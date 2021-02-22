AngloGold Ashanti : Year End 2020 - Operations at a glance
Operations at a glance
for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019
Production oz (000)
Underground milled / treated 000 tonnes
Surface milled / treated 000 tonnes
Open-pit treated 000 tonnes
Underground Recovered grade g/tonne
Surface Recovered grade g/tonne
Open-pit Recovered grade g/tonne
Dec-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-19
SOUTH AFRICA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vaal River Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kopanang
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Moab Khotsong
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
West Wits Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mponeng
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TauTona
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Surface Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
First Uranium SA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Surface Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS
1,483
1,502
5,789
4,988
-
3
14,213
17,244
3.72
4.00
-
-
1.57
1.50
CONTINENTAL AFRICA
830
826
2,073
1,608
-
3
9,920
12,806
4.32
5.36
-
-
1.55
1.33
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45%
183
178
851
768
-
-
888
923
5.29
5.58
-
-
1.33
1.37
Ghana
Iduapriem
138
139
-
-
-
-
2,564
2,588
-
-
-
-
1.68
1.68
Obuasi
77
2
155
-
-
3
-
-
6.07
-
-
-
-
-
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85%
116
109
-
-
-
-
4,829
4,996
-
-
-
-
0.75
0.68
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40%
-
11
-
-
-
-
-
1,290
-
-
-
-
-
0.27
Sadiola - Attr. 41%
-
26
-
-
-
-
-
981
-
-
-
-
-
0.82
Tanzania
Geita
316
361
1,066
840
-
-
1,639
2,028
3.30
5.17
-
-
3.86
3.39
AUSTRALIA
293
298
1,494
1,371
-
-
3,697
3,791
2.90
2.22
-
-
1.29
1.64
Sunrise Dam
140
118
1,259
1,371
-
-
725
694
2.88
2.22
-
-
0.98
0.91
Tropicana - Attr. 70%
153
180
235
-
-
-
2,972
3,097
2.98
-
-
-
1.37
1.81
AMERICAS
359
377
2,221
2,009
-
-
596
647
3.70
4.13
-
-
3.54
3.92
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50%
81
117
64
193
-
-
404
431
6.36
4.90
-
-
4.32
4.87
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração
209
188
1,516
1,269
-
-
-
-
3.98
4.38
-
-
-
-
Serra Grande
69
72
642
547
-
-
191
217
2.78
3.28
-
-
1.91
2.03
Continuing operations
1,482
1,501
5,789
4,988
-
3
14,213
17,244
3.72
4.00
-
-
1.57
1.50
SOUTH AFRICA
Vaal River Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kopanang
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Moab Khotsong
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
West Wits Operations
58
129
219
545
218
204
-
-
7.83
7.17
0.43
0.51
-
-
Mponeng
58
129
219
545
218
204
-
-
7.83
7.17
0.43
0.51
-
-
TauTona
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Surface Operations
38
97
-
-
7,850
17,675
-
-
-
-
0.15
0.17
-
-
First Uranium SA
26
56
-
-
6,239
13,807
-
-
-
-
0.13
0.13
-
-
Surface Operations
11
40
-
-
1,611
3,868
-
-
-
-
0.44
0.64
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Discontinued Operations
96
226
219
545
8,068
17,878
-
-
7.83
7.17
0.16
0.17
-
-
Total continuing and discontinued operations
1,578
1,727
6,007
5,533
8,068
17,881
14,213
17,244
3.87
4.32
0.16
0.17
1.57
1.50
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies
Operations at a glance (continued)
for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019
Total cash costs
All-in sustaining costs
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex
Other sustaining capex
Non sustaining capex
Gross profit (loss)
$/oz
$/oz
$m
$m
$m
$m
Dec-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-19
SOUTH AFRICA
1,140
946
1,324
1,099
9
18
5
9
-
1
64
66
Vaal River Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kopanang
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Moab Khotsong
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
West Wits Operations
1,094
938
1,321
1,146
9
18
2
5
-
1
45
40
Mponeng
1,094
938
1,320
1,144
9
18
2
5
-
1
45
40
TauTona
-
-
-
477
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Surface Operations
1,213
957
1,322
1,015
-
-
3
4
-
-
18
26
First Uranium SA
937
815
1,078
898
-
-
3
3
-
-
17
15
Surface Operations
1,840
1,155
1,917
1,184
-
-
1
1
-
-
1
11
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS
804
733
1,045
950
167
116
131
129
113
221
1,228
698
CONTINENTAL AFRICA
818
731
1,003
863
67
25
52
62
88
172
679
416
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45%
663
605
808
745
5
6
11
18
-
-
168
95
Ghana
Iduapriem
719
895
1,050
966
29
-
12
8
-
-
126
48
Obuasi
1,145
-
1,316
-
6
-
2
-
67
168
17
-
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85%
1,357
1,102
1,422
1,206
-
-
3
10
14
3
41
22
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40%
-
1,038
-
1,093
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
Sadiola - Attr. 41%
-
978
-
969
-
-
-
-
-
1
-
12
Tanzania
Geita
722
594
915
760
26
19
24
25
7
-
320
229
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other
-
-
-
1
2
1
-
-
AUSTRALIA
970
758
1,279
1,045
52
47
24
26
9
18
179
125
Sunrise Dam
1,084
1,161
1,348
1,429
15
12
14
13
3
-
73
8
Tropicana - Attr. 70%
793
482
1,135
766
37
35
10
13
6
18
118
123
Exploration and other
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13)
(6)
AMERICAS
637
718
930
1,057
48
44
53
40
16
31
368
158
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50%
604
627
972
859
5
8
14
8
-
-
81
64
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração
671
802
952
1,172
33
26
29
24
-
-
202
59
Serra Grande
563
641
800
1,039
9
9
9
8
-
-
79
31
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other
1
1
1
-
16
31
6
5
Sub-total
807
735
1,069
977
177
134
136
138
113
221
OTHER
-
-
1
3
-
-
(7)
(6)
Total
177
134
136
138
113
221
1,219
692
Equity accounted investments included above
(168)
(111)
Continuing operations
807
735
1,069
977
168
116
130
129
113
221
1,051
581
SOUTH AFRICA
Vaal River Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
63
66
Kopanang
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Moab Khotsong
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
West Wits Operations
1,094
938
1,321
1,146
9
18
2
5
-
1
-
-
Mponeng
1,094
938
1,320
1,144
9
18
2
5
-
1
45
40
TauTona
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
45
40
Total Surface Operations
1,213
957
1,322
1,015
-
-
4
4
-
-
18
26
First Uranium SA
936.57925237857
814.814383948348
1077.53239680907
898.100435109076
0
0
2.54277777570912
3.43387899454379
0
0.003173998049142
17.8112145300125
26.1586139630062
Surface Operations
1,840
1,155
1,917
1,184
-
-
1
1
-
-
17
15
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Discontinued operations
1,140
946
1,324
1,099
9
18
6
9
-
1
64
65
Total continuing and discontinued operations
828
762
1,086
993
177
134
136
140
113
222
1,115
645
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies
Operations at a glance
for the quarters ended 31 December 2020, 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2019
Production oz (000)
Underground milled / treated 000 tonnes
Surface milled / treated 000 tonnes
Open-pit treated 000 tonnes
Underground Recovered grade g/tonne
Surface Recovered grade g/tonne
Open-pit Recovered grade g/tonne
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
SOUTH AFRICA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vaal River Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kopanang
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Moab Khotsong
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
West Wits Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mponeng
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TauTona
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Surface Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
First Uranium SA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Surface Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS
742
741
790
3,123
2,665
2,643
-
-
3
7,101
7,111
8,563
3.73
3.70
3.84
-
-
-
1.56
1.58
1.62
CONTINENTAL AFRICA
420
411
440
1,123
949
846
-
-
3
5,177
4,743
6,464
4.49
4.12
5.04
-
-
-
1.55
1.56
1.45
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45%
91
91
88
409
442
345
-
-
-
468
420
493
5.77
4.84
5.82
-
-
-
1.03
1.66
1.46
Ghana
Iduapriem
69
69
66
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,358
1,206
1,213
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.59
1.78
1.70
Obuasi
30
47
2
155
-
-
-
-
3
-
-
-
6.07
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85%
65
52
58
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,479
2,349
2,567
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.81
0.68
0.70
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40%
-
-
6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
687
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.27
Sadiola - Attr. 41%
-
-
13
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
510
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.77
Tanzania
Geita
164
152
208
559
507
501
-
-
-
872
768
994
3.12
3.50
4.51
-
-
-
3.86
3.85
4.24
AUSTRALIA
144
149
152
847
648
758
-
-
-
1,718
1,979
1,789
2.70
3.16
2.03
-
-
-
1.27
1.31
1.78
Sunrise Dam
65
74
58
678
582
758
-
-
-
294
431
268
2.63
3.18
2.03
-
-
-
0.85
1.07
0.97
Tropicana - Attr. 70%
78
75
94
169
66
-
-
-
-
1,424
1,548
1,521
2.98
3.00
-
-
-
-
1.36
1.38
1.92
AMERICAS
178
181
198
1,153
1,068
1,039
-
-
-
207
389
310
3.75
3.66
4.18
-
-
-
4.10
3.25
4.26
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50%
34
47
61
23
40
98
-
-
-
153
251
216
5.87
6.64
4.66
-
-
-
5.04
3.88
5.21
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração
106
103
96
766
750
639
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.03
3.93
4.41
-
-
-
-
-
-
Serra Grande
38
31
41
364
278
302
-
-
-
53
138
95
3.01
2.47
3.53
-
-
-
1.37
2.11
2.08
Continuing Operations
742
741
790
3,123
2,665
2,643
-
-
3
7,101
7,111
8,563
3.73
3.70
3.84
-
-
-
1.56
1.58
1.62
SOUTH AFRICA
-
96
112
-
219
243
-
8,068
8,803
-
-
-
-
7.83
7.85
-
0.16
0.18
-
-
-
Vaal River Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kopanang
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Moab Khotsong
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
West Wits Operations
-
58
64
-
219
243
-
218
136
-
-
-
-
7.83
7.85
-
0.43
0.52
-
-
-
Mponeng
-
58
64
-
219
243
-
218
136
-
-
-
-
7.83
7.85
-
0.43
0.52
-
-
-
TauTona
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Surface Operations
-
38
49
-
-
-
-
7,850
8,667
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.15
0.17
-
-
-
First Uranium SA
-
26
28
-
-
-
-
6,239
6,712
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.13
0.13
-
-
-
Surface Operations
-
11
21
-
-
-
-
1,611
1,954
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.44
0.64
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Discontinued operations
-
96
112
-
219
243
-
8,068
8,803
-
-
-
-
7.83
7.85
-
0.16
0.18
-
-
-
Total continuing and discontinued operations
742
837
902
3,123
2,884
2,886
-
8,068
8,805
7,101
7,111
8,563
3.73
4.01
4.18
-
0.16
0.18
1.56
1.58
1.62
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies
Operations at a glance (continued)
for the quarters ended 31 December 2020, 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2019
Total cash costs
All-in sustaining costs
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex
Other sustaining capex
Non sustaining capex
Gross profit (loss)
$/oz
$/oz
$m
$m
$m
$m
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
SOUTH AFRICA
-
1,140
920
1,345
1,323
1,067
-
9
9
-
5
4
-
-
-
1
63
49
Vaal River Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kopanang
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Moab Khotsong
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
West Wits Operations
-
1,094
909
-
1,321
1,096
-
9
9
-
2
2
-
-
-
-
45
24
Mponeng
-
1,094
909
-
1,320
1,092
-
9
9
-
2
1
-
-
-
-
45
24
TauTona
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Surface Operations
-
1,213
931
1,218
1,323
1,004
-
-
-
-
3
2
-
-
-
-
18
25
First Uranium SA
-
937
816
1,218
1,075
919
-
-
-
-
3
2
-
-
-
-
17
18
Surface Operations
-
1,840
1,087
-
1,917
1,110
-
-
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
1
7
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS
852
752
711
1,102
983
912
93
74
57
80
51
59
92
22
132
601
626
380
CONTINENTAL AFRICA
905
717
723
1,093
903
829
39
28
12
33
20
29
79
10
95
323
356
231
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45%
675
651
625
851
765
751
3
2
3
10
1
8
-
-
-
81
88
49
Ghana
Iduapriem
792
646
939
1,177
921
1,040
15
15
-
11
1
5
-
-
-
61
65
23
Obuasi
1,145
-
-
1,316
-
-
6
-
-
2
-
-
58
10
93
17
-
-
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85%
1,485
1,197
1,127
1,483
1,346
1,210
-
-
-
(2)
5
7
14
-
2
14
27
11
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40%
-
-
1,063
-
-
1,062
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
Sadiola - Attr. 41%
-
-
1,032
-
-
961
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6
Tanzania
Geita
809
628
557
996
832
661
15
11
9
12
12
9
7
-
-
148
171
137
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other
-
-
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
AUSTRALIA
1,009
932
741
1,389
1,174
1,025
31
21
24
16
8
14
4
5
11
78
101
64
Sunrise Dam
1,218
967
1,169
1,553
1,178
1,414
8
7
5
10
5
7
3
-
-
22
51
3
Tropicana - Attr. 70%
758
830
447
1,174
1,094
728
23
14
19
6
3
7
1
5
11
62
56
66
Exploration and other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7)
(6)
(5)
AMERICAS
599
674
660
901
963
1,002
23
25
21
31
23
17
9
7
25
200
168
85
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50%
482
692
572
850
1,121
792
3
3
3
5
10
5
-
-
-
50
31
36
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração
659
683
760
986
917
1,134
17
16
13
20
9
8
-
-
-
101
101
28
Serra Grande
523
610
549
711
912
955
3
6
4
6
3
4
-
-
-
46
33
18
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other
-
-
-
-
-
-
9
7
25
3
2
3
Sub-total
856
755
715
1,129
1,006
941
93
83
66
80
56
63
92
22
132
OTHER
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
(1)
(7)
Total
93
83
66
80
56
63
92
22
132
595
624
373
Equity accounted investments included above
(81)
(88)
(58)
Continuing operations
856
755
715
1,129
1,006
941
93
74
57
80
51
60
92
22
132
514
536
316
SOUTH AFRICA
-
1,140
920
-
1,324
1,067
-
9
9
-
5
4
-
-
-
-
63
49
Vaal River Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9
9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kopanang
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Moab Khotsong
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
West Wits Operations
-
1,094
909
-
1,320
1,096
-
-
-
-
2
2
-
-
-
-
45
24
Mponeng
-
1,094
909
-
1,320
1,092
-
9
9
-
2
1
-
-
-
-
45
24
TauTona
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9
9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Surface Operations
-
1,213
931
-
1,323
1,004
-
-
-
-
3
2
-
-
-
-
18
25
First Uranium SA
-
937
816
1,218
1,075
919
-
-
-
-
3
2
-
-
-
-
17
18
Surface Operations
-
1,840
1,087
-
1,917
1,110
-
-
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
1
7
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Discontinued operations
-
1,140
920
-
1,324
1,067
-
9
9
-
5
4
-
-
-
1
63
48
Total continuing and discontinued operations
856
801
741
1,130
1,044
957
93
83
66
80
56
64
92
22
132
516
599
364
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies
