966 29 - 12 8 - - 126 48
Obuasi 1,145 - 1,316 - 6 - 2 - 67 168 17 -
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85% 1,357 1,102 1,422 1,206 - - 3 10 14 3 41 22
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40% - 1,038 - 1,093 - - - - - - - 4
Sadiola - Attr. 41% - 978 - 969 - - - - - 1 - 12
Tanzania
Geita 722 594 915 760 26 19 24 25 7 - 320 229
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other - - - 1 2 1 - -
AUSTRALIA 970 758 1,279 1,045 52 47 24 26 9 18 179 125
Sunrise Dam 1,084 1,161 1,348 1,429 15 12 14 13 3 - 73 8
Tropicana - Attr. 70% 793 482 1,135 766 37 35 10 13 6 18 118 123
Exploration and other - - - - - - (13) (6)
AMERICAS 637 718 930 1,057 48 44 53 40 16 31 368 158
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50% 604 627 972 859 5 8 14 8 - - 81 64
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração 671 802 952 1,172 33 26 29 24 - - 202 59
Serra Grande 563 641 800 1,039 9 9 9 8 - - 79 31
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other 1 1 1 - 16 31 6 5
Sub-total 807 735 1,069 977 177 134 136 138 113 221
OTHER - - 1 3 - - (7) (6)
Total 177 134 136 138 113 221 1,219 692
Equity accounted investments included above (168) (111)
Continuing operations 807 735 1,069 977 168 116 130 129 113 221 1,051 581
SOUTH AFRICA
Vaal River Operations - - - - - - - - - - 63 66
Kopanang - - - - - - - - - - - -
Moab Khotsong - - - - - - - - - - - -
West Wits Operations 1,094 938 1,321 1,146 9 18 2 5 - 1 - -
Mponeng 1,094 938 1,320 1,144 9 18 2 5 - 1 45 40
TauTona - - - - - - - - - - 45 40
Total Surface Operations 1,213 957 1,322 1,015 - - 4 4 - - 18 26
First Uranium SA 936.57925237857 814.814383948348 1077.53239680907 898.100435109076 0 0 2.54277777570912 3.43387899454379 0 0.003173998049142 17.8112145300125 26.1586139630062
Surface Operations 1,840 1,155 1,917 1,184 - - 1 1 - - 17 15
Other - - - - - - - - - - - -
Discontinued operations 1,140 946 1,324 1,099 9 18 6 9 - 1 64 65
Total continuing and discontinued operations 828 762 1,086 993 177 134 136 140 113 222 1,115 645
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies
Ops at a glance Qtr
Operations at a glance
for the quarters ended 31 December 2020, 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2019
Production oz (000) Underground milled / treated 000 tonnes Surface milled / treated 000 tonnes Open-pit treated 000 tonnes Underground Recovered grade g/tonne Surface Recovered grade g/tonne Open-pit Recovered grade g/tonne
Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19
SOUTH AFRICA - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Vaal River Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Kopanang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Moab Khotsong - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
West Wits Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Mponeng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
TauTona - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total Surface Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
First Uranium SA - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Surface Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Other - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS 742 741 790 3,123 2,665 2,643 - - 3 7,101 7,111 8,563 3.73 3.70 3.84 - - - 1.56 1.58 1.62
CONTINENTAL AFRICA 420 411 440 1,123 949 846 - - 3 5,177 4,743 6,464 4.49 4.12 5.04 - - - 1.55 1.56 1.45
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45% 91 91 88 409 442 345 - - - 468 420 493 5.77 4.84 5.82 - - - 1.03 1.66 1.46
Ghana
Iduapriem 69 69 66 - - - - - - 1,358 1,206 1,213 - - - - - - 1.59 1.78 1.70
Obuasi 30 47 2 155 - - - - 3 - - - 6.07 - - - - - - - -
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85% 65 52 58 - - - - - - 2,479 2,349 2,567 - - - - - - 0.81 0.68 0.70
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40% - - 6 - - - - - - - - 687 - - - - - - - - 0.27
Sadiola - Attr. 41% - - 13 - - - - - - - - 510 - - - - - - - - 0.77
Tanzania
Geita 164 152 208 559 507 501 - - - 872 768 994 3.12 3.50 4.51 - - - 3.86 3.85 4.24
AUSTRALIA 144 149 152 847 648 758 - - - 1,718 1,979 1,789 2.70 3.16 2.03 - - - 1.27 1.31 1.78
Sunrise Dam 65 74 58 678 582 758 - - - 294 431 268 2.63 3.18 2.03 - - - 0.85 1.07 0.97
Tropicana - Attr. 70% 78 75 94 169 66 - - - - 1,424 1,548 1,521 2.98 3.00 - - - - 1.36 1.38 1.92
AMERICAS 178 181 198 1,153 1,068 1,039 - - - 207 389 310 3.75 3.66 4.18 - - - 4.10 3.25 4.26
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50% 34 47 61 23 40 98 - - - 153 251 216 5.87 6.64 4.66 - - - 5.04 3.88 5.21
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração 106 103 96 766 750 639 - - - - - - 4.03 3.93 4.41 - - - - - -
Serra Grande 38 31 41 364 278 302 - - - 53 138 95 3.01 2.47 3.53 - - - 1.37 2.11 2.08
Continuing Operations 742 741 790 3,123 2,665 2,643 - - 3 7,101 7,111 8,563 3.73 3.70 3.84 - - - 1.56 1.58 1.62
SOUTH AFRICA - 96 112 - 219 243 - 8,068 8,803 - - - - 7.83 7.85 - 0.16 0.18 - - -
Vaal River Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Kopanang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Moab Khotsong - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
West Wits Operations - 58 64 - 219 243 - 218 136 - - - - 7.83 7.85 - 0.43 0.52 - - -
Mponeng - 58 64 - 219 243 - 218 136 - - - - 7.83 7.85 - 0.43 0.52 - - -
TauTona - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total Surface Operations - 38 49 - - - - 7,850 8,667 - - - - - - - 0.15 0.17 - - -
First Uranium SA - 26 28 - - - - 6,239 6,712 - - - - - - - 0.13 0.13 - - -
Surface Operations - 11 21 - - - - 1,611 1,954 - - - - - - - 0.44 0.64 - - -
Other - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Discontinued operations - 96 112 - 219 243 - 8,068 8,803 - - - - 7.83 7.85 - 0.16 0.18 - - -
Total continuing and discontinued operations 742 837 902 3,123 2,884 2,886 - 8,068 8,805 7,101 7,111 8,563 3.73 4.01 4.18 - 0.16 0.18 1.56 1.58 1.62
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies
Ops at a glance Qtr continued
Operations at a glance (continued)
for the quarters ended 31 December 2020, 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2019
Total cash costs All-in sustaining costs Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other sustaining capex Non sustaining capex Gross profit (loss)
$/oz $/oz $m $m $m $m
Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19
SOUTH AFRICA - 1,140 920 1,345 1,323 1,067 - 9 9 - 5 4 - - - 1 63 49
Vaal River Operations - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Kopanang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Moab Khotsong - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
West Wits Operations - 1,094 909 - 1,321 1,096 - 9 9 - 2 2 - - - - 45 24
Mponeng - 1,094 909 - 1,320 1,092 - 9 9 - 2 1 - - - - 45 24
TauTona - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total Surface Operations - 1,213 931 1,218 1,323 1,004 - - - - 3 2 - - - - 18 25
First Uranium SA - 937 816 1,218 1,075 919 - - - - 3 2 - - - - 17 18
Surface Operations - 1,840 1,087 - 1,917 1,110 - - - - 1 - - - - - 1 7
Other - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS 852 752 711 1,102 983 912 93 74 57 80 51 59 92 22 132 601 626 380
CONTINENTAL AFRICA 905 717 723 1,093 903 829 39 28 12 33 20 29 79 10 95 323 356 231
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45% 675 651 625 851 765 751 3 2 3 10 1 8 - - - 81 88 49
Ghana
Iduapriem 792 646 939 1,177 921 1,040 15 15 - 11 1 5 - - - 61 65 23
Obuasi 1,145 - - 1,316 - - 6 - - 2 - - 58 10 93 17 - -
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85% 1,485 1,197 1,127 1,483 1,346 1,210 - - - (2) 5 7 14 - 2 14 27 11
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40% - - 1,063 - - 1,062 - - - - - - - - - - - 2
Sadiola - Attr. 41% - - 1,032 - - 961 - - - - - - - - - - - 6
Tanzania
Geita 809 628 557 996 832 661 15 11 9 12 12 9 7 - - 148 171 137
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other - - - - 1 - - - - 2 - -
AUSTRALIA 1,009 932 741 1,389 1,174 1,025 31 21 24 16 8 14 4 5 11 78 101 64
Sunrise Dam 1,218 967 1,169 1,553 1,178 1,414 8 7 5 10 5 7 3 - - 22 51 3
Tropicana - Attr. 70% 758 830 447 1,174 1,094 728 23 14 19 6 3 7 1 5 11 62 56 66
Exploration and other - - - - - - - - - (7) (6) (5)
AMERICAS 599 674 660 901 963 1,002 23 25 21 31 23 17 9 7 25 200 168 85
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50% 482 692 572 850 1,121 792 3 3 3 5 10 5 - - - 50 31 36
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração 659 683 760 986 917 1,134 17 16 13 20 9 8 - - - 101 101 28
Serra Grande 523 610 549 711 912 955 3 6 4 6 3 4 - - - 46 33 18
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other - - - - - - 9 7 25 3 2 3
Sub-total 856 755 715 1,129 1,006 941 93 83 66 80 56 63 92 22 132
OTHER - - - - - - - - - (6) (1) (7)
Total 93 83 66 80 56 63 92 22 132 595 624 373
Equity accounted investments included above (81) (88) (58)
Continuing operations 856 755 715 1,129 1,006 941 93 74 57 80 51 60 92 22 132 514 536 316
SOUTH AFRICA - 1,140 920 - 1,324 1,067 - 9 9 - 5 4 - - - - 63 49
Vaal River Operations - - - - - - - 9 9 - - - - - - - - -
Kopanang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Moab Khotsong - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
West Wits Operations - 1,094 909 - 1,320 1,096 - - - - 2 2 - - - - 45 24
Mponeng - 1,094 909 - 1,320 1,092 - 9 9 - 2 1 - - - - 45 24
TauTona - - - - - - - 9 9 - - - - - - - - -
Total Surface Operations - 1,213 931 - 1,323 1,004 - - - - 3 2 - - - - 18 25
First Uranium SA - 937 816 1,218 1,075 919 - - - - 3 2 - - - - 17 18
Surface Operations - 1,840 1,087 - 1,917 1,110 - - - - 1 - - - - - 1 7
Other - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Discontinued operations - 1,140 920 - 1,324 1,067 - 9 9 - 5 4 - - - 1 63 48
Total continuing and discontinued operations 856 801 741 1,130 1,044 957 93 83 66 80 56 64 92 22 132 516 599 364
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 08:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
03:28aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : H2 2020 - Exploration Update
PU
03:26aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Year End 2020 - Supplementary report
PU
03:26aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Year End 2020 - Summary of operations
PU
03:26aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Year End 2020 - Operations at a glance
PU
03:22aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Boosts Reserves and Dividends, Charts Growth Path
PU
01:22aAngloGold Ashanti 2020 Profit Soars, Sees 5% Production Growth Through to 202..
DJ
12:46aAngloGold Ashanti boosts dividend five-fold on gold price surge
RE
12:14aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : February 22, 2021 - AngloGold Ashanti Boosts Reserves and Di..
PU
02/21ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : February 22, 2021 - AngloGold Ashanti Year End 2020 Results ..
PU
02/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Still reeling from Tesla’s announcement
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 67 872 M 4 608 M 4 608 M
Net income 2020 15 560 M 1 057 M 1 057 M
Net Debt 2020 12 367 M 840 M 840 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,11x
Yield 2020 2,04%
Capitalization 128 B 8 734 M 8 673 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 437,36 ZAR
Last Close Price 306,40 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 99,1%
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Maria Ramos Chairman
Graham J. Ehm Executive Vice President-Planning & Technical
Sicelo Ntuli Chief Operating Officer-South Africa
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED-10.55%8 734
NEWMONT CORPORATION-5.38%45 354
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-14.03%35 179
POLYUS-8.55%25 292
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-10.72%16 928
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.97%15 548
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ