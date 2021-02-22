AngloGold Ashanti : Year End 2020 - Summary of operations

Summary of operations by mine
For the six months ended 31 December 2020
Corporate and other
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Corporate(5)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
6
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
- 1
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
(1)
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
- 2
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
32
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
- - - -
All-in sustaining costs
40
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
-
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
39
All-in sustaining costs
40
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
- - -
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
(1)
Care and maintenance
-
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
Other provisions
7 -
All-in costs
46
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
1
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 45
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
(1)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
-
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
-
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
(5)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
Corporate and other
Corporate(5)
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
6
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
- - - -
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
Retrenchment costs
1 -
Total cash costs
5
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
-
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 5
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
- -
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
(5)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and
intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning
amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and
marketing related to current
operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable
value and other stockpile
adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study
costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests
and non -gold producing
companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and
study costs
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current
operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests
and non -gold producing
companies(1)
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
JOINT VENTURES
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa other
|
Subsidiaries
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
176
- -
(53)
- 7
-
- - 16 -
|
-
- - -
- -
-
- - - -
|
-
- - -
- -
-
- - - -
|
176
- -
(53)
- 7
-
- - 16 -
|
133
- -
(34)
1 -
-
- 2 42 -
|
34
- -
(6)
- -
-
- - 8 -
|
208
- -
(21)
- -
-
- 1 3 -
|
276
(1)
-
(49)
2 7
-
- 1 51 -
|
-
- - -
- -
-
- - 1 -
|
651
(2)
-
(110)
3 8
-
- 4 104 -
|
146
-
|
-
-
|
-
-
|
146
-
|
143
-
|
35
-
|
191
(29)
|
287
-
|
-
-
|
657
(29)
|
146
|
-
|
-
|
146
|
143
|
35
|
163
|
287
|
-
|
629
|
146
- - - - -
2 -
|
-
- - - - -
10 -
|
-
- - - - -
(1)
-
|
146
- - - - -
11 -
|
143
- - - 1 -
- -
|
35
67 - - - -
6 -
|
191
14 - - 3 -
- -
|
287
7 1 - 1 -
- -
|
-
- - - - -
- -
|
657
88 1 - 5 -
6 -
|
148
-
|
10
-
|
(1)
-
|
157
-
|
144
-
|
109
-
|
208
(31)
|
297
-
|
-
-
|
758
(31)
|
148
|
10
|
(1)
|
157
|
144
|
109
|
177
|
297
|
-
|
727
|
181
808 818
|
-
- -
|
-
- -
|
181
808 868
|
137
1,050 1,054
|
27
1,316 4,061
|
114
1,422 1,547
|
314
915 946
|
-
- -
|
592
1,063 1,229
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental
information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests,
non-gold producing companies and
other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
JOINT VENTURES
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa Other
|
Subsidiaries
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
176
- 1 -
(53)
(3)
-
|
-
- - - - - -
|
-
- - - - - -
|
176
- 1 -
(53)
(3)
-
|
133
- 2 -
(34)
(2)
-
|
34
- 9 -
(6)
(2)
-
|
208
- 3 -
(21)
(4)
-
|
276
(1)
3 -
(49)
(1)
-
|
-
- - - - - -
|
651
(2)
17 -
(110)
(9)
-
|
121
-
|
-
-
|
-
-
|
121
-
|
99
-
|
35
-
|
186
(28)
|
228
-
|
-
-
|
547
(28)
|
121
|
-
|
-
|
121
|
99
|
35
|
158
|
228
|
-
|
519
|
183 663
|
0 0
|
0 0
|
183 663
|
138 719
|
30 1,145
|
116 1,357
|
316 722
|
- -
|
601 865
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and
intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning
amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and
marketing related to current
operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable
value and other stockpile
adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study
costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests
and non -gold producing
companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and
study costs
Care and maintenance
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current
operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
Sunrise
Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
189
- -
(38)
1 6
-
- - 29 -
|
172
(1)
-
(50)
1 5
-
- - 46 -
|
13
- -
(1)
- -
-
- - - -
|
374
(2)
-
(89)
1 12
-
- - 76 -
|
125
(46)
-
(13)
1 -
-
- 1 21
(1)
|
200
(9)
-
(63)
(1)
5
-
- 2 62 2
|
51
- -
(16)
- 2
-
- - 18 -
|
2
- - - - -
-
- - - -
|
378
(55)
-
(92)
- 7
-
- 3 102 -
|
186
-
|
173
-
|
12
-
|
372
-
|
88
(7)
|
197
-
|
55
-
|
2
-
|
343
(7)
|
186
|
173
|
12
|
372
|
82
|
197
|
55
|
2
|
337
|
186
3 - - 11 -
- -
|
173
6 - - 3 -
- -
|
12
- - - 9 -
- -
|
372
9 - - 23 -
- -
|
88
- - - 1 -
- -
|
197
- - - 5 -
2 -
|
55
- - - 2 -
1 -
|
2
16 - - 26 -
- -
|
343
16 - - 33 -
4 -
|
200
-
|
183
-
|
21
-
|
404
-
|
89
(7)
|
204
-
|
58
-
|
44
-
|
396
(7)
|
200
|
183
|
21
|
404
|
82
|
204
|
58
|
44
|
389
|
138 1,348 1,447
|
153 1,135 1,196
|
- - -
|
291 1,279 1,388
|
84 972 979
|
208 952 987
|
68 800 841
|
- - -
|
360 930 1,076
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental
information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests,
non-gold producing companies and
other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
Sunrise
Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
189
- 2 -
(38)
(1)
-
|
172
(1)
- -
(50)
1 -
|
13
- - -
(1)
- -
|
374
(2)
2 -
(89)
(1)
-
|
125
(46)
(7)
-
(13)
(7)
-
|
200
(9)
4 -
(63)
10 -
|
51
- - -
(15)
4 -
|
2
- - - - - -
|
378
(55)
(3)
-
(92)
7
(1)
|
151
-
|
122
-
|
11
-
|
284
-
|
53
(4)
|
141
-
|
39
-
|
2
-
|
234
(4)
|
151
|
122
|
11
|
284
|
49
|
141
|
39
|
2
|
230
|
140 1,084
|
153 793
|
- -
|
293 970
|
81 604
|
209 671
|
69 563
|
- -
|
359 637
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Summary of operations by mine
For the six months ended 31 December 2020
Operations in South Africa
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Mponeng
Total Discontinued Operations
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
63
63
46
5
113
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
- - - - -
- - - - -
- - - - -
-
- - - -
- - - - -
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
-
-
-
-
-
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
- - 11 -
- - 11 -
- - 3 -
- - - -
- - 15 -
All-in sustaining costs
74
74
49
5
129
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
-
-
-
-
-
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 74
49
5
All-in sustaining costs
74
74
49
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
Care and maintenance
- - - - -
- - - - -
- - - - -
5 -
129
- -
- 7
- - - - 7
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
Other provisions
- -
- -
- -
All-in costs
74
74
49
- - 11
- -
135
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
-
-
-
-
-
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 74
49
11
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
56
56
37
-
96
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
1,320
1,321
1,322
-
1,324
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
1,320
1,322
-
1,392
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
|
(5)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Operations in South Africa
|
Mponeng
|
West Wits Operations
|
Surface operations
|
South Africa other
|
Total Discontinued Operations
|
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
Retrenchment costs
|
63
63
- 1 - -
- 1 - -
-
-
(1)
(1)
|
46
- 1 - -
(1)
-
|
5 -
(4)
- -
- -
|
113
-
(1)
- -
(1)
(1)
|
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
64
64
-
-
|
45
-
|
1
-
|
110
-
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
64
64
|
45
|
1
|
110
|
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
58 1,094
58 1,094
|
38 1,213
|
- -
|
96 1,140
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
For the six months ended 31 December 2020
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
|
JOINT VENTURES
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
176
|
1,409
|
By product revenue
|
-
|
(59)
|
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
|
-
|
1
|
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
|
(53)
|
(292)
|
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
|
-
|
4
|
Lease payment sustaining
|
7
|
28
|
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
|
-
|
32
|
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
|
-
|
-
|
Sustaining exploration and study costs
|
-
|
7
|
Total sustaining capital expenditure
|
16
|
282
|
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
-
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
146
|
1,412
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(35)
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
146
|
1,377
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
146
|
1,412
|
Non-sustaining Project capex
|
-
|
113
|
Non-sustaining lease payments
|
-
|
1
|
Technology improvements
|
-
|
-
|
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
|
-
|
60
|
Care and maintenance costs
|
-
|
-
|
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
|
11
|
16
|
Other provisions
|
-
|
-
|
All-in costs
|
157
|
1,602
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(37)
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
157
|
1,565
|
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
|
181
|
1,242
|
-
|
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
808
|
1,107
|
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
868
|
1,259
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
|
(5)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
For the six months ended 31 December 2020
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
Total cash costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
176
|
1,409
|
By product revenue
|
-
|
(59)
|
Inventory change
|
1
|
15
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
-
|
(1)
|
Amortisation of tangible assets
|
(53)
|
(291)
|
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
Retrenchment costs
|
-
|
(1)
|
Total cash costs
|
121
|
1,070
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(32)
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
121
|
1,038
|
Gold produced - oz (000)(2)
|
183
|
1,253
|
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
663
|
828
JOINT VENTURES
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
For the six months ended 31 December 2019
|
Corporate and other
|
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
Corporate(5)
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
3
|
By product revenue
|
-
|
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
|
-
|
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
|
-
|
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
|
(1)
|
Lease payment sustaining
|
3
|
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
|
40
|
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
|
-
|
Sustaining exploration and study costs
|
(2)
|
Total sustaining capital expenditure
|
(1)
|
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
42
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
43
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
42
|
Non-sustaining Project capex
|
(1)
|
Non-sustaining lease payments
|
-
|
Technology improvements
|
-
|
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
|
1
|
Care and maintenance
|
-
|
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
|
5
|
Other provisions
|
1
|
All-in costs
|
48
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
48
|
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
|
-
|
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
-
|
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
-
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
(5)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
|
For the six months ended 31 December 2019
|
Corporate and other
|
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
Corporate(5)
|
Total cash costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
3
|
By product revenue
|
-
|
Inventory change
|
4
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
-
|
Amortisation of tangible assets
|
-
|
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
|
(1)
|
Retrenchment costs
|
(1)
|
Total cash costs
|
6
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
-
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
6
|
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
|
-
|
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
-
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
(5)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and intangible
assets
Adjusted for decommissioning
amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
Joint Ventures
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa other
|
SUBSIDIARIES
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
168
(1)
-
(61)
- -
-
- - 26 -
|
12
- -
(1)
1 -
-
- - - -
|
27
- -
(1)
- -
-
- - - -
|
208
(1)
-
(63)
1 -
-
- - 26 -
|
160
- -
(34)
- -
-
- 1 8 -
|
-
- - - - -
-
- - - -
|
165
- -
(20)
- -
-
- - 11 -
|
287
(1)
-
(77)
2 8
-
- 2 44 -
|
(2)
- -
(1)
- -
-
- 2 - -
|
610
(1)
-
(132)
2 8
-
- 5 63 -
|
132
-
|
12
-
|
26
-
|
171
-
|
135
-
|
-
-
|
156
(23)
|
265
-
|
(1)
-
|
555
(23)
|
132
|
12
|
26
|
171
|
135
|
-
|
132
|
265
|
(1)
|
531
|
132
- - - 4 - 1 -
|
12
- - - - - - -
|
26
1 - - - - - -
|
171
1 - - 4 - - -
|
135
- - - 1 - 2 -
|
-
168 - - - 26 - -
|
156
3 - - 3 - 8 -
|
265
- 1 - 4 - - -
|
(1)
- - - 1 - - -
|
555
172 1 - 9 26 10 -
|
137
-
|
12
-
|
27
-
|
175
-
|
138
-
|
194
-
|
170
(26)
|
270
-
|
-
-
|
773
(26)
|
137
|
12
|
27
|
175
|
138
|
194
|
145
|
270
|
-
|
747
|
177 745 774
|
11 1,093 1,093
|
27 969 998
|
215 791 810
|
140 966 986
|
- - -
|
110 1,206 1,320
|
349 760 775
|
- - -
|
599 889 1,248
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental
information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests,
non-gold producing companies and
other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
Joint ventures
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa Other
|
SUBSIDIARIES
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
168
(1)
2 -
(61)
- -
|
12
- - -
(1)
1 -
|
27
-
(1)
-
(1)
- -
|
208
(1)
1 -
(63)
1 -
|
160
- - -
(34)
- -
|
-
- - - - - -
|
165
-
(2)
-
(20)
(2)
-
|
287
(1)
9 -
(77)
(4)
-
|
(2)
- - - - 2 -
|
610
(1)
6 -
(131)
(4)
-
|
108
-
|
12
-
|
25
-
|
146
-
|
125
-
|
-
-
|
141
(21)
|
214
-
|
-
-
|
480
(21)
|
108
|
12
|
25
|
146
|
125
|
-
|
120
|
214
|
-
|
459
|
178 605
|
11 1,038
|
26 978
|
215 672
|
139 895
|
2 -
|
109 1,102
|
361 594
|
- -
|
612 752
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and
intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning
amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and
marketing related to current
operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable
value and other stockpile
adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study
costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests
and non -gold producing
companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study
costs
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current
operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000) (2)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz (3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3)
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
Sunrise
Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
160
- -
(27)
- 5
-
- - 25 -
|
147
(1)
-
(58)
1 2
-
- - 48 -
|
6
- -
(3)
- 4
-
- - - -
|
312
(2)
-
(88)
1 11
-
- - 73 -
|
137
(38)
-
(20)
1 -
-
- - 18 -
|
225
(9)
-
(57)
(1)
3
-
- 6 49 -
|
74
- -
(19)
- -
-
- 2 17 -
|
1
- - - - -
-
- - - (1)
|
437
(46)
-
(97)
- 3
-
- 8 84 -
|
163
-
|
139
-
|
7
-
|
309
-
|
98
(7)
|
216
-
|
74
-
|
(1)
-
|
389
(7)
|
163
|
139
|
7
|
309
|
91
|
216
|
74
|
(1)
|
381
|
163
- - - 3 -
-
-
|
139
18 - - 3 -
-
-
|
7
- - - 9 -
-
-
|
309
18 - - 15 -
-
-
|
98
- - - 1 -
-
-
|
216
- - - 3 -
14
-
|
74
- - - 2 -
1
-
|
(1)
31 - - 22 -
1
-
|
389
31 - - 27 -
15
-
|
166
-
|
160
-
|
16
-
|
342
-
|
99
(7)
|
233
-
|
76
-
|
53
-
|
462
(7)
|
166
|
160
|
16
|
342
|
91
|
233
|
76
|
53
|
455
|
114 1,429 1,460
|
182 766 877
|
- - -
|
296 1,045 1,155
|
106 859 865
|
185 1,172 1,258
|
70 1,039 1,091
|
- - -
|
360 1,057 1,258
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental
information(4)
By produict revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests,
non-gold producing companies and
other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
Sunrise
Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
160
- 5 -
(27)
-
(1)
|
147
(1)
(3)
-
(57)
1 -
|
6
(1)
- -
(4)
- 1
|
312
(2)
2 -
(88)
1 -
|
137
(38)
6 -
(21)
(5)
-
|
225
(9)
(2)
-
(57)
(10)
(1)
|
74
- 1 -
(19)
(9)
(1)
|
1
1 - - -
(1)
-
|
437
(46)
4 -
(97)
(25)
(2)
|
137
-
|
87
-
|
2
-
|
226
-
|
79
(6)
|
146
-
|
46
-
|
-
-
|
271
(6)
|
137
|
87
|
2
|
226
|
74
|
146
|
46
|
-
|
265
|
118 1,161
|
180 482
|
- -
|
298 758
|
117 627
|
188 802
|
72 641
|
- -
|
377 718
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Operations in South Africa
|
Mponeng
|
West Wits Operations
|
Surface operations
|
South Africa other
|
Total Discontinued Operations
|
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
147
147
- -
- -
(25)
(25)
- -
- -
-
-
- - 23 -
- - 23 -
|
98
- -
(6)
(1)
-
-
- - 4 -
|
1
- - -
(1)
-
(2)
- - 3 -
|
247
- -
(31)
(2)
-
(2)
- - 30 -
|
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
145
145
-
-
|
95
-
|
1
-
|
242
-
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
145
145
|
95
|
1
|
242
|
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
Care and maintenance
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
Other provisions
|
145 145
1 1
- - - -
- - - -
-
-
-
-
|
95
- - - - -
-
-
|
1
- - - - 24
-
-
|
242
1 - - - 24
-
-
|
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
146
146
-
-
|
95
-
|
26
-
|
267
-
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
146
146
|
95
|
26
|
267
|
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
127 127
1,144 1,146
1,152 1,154
|
94 1,015 1,016
|
0 - -
|
220 1,099 1,212
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Operations in South Africa
|
Mponeng
|
West Wits Operations
|
Surface operations
|
South Africa other
|
Total Discontinued Operations
|
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
Retrenchment costs
|
147
147
- 3 -
- 3 -
(25)
(25)
(2)
(2)
(2)
(2)
|
98
- 2 -
(6)
(2)
-
|
1
- - - - - -
|
247
- 5 -
(31)
(5)
(2)
|
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
121
121
-
-
|
92
-
|
1
-
|
214
-
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
121
121
|
92
|
1
|
214
|
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
129 129
938 938
|
97 957
|
- -
|
226 946
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
For the six months ended 31 December 2019
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
208
|
1,363
|
By product revenue
|
(1)
|
(49)
|
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
|
-
|
-
|
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
|
(63)
|
(317)
|
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
|
1
|
3
|
Lease payment sustaining
|
-
|
25
|
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
|
-
|
41
|
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
|
-
|
-
|
Sustaining exploration and study costs
|
-
|
11
|
Total sustaining capital expenditure
|
26
|
219
|
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
-
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
171
|
1,296
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(31)
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
171
|
1,265
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
171
|
1,296
|
Non-sustaining Project capex
|
1
|
219
|
Non-sustaining lease payments
|
-
|
1
|
Technology improvements
|
-
|
-
|
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
|
4
|
52
|
Care and maintenance costs
|
-
|
26
|
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
|
-
|
30
|
Other provisions
|
-
|
1
|
All-in costs
|
175
|
1,625
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(33)
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
175
|
1,592
|
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
|
215
|
1,255
|
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
791
|
1,009
|
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
810
|
1,269
JOINT VENTURES
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
For the six months ended 31 December 2019
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
Total cash costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
208
|
1,363
|
By product revenue
|
(1)
|
(49)
|
Inventory change
|
1
|
18
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
-
|
(1)
|
Amortisation of tangible assets
|
(63)
|
(316)
|
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
|
1
|
(29)
|
Retrenchment costs
|
-
|
(2)
|
Total cash costs
|
146
|
984
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
-
|
(27)
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
146
|
957
|
Gold produced - oz (000)(2)
|
215
|
1,287
|
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
672
|
745
JOINT VENTURES
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Corporate and other
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Corporate(5)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
(2)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
- 5
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
(3)
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
- 3
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
68
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
- - 1 -
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
71 -
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
71
All-in sustaining costs
71
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
Care and maintenance costs
- - - - -
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
9
Other provisions -
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
79 -
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
79
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
-
All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
- -
|
|
For the year ended 31 December 2020
|
Corporate and other
|
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
Corporate(5)
|
Cash costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
(2)
|
By product revenue
|
-
|
Inventory change
|
-
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
-
|
Amortisation of tangible assets
|
(3)
|
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
|
-
|
Retrenchment costs
|
-
|
Total cash costs
|
(6)
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
-
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
(6)
|
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
|
-
|
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and intangible
assets
Adjusted for decommissioning
amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and
marketing related to current operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable
value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study
costs
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
Joint Ventures
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa other
|
SUBSIDIARIES
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
340
(1)
-
(104)
1 9
-
- - 52 -
|
-
- - - - -
-
- - - -
|
-
- - - - -
-
- - - -
|
340
(1)
-
(104)
1 9
-
- - 52 -
|
280
(1)
-
(74)
1 -
-
- 4 60 -
|
34
- -
(6)
- -
-
- - 8 -
|
377
- -
(40)
- -
-
- 2 15 -
|
542
(2)
-
(124)
4 16
-
- 5 80 -
|
(1)
- - - - -
-
- - 1 -
|
1,232
(3)
-
(245)
5 17
-
- 11 163 -
|
296
-
|
-
-
|
-
-
|
297
-
|
270
-
|
35
-
|
354
(53)
|
520
-
|
-
-
|
1,180
(53)
|
296
|
-
|
-
|
297
|
270
|
35
|
301
|
520
|
-
|
1,127
|
296
- - - - - 2 -
|
-
- - - - - 6 -
|
-
- - - - -
(3)
-
|
297
- - - - - 4 -
|
270
- - - 2 - - -
|
35
161 - - 1 - 10 -
|
354
15 - - 5 - - -
|
520
7 2 - 2 - - -
|
-
- - - - - - -
|
1,180
183 2 - 11 - 10 -
|
298
-
|
6
-
|
(3)
-
|
301
-
|
272
-
|
208
-
|
374
(56)
|
531
-
|
-
-
|
1,386
(56)
|
298
|
6
|
(3)
|
301
|
272
|
208
|
318
|
531
|
-
|
1,330
|
365 809 817
|
0 0 0
|
0 0 0
|
365 810 824
|
274 985 992
|
27 1,316 7,731
|
215 1,397 1,476
|
639 814 831
|
- - -
|
1,155
975 1,149
|
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental
information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests,
non-gold producing companies and
other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
Joint ventures
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa Other
|
SUBSIDIARIES
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
340
(1)
(1)
-
(104)
(4)
-
|
-
- - - - - -
|
-
- - - - - -
|
340
(1)
(1)
-
(104)
(4)
-
|
280
(1)
1 -
(74)
(6)
-
|
34
- 9 -
(6)
(2)
-
|
377
-
(1)
-
(40)
(9)
-
|
542
(2)
(12)
-
(124)
(5)
-
|
(1)
- - - - - -
|
1,232
(3)
(3)
(1)
(244)
(22)
-
|
229
-
|
-
-
|
-
-
|
229
-
|
201
-
|
35
-
|
327
(49)
|
399
-
|
(1)
-
|
960
(49)
|
229
|
-
|
-
|
229
|
201
|
35
|
278
|
399
|
(1)
|
911
|
364 629
|
0 0
|
0 0
|
364 629
|
275 731
|
30 1,145
|
215 1,293
|
623 641
|
- -
|
1,143
797
|
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
Sunrise
Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and
intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning
amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and
marketing related to current
operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable
value and other stockpile
adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study
costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
342
(1)
(64)
1 11
-
- - 50 -
|
338
(2)
(94)
1 10
-
- 1 64 -
|
25
-
(2)
- 1
-
- - - -
|
705
(3)
(160)
3 22
-
- 1 114 -
|
269
(82)
(26)
1 -
-
- 2 31
(8)
|
391
(17)
(109)
(1)
8
-
- 2 103
4
|
102
-
(27)
- 2
-
- - 33 -
|
2
-
(1)
- -
-
- - - -
|
764
(99)
(163)
- 11
-
- 4 168
(4)
|
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests
and non -gold producing
companies(1)
|
340
-
|
318
-
|
25
-
|
682
-
|
187
(14)
|
381
-
|
110
-
|
2
-
|
681
(14)
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
340
|
318
|
25
|
682
|
173
|
381
|
110
|
2
|
667
|
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining exploration and study
costs
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study
costs
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current
operations
Other provisions
|
340
3 - - 22 -
-
|
318
25 - - 5 -
-
|
25
- - - 17 -
-
|
682
28 - - 44 -
-
|
187
- - - 1 -
-
|
381
- - - 6 -
8
|
110
- - - 3 -
2
|
2
49 - - 47 -
-
|
681
49 - - 57 -
10
|
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests
and non -gold producing
companies(1)
|
365
-
|
349
-
|
42
-
|
754
-
|
188
(14)
|
395
-
|
115
-
|
98
-
|
797
(14)
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
365
|
349
|
42
|
754
|
174
|
395
|
115
|
98
|
783
|
Gold sold - oz (000) (2)
All-in sustaining cost - $/oz (3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3)
|
258 1,320 1,417
|
299 1,061 1,164
|
- - -
|
557 1,225 1,356
|
186 931 934
|
364 1,050 1,091
|
114 953 997
|
- - -
|
664 1,003 1,179
|
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
Sunrise
Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
|
342
(1)
(1)
-
(64)
(2)
-
|
338
(2)
(1)
-
(94)
(1)
-
|
25
- -
(1)
(1)
(1)
-
|
705
(3)
(3)
(1)
(159)
(4)
-
|
269
(82)
(16)
-
(26)
(13)
-
|
392
(17)
1 -
(109)
4
(1)
|
102
-
(1)
-
(27)
3 -
|
1
- - -
(1)
(1)
-
|
764
(99)
(16)
(1)
(162)
(6)
(2)
|
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests,
non-gold producing companies and
other(1)
|
274
-
|
240
-
|
22
-
|
536
-
|
132
(10)
|
270
-
|
76
-
|
-
-
|
478
(10)
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
274
|
240
|
22
|
536
|
122
|
270
|
76
|
-
|
468
|
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
256 1,069
|
297 807
|
- -
|
554 968
|
173 699
|
362 747
|
114 665
|
- -
|
649 721
|
Operations in South Africa
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
Mponeng
|
West Wits Operations
|
Surface operations
|
South Africa other
|
Total Discontinued Operations
|
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
158
158
- - - - -
- - - - -
-
-
- - 27 -
- - 27 -
|
124
- - - - -
-
- - 7 -
|
4
- - - - -
-
- - 1 -
|
287
(1)
- - - -
-
- - 35 -
|
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
185 -
185 -
|
131 -
|
5 -
|
321 -
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
185
185
|
131
|
5
|
321
|
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
Other provisions
|
185
185
- - - - -
- - - - -
-
-
-
-
|
131
- - - - -
-
-
|
5
- - - - 17
-
-
|
321
- - - - 17
-
-
|
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
185 -
185 -
|
131 -
|
22 -
|
338 -
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
185
185
|
131
|
22
|
338
|
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
135 135
1,365 1,365
1,366 1,366
|
109 1,201 1,201
|
- - -
|
247 1,296 1,367
|
Operations in South Africa
|
Mponeng
|
West Wits Operations
|
Surface operations
|
South Africa other
|
Total Discontinued operations
|
Cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
Retrenchment costs
|
158 158
(1) (1)
(1) (1)
- - -
- - -
(1)
(1)
|
124
-
(2)
- - - -
|
4
-
(4)
- - - -
|
287
(1)
(7)
- - -
(2)
|
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
155
155
-
-
|
122
-
|
-
-
|
277
-
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
155
155
|
122
|
-
|
277
|
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
134 1,164
134 1,164
|
107 1,131
|
- -
|
241 1,149
|
For the year ended 31 December 2020
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
340
|
2,699
|
By product revenue
|
(1)
|
(105)
|
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
|
-
|
5
|
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
|
(104)
|
(570)
|
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
|
1
|
7
|
Lease payment sustainng
|
9
|
53
|
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
|
-
|
68
|
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
|
-
|
-
|
Sustaining exploration and study costs
|
-
|
15
|
Total sustaining capital expenditure
|
52
|
445
|
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
-
|
(4)
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
297
|
2,613
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(67)
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
297
|
2,546
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
297
|
2,613
|
Non-sustaining Project capex
|
-
|
260
|
Non-sustaining lease payments
|
-
|
2
|
Technology improvements
|
-
|
-
|
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
|
-
|
112
|
Care and maintenance costs
|
-
|
-
|
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
|
4
|
29
|
Other provisions
|
-
|
-
|
All-in costs
|
301
|
3,016
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(70)
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
301
|
2,946
|
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
|
365
|
2,376
|
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
810
|
1,072
|
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
824
|
1,240
JOINT VENTURES
|
For the year ended 31 December 2020
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
Total cash costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
340
|
2,699
|
By product revenue
|
(1)
|
(105)
|
Inventory change
|
(1)
|
(21)
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
-
|
(2)
|
Amortisation of tangible assets
|
(104)
|
(568)
|
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
|
(4)
|
(32)
|
Retrenchment costs
|
-
|
(2)
|
Total cash costs
|
229
|
1,969
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
-
|
(59)
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
229
|
1,910
|
Gold produced - oz (000)(2)
|
364
|
2,345
|
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
629
|
815
JOINT VENTURES
|
Summary of operations by mine
For the year ended 31 December 2019
Corporate and other
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Corporate(5)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
(2)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
- -
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
(3)
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
(1)
Lease payment sustaining
5
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
82
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments -
Sustaining exploration and study costs
1
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
- -
All-in sustaining costs
83
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
0
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 84
All-in sustaining costs
83
Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements
- - -
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
(2)
Care and maintenance
(1)
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
Other provisions
7 2
All-in costs
89
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
0
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
90 -
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
-
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
-
|
|
For the year ended 31 December 2019
|
Corporate and other
|
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
Corporate(5)
|
Total cash costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
(2)
|
By product revenue
|
-
|
Inventory change
|
5
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
(1)
|
Amortisation of tangible assets
|
(1)
|
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
|
-
|
Retrenchment costs
|
(1)
|
Total cash costs
|
3
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
-
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
4
|
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
|
-
|
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and intangible
assets
Adjusted for decommissioning
amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study
costs
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
Joint Ventures
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa other
|
SUBSIDIARIES
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
338
(1)
-
(130)
1 1
- - - 46 -
|
36
- -
(3)
2 -
- - - - -
|
54
- -
(4)
- -
- - - - -
|
428
(1)
-
(137)
2 1
- - - 46 -
|
288
(1)
-
(58)
1 1
- - 1 17 -
|
-
- - - - -
- - - - -
|
315
- -
(38)
- -
- - 3 15 -
|
571
(1)
-
(133)
3 18
- - 7 75 -
|
(1)
- -
(1)
- -
- - - 1 -
|
1,173
(2)
-
(230)
4 19
- - 12 107 -
|
255
-
|
35
-
|
50
-
|
339
-
|
249
-
|
-
-
|
295
(44)
|
540
-
|
(1)
-
|
1,083
(44)
|
255
|
35
|
50
|
339
|
249
|
-
|
251
|
540
|
(1)
|
1,039
|
255
5 - - 5 - 1 -
|
35
- - - - - - -
|
50
(1)
- - - - - -
|
339
4 - - 5 - 1 -
|
249
- - - 1 - 2 -
|
-
246 - - - 48 - -
|
295
7 - - 4 - 8 -
|
540
- 1 - 4 - - -
|
(1)
- - - - 1 - -
|
1,083
253
1 - 10 48 10 -
|
266
-
|
35
-
|
48
-
|
349
-
|
252
-
|
294
-
|
314
(47)
|
545
-
|
-
-
|
1,405
(47)
|
266
|
35
|
48
|
349
|
252
|
294
|
267
|
545
|
-
|
1,357
|
362
704
734
|
28
1,237
1,237
|
52
956
930
|
442
767
785
|
280
890
900
|
-
-
-
|
213
1,176
1,252
|
604
894
903
|
-
-
-
|
1,096
947
1,237
|
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental
information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests,
non-gold producing companies and
other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
Joint ventures
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa Other
|
SUBSIDIARIES
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
338
(1)
4 -
(130)
(1)
-
|
36
-
(1)
-
(3)
1 -
|
54
- - -
(4)
- -
|
428
(1)
3 -
(137)
(1)
-
|
288
(1)
(4)
-
(58)
(2)
-
|
-
- - - - - -
|
315
- 1 -
(38)
(5)
-
|
571
(1)
(8)
(1)
(133)
(8)
-
|
(1)
-
(1)
(1)
(1)
- -
|
1,173
(2)
(12)
(2)
(230)
(14)
-
|
210
-
|
33
-
|
50
-
|
292
-
|
223
-
|
-
-
|
273
(41)
|
421
-
|
(4)
-
|
913
(41)
|
210
|
33
|
50
|
292
|
223
|
-
|
232
|
421
|
(4)
|
872
|
366 572
|
27 1,205
|
51 966
|
444 657
|
275 815
|
2 -
|
213 1,091
|
604 695
|
- -
|
1,094
801
|
Operations in Australia, Argentina and Brazil
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and
intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning
amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and
marketing related to current
operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable
value and other stockpile
adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study
costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests
and non -gold producing
companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining exploration and
study costs
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and
study costs
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current
operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests
and non -gold producing
companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000) (2)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz (3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3)
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
Sunrise
Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
318
- -
(55)
1 8
-
- 4 43 -
|
297
(3)
-
(111)
1 4
-
- - 83 -
|
17
- -
(7)
- 8
-
- - - -
|
632
(3)
-
(173)
2 20
-
- 4 126 -
|
274
(61)
-
(40)
(2)
-
-
- 1 32 -
|
416
(20)
-
(103)
(3)
7
-
- 8 91 -
|
131
- -
(34)
- -
-
- 5 34 -
|
1
- - - 1 -
-
- - - -
|
822
(81)
-
(177)
(5)
7
-
- 14 157 -
|
319
-
|
271
-
|
18
-
|
608
-
|
204
(15)
|
396
-
|
136
-
|
2
-
|
737
(15)
|
319
|
271
|
18
|
608
|
189
|
396
|
136
|
2
|
722
|
319
- - - 5 -
- -
|
271
23 - - 3 -
- -
|
18
- - - 19 -
- -
|
608
23 - - 27 -
- -
|
204
- - - 1 -
- -
|
396
- - - 3 -
18 -
|
136
- - - 2 -
2 -
|
2
38 - - 43 -
- -
|
737
38 - - 49 -
20 -
|
324
-
|
298
-
|
37
-
|
658
-
|
205
(15)
|
417
-
|
140
-
|
82
-
|
844
(15)
|
324
|
298
|
37
|
658
|
189
|
417
|
140
|
82
|
829
|
256
1,246 1,266
|
358
757 830
|
-
- -
|
614
990 1,072
|
219
859 863
|
358
1,107 1,164
|
122
1,105 1,141
|
-
- -
|
700
1,032 1,183
|
Operations in Australia, Argentina and Brazil
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental
information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests,
non-gold producing companies and
other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
Sunrise Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
318
-
(1)
-
(55)
(3)
-
|
297
(3)
(1)
-
(111)
(1)
-
|
17
- -
(1)
(7)
(1)
-
|
632
(3)
(2)
(1)
(173)
(5)
-
|
274
(61)
3 -
(40)
(11)
(1)
|
416
(20)
(1)
-
(103)
(12)
(2)
|
131
- - -
(34)
(10)
-
|
1
- - - - -
(1)
|
822
(81)
2 -
(177)
(33)
(3)
|
259
-
|
181
-
|
8
-
|
448
-
|
164
(12)
|
278
-
|
87
-
|
-
-
|
530
(12)
|
259
|
181
|
8
|
448
|
152
|
278
|
87
|
-
|
518
|
254 1,014
|
360 504
|
- -
|
614 730
|
225 673
|
362 782
|
123 707
|
- -
|
710 736
|
Summary of operations by mine
For the year ended 31 December 2019
Operations in South Africa
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
Mponeng
|
West Wits Operations
|
Surface operations
|
South Africa other
|
Total Discontinued Operations
|
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and marketing related to current
operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other
stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
287
287
- -
- -
(47)
(47)
- -
- -
-
-
- - 47 -
- - 47 -
|
189
- -
(13)
(3)
-
-
- - 7 -
|
3 - -
(1)
- -
(3)
- - 3 -
|
479
- -
(61)
(3)
-
(3)
- - 57 -
|
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold
producing companies(1)
|
287
287
-
-
|
180
-
|
2
-
|
469
-
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
287
287
|
180
|
2
|
469
|
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
Care and maintenance
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to
current operations
Other provisions
|
287 287
3 3
- - - -
- - - -
- -
- -
|
180
- - - - -
- -
|
2 -
- -
- 42
- -
|
469
3 - - - 42
- -
|
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold
producing companies(1)
|
289
290
-
-
|
180
-
|
44
-
|
514
-
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
289
290
|
180
|
44
|
514
|
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
242 242
1,186 1,187
1,197 1,198
|
172
1,043
1,043
|
-
-
-
|
414
1,132
1,240
|
For the year ended 31 December 2019
Operations in South Africa
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
Mponeng
|
TauTona
|
West Wits Operations
|
Surface operations
|
South Africa other
|
Total Discontinued Operations
|
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
Retrenchment costs
|
287
(1)
3 -
(47)
(2)
(2)
|
-
- - - - - -
|
287
(1)
3 -
(47)
(2)
(2)
|
189
-
(1)
-
(13)
(2)
-
|
3
- - -
(1)
(2)
-
|
479
(1)
2 -
(61)
(6)
(2)
|
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold
producing companies and other(1)
|
238
-
|
-
-
|
238
-
|
173
-
|
-
-
|
411
-
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
238
|
-
|
238
|
173
|
-
|
411
|
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
243 976
|
- -
|
243 976
|
176 987
|
- -
|
419 981
For the year ended 31 December 2019
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
428
|
2,626
|
By product revenue
|
(1)
|
(86)
|
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
|
-
|
-
|
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
|
(137)
|
(583)
|
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
|
2
|
1
|
Lease payment sustaining
|
1
|
51
|
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
|
-
|
82
|
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
|
-
|
-
|
Sustaining exploration and study costs
|
-
|
31
|
Total sustaining capital expenditure
|
46
|
390
|
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
-
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
339
|
2,512
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(60)
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
339
|
2,452
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
339
|
2,512
|
Non-sustaining Project capex
|
4
|
314
|
Non-sustaining lease payments
|
-
|
1
|
Technology improvements
|
-
|
-
|
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
|
5
|
84
|
Care and maintenance costs
|
-
|
47
|
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
|
1
|
37
|
Other provisions
|
-
|
2
|
All-in costs
|
349
|
2,997
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(62)
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
349
|
2,935
|
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
|
442
|
2,410
|
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
767
|
1,017
|
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
785
|
1,218
JOINT VENTURES
|
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
Total cash costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
428
|
2,626
|
By product revenue
|
(1)
|
(86)
|
Inventory change
|
3
|
(5)
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
-
|
(3)
|
Amortisation of tangible assets
|
(137)
|
(580)
|
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
|
(1)
|
(53)
|
Retrenchment costs
|
-
|
(4)
|
Total cash costs
|
292
|
1,895
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
-
|
(53)
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
292
|
1,842
|
Gold produced - oz (000)(2)
|
444
|
2,418
|
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
657
|
763
JOINT VENTURES
|
