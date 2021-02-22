AngloGold Ashanti : Year End 2020 - Operations at a glance

Financials ZAR USD Sales 2020 67 872 M 4 608 M 4 608 M Net income 2020 15 560 M 1 057 M 1 057 M Net Debt 2020 12 367 M 840 M 840 M P/E ratio 2020 8,11x Yield 2020 2,04% Capitalization 128 B 8 734 M 8 673 M EV / Sales 2020 2,06x EV / Sales 2021 1,64x Nbr of Employees 26 000 Free-Float 99,4% Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 437,36 ZAR Last Close Price 306,40 ZAR Spread / Highest target 99,1% Spread / Average Target 42,7% Spread / Lowest Target -0,46% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Ian Kramer Chief Financial Officer Maria Ramos Chairman Graham J. Ehm Executive Vice President-Planning & Technical Sicelo Ntuli Chief Operating Officer-South Africa Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED -10.55% 8 734 NEWMONT CORPORATION -5.38% 45 354 BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -14.03% 35 179 POLYUS -8.55% 25 292 WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. -10.72% 16 928 NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -5.97% 15 548