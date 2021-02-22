Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  AngloGold Ashanti Limited    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/19
306.4 ZAR   +1.75%
03:28aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : H2 2020 - Exploration Update
PU
03:26aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Year End 2020 - Supplementary report
PU
03:26aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Year End 2020 - Summary of operations
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AngloGold Ashanti : Year End 2020 - Summary of operations

02/22/2021 | 03:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of operations by mine

For the six months ended 31 December 2020

Corporate and other

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Corporate(5)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

6

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

- 1

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

(1)

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

- 2

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

32

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

- - - -

All-in sustaining costs

40

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

39

All-in sustaining costs

40

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

- - -

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

(1)

Care and maintenance

-

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

Other provisions

7 -

All-in costs

46

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

1

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 45

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

(1)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

-

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

-

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

Corporate and other

Corporate(5)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

6

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

- - - -

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

Retrenchment costs

1 -

Total cash costs

5

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

-

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 5

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

- -

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and

intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning

amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and

marketing related to current

operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable

value and other stockpile

adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study

costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests

and non -gold producing

companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and

study costs

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current

operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests

and non -gold producing

companies(1)

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

DRC

MALI

JOINT VENTURES

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa other

Subsidiaries

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

176

- -

(53)

- 7

-

- - 16 -

-

- - -

- -

-

- - - -

-

- - -

- -

-

- - - -

176

- -

(53)

- 7

-

- - 16 -

133

- -

(34)

1 -

-

- 2 42 -

34

- -

(6)

- -

-

- - 8 -

208

- -

(21)

- -

-

- 1 3 -

276

(1)

-

(49)

2 7

-

- 1 51 -

-

- - -

- -

-

- - 1 -

651

(2)

-

(110)

3 8

-

- 4 104 -

146

-

-

-

-

-

146

-

143

-

35

-

191

(29)

287

-

-

-

657

(29)

146

-

-

146

143

35

163

287

-

629

146

- - - - -

2 -

-

- - - - -

10 -

-

- - - - -

(1)

-

146

- - - - -

11 -

143

- - - 1 -

- -

35

67 - - - -

6 -

191

14 - - 3 -

- -

287

7 1 - 1 -

- -

-

- - - - -

- -

657

88 1 - 5 -

6 -

148

-

10

-

(1)

-

157

-

144

-

109

-

208

(31)

297

-

-

-

758

(31)

148

10

(1)

157

144

109

177

297

-

727

181

808 818

-

- -

-

- -

181

808 868

137

1,050 1,054

27

1,316 4,061

114

1,422 1,547

314

915 946

-

- -

592

1,063 1,229

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental

information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests,

non-gold producing companies and

other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

DRC

MALI

JOINT VENTURES

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa Other

Subsidiaries

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

176

- 1 -

(53)

(3)

-

-

- - - - - -

-

- - - - - -

176

- 1 -

(53)

(3)

-

133

- 2 -

(34)

(2)

-

34

- 9 -

(6)

(2)

-

208

- 3 -

(21)

(4)

-

276

(1)

3 -

(49)

(1)

-

-

- - - - - -

651

(2)

17 -

(110)

(9)

-

121

-

-

-

-

-

121

-

99

-

35

-

186

(28)

228

-

-

-

547

(28)

121

-

-

121

99

35

158

228

-

519

183 663

0 0

0 0

183 663

138 719

30 1,145

116 1,357

316 722

- -

601 865

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and

intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning

amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and

marketing related to current

operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable

value and other stockpile

adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study

costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests

and non -gold producing

companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and

study costs

Care and maintenance

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current

operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

TOTAL AMERICAS

Sunrise

Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

189

- -

(38)

1 6

-

- - 29 -

172

(1)

-

(50)

1 5

-

- - 46 -

13

- -

(1)

- -

-

- - - -

374

(2)

-

(89)

1 12

-

- - 76 -

125

(46)

-

(13)

1 -

-

- 1 21

(1)

200

(9)

-

(63)

(1)

5

-

- 2 62 2

51

- -

(16)

- 2

-

- - 18 -

2

- - - - -

-

- - - -

378

(55)

-

(92)

- 7

-

- 3 102 -

186

-

173

-

12

-

372

-

88

(7)

197

-

55

-

2

-

343

(7)

186

173

12

372

82

197

55

2

337

186

3 - - 11 -

- -

173

6 - - 3 -

- -

12

- - - 9 -

- -

372

9 - - 23 -

- -

88

- - - 1 -

- -

197

- - - 5 -

2 -

55

- - - 2 -

1 -

2

16 - - 26 -

- -

343

16 - - 33 -

4 -

200

-

183

-

21

-

404

-

89

(7)

204

-

58

-

44

-

396

(7)

200

183

21

404

82

204

58

44

389

138 1,348 1,447

153 1,135 1,196

- - -

291 1,279 1,388

84 972 979

208 952 987

68 800 841

- - -

360 930 1,076

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental

information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests,

non-gold producing companies and

other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

TOTAL AMERICAS

Sunrise

Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

189

- 2 -

(38)

(1)

-

172

(1)

- -

(50)

1 -

13

- - -

(1)

- -

374

(2)

2 -

(89)

(1)

-

125

(46)

(7)

-

(13)

(7)

-

200

(9)

4 -

(63)

10 -

51

- - -

(15)

4 -

2

- - - - - -

378

(55)

(3)

-

(92)

7

(1)

151

-

122

-

11

-

284

-

53

(4)

141

-

39

-

2

-

234

(4)

151

122

11

284

49

141

39

2

230

140 1,084

153 793

- -

293 970

81 604

209 671

69 563

- -

359 637

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Summary of operations by mine

For the six months ended 31 December 2020

Operations in South Africa

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Mponeng

Surface operations

Total Discontinued Operations

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

63

63

46

5

113

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

- - - - -

- - - - -

- - - - -

-

- - - -

- - - - -

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

-

-

-

-

-

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

- - 11 -

- - 11 -

- - 3 -

- - - -

- - 15 -

All-in sustaining costs

74

74

49

5

129

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

-

-

-

-

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 74

74

49

5

129

All-in sustaining costs

74

74

49

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

Care and maintenance

- - - - -

- - - - -

- - - - -

5 -

129

- -

- 7

- - - - 7

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

Other provisions

- -

- -

- -

All-in costs

74

74

49

- - 11

- -

135

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

-

-

-

-

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 74

74

49

11

135

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

56

56

37

-

96

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

1,320

1,321

1,322

-

1,324

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

1,320

1,321

1,322

-

1,392

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

(5)

Refer - Segmental information.

Operations in South Africa

Mponeng

West Wits Operations

Surface operations

South Africa other

Total Discontinued Operations

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

Retrenchment costs

63

63

- 1 - -

- 1 - -

-

-

(1)

(1)

46

- 1 - -

(1)

-

5 -

(4)

- -

- -

113

-

(1)

- -

(1)

(1)

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

64

64

-

-

45

-

1

-

110

-

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

64

64

45

1

110

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

58 1,094

58 1,094

38 1,213

- -

96 1,140

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

For the six months ended 31 December 2020

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

JOINT VENTURES

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

176

1,409

By product revenue

-

(59)

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

-

1

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

(53)

(292)

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

-

4

Lease payment sustaining

7

28

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

-

32

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

-

-

Sustaining exploration and study costs

-

7

Total sustaining capital expenditure

16

282

Amortisation relating to inventory

-

-

All-in sustaining costs

146

1,412

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(35)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

146

1,377

All-in sustaining costs

146

1,412

Non-sustaining Project capex

-

113

Non-sustaining lease payments

-

1

Technology improvements

-

-

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

-

60

Care and maintenance costs

-

-

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

11

16

Other provisions

-

-

All-in costs

157

1,602

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(37)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

157

1,565

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

181

1,242

-

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

808

1,107

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

868

1,259

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

(5)

Refer - Segmental information.

For the six months ended 31 December 2020

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

176

1,409

By product revenue

-

(59)

Inventory change

1

15

Amortisation of intangible assets

-

(1)

Amortisation of tangible assets

(53)

(291)

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

(3)

(2)

Retrenchment costs

-

(1)

Total cash costs

121

1,070

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies(1)

-

(32)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

121

1,038

Gold produced - oz (000)(2)

183

1,253

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

663

828

JOINT VENTURES

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

Corporate and other

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Corporate(5)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

3

By product revenue

-

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

-

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

-

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

(1)

Lease payment sustaining

3

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

40

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

-

Sustaining exploration and study costs

(2)

Total sustaining capital expenditure

(1)

Amortisation relating to inventory

-

All-in sustaining costs

42

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

43

All-in sustaining costs

42

Non-sustaining Project capex

(1)

Non-sustaining lease payments

-

Technology improvements

-

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

1

Care and maintenance

-

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

5

Other provisions

1

All-in costs

48

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

48

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

-

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

-

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

-

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

Corporate and other

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Corporate(5)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

3

By product revenue

-

Inventory change

4

Amortisation of intangible assets

-

Amortisation of tangible assets

-

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

(1)

Retrenchment costs

(1)

Total cash costs

6

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

-

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

6

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

-

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

-

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and intangible

assets

Adjusted for decommissioning

amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

DRC

MALI

Joint Ventures

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa other

SUBSIDIARIES

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

168

(1)

-

(61)

- -

-

- - 26 -

12

- -

(1)

1 -

-

- - - -

27

- -

(1)

- -

-

- - - -

208

(1)

-

(63)

1 -

-

- - 26 -

160

- -

(34)

- -

-

- 1 8 -

-

- - - - -

-

- - - -

165

- -

(20)

- -

-

- - 11 -

287

(1)

-

(77)

2 8

-

- 2 44 -

(2)

- -

(1)

- -

-

- 2 - -

610

(1)

-

(132)

2 8

-

- 5 63 -

132

-

12

-

26

-

171

-

135

-

-

-

156

(23)

265

-

(1)

-

555

(23)

132

12

26

171

135

-

132

265

(1)

531

132

- - - 4 - 1 -

12

- - - - - - -

26

1 - - - - - -

171

1 - - 4 - - -

135

- - - 1 - 2 -

-

168 - - - 26 - -

156

3 - - 3 - 8 -

265

- 1 - 4 - - -

(1)

- - - 1 - - -

555

172 1 - 9 26 10 -

137

-

12

-

27

-

175

-

138

-

194

-

170

(26)

270

-

-

-

773

(26)

137

12

27

175

138

194

145

270

-

747

177 745 774

11 1,093 1,093

27 969 998

215 791 810

140 966 986

- - -

110 1,206 1,320

349 760 775

- - -

599 889 1,248

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental

information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests,

non-gold producing companies and

other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

DRC

MALI

Joint ventures

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa Other

SUBSIDIARIES

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

168

(1)

2 -

(61)

- -

12

- - -

(1)

1 -

27

-

(1)

-

(1)

- -

208

(1)

1 -

(63)

1 -

160

- - -

(34)

- -

-

- - - - - -

165

-

(2)

-

(20)

(2)

-

287

(1)

9 -

(77)

(4)

-

(2)

- - - - 2 -

610

(1)

6 -

(131)

(4)

-

108

-

12

-

25

-

146

-

125

-

-

-

141

(21)

214

-

-

-

480

(21)

108

12

25

146

125

-

120

214

-

459

178 605

11 1,038

26 978

215 672

139 895

2 -

109 1,102

361 594

- -

612 752

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and

intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning

amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and

marketing related to current

operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable

value and other stockpile

adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study

costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests

and non -gold producing

companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study

costs

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current

operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000) (2)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz (3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3)

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

TOTAL AMERICAS

Sunrise

Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

160

- -

(27)

- 5

-

- - 25 -

147

(1)

-

(58)

1 2

-

- - 48 -

6

- -

(3)

- 4

-

- - - -

312

(2)

-

(88)

1 11

-

- - 73 -

137

(38)

-

(20)

1 -

-

- - 18 -

225

(9)

-

(57)

(1)

3

-

- 6 49 -

74

- -

(19)

- -

-

- 2 17 -

1

- - - - -

-

- - - (1)

437

(46)

-

(97)

- 3

-

- 8 84 -

163

-

139

-

7

-

309

-

98

(7)

216

-

74

-

(1)

-

389

(7)

163

139

7

309

91

216

74

(1)

381

163

- - - 3 -

-

-

139

18 - - 3 -

-

-

7

- - - 9 -

-

-

309

18 - - 15 -

-

-

98

- - - 1 -

-

-

216

- - - 3 -

14

-

74

- - - 2 -

1

-

(1)

31 - - 22 -

1

-

389

31 - - 27 -

15

-

166

-

160

-

16

-

342

-

99

(7)

233

-

76

-

53

-

462

(7)

166

160

16

342

91

233

76

53

455

114 1,429 1,460

182 766 877

- - -

296 1,045 1,155

106 859 865

185 1,172 1,258

70 1,039 1,091

- - -

360 1,057 1,258

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental

information(4)

By produict revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests,

non-gold producing companies and

other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

TOTAL AMERICAS

Sunrise

Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

160

- 5 -

(27)

-

(1)

147

(1)

(3)

-

(57)

1 -

6

(1)

- -

(4)

- 1

312

(2)

2 -

(88)

1 -

137

(38)

6 -

(21)

(5)

-

225

(9)

(2)

-

(57)

(10)

(1)

74

- 1 -

(19)

(9)

(1)

1

1 - - -

(1)

-

437

(46)

4 -

(97)

(25)

(2)

137

-

87

-

2

-

226

-

79

(6)

146

-

46

-

-

-

271

(6)

137

87

2

226

74

146

46

-

265

118 1,161

180 482

- -

298 758

117 627

188 802

72 641

- -

377 718

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Operations in South Africa

Mponeng

West Wits Operations

Surface operations

South Africa other

Total Discontinued Operations

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

147

147

- -

- -

(25)

(25)

- -

- -

-

-

- - 23 -

- - 23 -

98

- -

(6)

(1)

-

-

- - 4 -

1

- - -

(1)

-

(2)

- - 3 -

247

- -

(31)

(2)

-

(2)

- - 30 -

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

145

145

-

-

95

-

1

-

242

-

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

145

145

95

1

242

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

Care and maintenance

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

Other provisions

145 145

1 1

- - - -

- - - -

-

-

-

-

95

- - - - -

-

-

1

- - - - 24

-

-

242

1 - - - 24

-

-

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

146

146

-

-

95

-

26

-

267

-

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

146

146

95

26

267

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

127 127

1,144 1,146

1,152 1,154

94 1,015 1,016

0 - -

220 1,099 1,212

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Operations in South Africa

Mponeng

West Wits Operations

Surface operations

South Africa other

Total Discontinued Operations

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

Retrenchment costs

147

147

- 3 -

- 3 -

(25)

(25)

(2)

(2)

(2)

(2)

98

- 2 -

(6)

(2)

-

1

- - - - - -

247

- 5 -

(31)

(5)

(2)

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

121

121

-

-

92

-

1

-

214

-

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

121

121

92

1

214

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

129 129

938 938

97 957

- -

226 946

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

208

1,363

By product revenue

(1)

(49)

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

-

-

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

(63)

(317)

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

1

3

Lease payment sustaining

-

25

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

-

41

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

-

-

Sustaining exploration and study costs

-

11

Total sustaining capital expenditure

26

219

Amortisation relating to inventory

-

-

All-in sustaining costs

171

1,296

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(31)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

171

1,265

All-in sustaining costs

171

1,296

Non-sustaining Project capex

1

219

Non-sustaining lease payments

-

1

Technology improvements

-

-

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

4

52

Care and maintenance costs

-

26

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

-

30

Other provisions

-

1

All-in costs

175

1,625

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(33)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

175

1,592

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

215

1,255

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

791

1,009

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

810

1,269

JOINT VENTURES

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

208

1,363

By product revenue

(1)

(49)

Inventory change

1

18

Amortisation of intangible assets

-

(1)

Amortisation of tangible assets

(63)

(316)

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

1

(29)

Retrenchment costs

-

(2)

Total cash costs

146

984

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

-

(27)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

146

957

Gold produced - oz (000)(2)

215

1,287

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

672

745

JOINT VENTURES

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Corporate and other

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Corporate(5)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

(2)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

- 5

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

(3)

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

- 3

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

68

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

- - 1 -

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

71 -

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

71

All-in sustaining costs

71

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

Care and maintenance costs

- - - - -

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

9

Other provisions -

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

79 -

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

79

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

-

All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

- -

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Corporate and other

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Corporate(5)

Cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

(2)

By product revenue

-

Inventory change

-

Amortisation of intangible assets

-

Amortisation of tangible assets

(3)

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

-

Retrenchment costs

-

Total cash costs

(6)

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

-

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

(6)

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

-

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

-

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and intangible

assets

Adjusted for decommissioning

amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and

marketing related to current operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable

value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study

costs

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

DRC

MALI

Joint Ventures

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa other

SUBSIDIARIES

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

340

(1)

-

(104)

1 9

-

- - 52 -

-

- - - - -

-

- - - -

-

- - - - -

-

- - - -

340

(1)

-

(104)

1 9

-

- - 52 -

280

(1)

-

(74)

1 -

-

- 4 60 -

34

- -

(6)

- -

-

- - 8 -

377

- -

(40)

- -

-

- 2 15 -

542

(2)

-

(124)

4 16

-

- 5 80 -

(1)

- - - - -

-

- - 1 -

1,232

(3)

-

(245)

5 17

-

- 11 163 -

296

-

-

-

-

-

297

-

270

-

35

-

354

(53)

520

-

-

-

1,180

(53)

296

-

-

297

270

35

301

520

-

1,127

296

- - - - - 2 -

-

- - - - - 6 -

-

- - - - -

(3)

-

297

- - - - - 4 -

270

- - - 2 - - -

35

161 - - 1 - 10 -

354

15 - - 5 - - -

520

7 2 - 2 - - -

-

- - - - - - -

1,180

183 2 - 11 - 10 -

298

-

6

-

(3)

-

301

-

272

-

208

-

374

(56)

531

-

-

-

1,386

(56)

298

6

(3)

301

272

208

318

531

-

1,330

365 809 817

0 0 0

0 0 0

365 810 824

274 985 992

27 1,316 7,731

215 1,397 1,476

639 814 831

- - -

1,155

975 1,149

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental

information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests,

non-gold producing companies and

other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

DRC

MALI

Joint ventures

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa Other

SUBSIDIARIES

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

340

(1)

(1)

-

(104)

(4)

-

-

- - - - - -

-

- - - - - -

340

(1)

(1)

-

(104)

(4)

-

280

(1)

1 -

(74)

(6)

-

34

- 9 -

(6)

(2)

-

377

-

(1)

-

(40)

(9)

-

542

(2)

(12)

-

(124)

(5)

-

(1)

- - - - - -

1,232

(3)

(3)

(1)

(244)

(22)

-

229

-

-

-

-

-

229

-

201

-

35

-

327

(49)

399

-

(1)

-

960

(49)

229

-

-

229

201

35

278

399

(1)

911

364 629

0 0

0 0

364 629

275 731

30 1,145

215 1,293

623 641

- -

1,143

797

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

Sunrise

Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

TOTAL AMERICAS

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and

intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning

amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and

marketing related to current

operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable

value and other stockpile

adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study

costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

342

(1)

(64)

1 11

-

- - 50 -

338

(2)

(94)

1 10

-

- 1 64 -

25

-

(2)

- 1

-

- - - -

705

(3)

(160)

3 22

-

- 1 114 -

269

(82)

(26)

1 -

-

- 2 31

(8)

391

(17)

(109)

(1)

8

-

- 2 103

4

102

-

(27)

- 2

-

- - 33 -

2

-

(1)

- -

-

- - - -

764

(99)

(163)

- 11

-

- 4 168

(4)

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests

and non -gold producing

companies(1)

340

-

318

-

25

-

682

-

187

(14)

381

-

110

-

2

-

681

(14)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

340

318

25

682

173

381

110

2

667

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining exploration and study

costs

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study

costs

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current

operations

Other provisions

340

3 - - 22 -

-

318

25 - - 5 -

-

25

- - - 17 -

-

682

28 - - 44 -

-

187

- - - 1 -

-

381

- - - 6 -

8

110

- - - 3 -

2

2

49 - - 47 -

-

681

49 - - 57 -

10

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests

and non -gold producing

companies(1)

365

-

349

-

42

-

754

-

188

(14)

395

-

115

-

98

-

797

(14)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

365

349

42

754

174

395

115

98

783

Gold sold - oz (000) (2)

All-in sustaining cost - $/oz (3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3)

258 1,320 1,417

299 1,061 1,164

- - -

557 1,225 1,356

186 931 934

364 1,050 1,091

114 953 997

- - -

664 1,003 1,179

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

Sunrise

Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

TOTAL AMERICAS

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

342

(1)

(1)

-

(64)

(2)

-

338

(2)

(1)

-

(94)

(1)

-

25

- -

(1)

(1)

(1)

-

705

(3)

(3)

(1)

(159)

(4)

-

269

(82)

(16)

-

(26)

(13)

-

392

(17)

1 -

(109)

4

(1)

102

-

(1)

-

(27)

3 -

1

- - -

(1)

(1)

-

764

(99)

(16)

(1)

(162)

(6)

(2)

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests,

non-gold producing companies and

other(1)

274

-

240

-

22

-

536

-

132

(10)

270

-

76

-

-

-

478

(10)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

274

240

22

536

122

270

76

-

468

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

256 1,069

297 807

- -

554 968

173 699

362 747

114 665

- -

649 721

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Operations in South Africa

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Mponeng

West Wits Operations

Surface operations

South Africa other

Total Discontinued Operations

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

158

158

- - - - -

- - - - -

-

-

- - 27 -

- - 27 -

124

- - - - -

-

- - 7 -

4

- - - - -

-

- - 1 -

287

(1)

- - - -

-

- - 35 -

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

185 -

185 -

131 -

5 -

321 -

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

185

185

131

5

321

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

Other provisions

185

185

- - - - -

- - - - -

-

-

-

-

131

- - - - -

-

-

5

- - - - 17

-

-

321

- - - - 17

-

-

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

185 -

185 -

131 -

22 -

338 -

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

185

185

131

22

338

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

135 135

1,365 1,365

1,366 1,366

109 1,201 1,201

- - -

247 1,296 1,367

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Operations in South Africa

Mponeng

West Wits Operations

Surface operations

South Africa other

Total Discontinued operations

Cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

Retrenchment costs

158 158

(1) (1)

(1) (1)

- - -

- - -

(1)

(1)

124

-

(2)

- - - -

4

-

(4)

- - - -

287

(1)

(7)

- - -

(2)

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

155

155

-

-

122

-

-

-

277

-

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

155

155

122

-

277

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

134 1,164

134 1,164

107 1,131

- -

241 1,149

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

For the year ended 31 December 2020

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

340

2,699

By product revenue

(1)

(105)

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

-

5

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

(104)

(570)

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

1

7

Lease payment sustainng

9

53

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

-

68

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

-

-

Sustaining exploration and study costs

-

15

Total sustaining capital expenditure

52

445

Amortisation relating to inventory

-

(4)

All-in sustaining costs

297

2,613

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(67)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

297

2,546

All-in sustaining costs

297

2,613

Non-sustaining Project capex

-

260

Non-sustaining lease payments

-

2

Technology improvements

-

-

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

-

112

Care and maintenance costs

-

-

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

4

29

Other provisions

-

-

All-in costs

301

3,016

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(70)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

301

2,946

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

365

2,376

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

810

1,072

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

824

1,240

JOINT VENTURES

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

For the year ended 31 December 2020

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

340

2,699

By product revenue

(1)

(105)

Inventory change

(1)

(21)

Amortisation of intangible assets

-

(2)

Amortisation of tangible assets

(104)

(568)

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

(4)

(32)

Retrenchment costs

-

(2)

Total cash costs

229

1,969

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

-

(59)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

229

1,910

Gold produced - oz (000)(2)

364

2,345

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

629

815

JOINT VENTURES

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Summary of operations by mine

For the year ended 31 December 2019

Corporate and other

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Corporate(5)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

(2)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

- -

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

(3)

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

(1)

Lease payment sustaining

5

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

82

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments -

Sustaining exploration and study costs

1

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

- -

All-in sustaining costs

83

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

0

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 84

All-in sustaining costs

83

Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements

- - -

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

(2)

Care and maintenance

(1)

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

Other provisions

7 2

All-in costs

89

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

0

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

90 -

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

-

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

-

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

For the year ended 31 December 2019

Corporate and other

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Corporate(5)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

(2)

By product revenue

-

Inventory change

5

Amortisation of intangible assets

(1)

Amortisation of tangible assets

(1)

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

-

Retrenchment costs

(1)

Total cash costs

3

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

-

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

4

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

-

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

-

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and intangible

assets

Adjusted for decommissioning

amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study

costs

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

DRC

MALI

Joint Ventures

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa other

SUBSIDIARIES

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

338

(1)

-

(130)

1 1

- - - 46 -

36

- -

(3)

2 -

- - - - -

54

- -

(4)

- -

- - - - -

428

(1)

-

(137)

2 1

- - - 46 -

288

(1)

-

(58)

1 1

- - 1 17 -

-

- - - - -

- - - - -

315

- -

(38)

- -

- - 3 15 -

571

(1)

-

(133)

3 18

- - 7 75 -

(1)

- -

(1)

- -

- - - 1 -

1,173

(2)

-

(230)

4 19

- - 12 107 -

255

-

35

-

50

-

339

-

249

-

-

-

295

(44)

540

-

(1)

-

1,083

(44)

255

35

50

339

249

-

251

540

(1)

1,039

255

5 - - 5 - 1 -

35

- - - - - - -

50

(1)

- - - - - -

339

4 - - 5 - 1 -

249

- - - 1 - 2 -

-

246 - - - 48 - -

295

7 - - 4 - 8 -

540

- 1 - 4 - - -

(1)

- - - - 1 - -

1,083

253

1 - 10 48 10 -

266

-

35

-

48

-

349

-

252

-

294

-

314

(47)

545

-

-

-

1,405

(47)

266

35

48

349

252

294

267

545

-

1,357

362

704

734

28

1,237

1,237

52

956

930

442

767

785

280

890

900

-

-

-

213

1,176

1,252

604

894

903

-

-

-

1,096

947

1,237

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental

information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests,

non-gold producing companies and

other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

DRC

MALI

Joint ventures

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa Other

SUBSIDIARIES

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

338

(1)

4 -

(130)

(1)

-

36

-

(1)

-

(3)

1 -

54

- - -

(4)

- -

428

(1)

3 -

(137)

(1)

-

288

(1)

(4)

-

(58)

(2)

-

-

- - - - - -

315

- 1 -

(38)

(5)

-

571

(1)

(8)

(1)

(133)

(8)

-

(1)

-

(1)

(1)

(1)

- -

1,173

(2)

(12)

(2)

(230)

(14)

-

210

-

33

-

50

-

292

-

223

-

-

-

273

(41)

421

-

(4)

-

913

(41)

210

33

50

292

223

-

232

421

(4)

872

366 572

27 1,205

51 966

444 657

275 815

2 -

213 1,091

604 695

- -

1,094

801

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Operations in Australia, Argentina and Brazil

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and

intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning

amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and

marketing related to current

operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable

value and other stockpile

adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study

costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests

and non -gold producing

companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining exploration and

study costs

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and

study costs

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current

operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests

and non -gold producing

companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000) (2)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz (3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3)

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

TOTAL AMERICAS

Sunrise

Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

318

- -

(55)

1 8

-

- 4 43 -

297

(3)

-

(111)

1 4

-

- - 83 -

17

- -

(7)

- 8

-

- - - -

632

(3)

-

(173)

2 20

-

- 4 126 -

274

(61)

-

(40)

(2)

-

-

- 1 32 -

416

(20)

-

(103)

(3)

7

-

- 8 91 -

131

- -

(34)

- -

-

- 5 34 -

1

- - - 1 -

-

- - - -

822

(81)

-

(177)

(5)

7

-

- 14 157 -

319

-

271

-

18

-

608

-

204

(15)

396

-

136

-

2

-

737

(15)

319

271

18

608

189

396

136

2

722

319

- - - 5 -

- -

271

23 - - 3 -

- -

18

- - - 19 -

- -

608

23 - - 27 -

- -

204

- - - 1 -

- -

396

- - - 3 -

18 -

136

- - - 2 -

2 -

2

38 - - 43 -

- -

737

38 - - 49 -

20 -

324

-

298

-

37

-

658

-

205

(15)

417

-

140

-

82

-

844

(15)

324

298

37

658

189

417

140

82

829

256

1,246 1,266

358

757 830

-

- -

614

990 1,072

219

859 863

358

1,107 1,164

122

1,105 1,141

-

- -

700

1,032 1,183

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Operations in Australia, Argentina and Brazil

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental

information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests,

non-gold producing companies and

other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

TOTAL AMERICAS

Sunrise Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

318

-

(1)

-

(55)

(3)

-

297

(3)

(1)

-

(111)

(1)

-

17

- -

(1)

(7)

(1)

-

632

(3)

(2)

(1)

(173)

(5)

-

274

(61)

3 -

(40)

(11)

(1)

416

(20)

(1)

-

(103)

(12)

(2)

131

- - -

(34)

(10)

-

1

- - - - -

(1)

822

(81)

2 -

(177)

(33)

(3)

259

-

181

-

8

-

448

-

164

(12)

278

-

87

-

-

-

530

(12)

259

181

8

448

152

278

87

-

518

254 1,014

360 504

- -

614 730

225 673

362 782

123 707

- -

710 736

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Summary of operations by mine

For the year ended 31 December 2019

Operations in South Africa

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Mponeng

West Wits Operations

Surface operations

South Africa other

Total Discontinued Operations

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and marketing related to current

operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other

stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

287

287

- -

- -

(47)

(47)

- -

- -

-

-

- - 47 -

- - 47 -

189

- -

(13)

(3)

-

-

- - 7 -

3 - -

(1)

- -

(3)

- - 3 -

479

- -

(61)

(3)

-

(3)

- - 57 -

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold

producing companies(1)

287

287

-

-

180

-

2

-

469

-

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

287

287

180

2

469

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

Care and maintenance

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to

current operations

Other provisions

287 287

3 3

- - - -

- - - -

- -

- -

180

- - - - -

- -

2 -

- -

- 42

- -

469

3 - - - 42

- -

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold

producing companies(1)

289

290

-

-

180

-

44

-

514

-

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

289

290

180

44

514

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

242 242

1,186 1,187

1,197 1,198

172

1,043

1,043

-

-

-

414

1,132

1,240

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of

h l hi t

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs

per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce

and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

For the year ended 31 December 2019

Operations in South Africa

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Mponeng

TauTona

West Wits Operations

Surface operations

South Africa other

Total Discontinued Operations

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

Retrenchment costs

287

(1)

3 -

(47)

(2)

(2)

-

- - - - - -

287

(1)

3 -

(47)

(2)

(2)

189

-

(1)

-

(13)

(2)

-

3

- - -

(1)

(2)

-

479

(1)

2 -

(61)

(6)

(2)

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold

producing companies and other(1)

238

-

-

-

238

-

173

-

-

-

411

-

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

238

-

238

173

-

411

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

243 976

- -

243 976

176 987

- -

419 981

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

For the year ended 31 December 2019

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

428

2,626

By product revenue

(1)

(86)

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

-

-

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

(137)

(583)

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

2

1

Lease payment sustaining

1

51

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

-

82

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

-

-

Sustaining exploration and study costs

-

31

Total sustaining capital expenditure

46

390

Amortisation relating to inventory

-

-

All-in sustaining costs

339

2,512

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(60)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

339

2,452

All-in sustaining costs

339

2,512

Non-sustaining Project capex

4

314

Non-sustaining lease payments

-

1

Technology improvements

-

-

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

5

84

Care and maintenance costs

-

47

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

1

37

Other provisions

-

2

All-in costs

349

2,997

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(62)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

349

2,935

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

442

2,410

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

767

1,017

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

785

1,218

JOINT VENTURES

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

428

2,626

By product revenue

(1)

(86)

Inventory change

3

(5)

Amortisation of intangible assets

-

(3)

Amortisation of tangible assets

(137)

(580)

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

(1)

(53)

Retrenchment costs

-

(4)

Total cash costs

292

1,895

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

-

(53)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

292

1,842

Gold produced - oz (000)(2)

444

2,418

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

657

763

JOINT VENTURES

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 08:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
03:28aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : H2 2020 - Exploration Update
PU
03:26aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Year End 2020 - Supplementary report
PU
03:26aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Year End 2020 - Summary of operations
PU
03:26aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Year End 2020 - Operations at a glance
PU
03:22aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Boosts Reserves and Dividends, Charts Growth Path
PU
01:22aAngloGold Ashanti 2020 Profit Soars, Sees 5% Production Growth Through to 202..
DJ
12:46aAngloGold Ashanti boosts dividend five-fold on gold price surge
RE
12:14aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : February 22, 2021 - AngloGold Ashanti Boosts Reserves and Di..
PU
02/21ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : February 22, 2021 - AngloGold Ashanti Year End 2020 Results ..
PU
02/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Still reeling from Tesla’s announcement
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 67 872 M 4 608 M 4 608 M
Net income 2020 15 560 M 1 057 M 1 057 M
Net Debt 2020 12 367 M 840 M 840 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,11x
Yield 2020 2,04%
Capitalization 128 B 8 734 M 8 673 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 437,36 ZAR
Last Close Price 306,40 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 99,1%
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Maria Ramos Chairman
Graham J. Ehm Executive Vice President-Planning & Technical
Sicelo Ntuli Chief Operating Officer-South Africa
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED-10.55%8 734
NEWMONT CORPORATION-5.38%45 354
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-14.03%35 179
POLYUS-8.55%25 292
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-10.72%16 928
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.97%15 548
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ