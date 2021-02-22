MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Johannesburg Stock Exchange > AngloGold Ashanti Limited ANG ZAE000043485 ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (ANG) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/19 306.4 ZAR +1.75% 03:28a ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : H2 2020 - Exploration Update PU 03:26a ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Year End 2020 - Supplementary report PU 03:26a ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Year End 2020 - Summary of operations PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news AngloGold Ashanti : Year End 2020 - Summary of operations 02/22/2021 | 03:26am EST Send by mail :

Summary of operations by mine For the six months ended 31 December 2020 Corporate and other (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Corporate(5) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 6 By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts - 1 Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (1) Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining - 2 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations 32 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory - - - - All-in sustaining costs 40 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 39 All-in sustaining costs 40 Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements - - - Non-sustaining exploration and study costs (1) Care and maintenance - Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions 7 - All-in costs 46 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 1 All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 45 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) (1) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) - All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) - (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. Corporate and other Corporate(5) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 6 By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets - - - - Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs 1 - Total cash costs 5 Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) - Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 5 Gold produced - oz (000) (2)Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) - - (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) Gold sold - oz (000)(2) DRC MALI JOINT VENTURES GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa other Subsidiaries Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 176 - - (53) - 7 - - - 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 176 - - (53) - 7 - - - 16 - 133 - - (34) 1 - - - 2 42 - 34 - - (6) - - - - - 8 - 208 - - (21) - - - - 1 3 - 276 (1) - (49) 2 7 - - 1 51 - - - - - - - - - - 1 - 651 (2) - (110) 3 8 - - 4 104 - 146 - - - - - 146 - 143 - 35 - 191 (29) 287 - - - 657 (29) 146 - - 146 143 35 163 287 - 629 146 - - - - - 2 - - - - - - - 10 - - - - - - - (1) - 146 - - - - - 11 - 143 - - - 1 - - - 35 67 - - - - 6 - 191 14 - - 3 - - - 287 7 1 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - 657 88 1 - 5 - 6 - 148 - 10 - (1) - 157 - 144 - 109 - 208 (31) 297 - - - 758 (31) 148 10 (1) 157 144 109 177 297 - 727 181 808 818 - - - - - - 181 808 868 137 1,050 1,054 27 1,316 4,061 114 1,422 1,547 314 915 946 - - - 592 1,063 1,229 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) DRC MALI JOINT VENTURES GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa Other Subsidiaries Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 176 - 1 - (53) (3) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 176 - 1 - (53) (3) - 133 - 2 - (34) (2) - 34 - 9 - (6) (2) - 208 - 3 - (21) (4) - 276 (1) 3 - (49) (1) - - - - - - - - 651 (2) 17 - (110) (9) - 121 - - - - - 121 - 99 - 35 - 186 (28) 228 - - - 547 (28) 121 - - 121 99 35 158 228 - 519 183 663 0 0 0 0 183 663 138 719 30 1,145 116 1,357 316 722 - - 601 865 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces (4) Refer - Segmental information. All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) Gold sold - oz (000)(2) AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other TOTAL AMERICAS Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande 189 - - (38) 1 6 - - - 29 - 172 (1) - (50) 1 5 - - - 46 - 13 - - (1) - - - - - - - 374 (2) - (89) 1 12 - - - 76 - 125 (46) - (13) 1 - - - 1 21 (1) 200 (9) - (63) (1) 5 - - 2 62 2 51 - - (16) - 2 - - - 18 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - 378 (55) - (92) - 7 - - 3 102 - 186 - 173 - 12 - 372 - 88 (7) 197 - 55 - 2 - 343 (7) 186 173 12 372 82 197 55 2 337 186 3 - - 11 - - - 173 6 - - 3 - - - 12 - - - 9 - - - 372 9 - - 23 - - - 88 - - - 1 - - - 197 - - - 5 - 2 - 55 - - - 2 - 1 - 2 16 - - 26 - - - 343 16 - - 33 - 4 - 200 - 183 - 21 - 404 - 89 (7) 204 - 58 - 44 - 396 (7) 200 183 21 404 82 204 58 44 389 138 1,348 1,447 153 1,135 1,196 - - - 291 1,279 1,388 84 972 979 208 952 987 68 800 841 - - - 360 930 1,076 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other TOTAL AMERICAS Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande 189 - 2 - (38) (1) - 172 (1) - - (50) 1 - 13 - - - (1) - - 374 (2) 2 - (89) (1) - 125 (46) (7) - (13) (7) - 200 (9) 4 - (63) 10 - 51 - - - (15) 4 - 2 - - - - - - 378 (55) (3) - (92) 7 (1) 151 - 122 - 11 - 284 - 53 (4) 141 - 39 - 2 - 234 (4) 151 122 11 284 49 141 39 2 230 140 1,084 153 793 - - 293 970 81 604 209 671 69 563 - - 359 637 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Summary of operations by mine For the six months ended 31 December 2020 Operations in South Africa (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Mponeng Surface operations Total Discontinued Operations All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 63 63 46 5 113 By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations - - - - - Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory - - 11 - - - 11 - - - 3 - - - - - - - 15 - All-in sustaining costs 74 74 49 5 129 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - - - - - All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 74 74 49 5 129 All-in sustaining costs 74 74 49 Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5 - 129 - - - 7 - - - - 7 Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions - - - - - - All-in costs 74 74 49 - - 11 - - 135 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - - - - - All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 74 74 49 11 135 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) 56 56 37 - 96 All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) 1,320 1,321 1,322 - 1,324 All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) 1,320 1,321 1,322 - 1,392 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. (5) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in South Africa Mponeng West Wits Operations Surface operations South Africa other Total Discontinued Operations Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs 63 63 - 1 - - - 1 - - - - (1) (1) 46 - 1 - - (1) - 5 - (4) - - - - 113 - (1) - - (1) (1) Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) 64 64 - - 45 - 1 - 110 - Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 64 64 45 1 110 Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) 58 1,094 58 1,094 38 1,213 - - 96 1,140 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces (4) Refer - Segmental information. For the six months ended 31 December 2020 AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING JOINT VENTURES DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 176 1,409 By product revenue - (59) Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts - 1 Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (53) (292) Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation - 4 Lease payment sustaining 7 28 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations - 32 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments - - Sustaining exploration and study costs - 7 Total sustaining capital expenditure 16 282 Amortisation relating to inventory - - All-in sustaining costs 146 1,412 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (35) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 146 1,377 All-in sustaining costs 146 1,412 Non-sustaining Project capex - 113 Non-sustaining lease payments - 1 Technology improvements - - Non-sustaining exploration and study costs - 60 Care and maintenance costs - - Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations 11 16 Other provisions - - All-in costs 157 1,602 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (37) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 157 1,565 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) 181 1,242 - All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) 808 1,107 All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) 868 1,259 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. (5) Refer - Segmental information. For the six months ended 31 December 2020 AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 176 1,409 By product revenue - (59) Inventory change 1 15 Amortisation of intangible assets - (1) Amortisation of tangible assets (53) (291) Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs (3) (2) Retrenchment costs - (1) Total cash costs 121 1,070 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies(1) - (32) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 121 1,038 Gold produced - oz (000)(2) 183 1,253 Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) 663 828 JOINT VENTURES (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. For the six months ended 31 December 2019 Corporate and other (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Corporate(5) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 3 By product revenue - Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts - Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets - Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation (1) Lease payment sustaining 3 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations 40 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments - Sustaining exploration and study costs (2) Total sustaining capital expenditure (1) Amortisation relating to inventory - All-in sustaining costs 42 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 43 All-in sustaining costs 42 Non-sustaining Project capex (1) Non-sustaining lease payments - Technology improvements - Non-sustaining exploration and study costs 1 Care and maintenance - Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations 5 Other provisions 1 All-in costs 48 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 48 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) - All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) - All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) - (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. For the six months ended 31 December 2019 Corporate and other (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Corporate(5) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 3 By product revenue - Inventory change 4 Amortisation of intangible assets - Amortisation of tangible assets - Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs (1) Retrenchment costs (1) Total cash costs 6 Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) - Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 6 Gold produced - oz (000) (2) - Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) - (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000)(2) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) DRC MALI Joint Ventures GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa other SUBSIDIARIES Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 168 (1) - (61) - - - - - 26 - 12 - - (1) 1 - - - - - - 27 - - (1) - - - - - - - 208 (1) - (63) 1 - - - - 26 - 160 - - (34) - - - - 1 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - 165 - - (20) - - - - - 11 - 287 (1) - (77) 2 8 - - 2 44 - (2) - - (1) - - - - 2 - - 610 (1) - (132) 2 8 - - 5 63 - 132 - 12 - 26 - 171 - 135 - - - 156 (23) 265 - (1) - 555 (23) 132 12 26 171 135 - 132 265 (1) 531 132 - - - 4 - 1 - 12 - - - - - - - 26 1 - - - - - - 171 1 - - 4 - - - 135 - - - 1 - 2 - - 168 - - - 26 - - 156 3 - - 3 - 8 - 265 - 1 - 4 - - - (1) - - - 1 - - - 555 172 1 - 9 26 10 - 137 - 12 - 27 - 175 - 138 - 194 - 170 (26) 270 - - - 773 (26) 137 12 27 175 138 194 145 270 - 747 177 745 774 11 1,093 1,093 27 969 998 215 791 810 140 966 986 - - - 110 1,206 1,320 349 760 775 - - - 599 889 1,248 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) DRC MALI Joint ventures GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa Other SUBSIDIARIES Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 168 (1) 2 - (61) - - 12 - - - (1) 1 - 27 - (1) - (1) - - 208 (1) 1 - (63) 1 - 160 - - - (34) - - - - - - - - - 165 - (2) - (20) (2) - 287 (1) 9 - (77) (4) - (2) - - - - 2 - 610 (1) 6 - (131) (4) - 108 - 12 - 25 - 146 - 125 - - - 141 (21) 214 - - - 480 (21) 108 12 25 146 125 - 120 214 - 459 178 605 11 1,038 26 978 215 672 139 895 2 - 109 1,102 361 594 - - 612 752 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces (4) Refer - Segmental information. All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000) (2) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz (3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3) AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other TOTAL AMERICAS Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande 160 - - (27) - 5 - - - 25 - 147 (1) - (58) 1 2 - - - 48 - 6 - - (3) - 4 - - - - - 312 (2) - (88) 1 11 - - - 73 - 137 (38) - (20) 1 - - - - 18 - 225 (9) - (57) (1) 3 - - 6 49 - 74 - - (19) - - - - 2 17 - 1 - - - - - - - - - (1) 437 (46) - (97) - 3 - - 8 84 - 163 - 139 - 7 - 309 - 98 (7) 216 - 74 - (1) - 389 (7) 163 139 7 309 91 216 74 (1) 381 163 - - - 3 - - - 139 18 - - 3 - - - 7 - - - 9 - - - 309 18 - - 15 - - - 98 - - - 1 - - - 216 - - - 3 - 14 - 74 - - - 2 - 1 - (1) 31 - - 22 - 1 - 389 31 - - 27 - 15 - 166 - 160 - 16 - 342 - 99 (7) 233 - 76 - 53 - 462 (7) 166 160 16 342 91 233 76 53 455 114 1,429 1,460 182 766 877 - - - 296 1,045 1,155 106 859 865 185 1,172 1,258 70 1,039 1,091 - - - 360 1,057 1,258 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By produict revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other TOTAL AMERICAS Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande 160 - 5 - (27) - (1) 147 (1) (3) - (57) 1 - 6 (1) - - (4) - 1 312 (2) 2 - (88) 1 - 137 (38) 6 - (21) (5) - 225 (9) (2) - (57) (10) (1) 74 - 1 - (19) (9) (1) 1 1 - - - (1) - 437 (46) 4 - (97) (25) (2) 137 - 87 - 2 - 226 - 79 (6) 146 - 46 - - - 271 (6) 137 87 2 226 74 146 46 - 265 118 1,161 180 482 - - 298 758 117 627 188 802 72 641 - - 377 718 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in South Africa Mponeng West Wits Operations Surface operations South Africa other Total Discontinued Operations All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory 147 147 - - - - (25) (25) - - - - - - - - 23 - - - 23 - 98 - - (6) (1) - - - - 4 - 1 - - - (1) - (2) - - 3 - 247 - - (31) (2) - (2) - - 30 - All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 145 145 - - 95 - 1 - 242 - All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 145 145 95 1 242 All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions 145 145 1 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - 95 - - - - - - - 1 - - - - 24 - - 242 1 - - - 24 - - All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 146 146 - - 95 - 26 - 267 - All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 146 146 95 26 267 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) 127 127 1,144 1,146 1,152 1,154 94 1,015 1,016 0 - - 220 1,099 1,212 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in South Africa Mponeng West Wits Operations Surface operations South Africa other Total Discontinued Operations Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs 147 147 - 3 - - 3 - (25) (25) (2) (2) (2) (2) 98 - 2 - (6) (2) - 1 - - - - - - 247 - 5 - (31) (5) (2) Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) 121 121 - - 92 - 1 - 214 - Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 121 121 92 1 214 Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) 129 129 938 938 97 957 - - 226 946 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces (4) Refer - Segmental information. For the six months ended 31 December 2019 AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 208 1,363 By product revenue (1) (49) Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts - - Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (63) (317) Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation 1 3 Lease payment sustaining - 25 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations - 41 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments - - Sustaining exploration and study costs - 11 Total sustaining capital expenditure 26 219 Amortisation relating to inventory - - All-in sustaining costs 171 1,296 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (31) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 171 1,265 All-in sustaining costs 171 1,296 Non-sustaining Project capex 1 219 Non-sustaining lease payments - 1 Technology improvements - - Non-sustaining exploration and study costs 4 52 Care and maintenance costs - 26 Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations - 30 Other provisions - 1 All-in costs 175 1,625 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (33) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 175 1,592 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) 215 1,255 All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) 791 1,009 All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) 810 1,269 JOINT VENTURES (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces (4) Refer - Segmental information. For the six months ended 31 December 2019 AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 208 1,363 By product revenue (1) (49) Inventory change 1 18 Amortisation of intangible assets - (1) Amortisation of tangible assets (63) (316) Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs 1 (29) Retrenchment costs - (2) Total cash costs 146 984 Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) - (27) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 146 957 Gold produced - oz (000)(2) 215 1,287 Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) 672 745 JOINT VENTURES (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces (4) Refer - Segmental information. Corporate and other (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Corporate(5) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) (2) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts - 5 Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (3) Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining - 3 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations 68 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory - - 1 - All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 71 - All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 71 All-in sustaining costs 71 Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs - - - - - Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations 9 Other provisions - All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 79 - All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 79 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) - All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) - - (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. For the year ended 31 December 2020 Corporate and other (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Corporate(5) Cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) (2) By product revenue - Inventory change - Amortisation of intangible assets - Amortisation of tangible assets (3) Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs - Retrenchment costs - Total cash costs (6) Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) - Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies (6) Gold produced - oz (000) (2) - Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) - (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000)(2) All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) DRC MALI Joint Ventures GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa other SUBSIDIARIES Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 340 (1) - (104) 1 9 - - - 52 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 340 (1) - (104) 1 9 - - - 52 - 280 (1) - (74) 1 - - - 4 60 - 34 - - (6) - - - - - 8 - 377 - - (40) - - - - 2 15 - 542 (2) - (124) 4 16 - - 5 80 - (1) - - - - - - - - 1 - 1,232 (3) - (245) 5 17 - - 11 163 - 296 - - - - - 297 - 270 - 35 - 354 (53) 520 - - - 1,180 (53) 296 - - 297 270 35 301 520 - 1,127 296 - - - - - 2 - - - - - - - 6 - - - - - - - (3) - 297 - - - - - 4 - 270 - - - 2 - - - 35 161 - - 1 - 10 - 354 15 - - 5 - - - 520 7 2 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - 1,180 183 2 - 11 - 10 - 298 - 6 - (3) - 301 - 272 - 208 - 374 (56) 531 - - - 1,386 (56) 298 6 (3) 301 272 208 318 531 - 1,330 365 809 817 0 0 0 0 0 0 365 810 824 274 985 992 27 1,316 7,731 215 1,397 1,476 639 814 831 - - - 1,155 975 1,149 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) DRC MALI Joint ventures GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa Other SUBSIDIARIES Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 340 (1) (1) - (104) (4) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 340 (1) (1) - (104) (4) - 280 (1) 1 - (74) (6) - 34 - 9 - (6) (2) - 377 - (1) - (40) (9) - 542 (2) (12) - (124) (5) - (1) - - - - - - 1,232 (3) (3) (1) (244) (22) - 229 - - - - - 229 - 201 - 35 - 327 (49) 399 - (1) - 960 (49) 229 - - 229 201 35 278 399 (1) 911 364 629 0 0 0 0 364 629 275 731 30 1,145 215 1,293 623 641 - - 1,143 797 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande TOTAL AMERICAS All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory 342 (1) (64) 1 11 - - - 50 - 338 (2) (94) 1 10 - - 1 64 - 25 - (2) - 1 - - - - - 705 (3) (160) 3 22 - - 1 114 - 269 (82) (26) 1 - - - 2 31 (8) 391 (17) (109) (1) 8 - - 2 103 4 102 - (27) - 2 - - - 33 - 2 - (1) - - - - - - - 764 (99) (163) - 11 - - 4 168 (4) All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 340 - 318 - 25 - 682 - 187 (14) 381 - 110 - 2 - 681 (14) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 340 318 25 682 173 381 110 2 667 All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions 340 3 - - 22 - - 318 25 - - 5 - - 25 - - - 17 - - 682 28 - - 44 - - 187 - - - 1 - - 381 - - - 6 - 8 110 - - - 3 - 2 2 49 - - 47 - - 681 49 - - 57 - 10 All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 365 - 349 - 42 - 754 - 188 (14) 395 - 115 - 98 - 797 (14) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 365 349 42 754 174 395 115 98 783 Gold sold - oz (000) (2) All-in sustaining cost - $/oz (3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3) 258 1,320 1,417 299 1,061 1,164 - - - 557 1,225 1,356 186 931 934 364 1,050 1,091 114 953 997 - - - 664 1,003 1,179 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande TOTAL AMERICAS Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs 342 (1) (1) - (64) (2) - 338 (2) (1) - (94) (1) - 25 - - (1) (1) (1) - 705 (3) (3) (1) (159) (4) - 269 (82) (16) - (26) (13) - 392 (17) 1 - (109) 4 (1) 102 - (1) - (27) 3 - 1 - - - (1) (1) - 764 (99) (16) (1) (162) (6) (2) Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) 274 - 240 - 22 - 536 - 132 (10) 270 - 76 - - - 478 (10) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 274 240 22 536 122 270 76 - 468 Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) 256 1,069 297 807 - - 554 968 173 699 362 747 114 665 - - 649 721 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in South Africa (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Mponeng West Wits Operations Surface operations South Africa other Total Discontinued Operations All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory 158 158 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 27 - - - 27 - 124 - - - - - - - - 7 - 4 - - - - - - - - 1 - 287 (1) - - - - - - - 35 - All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 185 - 185 - 131 - 5 - 321 - All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 185 185 131 5 321 All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions 185 185 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 131 - - - - - - - 5 - - - - 17 - - 321 - - - - 17 - - All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 185 - 185 - 131 - 22 - 338 - All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 185 185 131 22 338 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) 135 135 1,365 1,365 1,366 1,366 109 1,201 1,201 - - - 247 1,296 1,367 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces (4) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in South Africa Mponeng West Wits Operations Surface operations South Africa other Total Discontinued operations Cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs 158 158 (1) (1) (1) (1) - - - - - - (1) (1) 124 - (2) - - - - 4 - (4) - - - - 287 (1) (7) - - - (2) Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) 155 155 - - 122 - - - 277 - Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 155 155 122 - 277 Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) 134 1,164 134 1,164 107 1,131 - - 241 1,149 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces (4) Refer - Segmental information. For the year ended 31 December 2020 AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 340 2,699 By product revenue (1) (105) Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts - 5 Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (104) (570) Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation 1 7 Lease payment sustainng 9 53 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations - 68 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments - - Sustaining exploration and study costs - 15 Total sustaining capital expenditure 52 445 Amortisation relating to inventory - (4) All-in sustaining costs 297 2,613 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (67) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 297 2,546 All-in sustaining costs 297 2,613 Non-sustaining Project capex - 260 Non-sustaining lease payments - 2 Technology improvements - - Non-sustaining exploration and study costs - 112 Care and maintenance costs - - Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations 4 29 Other provisions - - All-in costs 301 3,016 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (70) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 301 2,946 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) 365 2,376 All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) 810 1,072 All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) 824 1,240 JOINT VENTURES (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces (4) Refer - Segmental information. For the year ended 31 December 2020 AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 340 2,699 By product revenue (1) (105) Inventory change (1) (21) Amortisation of intangible assets - (2) Amortisation of tangible assets (104) (568) Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs (4) (32) Retrenchment costs - (2) Total cash costs 229 1,969 Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) - (59) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 229 1,910 Gold produced - oz (000)(2) 364 2,345 Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) 629 815 JOINT VENTURES (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Summary of operations by mine For the year ended 31 December 2019 Corporate and other (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Corporate(5) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) (2) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts - - Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (3) Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation (1) Lease payment sustaining 5 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations 82 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments - Sustaining exploration and study costs 1 Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory - - All-in sustaining costs 83 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 0 All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 84 All-in sustaining costs 83 Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements - - - Non-sustaining exploration and study costs (2) Care and maintenance (1) Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions 7 2 All-in costs 89 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 0 All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000)(2) 90 - All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) - All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) - (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. For the year ended 31 December 2019 Corporate and other (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Corporate(5) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) (2) By product revenue - Inventory change 5 Amortisation of intangible assets (1) Amortisation of tangible assets (1) Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs - Retrenchment costs (1) Total cash costs 3 Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) - Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 4 Gold produced - oz (000) (2) - Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) - (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000)(2) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) DRC MALI Joint Ventures GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa other SUBSIDIARIES Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 338 (1) - (130) 1 1 - - - 46 - 36 - - (3) 2 - - - - - - 54 - - (4) - - - - - - - 428 (1) - (137) 2 1 - - - 46 - 288 (1) - (58) 1 1 - - 1 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - 315 - - (38) - - - - 3 15 - 571 (1) - (133) 3 18 - - 7 75 - (1) - - (1) - - - - - 1 - 1,173 (2) - (230) 4 19 - - 12 107 - 255 - 35 - 50 - 339 - 249 - - - 295 (44) 540 - (1) - 1,083 (44) 255 35 50 339 249 - 251 540 (1) 1,039 255 5 - - 5 - 1 - 35 - - - - - - - 50 (1) - - - - - - 339 4 - - 5 - 1 - 249 - - - 1 - 2 - - 246 - - - 48 - - 295 7 - - 4 - 8 - 540 - 1 - 4 - - - (1) - - - - 1 - - 1,083 253 1 - 10 48 10 - 266 - 35 - 48 - 349 - 252 - 294 - 314 (47) 545 - - - 1,405 (47) 266 35 48 349 252 294 267 545 - 1,357 362 704 734 28 1,237 1,237 52 956 930 442 767 785 280 890 900 - - - 213 1,176 1,252 604 894 903 - - - 1,096 947 1,237 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces (4) Refer - Segmental information. Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) DRC MALI Joint ventures GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa Other SUBSIDIARIES Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 338 (1) 4 - (130) (1) - 36 - (1) - (3) 1 - 54 - - - (4) - - 428 (1) 3 - (137) (1) - 288 (1) (4) - (58) (2) - - - - - - - - 315 - 1 - (38) (5) - 571 (1) (8) (1) (133) (8) - (1) - (1) (1) (1) - - 1,173 (2) (12) (2) (230) (14) - 210 - 33 - 50 - 292 - 223 - - - 273 (41) 421 - (4) - 913 (41) 210 33 50 292 223 - 232 421 (4) 872 366 572 27 1,205 51 966 444 657 275 815 2 - 213 1,091 604 695 - - 1,094 801 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in Australia, Argentina and Brazil (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000) (2) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz (3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3) AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other TOTAL AMERICAS Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande 318 - - (55) 1 8 - - 4 43 - 297 (3) - (111) 1 4 - - - 83 - 17 - - (7) - 8 - - - - - 632 (3) - (173) 2 20 - - 4 126 - 274 (61) - (40) (2) - - - 1 32 - 416 (20) - (103) (3) 7 - - 8 91 - 131 - - (34) - - - - 5 34 - 1 - - - 1 - - - - - - 822 (81) - (177) (5) 7 - - 14 157 - 319 - 271 - 18 - 608 - 204 (15) 396 - 136 - 2 - 737 (15) 319 271 18 608 189 396 136 2 722 319 - - - 5 - - - 271 23 - - 3 - - - 18 - - - 19 - - - 608 23 - - 27 - - - 204 - - - 1 - - - 396 - - - 3 - 18 - 136 - - - 2 - 2 - 2 38 - - 43 - - - 737 38 - - 49 - 20 - 324 - 298 - 37 - 658 - 205 (15) 417 - 140 - 82 - 844 (15) 324 298 37 658 189 417 140 82 829 256 1,246 1,266 358 757 830 - - - 614 990 1,072 219 859 863 358 1,107 1,164 122 1,105 1,141 - - - 700 1,032 1,183 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in Australia, Argentina and Brazil (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other TOTAL AMERICAS Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande 318 - (1) - (55) (3) - 297 (3) (1) - (111) (1) - 17 - - (1) (7) (1) - 632 (3) (2) (1) (173) (5) - 274 (61) 3 - (40) (11) (1) 416 (20) (1) - (103) (12) (2) 131 - - - (34) (10) - 1 - - - - - (1) 822 (81) 2 - (177) (33) (3) 259 - 181 - 8 - 448 - 164 (12) 278 - 87 - - - 530 (12) 259 181 8 448 152 278 87 - 518 254 1,014 360 504 - - 614 730 225 673 362 782 123 707 - - 710 736 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces (4) Refer - Segmental information. Summary of operations by mine For the year ended 31 December 2019 Operations in South Africa (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Mponeng West Wits Operations Surface operations South Africa other Total Discontinued Operations All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory 287 287 - - - - (47) (47) - - - - - - - - 47 - - - 47 - 189 - - (13) (3) - - - - 7 - 3 - - (1) - - (3) - - 3 - 479 - - (61) (3) - (3) - - 57 - All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 287 287 - - 180 - 2 - 469 - All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 287 287 180 2 469 All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions 287 287 3 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - 180 - - - - - - - 2 - - - - 42 - - 469 3 - - - 42 - - All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 289 290 - - 180 - 44 - 514 - All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 289 290 180 44 514 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) 242 242 1,186 1,187 1,197 1,198 172 1,043 1,043 - - - 414 1,132 1,240 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of h l hi t (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash (4) Refer - Segmental information. For the year ended 31 December 2019 Operations in South Africa (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Mponeng TauTona West Wits Operations Surface operations South Africa other Total Discontinued Operations Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs 287 (1) 3 - (47) (2) (2) - - - - - - - 287 (1) 3 - (47) (2) (2) 189 - (1) - (13) (2) - 3 - - - (1) (2) - 479 (1) 2 - (61) (6) (2) Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) 238 - - - 238 - 173 - - - 411 - Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 238 - 238 173 - 411 Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) 243 976 - - 243 976 176 987 - - 419 981 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per (4) Refer - Segmental information. For the year ended 31 December 2019 AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 428 2,626 By product revenue (1) (86) Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts - - Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (137) (583) Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation 2 1 Lease payment sustaining 1 51 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations - 82 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments - - Sustaining exploration and study costs - 31 Total sustaining capital expenditure 46 390 Amortisation relating to inventory - - All-in sustaining costs 339 2,512 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (60) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 339 2,452 All-in sustaining costs 339 2,512 Non-sustaining Project capex 4 314 Non-sustaining lease payments - 1 Technology improvements - - Non-sustaining exploration and study costs 5 84 Care and maintenance costs - 47 Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations 1 37 Other provisions - 2 All-in costs 349 2,997 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (62) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 349 2,935 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) 442 2,410 All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) 767 1,017 All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) 785 1,218 JOINT VENTURES (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces (4) Refer - Segmental information. AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 428 2,626 By product revenue (1) (86) Inventory change 3 (5) Amortisation of intangible assets - (3) Amortisation of tangible assets (137) (580) Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs (1) (53) Retrenchment costs - (4) Total cash costs 292 1,895 Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) - (53) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 292 1,842 Gold produced - oz (000)(2) 444 2,418 Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) 657 763 JOINT VENTURES (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces (4) Refer - Segmental information. Attachments Original document

