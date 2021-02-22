Log in
AngloGold Ashanti : Year End 2020 - Supplementary report

02/22/2021 | 03:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Supplementary report to shareholders

for the six months and year ended 31 December 2020

Development Sampling

for the half year ended 31 December 2020

Development values represent actual results of sampling, no allowances having been made for adjustments necessary in estimating Ore Reserves.

Statistics are shown in metric units

Advanced metres (total)*

Sampled

Sampled metres

Avg. ore body thickness (cm)

gold

Avg. g/t

Avg. cm.g/t

SOUTH AFRICA WEST WITS Mponeng

Ventersdorp Contact reef

CONTINENTAL AFRICA Geita

Nyankanga

Star and Comet + Ridge 8 Geita Hill

SOUTH AMERICA

AngloGold Ashanti Mineração Mina de Cuiabá

Lamego

Córrego do Sitio Mina I

Córrego do Sitio Mina II

Serra Grande

Mina III

Mina Nova/PQZ Palmeiras CVSA

Cerro Vanguardia

1,537

5,994 1,907 35

7,071 2,937 4,802 418 4,919 1,641 664

1,588

292

1,006 492 5

2,612 1,604 635 287 5,565 1,857 751

546

44.7

500.0 350.0 1,500.0

95.5 81.3

- - 100.0 100.0 100.0

203.0

28.01

2.26 2.51 0.70

5.64 2.16 2.40 3.40 3.87 1.89 1.59

10.33

1,252

- - -

- - - - - - -

-

Statistics are shown in imperial units

Advanced feet (total)*

Sampled

Sampled feet

Avg. ore body thickness (inches)

gold

Avg. oz/t

Avg. ft.oz/t

SOUTH AFRICA WEST WITS Mponeng

Ventersdorp Contact reef

CONTINENTAL AFRICA Geita

Nyankanga

Star and Comet + Ridge 8 Geita Hill

SOUTH AMERICA

AngloGold Ashanti Mineração Mina de Cuiabá

Lamego

Córrego do Sitio Mina I

Córrego do Sitio Mina II

Serra Grande

Mina III

Mina Nova/PQZ Palmeiras CVSA

Cerro Vanguardia

5,042

19,667 6,257 116

23,200 9,636 15,754 1,372 16,139 5,385 2,179

5,211

958

3,301 1,613 17

8,571 5,262 2,082 942 18,257 6,092 2,465

1,792

17.60

196.85 137.80 590.55

37.60 32.02 - - 39.37 39.37 39.37

79.92

0.82

0.07 0.07 0.02

0.16 0.06 0.07 0.10 0.11 0.05 0.05

0.30

1.20

- - -

- - - - - - -

-

OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020

ContinentalSouth Africa

AustraliaAmericasTotal group

AfricaDiscontinued operations

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE

Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - 000 m2

    - - - - - -

    -

    -

    -

  • - 000 tonnes

    2,208

    1,505 2,313

  • - 000 tonnes

    2,073

    1,494 2,221

  • - oz/ton

    0.126

    0.084 0.108

  • - g/tonne

    4.32

    2.90 3.70

  • - oz (000)

288

139 264

  • - oz/ton

  • - oz (000)

  • - g/tonne

  • - 000 tonnes

    - - - -- - - -- - - -

    - - - 1

    • - 000 bcm

      - - - - - - -

      14,974

      12,377

      -

    • - 000 tonnes

      36,329

      28,244 6,359

    • - 000 tonnes

      9,920

      3,697 596

    • - ratio

      4.09

      19.31 10.59

    • - oz/ton

      0.045

      0.038 0.103

    • - g/tonne

      1.55

      1.29 3.54

    • - oz (000)

    496

    154 68

    - 000 tonnes - - - 3,300

    - 000 tonnes - - - 1,091

    - ratio - - - 4.31

    - oz/ton - - - 0.012

    - g/tonne - - - 0.42

    - oz (000) - - - 15

    - oz (000) - - - 26

    -

    32

    6,026

    192

    5,789

    219

    0.108

    0.228

    3.72

    7.83

    692

    55

    - - - 1

    8,068 0.005 0.16 41

    14,213

    70,932

    27,352

    0.046

    6.81

    1.57

    717

    - - - - - - -

    0.012

    1,091

    3,300

    4.31

    0.42

    15

    26

    - - - - - - -

    - 000 tonnes - oz (000)

    - -

    178 47

    - -- -

    178 47

    - -- oz/TEC

    -

    18.63

    39.71

    10.51

    17.17

    4.31

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

      648 183 831 21

      292 -359 -

      1,300 183

      96 -

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      292 359

      - 7

      1,483 27

      96 -

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      639 181 820 20

      291 -359 -1,289 181

      96 -

    • - oz (000)

      291 359

    • - oz (000)

      - 7

    • - $/oz

      1,894

      1,894 1,894

    • - $/oz sold

      1,896

      1,894 1,893

    • - $/oz sold

      1,003

      1,279 930

    • - $/oz sold

      1,144

      1,388 1,076

    • - $/oz produced

      818

      970 637

    • - $/oz produced

    1,035

    1,278 872

    1,470 27

    96 -

    1,894

    1,894

    1,895

    1,806

    1,069

    1,324

    1,209

    1,392

    807

    1,140

    1,048

    1,159

    Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.

    (1) Includes capitalised gold

    Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

FINANCIAL RESULTS ($m) SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020

ContinentalSouth Africa

AustraliaAmericas

AfricaCorporate and otherSub-totalLess equity accounted investments

Total group

Revenue from product sales

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales

Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Corporate and other income (costs)

Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Operating profit (loss)

Net finance (costs) income, unwinding of obligations and fair value adjustments

Other gain (loss)

Share of equity accounted investments profit (loss)

Profit (loss) before taxation Taxation

Profit (loss) after taxation from continuing operations

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations Profit (loss) for the period

Equity shareholders Non-controlling interests

Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Share of associates' EBIT

EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

EBITDA

Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders Impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets

Foreign exchange loss release to Income statement Share of associates' impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets

Discontinued operations

Taxation on items above

Headline earnings (loss)

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

December 2020 Supplementary report -www.AngloGoldAshanti.com4

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMine Waste

Total SurfaceMponeng

South AfricaOPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold produced

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

SolutionsSurface Operations

Operations

Spot price

Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - ratio

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      • - 000 m2

  • - oz/ton

    • - 000 tonnes

      • - $/oz sold

      • - $/oz produced

    • - oz/ton

  • - g/tonne

  • - oz (000)

    • - 000 tonnes

      • - oz (000)

      • - $/oz

      • - $/oz sold

      • - $/oz sold

      • - $/oz produced

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz/ton

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    - oz/TEC

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

    • - 000 bcm

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - ratio

    • - oz/ton

    • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

    Recovered grade calculated using a short ton. (1) Includes capitalised gold

    Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMponengWest Wits OperationsMine Waste

SolutionsSurface OperationsTotal Surface

OtherSouth Africa

Operations

Share of associates' EBIT EBIT

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure

EBITDA

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Operating profit (loss) 45

Revenue from product sales

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Retrenchment costs 1

Amortisation of assets

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020

Kibali 45% attributableIduapriem

ObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributableGeitaContinental Africa

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE

Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - oz (000)

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - oz (000)

  • - ratio

  • - oz/TEC

  • - oz (000)

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz/ton

    • - g/tonne

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - ratio

  • - oz/ton

  • - g/tonne

  • - $/oz produced

  • - $/oz produced

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - 000 tonnes

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - 000 m2

  • - $/oz

  • - $/oz sold

  • - $/oz sold

    • - 000 bcm

      • - 000 tonnes

      • - 000 tonnes

  • - $/oz sold

    • - oz/ton

    • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz/ton

    • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

    Recovered grade calculated using a short ton. (1) Includes capitalised gold

    Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

Kibali 45% attributable

IduapriemObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributable

Geita

OtherNon-controlling interests

Continental

Africa

Revenue from product sales

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Corporate and other income (costs)

Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Share of associates' EBIT

EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

EBITDA

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020

Sunrise DamTropicana 70% attributableAustralia

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold produced

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price

Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - oz/ton

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz/ton

        • - oz (000)

        • - oz (000)

        • - oz/ton

          • - oz/ton

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - $/oz sold

    • - 000 tonnes

  • - $/oz produced

  • - $/oz sold

    • - 000 tonnes

      • - g/tonne

        • - 000 tonnes

          • - 000 tonnes

      • - ratio

        • - 000 tonnes

        • - ratio

    • - 000 m2

  • - $/oz produced

  • - $/oz sold

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - g/tonne

      • - 000 bcm

      • - 000 tonnes

      • - 000 tonnes

        - oz/TEC

  • - $/oz

    • - g/tonne

      • - g/tonne

        Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.

        (1) Includes capitalised gold

        Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

Sunrise Dam

Tropicana 70% attributableOther

Australia

Share of associates' EBIT EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

Other expenses / income

Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets

Total capital expenditure

Non Sustaining capital

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

EBITDA

Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Revenue from product sales

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Corporate and other income (costs) - - (1)

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Gross profit (loss)

Exploration and evaluation costs - - (23)

Intercompany transactions - - (1)Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020

Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti

Serra Grande

Americas

Mineração

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold produced

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price

Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - oz/ton

  • - ratio

    • - oz/ton

      • - oz (000)

  • - 000 tonnes

    • - ratio

      • - 000 tonnes

      • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 bcm

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - g/tonne

  • - oz (000)

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz (000)

  • - oz/ton

  • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz/ton

    • - g/tonne

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz (000)

        • - 000 m2

          - oz/TEC

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - $/oz

    • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - g/tonne

      • - 000 tonnes

  • - oz (000)

  • - $/oz sold

  • - $/oz produced

  • - $/oz sold

  • - $/oz produced

  • - $/oz sold

    Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.

    (1) Includes capitalised gold

    Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti

Serra Grande

Other

MineraçãoNon-controlling interestsAmericas

Revenue from product sales

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Corporate and other income (costs)

Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Share of associates' EBIT

EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

EBITDA

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019

ContinentalSouth Africa

AustraliaAmericasTotal group

AfricaDiscontinued operations

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE

Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - 000 m2

    - - - - - -

    -

    -

    -

  • - 000 tonnes

    1,738

    1,323 2,013

  • - 000 tonnes

    1,608

    1,371 2,009

  • - oz/ton

    0.156

    0.065 0.121

  • - g/tonne

    5.36

    2.22 4.13

  • - oz (000)

277

98 267

  • - oz/ton

  • - oz (000)

  • - g/tonne

  • - 000 tonnes

    - - - -3 - - -- - - -- - - -

    • - 000 bcm

      - - - - - - -

      15,860

      12,798

      -

    • - 000 tonnes

      38,317

      33,761 12,278

    • - 000 tonnes

      12,806

      3,791 647

    • - ratio

      4.17

      3.89 18.49

    • - oz/ton

      0.039

      0.048 0.114

    • - g/tonne

      1.33

      1.64 3.92

    • - oz (000)

    548

    200 82

    - 000 tonnes - - - 3,897

    - 000 tonnes - - - 1,140

    - ratio - - - 8.24

    - oz/ton - - - 0.007

    - g/tonne - - - 0.24

    - oz (000) - - - 9

    - oz (000) - - - 28

    -

    87

    5,074

    506

    4,988

    545

    0.117

    0.209

    4.00

    7.17

    642

    126

    3 - - -

    17,878 0.005 0.17 100

    17,244

    84,356

    28,659

    0.044

    4.65

    1.50

    830

    - - - - - - -

    0.007

    1,140

    3,897

    8.24

    0.24

    28

    9

    - - - - - - -

    - 000 tonnes - oz (000)

    - -

    16 2

    - -- -

    16 2

    - -- oz/TEC

    -

    20.58

    42.12

    11.85

    19.00

    5.54

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

      611 216 827 19

      298 -377 -

      1,286 216

      226 -

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      298 377

      - 10

      1,502 29

      226 -

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      601 214 815 19

      296 -360 -1,257 214

      220 -

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      296 360

      - 9

    • - $/oz

      1,478

      1,478 1,478

    • - $/oz sold

      1,479

      1,471 1,480

    • - $/oz sold

      863

      1,045 1,057

    • - $/oz sold

      1,132

      1,155 1,258

    • - $/oz produced

      731

      758 718

    • - $/oz produced

    968

    1,050 1,041

    1,471 28

    220 -

    1,478

    1,478

    1,477

    1,410

    977

    1,099

    1,202

    1,212

    735

    946

    1,005

    1,114

    Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.

    (1) Includes capitalised gold

    Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

FINANCIAL RESULTS ($m) SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019

ContinentalSouth Africa

AustraliaAmericas

AfricaCorporate and otherSub-totalLess equity accounted investments

Total group

Revenue from product sales

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Net finance (costs) income, unwinding of obligations and fair value adjustments

Other gain (loss)

Share of equity accounted investments profit (loss)

Profit (loss) before taxation Taxation

Profit (loss) after taxation from continuing operations

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations Profit (loss) for the period

Equity shareholders Non-controlling interests

Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Share of associates' EBIT EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

EBITDA

Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders Impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets

Share of associates' impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets

Discontinued operations Taxation on items above Headline earnings (loss)

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSOPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold produced

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

West Wits OperationsMine WasteMponeng

Surface OperationsTotal Surface

SolutionsSouth Africa

Operations

Spot price

Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

Recovered grade calculated using a short ton. (1) Includes capitalised gold

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMponeng

TauTonaWest Wits OperationsMine Waste

SolutionsSurface OperationsTotal SurfaceTechnology

OtherSouth Africa

Operations

Revenue from product sales

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Share of associates' EBIT EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

EBITDA

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019

Kibali 45% attributableIduapriem

ObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributableGeitaContinental Africa

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE

Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - oz (000)

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz/TEC

  • - oz (000)

  • - ratio

  • - oz (000)

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - oz (000)

  • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz/ton

  • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - g/tonne

  • - oz/ton

  • - g/tonne

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - $/oz produced

  • - $/oz produced

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - ratio

      • - 000 m2

  • - $/oz

  • - $/oz sold

  • - $/oz sold

    • - 000 bcm

      • - 000 tonnes

      • - 000 tonnes

  • - $/oz sold

    • - oz/ton

    • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz/ton

    • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

    Recovered grade calculated using a short ton. (1) Includes capitalised gold

    Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

Kibali 45% attributable

IduapriemObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributable

Geita

OtherNon-controlling interests

Continental

Africa

Revenue from product sales

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Corporate and other income (costs)

Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Share of associates' EBIT

EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

EBITDA

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019

Sunrise DamTropicana 70% attributableAustralia

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold produced

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price

Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz/ton

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz/ton

      • - oz (000)

        • - oz (000)

        • - oz (000)

        • - oz/ton

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz (000)

  • - g/tonne

  • - ratio

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - ratio

      • - oz/ton

        • - oz (000)

        • - oz (000)

          • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 tonnes

    - oz/TEC

    • - oz (000)

    • - $/oz sold

      - 000 bcm - 12,798

      • - 000 m2

      • - 000 tonnes

      • - 000 tonnes

      • - g/tonne

        • - g/tonne

          - 000 tonnes - 33,761

          • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

    • - $/oz

    • - $/oz sold

    • - $/oz sold

    • - $/oz produced

    • - $/oz produced

    Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.

    (1) Includes capitalised gold

    Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

Sunrise Dam

Tropicana 70% attributableOther

Australia

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

Share of associates' EBIT EBIT

Other expenses / income

Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets

Non Sustaining capital

Total capital expenditure

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

EBITDA

Retrenchment costs

Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Revenue from product sales

Corporate and other income (costs) - - (3)

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Exploration and evaluation costsIntercompany transactions - - (2)Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019

Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti

Serra Grande

Americas

Mineração

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold produced

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price

Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - oz/ton

  • - ratio

  • - 000 bcm

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 tonnes

    • - ratio

      • - oz/ton

        • - oz (000)

  • - g/tonne

  • - oz (000)

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz (000)

      • - 000 tonnes

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz/ton

      • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      • - 000 tonnes

    • - $/oz

  • - oz/ton

  • - g/tonne

    • - g/tonne

      • - 000 tonnes

        • - oz (000)

        • - oz (000)

    • - 000 m2

  • - oz (000)

    • - $/oz sold

  • - oz (000)

- oz/TEC

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - $/oz sold

  • - $/oz sold

  • - $/oz produced

  • - $/oz produced

    Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.

    (1) Includes capitalised gold

    Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti

Serra Grande

Other

MineraçãoNon-controlling interestsAmericas

Revenue from product sales

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Corporate and other income (costs)

Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Share of associates' EBIT

EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

EBITDA

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020

ContinentalSouth Africa

AustraliaAmericasTotal group

AfricaDiscontinued operations

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE

Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - 000 m2

    - - - - - -

    -

    -

    -

  • - 000 tonnes

    4,125

    2,778 4,212

  • - 000 tonnes

    3,512

    2,736 4,111

  • - oz/ton

    0.128

    0.076 0.102

  • - g/tonne

    4.40

    2.61 3.50

  • - oz (000)

497

229 462

  • - oz/ton

  • - oz (000)

  • - g/tonne

  • - 000 tonnes

    - - - -- - - -- - - -

    - - - 1

    • - 000 bcm

      - - - - - - -

      29,875

      23,866

      -

    • - 000 tonnes

      72,194

      59,099 14,894

    • - 000 tonnes

      20,044

      7,482 1,205

    • - ratio

      3.56

      17.09 13.16

    • - oz/ton

      0.046

      0.039 0.099

    • - g/tonne

      1.57

      1.35 3.38

    • - oz (000)

    1,009

    324 131

    - 000 tonnes - - - 7,510

    - 000 tonnes - - - 2,103

    - ratio - - - 6.31

    - oz/ton - - - 0.011

    - g/tonne - - - 0.38

    - oz (000) - - - 26

    - oz (000) - - - 55

    -

    68

    11,114

    404

    10,360

    440

    0.104

    0.253

    3.57

    8.67

    1,189

    123

    - - - 1

    23,128 0.005 0.16 118

    146,188

    28,731

    53,742

    0.046

    1,464

    6.25

    1.59

    - - - - - - -

    0.011

    2,103

    7,510

    6.31

    0.38

    26

    55

    - - - - - - -

    - 000 tonnes - oz (000)

    - -

    456 97

    - -- -

    456 97

    - -- oz/TEC

    -

    18.98

    37.50

    9.70

    16.82

    3.68

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

      1,239 364 1,603 38

      554 -

      649 -

      2,442 364

      241 -

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      554 649

      - 14

      2,806 52

      241 -

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      1,249 365 1,614 38

      557 -664 -2,469 365

      247 -

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      557 664

      - 15

    • - $/oz

      1,772

      1,772 1,772

    • - $/oz sold

      1,777

      1,774 1,788

    • - $/oz sold

      935

      1,225 1,003

    • - $/oz sold

      1,071

      1,356 1,179

    • - $/oz produced

      757

      968 721

    • - $/oz produced

    1,001

    1,264 980

    2,834 53

    247 -

    1,772

    1,772

    1,778

    1,651

    1,037

    1,296

    1,185

    1,367

    790

    1,149

    1,049

    1,157

    Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.

    (1) Includes capitalised gold

    Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

FINANCIAL RESULTS ($m) YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020

ContinentalSouth Africa

AustraliaAmericas

AfricaCorporate and otherSub-totalLess equity accounted investments

Total group

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Share of associates' impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets

Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders Impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets

Discontinued operations Taxation on items above Headline earnings (loss)

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Share of equity accounted investments profit (loss)

Net finance (costs) income, unwinding of obligations and fair value adjustments

Other gain (loss)

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure

EBITDA

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Gross profit (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Equity shareholders Non-controlling interests

Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

Revenue from product sales

Profit (loss) after taxation from continuing operations

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations Profit (loss) for the period

Expenditures on intangible assets (1)

Capital expenditure per statement of cash flows 701

Capitalised leased assets 7

Profit (loss) before taxation Taxation

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Share of associates' EBIT EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

December 2020 Supplementary report -www.AngloGoldAshanti.com24

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMine Waste

Total SurfaceMponeng

South AfricaOPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold produced

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

SolutionsSurface Operations

Operations

Spot price

Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - ratio

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - $/oz sold

  • - $/oz produced

  • - 000 m2

    • - oz/ton

  • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz (000)

    • - $/oz

    • - oz (000)

    • - $/oz sold

    • - $/oz sold

    • - $/oz produced

  • - oz/ton

    • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

  • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz (000)

  • - g/tonne

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz/ton

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      - oz/TEC

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - g/tonne

  • - oz (000)

  • - 000 bcm

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - ratio

  • - oz/ton

  • - g/tonne

  • - oz (000)

Recovered grade calculated using a short ton. (1) Includes capitalised gold

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMine WasteMponeng

SolutionsSurface OperationsTotal Surface

OtherSouth Africa

Operations

Revenue from product sales

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Share of associates' EBIT EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

EBITDA

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020

Kibali 45% attributableIduapriem

ObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributableGeitaContinental Africa

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE

Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - oz (000)

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz/TEC

  • - oz (000)

  • - ratio

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - oz/ton

  • - oz (000)

    • - g/tonne

  • - oz (000)

    • - 000 tonnes

  • - oz/ton

  • - g/tonne

  • - $/oz produced

  • - $/oz produced

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - ratio

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - 000 m2

  • - $/oz

  • - $/oz sold

  • - $/oz sold

    • - 000 bcm

      • - 000 tonnes

  • - $/oz sold

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz/ton

    • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz/ton

    • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

    Recovered grade calculated using a short ton. (1) Includes capitalised gold

    Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

Kibali 45% attributable

IduapriemObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributable

Geita

OtherNon-controlling interests

Continental

Africa

Revenue from product sales

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Corporate and other income (costs)

Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Share of associates' EBIT

EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

EBITDA

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020

Sunrise DamTropicana 70% attributableAustralia

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold produced

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price

Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - oz/ton

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz/ton

        • - oz/ton

          • - oz/ton

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - $/oz sold

    • - 000 tonnes

  • - $/oz produced

  • - $/oz sold

    • - 000 tonnes

      • - g/tonne

        • - 000 tonnes

          • - 000 tonnes

      • - ratio

        • - 000 tonnes

        • - ratio

    • - 000 m2

  • - $/oz produced

  • - $/oz sold

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - g/tonne

      • - 000 bcm

      • - 000 tonnes

        - oz/TEC

      • - 000 tonnes

  • - $/oz

    • - g/tonne

      • - g/tonne

        Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.

        (1) Includes capitalised gold

        Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

Sunrise Dam

Tropicana 70% attributableOther

Australia

Share of associates' EBIT EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

Other expenses / income

Total capital expenditure

Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets

Non Sustaining capital

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

EBITDA

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Revenue from product sales

Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Corporate and other income (costs) - - (3)

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Exploration and evaluation costs - - (45)

Intercompany transactions - - (1)Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020

Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti

Serra Grande

Americas

Mineração

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold produced

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price

Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - $/oz

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - 000 tonnes

      • - oz/ton

      • - g/tonne

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz/ton

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz/ton

      • - ratio

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - $/oz sold

    • - 000 m2

      - oz/TEC

      • - oz (000)

  • - $/oz produced

  • - 000 bcm

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz (000)

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz/ton

      • - g/tonne

  • - g/tonne

  • - oz (000)

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - ratio

    • - $/oz sold

    • - $/oz produced

    • - $/oz sold

      • - g/tonne

        • - 000 tonnes

          Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.

          (1) Includes capitalised gold

          Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti

Serra Grande

Other

MineraçãoNon-controlling interestsAmericas

Revenue from product sales

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Corporate and other income (costs)

Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Share of associates' EBIT

EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

EBITDA

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019

ContinentalSouth Africa

AustraliaAmericasTotal group

AfricaDiscontinued operations

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE

Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - 000 m2

    - - - - - -

    -

    -

    -

  • - 000 tonnes

    3,282

    2,706 3,864

  • - 000 tonnes

    3,110

    2,770 3,857

  • - oz/ton

    0.156

    0.071 0.122

  • - g/tonne

    5.34

    2.42 4.19

  • - oz (000)

534

216 519

  • - oz/ton

  • - oz (000)

  • - g/tonne

  • - 000 tonnes

    - - - -3 - - -- - - -- - - -

    • - 000 bcm

      - - - - - - -

      32,650

      25,760

      -

    • - 000 tonnes

      79,893

      66,431 21,862

    • - 000 tonnes

      23,491

      7,368 1,188

    • - ratio

      4.05

      4.12 18.59

    • - oz/ton

      0.039

      0.049 0.108

    • - g/tonne

      1.33

      1.68 3.70

    • - oz (000)

    1,002

    398 141

    - 000 tonnes - - - 6,787

    - 000 tonnes - - - 2,163

    - ratio - - - 8.48

    - oz/ton - - - 0.005

    - g/tonne - - - 0.18

    - oz (000) - - - 13

    - oz (000) - - - 49

    -

    167

    9,852

    974

    9,737

    1,011

    0.118

    0.214

    4.06

    7.33

    1,270

    238

    3 - - -

    34,120 0.005 0.16 181

    168,186

    32,048

    58,410

    0.044

    1,541

    4.62

    1.50

    - - - - - - -

    0.005

    2,163

    6,787

    8.48

    0.18

    13

    49

    - - - - - - -

    - 000 tonnes - oz (000)

    - -

    16 2

    - -- -

    16 2

    - -- oz/TEC

    -

    19.17

    44.85

    11.39

    18.32

    5.10

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

      1,094 444 1,538 38

      614 -710 -

      2,418 444

      419 -

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      614 710

      - 18

      2,862 56

      419 -

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      1,098 442 1,540 38

      614 -700 -2,412 442

      414 -

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      614 700

      - 18

    • - $/oz

      1,394

      1,394 1,394

    • - $/oz sold

      1,398

      1,384 1,395

    • - $/oz sold

      896

      990 1,032

    • - $/oz sold

      1,107

      1,072 1,183

    • - $/oz produced

      759

      730 736

    • - $/oz produced

    1,004

    1,022 1,031

    2,854 55

    414 -

    1,394

    1,394

    1,394

    1,337

    978

    1,132

    1,151

    1,240

    746

    981

    1,014

    1,146

    Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.

    (1) Includes capitalised gold

    Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

FINANCIAL RESULTS ($m) YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019

ContinentalSouth Africa

AustraliaAmericas

AfricaCorporate and otherSub-totalLess equity accounted investments

Total group

Share of equity accounted investments profit (loss)

Other gain (loss)

Net finance (costs) income, unwinding of obligations and fair value adjustments

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Operating profit (loss)

Realised gain (loss)

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales

Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders Impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets

Corporate and other income (costs)

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Share of associates' impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets

Discontinued operations

Gross profit (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

EBITDA

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure Capitalised leased assets Expenditures on intangible assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

Taxation on items above

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capexRevenue from product sales

Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Capital expenditure per statement of cash flows 703

Profit (loss) before taxation Taxation

Profit (loss) after taxation from continuing operations

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations Profit (loss) for the period

Equity shareholders Non-controlling interests

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Share of associates' EBIT

EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Headline earnings (loss)

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

December 2020 Supplementary report -www.AngloGoldAshanti.com34

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMine Waste

Total SurfaceMponeng

South AfricaOPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold produced

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

SolutionsSurface Operations

Operations

Spot price

Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - $/oz produced

  • - $/oz produced

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - ratio

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

    • - $/oz sold

    • - $/oz sold

      • - oz/ton

      • - 000 m2

      • - 000 tonnes

  • - oz/ton

    • - oz (000)

    • - $/oz

    • - $/oz sold

    • - oz (000)

      • - 000 tonnes

  • - g/tonne

  • - oz (000)

    • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz/ton

  • - oz (000)

  • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

  • - g/tonne

  • - oz (000)

- oz/TEC

  • - 000 bcm

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - ratio

  • - oz/ton

  • - g/tonne

  • - oz (000)

Recovered grade calculated using a short ton. (1) Includes capitalised gold

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMine WasteMponeng

SolutionsSurface OperationsTotal Surface

OtherSouth Africa

Operations

Revenue from product sales

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Share of associates' EBIT EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

EBITDA

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019

Kibali 45% attributableIduapriem

ObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributableGeitaContinental Africa

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE

Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - oz (000)

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz/TEC

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - ratio

  • - oz (000)

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz/ton

    • - oz (000)

  • - oz/ton

  • - g/tonne

    • - 000 tonnes

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - g/tonne

    • - 000 tonnes

  • - $/oz produced

  • - $/oz produced

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - 000 m2

  • - $/oz

    • - ratio

  • - $/oz sold

  • - $/oz sold

    • - 000 bcm

      • - 000 tonnes

      • - 000 tonnes

  • - $/oz sold

    • - oz/ton

    • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz/ton

    • - g/tonne

    • - oz (000)

    Recovered grade calculated using a short ton. (1) Includes capitalised gold

    Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

Kibali 45% attributable

IduapriemObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributable

Geita

OtherNon-controlling interests

Continental

Africa

Revenue from product sales

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Corporate and other income (costs)

Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Share of associates' EBIT

EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

505

390

-

297

39

72

-

850

- 1 -

52

2,206

(211)

(224)

- - - - - - - - -

(232)

(33)

(50)

- - - - - - - - -

(421)

(41)

-

(1,211)

-

-

-

- 1 (4)

-

-

(2)

(2)

(4)

1

(8) - (1)

(130)

(58)

(33)

(3)

(133)

(1) (6)

-

(15)

(366)

(342)

(284)

(269)

(35)

(53)

(562)

1 - 1 - -

(47)

(1,592)

4

(4)

1

(1)

- (54)

(9)

- (47)

(9)

(338)

(288)

(268)

(36)

(571)

(1,601)

- -

- -

- -

- -

- -

- -

- -

-

-

167 -

102 - (2) (3)

- - - - - - 160 160 - - - - - 47 - - (207)

29 - (6) - (1) - (2) 19 - - - - - - 1 - - - 21 33 - - 53

3 - - - - - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - 3 3 - - 6

19 - - - - - (8) 10 - - - - - - - - 8 - 18 4 - - 22

- - - - - - 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - 2 - - - 2

280 - (11)

1 - - 101 - - - 101 - - - (101)

5 - (1)

605

-

(5) (101)

(25)

- - - (2) 266 - - - - - - - - - - 267 133 - - 400

- - - - 3 - - - - - - - - - - 4 6 - - 9

(3)

- - (1) 60 - - - 101 - - - - - - 161 130 - - 291

- - (2) 95 - - - 3 - - - - - - 98 58 - - 156

(2)

-

- - - - -

146 720 - - - 3 - 47 2 - (199)

EBITDA

- - - - - -

(2) 1 - - (1)

(2)

(2) 572 366 - - 938

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure

11 35 5 51

4 13 - 17

- - 246 246

- 13 6 19

- - - -

(1)

(1)

- -

- - - -

37 38 - 75

- - - -

- 2 1 3

52 101 257 410

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019

Sunrise DamTropicana 70% attributableAustralia

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold produced

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price

Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - oz/ton

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz/ton

  • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz/ton

      • - oz/ton

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

  • - $/oz sold

    • - g/tonne

    • - ratio

      • - 000 tonnes

      • - 000 tonnes

      • - ratio

        • - 000 tonnes

  • - $/oz sold

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - g/tonne

      • - 000 tonnes

        • - 000 tonnes

          - oz/TEC

    • - 000 m2

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    - 000 bcm - 25,760

    • - g/tonne

      - 000 tonnes - 66,431

      • - g/tonne

  • - $/oz

  • - $/oz sold

  • - $/oz produced

  • - $/oz produced

Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.

(1) Includes capitalised gold

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

Sunrise Dam

Tropicana 70% attributableOther

Australia

Share of associates' EBIT EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Other expenses / income

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets

Non Sustaining capital

Total capital expenditure

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

EBITDA

Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Revenue from product sales

Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Gross profit (loss)

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Intercompany transactions - - (9)

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019

Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti

Serra Grande

Americas

Mineração

UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined

Mined

Milled / Treated Recovered grade

Gold produced

SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated

Recovered grade

Gold produced

OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined

Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold produced

HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined

Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade

Gold placed Gold produced

PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual

TOTAL

Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced

Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold

Spot price

Price received

All-in sustaining cost All-in costs

Total cash costs Total production costs

  • - oz/ton

  • - ratio

  • - 000 bcm

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 tonnes

    • - ratio

      • - oz (000)

  • - g/tonne

  • - oz (000)

  • - 000 tonnes

  • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz/ton

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz (000)

        • - oz/ton

        • - g/tonne

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz (000)

      • - $/oz

      • - oz (000)

    • - 000 tonnes

    • - oz (000)

    • - oz (000)

      • - 000 tonnes

        • - 000 tonnes

  • - oz/ton

  • - g/tonne

    • - g/tonne

      • - oz (000)

      • - oz (000)

      • - $/oz sold

    • - 000 m2

      - oz/TEC

  • - oz (000)

  • - oz (000)

    • - $/oz sold

    • - $/oz sold

    • - $/oz produced

    • - $/oz produced

      Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.

      (1) Includes capitalised gold

      Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti

Serra Grande

Other

MineraçãoNon-controlling interestsAmericas

Revenue from product sales

Total cash costs Retrenchment costs

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets

Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Gross profit (loss)

Corporate and other income (costs)

Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions

Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)

Retrenchment costs

Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts

Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions

Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income

Share of associates' EBIT

EBIT

Amortisation of assets

Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation

EBITDA

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex

Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019

Production oz (000)

Underground milled / treated 000 tonnes

Surface milled / treated 000 tonnes

Open-pit treated 000 tonnes

Underground Recovered grade g/tonne

Surface Recovered grade g/tonne

Open-pit Recovered grade g/tonne

Dec-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-19

CONTINENTAL AFRICA

DRC

Kibali - Attr. 45%

Ghana

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Guinea

Siguiri - Attr. 85%

Mali

Morila - Attr. 40%

Sadiola - Attr. 41%

Tanzania

Geita

AUSTRALIA

Sunrise Dam Tropicana - Attr. 70%

AMERICAS

Argentina

Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50%

Brazil

AngloGold Ashanti Mineração

Serra Grande

Continuing operations

SOUTH AFRICA

Mponeng

Total Surface Operations

Discontinued Operations

Total continuing and discontinued operations

830 826

183 178

138 139

77 2

116 109

- 11

- 26

316 361

293 298

140 118

153 180

359 377

81 117

209 188

69 72

2,073

1,608

851

768

- 155

- -

-

-

- -

- -

1,066 840

1,494 1,371

1,259 1,371

235

-

2,221 2,009

64 193

1,516 1,269

642 547

-

3

-

-

- -

- 3

-

-

- -

- -

- - - - -

- - - - -

-

-

- -

- -

9,920 12,806

888 923

2,564 2,588

-

-

4,829 4,996

- 1,290

- 981

1,639 2,028

3,697 3,791

725 694

2,972 3,097

596 647

404 431

- 191

- 217

4.32 5.36

5.29 5.58

- 6.07

- -

-

-

- -

- -

3.30 5.17

2.90 2.22

2.88 2.22

2.98

-

3.70 4.13

6.36 4.90

3.98 4.38

2.78 3.28

-

-

-

-

- -

- -

-

-

- -

- -

- - - - -

- - - - -

-

-

- -

- -

1.55 1.33

1.33 1.37

1.68 1.68

-

-

0.75 0.68

- 0.27

- 0.82

3.86 3.39

1.29 1.64

0.98 0.91

1.37 1.81

3.54 3.92

4.32 4.87

- 1.91

- 2.03

1,482 1,501

58 129

38 97

5,789

4,988

219 -

545 -

- 3

218 204

7,850 17,675

14,213

17,244

- -

- -

3.72 4.00

7.83 7.17

-

-

-

-

0.43 0.51

0.15 0.17

1.57

1.50

- -

- -

96

226

219

545

8,068

17,878

-

-

7.83

7.17

0.16

0.17

-

-

1,578

1,727

6,007

5,533

8,068

17,881

14,213

17,244

3.87

4.32

0.16

0.17

1.57

1.50

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies

Operations at a glance (continued)

for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019

Total cash costs $/oz

All-in sustaining costs $/oz

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex $m

Other sustaining capex $m

Non sustaining capex $m

Dec-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-19

CONTINENTAL AFRICA

DRC

Kibali - Attr. 45%

Ghana

Iduapriem

Obuasi Guinea

Siguiri - Attr. 85%

Mali

Morila - Attr. 40%

Sadiola - Attr. 41%

Tanzania

Geita

Non-controlling interests, exploration and other

AUSTRALIA

Sunrise Dam Tropicana - Attr. 70%

AMERICAS

Argentina

Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50%

Brazil

AngloGold Ashanti Mineração

Serra Grande

Non-controlling interests, exploration and other

OTHER

Continuing operations

SOUTH AFRICA

Mponeng

Total Surface Operations

Discontinued operations

Total continuing and discontinued operations

818 731

663 605

719 895

1,145

-

1,357 1,102

- 1,038

- 978

722 594

970 758

1,084 1,161

793 482

637 718

604 627

671 802

563 641

1,003 863

808 745

1,050 966

1,316

-

1,422 1,206

- 1,093

- 969

915 760

1,279 1,045

1,348 1,429

1,135 766

930 1,057

972 859

952 1,172

800 1,039

67 25

5 6

29 6

- -

-

-

- -

- -

26

19

- 52 15 37 48

- 47 12 35 44

5

8

33 9

26 9

1 -

1 -

52 62

11 18

12 8

2

-

3

10

- -

- -

24

25

- 24 14 10 53

1 26 13 13 40

14

8

29 9

24 8

1 1

- 3

88

172

-

-

-

-67 168

14 3

- -

- 1

7

-

2 9 3 6 16

1 18 - 18 31

-

-

- -

- -

16 -

31 -

807 735

1,094 938

1,213 957

1,069 977

1,320 1,144

1,322 1,015

168 116

9 18

-

-

130 129

2 5

4 4

113 221

- 1

-

-

1,140

946

1,324

1,099

9

18

6

9

-

1

828

762

1,086

993

177

134

136

140

113

222

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies

for the quarters ended 31 December 2020, 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2019

Production oz (000)

Underground milled / treated 000 tonnes

Surface milled / treated 000 tonnes

Open-pit treated 000 tonnes

Underground Recovered grade g/tonne

Surface Recovered grade g/tonne

Open-pit Recovered grade g/tonne

Dec-20

Sep-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Sep-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Sep-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Sep-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Sep-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Sep-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Sep-20

Dec-19

CONTINENTAL AFRICA

DRC

Kibali - Attr. 45%

Ghana

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Guinea

Siguiri - Attr. 85%

Mali

Morila - Attr. 40%

Sadiola - Attr. 41%

Tanzania

Geita

AUSTRALIA

Sunrise Dam Tropicana - Attr. 70%

AMERICAS

Argentina

Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50%

Brazil

AngloGold Ashanti Mineração

Serra Grande

Continuing Operations

SOUTH AFRICA

Mponeng

Total Surface Operations

Discontinued operations

Total continuing and discontinued operations

420

411 440

91

91 88

69 30

69 66

47 2

65

52 58

- - 6

- - 13

164

152 208

144 65 78

149 152

74 58

75 94

178

181 198

34

47 61

106 38

103 96

31 41

1,123

949 846

409

442 345

- 155

- -- -

-

-

-

- -

- -

- -

559

507 501

847 678 169

648 758

582 758

66

-

1,153

1,068 1,039

23

40 98

766 364

750 639

278 302

-

-

3

-

-

-

- -

- -

- 3

-

-

-

- -

- -

- -

-

-

-

- - -

- - -

- - -

-

-

-

-

-

-

- -

- -

- -

5,177

4,743 6,464

468

420 493

1,358 -

1,206 1,213

-

-

2,479

2,349 2,567

- - 687

- - 510

872

768 994

1,718 294 1,424

1,979 1,789

431 268

1,548 1,521

207

389 310

153

251 216

- 53

- 138

- 95

4.49

4.12 5.04

5.77

4.84 5.82

- 6.07

- -- -

-

-

-

- -

- -

- -

3.12

3.50 4.51

2.70 2.63 2.98

3.16 2.03

3.18 2.03

3.00

-

3.75

3.66 4.18

5.87

6.64 4.66

4.03 3.01

3.93 4.41

2.47 3.53

-

-

-

-

-

-

- -

- -

- -

-

-

-

- -

- -

- -

-

-

-

- - -

- - -

- - -

-

-

-

-

-

-

- -

- -

- -

1.55

1.56 1.45

1.03

1.66 1.46

1.59 -

1.78 1.70

-

-

0.81

0.68 0.70

- - 0.27

- - 0.77

3.86

3.85 4.24

1.27 0.85 1.36

1.31 1.78

1.07 0.97

1.38 1.92

4.10

3.25 4.26

5.04

3.88 5.21

- 1.37

- 2.11

- 2.08

742

741 790

- - -

96 112

58 64

38 49

3,123

2,665 2,643

- - -

219 243

219 243

-

-

-

-

3

- - -

8,068 8,803

218 136

7,850 8,667

7,101

7,111

8,563

- - -

- - -

- - -

3.73

3.70 3.84

- - -

7.83 7.85

7.83 7.85

-

-

-

-

-

- - -

0.16 0.18

0.43 0.52

0.15 0.17

1.56

1.58

1.62

- - -

- - -

- - -

-

96

112

-

219

243

-

8,068

8,803

-

-

-

-

7.83

7.85

-

0.16

0.18

-

-

-

742

837

902

3,123

2,884

2,886

-

8,068

8,805

7,101

7,111

8,563

3.73

4.01

4.18

-

0.16

0.18

1.56

1.58

1.62

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies

Operations at a glance (continued)

for the quarters ended 31 December 2020, 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2019

Total cash costs $/oz

All-in sustaining costs $/oz

Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex $m

Other sustaining capex $m

Non sustaining capex $m

Dec-20

Sep-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Sep-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Sep-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Sep-20

Dec-19

Dec-20

Sep-20

Dec-19

CONTINENTAL AFRICA

DRC

Kibali - Attr. 45%

Ghana

Iduapriem

Obuasi Guinea

Siguiri - Attr. 85%

Mali

Morila - Attr. 40%

Sadiola - Attr. 41%

Tanzania

Geita

Non-controlling interests, exploration and other

AUSTRALIA

Sunrise Dam Tropicana - Attr. 70%

AMERICAS

Argentina

Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50%

Brazil

AngloGold Ashanti Mineração

Serra Grande

Non-controlling interests, exploration and other

Continuing operations

SOUTH AFRICA

Mponeng

Total Surface Operations

Discontinued operations

Total continuing and discontinued operations

905

717 723

675

651 625

792 1,145

646 939

-

-

1,485

1,197 1,127

- - 1,063

- - 1,032

809

628 557

1,009 1,218 758

932 741

967 1,169

830 447

599

674 660

482

692 572

659 523

683 760

610 549

1,093

903 829

851

765 751

1,177 1,316

921 1,040

-

-

1,483

1,346 1,210

- - 1,062

- - 961

996

832 661

1,389 1,553 1,174

1,174 1,025

1,178 1,414

1,094 728

901

963 1,002

850

1,121 792

986 711

917 1,134

912 955

39

28 12

3

2 3

15 6

15 -- -

-

-

-

- -

- -

- -

15 -

11 -

9 -

31 8 23

21 7 14

24 5 19

23

25

21

3

3

3

17 3 -

16 6 -

13 4 -

33

20 29

10

1 8

11 2

1 5

-

-

(2)

5

7

- -

- -

- -

12 -

12 1

9 -

16 10 6

8 5 3

14 7 7

31

23

17

5

10

5

20 6 -

9 3 -

8 4 -

79

10

95

-

-

-

- 58

- 10

- 93

14

-

2

- -

- -

- -

7 -

- -

- -

4 3 1

5 - 5

11 - 11

9

7

25

-

-

-

- - 9

- - 7

- - 25

856

755 715

- - -

1,140 920

1,094 909

1,213 931

1,129

1,006 941

- - -

1,324 1,067

1,320 1,092

1,323 1,004

93

74 57

- - -

9 9

9 9

-

-

80

51 60

- - -

5 4

2 1

3 2

92

22

132

- - -

- - -

- - -

-

1,140

920

-

1,324

1,067

-

9

9

-

5

4

-

-

-

856

801

741

1,130

1,044

957

93

83

66

80

56

64

92

22

132

Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies

Summary of operations by mine

For the six months ended 31 December 2020

Corporate and other

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

6

By product revenue

-

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

1

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

(1)

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

-

Lease payment sustaining

2

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

32

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

-

Sustaining exploration and study costs

-

Total sustaining capital expenditure

-

Amortisation relating to inventory

-

All-in sustaining costs

40

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

39

All-in sustaining costs

40

Non-sustaining Project capex

-

Non-sustaining lease payments

-

Technology improvements

-

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

(1)

-

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

7

Other provisions

-

All-in costs

46

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

1

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

45

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

(1)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

-

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

-

Corporate(5)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

Corporate and other

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Corporate(5)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

6

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

- - - -

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

Retrenchment costs

1 -

Total cash costs

5

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

-

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 5

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

- -

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and

intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and

study costs

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current

operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling

interests and non -gold producing

companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

DRC

MALI

JOINT VENTURES

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa other

Subsidiaries

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

176

- -

(53)

- 7

-

- - 16 -

-

- - -

- -

-

- - - -

-

- - -

- -

-

- - - -

176

- -

(53)

- 7

-

- - 16 -

133

- -

(34)

1 -

-

- 2 42 -

34

- -

(6)

- -

-

- - 8 -

208

- -

(21)

- -

-

- 1 3 -

276

(1)

-

(49)

2 7

-

- 1 51 -

-

- - -

- -

-

- - 1 -

651

(2)

-

(110)

3 8

-

- 4 104 -

146

-

-

-

-

-

146

-

143

-

35

-

191

(29)

287

-

-

-

657

(29)

146

-

-

146

143

35

163

287

-

629

146

- - - - -

2 -

-

- - - - -

10 -

-

- - - - -

(1)

-

146

- - - - -

11 -

143

- - - 1 -

- -

35

67 - - - -

6 -

191

14 - - 3 -

- -

287

7 1 - 1 -

- -

-

- - - - -

- -

657

88 1 - 5 -

6 -

148

-

10

-

(1)

-

157

-

144

-

109

-

208

(31)

297

-

-

-

758

(31)

148

10

(1)

157

144

109

177

297

-

727

181

808 818

-

- -

-

- -

181

808 868

137

1,050 1,054

27

1,316 4,061

114

1,422 1,547

314

915 946

-

- -

592

1,063 1,229

(2)

(110)

(29)

(31)

(1)

Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

DRC

MALI

JOINT VENTURES

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa Other

Subsidiaries

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

176

- 1 -

(53)

(3)

-

-

- - - - - -

-

- - - - - -

176

- 1 -

(53)

(3)

-

133

- 2 -

(34)

(2)

-

34

- 9 -

(6)

(2)

-

208

- 3 -

(21)

(4)

-

276

(1)

3 -

(49)

(1)

-

-

- - - - - -

651

(2)

17 -

(110)

(9)

-

121

-

-

-

-

-

121

-

99

-

35

-

186

(28)

228

-

-

-

547

(28)

121

-

-

121

99

35

158

228

-

519

183 663

0 0

0 0

183 663

138 719

30 1,145

116 1,357

316 722

- -

601 865

(2)

(110)

(9)

(28)

(1)

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling

interests and non -gold producing

companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and

study costs

Care and maintenance

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current

operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling

interests and non -gold producing

companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

TOTAL AMERICAS

Sunrise

Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

189

- -

(38)

1 6

-

- - 29 -

172

(1)

-

(50)

1 5

-

- - 46 -

13

- -

(1)

- -

-

- - - -

374

(2)

-

(89)

1 12

-

- - 76 -

125

(46)

-

(13)

1 -

-

- 1 21

(1)

200

(9)

-

(63)

(1)

5

-

- 2 62 2

51

- -

(16)

- 2

-

- - 18 -

2

- - - - -

-

- - - -

378

(55)

-

(92)

- 7

-

- 3 102 -

186

-

173

-

12

-

372

-

88

(7)

197

-

55

-

2

-

343

(7)

186

173

12

372

82

197

55

2

337

186

3 - - 11 -

- -

173

6 - - 3 -

- -

12

- - - 9 -

- -

372

9 - - 23 -

- -

88

- - - 1 -

- -

197

- - - 5 -

2 -

55

- - - 2 -

1 -

2

16 - - 26 -

- -

343

16 - - 33 -

4 -

200

-

183

-

21

-

404

-

89

(7)

204

-

58

-

44

-

396

(7)

200

183

21

404

82

204

58

44

389

138 1,348 1,447

153 1,135 1,196

- - -

291 1,279 1,388

84 972 979

208 952 987

68 800 841

- - -

360 930 1,076

(55)

(92)

(7)

(7)

(1)

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental

information(4)

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

TOTAL AMERICAS

Sunrise

Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

189

- 2 -

(38)

(1)

-

172

(1)

- -

(50)

1 -

13

- - -

(1)

- -

374

(2)

2 -

(89)

(1)

-

125

(46)

(7)

-

(13)

(7)

-

200

(9)

4 -

(63)

10 -

51

- - -

(15)

4 -

2

- - - - - -

378

(55)

(3)

-

(92)

7

(1)

151

-

122

-

11

-

284

-

53

(4)

141

-

39

-

2

-

234

(4)

151

122

11

284

49

141

39

2

230

140 1,084

153 793

- -

293 970

81 604

209 671

69 563

- -

359 637

(55)

(3)

(92)

(1)

(4)

(1)

Summary of operations by mine

For the six months ended 31 December 2020

Operations in South Africa

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

Care and maintenance

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

Mponeng

West Wits Operations

Surface operations

South Africa other

Total Discontinued Operations

63

- - - - -

-

- - 11 -

63

- - - - -

-

- - 11 -

46

- - - - -

-

- - 3 -

5

-

- - - -

-

- - - -

113

- - - - -

-

- - 15 -

74

-

74

-

49

-

5

-

129

-

74

74

49

5

129

74

- - - - -

- -

74

- - - - -

- -

49

- - - - -

- -

5 -

- -

- 7

- -

129

- - - - 7

- -

74

-

74

-

49

-

11

-

135

-

74

74

49

11

135

56

1,320

1,320

56

1,321

1,321

37

1,322

1,322

-

-

-

96

1,324

1,392

(1)

Operations in South Africa

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

Mponeng

West Wits Operations

Surface operations

South Africa other

Total Discontinued Operations

63

- 1 - -

-

(1)

63

- 1 - -

-

(1)

46

- 1 - -

(1)

-

5 -

(4)

- -

- -

113

-

(1)

- -

(1)

(1)

64

-

64

-

45

-

1

-

110

-

64

64

45

1

110

58 1,094

58 1,094

38 1,213

- -

96 1,140

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

JOINT VENTURES DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

176

1,409

By product revenue

-

(59)

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

-

1

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

(53)

(292)

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

-

4

Lease payment sustaining

7

28

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

-

32

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

-

-

Sustaining exploration and study costs

-

7

Total sustaining capital expenditure

16

282

Amortisation relating to inventory

-

-

All-in sustaining costs

146

1,412

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(35)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

146

1,377

All-in sustaining costs

146

1,412

Non-sustaining Project capex

-

113

Non-sustaining lease payments

-

1

Technology improvements

-

-

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

-

60

Care and maintenance costs

-

-

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

11

16

Other provisions

-

-

All-in costs

157

1,602

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(37)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

157

1,565

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

181

1,242

-

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

808

1,107

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

868

1,259

(1)

For the six months ended 31 December 2020

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

176

1,409

By product revenue

-

(59)

Inventory change

1

15

Amortisation of intangible assets

-

(1)

Amortisation of tangible assets

(53)

(291)

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

(3)

(2)

Retrenchment costs

-

(1)

Total cash costs

121

1,070

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies(1)

-

(32)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

121

1,038

Gold produced - oz (000)(2)

183

1,253

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

663

828

JOINT VENTURES

(1)

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

Corporate and other

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Corporate(5)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

3

By product revenue

-

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

-

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

-

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

(1)

Lease payment sustaining

3

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

40

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

-

Sustaining exploration and study costs

(2)

Total sustaining capital expenditure

(1)

Amortisation relating to inventory

-

All-in sustaining costs

42

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

43

All-in sustaining costs

42

Non-sustaining Project capex

(1)

Non-sustaining lease payments

-

Technology improvements

-

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

1

Care and maintenance

-

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

5

Other provisions

1

All-in costs

48

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

48

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

-

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

-

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

-

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

Corporate and other

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Corporate(5)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

3

By product revenue

-

Inventory change

4

Amortisation of intangible assets

-

Amortisation of tangible assets

-

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

(1)

Retrenchment costs

(1)

Total cash costs

6

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

-

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

6

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

-

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

-

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and intangible

assets

Adjusted for decommissioning

amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and

marketing related to current

operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable

value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study

costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study

costs

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

DRC

MALI

Joint Ventures

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa other

SUBSIDIARIES

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

168

(1)

-

(61)

- -

-

- - 26 -

12

- -

(1)

1 -

-

- - - -

27

- -

(1)

- -

-

- - - -

208

(1)

-

(63)

1 -

-

- - 26 -

160

- -

(34)

- -

-

- 1 8 -

-

- - - - -

-

- - - -

165

- -

(20)

- -

-

- - 11 -

287

(1)

-

(77)

2 8

-

- 2 44 -

(2)

- -

(1)

- -

-

- 2 - -

610

(1)

-

(132)

2 8

-

- 5 63 -

132

-

12

-

26

-

171

-

135

-

-

-

156

(23)

265

-

(1)

-

555

(23)

132

12

26

171

135

-

132

265

(1)

531

132

- - - 4 - 1 -

12

- - - - - - -

26

1 - - - - - -

171

1 - - 4 - - -

135

- - - 1 - 2 -

-

168 - - - 26 - -

156

3 - - 3 - 8 -

265

- 1 - 4 - - -

(1)

- - - 1 - - -

555

172 1 - 9 26 10 -

137

-

12

-

27

-

175

-

138

-

194

-

170

(26)

270

-

-

-

773

(26)

137

12

27

175

138

194

145

270

-

747

177 745 774

11 1,093 1,093

27 969 998

215 791 810

140 966 986

- - -

110 1,206 1,320

349 760 775

- - -

599 889 1,248

(1)

(132)

(23)

(26)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

DRC

MALI

Joint ventures

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa Other

SUBSIDIARIES

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

168

(1)

2 -

(61)

- -

12

- - -

(1)

1 -

27

-

(1)

-

(1)

- -

208

(1)

1 -

(63)

1 -

160

- - -

(34)

- -

-

- - - - - -

165

-

(2)

-

(20)

(2)

-

287

(1)

9 -

(77)

(4)

-

(2)

- - - - 2 -

610

(1)

6 -

(131)

(4)

-

108

-

12

-

25

-

146

-

125

-

-

-

141

(21)

214

-

-

-

480

(21)

108

12

25

146

125

-

120

214

-

459

178 605

11 1,038

26 978

215 672

139 895

2 -

109 1,102

361 594

- -

612 752

(1)

(131)

(4)

(21)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and

intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning

amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and

marketing related to current

operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable

value and other stockpile

adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study

costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests

and non -gold producing

companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining exploration and

study costs

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and

study costs

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current

operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000) (2)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz (3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3)

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

TOTAL AMERICAS

Sunrise

Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

160

- -

(27)

- 5

-

- - 25 -

147

(1)

-

(58)

1 2

-

- - 48 -

6

- -

(3)

- 4

-

- - - -

312

(2)

-

(88)

1 11

-

- - 73 -

137

(38)

-

(20)

1 -

-

- - 18 -

225

(9)

-

(57)

(1)

3

-

- 6 49 -

74

- -

(19)

- -

-

- 2 17 -

1

- - - - -

-

- - - (1)

437

(46)

-

(97)

- 3

-

- 8 84 -

163

-

139

-

7

-

309

-

98

(7)

216

-

74

-

(1)

-

389

(7)

163

139

7

309

91

216

74

(1)

381

163

- - - 3 -

-

-

139

18 - - 3 -

-

-

7

- - - 9 -

-

-

309

18 - - 15 -

-

-

98

- - - 1 -

-

-

216

- - - 3 -

14

-

74

- - - 2 -

1

-

(1)

31 - - 22 -

1

-

389

31 - - 27 -

15

-

166

-

160

-

16

-

342

-

99

(7)

233

-

76

-

53

-

462

(7)

166

160

16

342

91

233

76

53

455

114 1,429 1,460

182 766 877

- - -

296 1,045 1,155

106 859 865

185 1,172 1,258

70 1,039 1,091

- - -

360 1,057 1,258

(46)

(97)

(7)

(7)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental

information(4)

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

TOTAL AMERICAS

Sunrise

Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

160

- 5 -

(27)

-

(1)

147

(1)

(3)

-

(57)

1 -

6

(1)

- -

(4)

- 1

312

(2)

2 -

(88)

1 -

137

(38)

6 -

(21)

(5)

-

225

(9)

(2)

-

(57)

(10)

(1)

74

- 1 -

(19)

(9)

(1)

1

1 - - -

(1)

-

437

(46)

4 -

(97)

(25)

(2)

137

-

87

-

2

-

226

-

79

(6)

146

-

46

-

-

-

271

(6)

137

87

2

226

74

146

46

-

265

118 -

1,161

180 -

482

- -

-

298 -

758

117 -

627

188 -

802

72 -

641

- -

-

377 -

718

(46)

(97)

(25)

(2)

(6)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Operations in South Africa

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

Care and maintenance

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

Mponeng

West Wits Operations

Surface operations

South Africa other

Total Discontinued Operations

147

- -

(25)

- -

-

- - 23 -

147

- -

(25)

- -

-

- - 23 -

98

- -

(6)

(1)

-

-

- - 4 -

1

- - -

(1)

-

(2)

- - 3 -

247

- -

(31)

(2)

-

(2)

- - 30 -

145

-

145

-

95

-

1

-

242

-

145

145

95

1

242

145

1 - - - -

-

-

145

1 - - - -

-

-

95

- - - - -

-

-

1

- - - - 24

-

-

242

1 - - - 24

-

-

146

-

146

-

95

-

26

-

267

-

146

146

95

26

267

127 1,144 1,152

127 1,146 1,154

94 1,015 1,016

0 - -

220 1,099 1,212

(31)

(2)

(2)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Operations in South Africa

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

Mponeng

West Wits Operations

Surface operations

South Africa other

Total Discontinued Operations

147

- 3 -

(25)

(2) (2)

147

- 3 -

(25)

(2) (2)

98

- 2 -

(6)

(2) -

1

- - - - - -

247

- 5 -

(31)

(5) (2)

121

-

121

-

92

-

1

-

214

-

121

121

92

1

214

129 938

129 938

97 957

- -

226 946

(31)

(5) (2)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

208

1,363

By product revenue

(1)

(49)

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

-

-

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

(63)

(317)

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

1

3

Lease payment sustaining

-

25

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

-

41

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

-

-

Sustaining exploration and study costs

-

11

Total sustaining capital expenditure

26

219

Amortisation relating to inventory

-

-

All-in sustaining costs

171

1,296

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(31)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

171

1,265

All-in sustaining costs

171

1,296

Non-sustaining Project capex

1

219

Non-sustaining lease payments

-

1

Technology improvements

-

-

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

4

52

Care and maintenance costs

-

26

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

-

30

Other provisions

-

1

All-in costs

175

1,625

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(33)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

175

1,592

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

215

1,255

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

791

1,009

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

810

1,269

JOINT VENTURES

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

208

1,363

By product revenue

(1)

(49)

Inventory change

1

18

Amortisation of intangible assets

-

(1)

Amortisation of tangible assets

(63)

(316)

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

1

(29)

Retrenchment costs

-

(2)

Total cash costs

146

984

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

-

(27)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

146

957

Gold produced - oz (000)(2)

215

1,287

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

672

745

JOINT VENTURES

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Corporate and other

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Corporate(5)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

(2)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

- 5

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

(3)

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

- 3

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

68

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

- - 1 -

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

71 -

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

71

All-in sustaining costs

71

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

Care and maintenance costs

- - - - -

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

9

Other provisions -

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

79 -

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

79

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

- -

All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

- -

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Corporate and other

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Corporate(5)

Cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

(2)

By product revenue

-

Inventory change

-

Amortisation of intangible assets

-

Amortisation of tangible assets

(3)

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

-

Retrenchment costs

-

Total cash costs

(6)

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

-

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

(6)

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

-

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

-

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study

costs

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

DRC

MALI

Joint Ventures

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa other

SUBSIDIARIES

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

340

(1)

-

(104)

1 9

-

- - 52 -

-

- - - - -

-

- - - -

-

- - - - -

-

- - - -

340

(1)

-

(104)

1 9

-

- - 52 -

280

(1)

-

(74)

1 -

-

- 4 60 -

34

- -

(6)

- -

-

- - 8 -

377

- -

(40)

- -

-

- 2 15 -

542

(2)

-

(124)

4 16

-

- 5 80 -

(1)

- - - - -

-

- - 1 -

1,232

(3)

-

(245)

5 17

-

- 11 163 -

296

-

-

-

-

-

297

-

270

-

35

-

354

(53)

520

-

-

-

1,180

(53)

296

-

-

297

270

35

301

520

-

1,127

296

- - - - - 2 -

-

- - - - - 6 -

-

- - - - -

(3)

-

297

- - - - - 4 -

270

- - - 2 - - -

35

161 - - 1 - 10 -

354

15 - - 5 - - -

520

7 2 - 2 - - -

-

- - - - - - -

1,180

183 2 - 11 - 10 -

298

-

6

-

(3)

-

301

-

272

-

208

-

374

(56)

531

-

-

-

1,386

(56)

298

6

(3)

301

272

208

318

531

-

1,330

365 809 817

0 0 0

0 0 0

365 810 824

274 985 992

27 1,316 7,731

215 1,397 1,476

639 814 831

- - -

1,155

975 1,149

(3)

(245)

(53)

(56)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests,

non-gold producing companies and

other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

DRC

MALI

Joint ventures

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa Other

SUBSIDIARIES

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

340

(1)

(1)

-

(104)

(4)

-

-

- - - - - -

-

- - - - - -

340

(1)

(1)

-

(104)

(4)

-

280

(1)

1 -

(74)

(6)

-

34

- 9 -

(6)

(2)

-

377

-

(1)

-

(40)

(9)

-

542

(2)

(12)

-

(124)

(5)

-

(1)

- - - - - -

1,232

(3)

(3)

(1)

(244)

(22)

-

229

-

-

-

-

-

229

-

201

-

35

-

327

(49)

399

-

(1)

-

960

(49)

229

-

-

229

201

35

278

399

(1)

911

364 629

0 0

0 0

364 629

275 731

30 1,145

215 1,293

623 641

- -

1,143

797

(3)

(3)

(1)

(244)

(22)

(49)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

Sunrise

Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

TOTAL AMERICAS

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and

intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning

amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and

marketing related to current

operations

Inventory writedown to net

realisable value and other stockpile

adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study

costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

342

(1)

(64)

1 11

-

- - 50 -

338

(2)

(94)

1 10

-

- 1 64 -

25

-

(2)

- 1

-

- - - -

705

(3)

(160)

3 22

-

- 1 114 -

269

(82)

(26)

1 -

-

- 2 31

(8)

391

(17)

(109)

(1)

8

-

- 2 103

4

102

-

(27)

- 2

-

- - 33 -

2

-

(1)

- -

-

- - - -

764

(99)

(163)

- 11

-

- 4 168

(4)

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling

interests and non -gold producing

companies(1)

340

-

318

-

25

-

682

-

187

(14)

381

-

110

-

2

-

681

(14)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

340

318

25

682

173

381

110

2

667

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining exploration and

study costs

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and

study costs

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current

operations

Other provisions

340

3 - - 22 -

-

318

25 - - 5 -

-

25

- - - 17 -

-

682

28 - - 44 -

-

187

- - - 1 -

-

381

- - - 6 -

8

110

- - - 3 -

2

2

49 - - 47 -

-

681

49 - - 57 -

10

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling

interests and non -gold producing

companies(1)

365

-

349

-

42

-

754

-

188

(14)

395

-

115

-

98

-

797

(14)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

365

349

42

754

174

395

115

98

783

Gold sold - oz (000) (2)

All-in sustaining cost - $/oz (3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3)

258 1,320 1,417

299 1,061 1,164

- - -

557 1,225 1,356

186 931 934

364 1,050 1,091

114 953 997

- - -

664 1,003 1,179

(99)

(163)

(4)

(14)

(14)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

Sunrise

Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

TOTAL AMERICAS

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

342

(1)

(1)

-

(64)

(2)

-

338

(2)

(1)

-

(94)

(1)

-

25

- -

(1)

(1)

(1)

-

705

(3)

(3)

(1)

(159)

(4)

-

269

(82)

(16)

-

(26)

(13)

-

392

(17)

1 -

(109)

4

(1)

102

-

(1)

-

(27)

3 -

1

- - -

(1)

(1)

-

764

(99)

(16)

(1)

(162)

(6)

(2)

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

274

-

240

-

22

-

536

-

132

(10)

270

-

76

-

-

-

478

(10)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

274

240

22

536

122

270

76

-

468

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

256 1,069

297 807

- -

554 968

173 699

362 747

114 665

- -

649 721

(99)

(16)

(1)

(162)

(6)

(2)

(10)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Operations in South Africa

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

Mponeng

West Wits Operations

Surface operations

South Africa other

Total Discontinued Operations

158

- - - - -

-

- - 27 -

158

- - - - -

-

- - 27 -

124

- - - - -

-

- - 7 -

4

- - - - -

-

- - 1 -

287

(1)

- - - -

-

- - 35 -

185 -

185 -

131 -

5 -

321 -

185

185

131

5

321

185

- - - - -

-

-

185

- - - - -

-

-

131

- - - - -

-

-

5

- - - - 17

-

-

321

- - - - 17

-

-

185 -

185 -

131 -

22 -

338 -

185

185

131

22

338

135 1,365 1,366

135 1,365 1,366

109 1,201 1,201

- - -

247 1,296 1,367

(1)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Operations in South Africa

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

Mponeng

West Wits Operations

Surface operations

South Africa other

Total Discontinued operations

158

(1)

(1)

- - -

(1)

158

(1)

(1)

- - -

(1)

124

-

(2)

- - - -

4

-

(4)

- - - -

287

(1)

(7)

- - -

(2)

155

-

155

-

122

-

-

-

277

-

155

155

122

-

277

134 1,164

134 1,164

107 1,131

- -

241 1,149

(1)

(7)

(2)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

340

2,699

By product revenue

(1)

(105)

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

-

5

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

(104)

(570)

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

1

7

Lease payment sustainng

9

53

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

-

68

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

-

-

Sustaining exploration and study costs

-

15

Total sustaining capital expenditure

52

445

Amortisation relating to inventory

-

(4)

All-in sustaining costs

297

2,613

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(67)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

297

2,546

-

All-in sustaining costs

297

2,613

Non-sustaining Project capex

-

260

Non-sustaining lease payments

-

2

Technology improvements

-

-

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

-

112

Care and maintenance costs

-

-

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

4

29

Other provisions

-

-

All-in costs

301

3,016

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(70)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

301

2,946

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

365

2,376

-

-

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

810

1,072

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

824

1,240

JOINT VENTURES

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

340

2,699

By product revenue

(1)

(105)

Inventory change

(1)

(21)

Amortisation of intangible assets

-

(2)

Amortisation of tangible assets

(104)

(568)

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

(4)

(32)

Retrenchment costs

-

(2)

Total cash costs

229

1,969

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

-

(59)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

229

1,910

Gold produced - oz (000)(2)

364

2,345

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

629

815

JOINT VENTURES

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Summary of operations by mine

For the year ended 31 December 2019

Corporate and other

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Corporate(5)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

(2)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

- -

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

(3)

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

(1)

Lease payment sustaining

5

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

82

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

- 1 - -

All-in sustaining costs

83

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

0

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 84

All-in sustaining costs

83

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

- - -

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

(2) (1)Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

Other provisions

7 2

All-in costs

89

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

0

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

90 -

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

-

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

-

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations

in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold

sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

For the year ended 31 December 2019

Corporate and other

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Corporate(5)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

(2)

By product revenue

-

Inventory change

5

Amortisation of intangible assets

(1)

Amortisation of tangible assets

(1)

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

-

Retrenchment costs

(1)

Total cash costs

3

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

-

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

4

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

-

-

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

-

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

(5)

Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.

Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and intangible

assets

Adjusted for decommissioning

amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and

marketing related to current

operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable

value and other stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study

costs

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

DRC

MALI

Joint Ventures

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa other

SUBSIDIARIES

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

338

(1)

-

(130)

1 1

- - - 46 -

36

- -

(3)

2 -

- - - - -

54

- -

(4)

- -

- - - - -

428

(1)

-

(137)

2 1

- - - 46 -

288

(1)

-

(58)

1 1

- - 1 17 -

-

- - - - -

- - - - -

315

- -

(38)

- -

- - 3 15 -

571

(1)

-

(133)

3 18

- - 7 75 -

(1)

- -

(1)

- -

- - - 1 -

1,173

(2)

-

(230)

4 19

- - 12 107 -

255

-

35

-

50

-

339

-

249

-

-

-

295

(44)

540

-

(1)

-

1,083

(44)

255

35

50

339

249

-

251

540

(1)

1,039

255

5 - - 5 - 1 -

35

- - - - - - -

50

(1)

- - - - - -

339

4 - - 5 - 1 -

249

- - - 1 - 2 -

-

246 - - - 48 - -

295

7 - - 4 - 8 -

540

- 1 - 4 - - -

(1)

- - - - 1 - -

1,083

253

1 - 10 48 10 -

266

-

35

-

48

-

349

-

252

-

294

-

314

(47)

545

-

-

-

1,405

(47)

266

35

48

349

252

294

267

545

-

1,357

362 -

704

734

28 -

1,237

1,237

52 -

956

930

442 -

767

785

280 -

890

900

- -

-

-

213 -

1,176

1,252

604 -

894

903

- -

-

-

1,096 -

947

1,237

(2)

(230)

(44)

(47)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

DRC

MALI

Joint ventures

GHANA

GUINEA

TANZANIA

Continental Africa Other

SUBSIDIARIES

Kibali

Morila

Sadiola

Iduapriem

Obuasi

Siguiri

Geita

338

(1)

4 -

(130)

(1)

-

36

-

(1)

-

(3)

1 -

54

- - -

(4)

- -

428

(1)

3 -

(137)

(1)

-

288

(1)

(4)

-

(58)

(2)

-

-

- - - - - -

315

- 1 -

(38)

(5)

-

571

(1)

(8)

(1)

(133)

(8)

-

(1)

-

(1)

(1)

(1)

- -

1,173

(2)

(12)

(2)

(230)

(14)

-

210

-

33

-

50

-

292

-

223

-

-

-

273

(41)

421

-

(4)

-

913

(41)

210

33

50

292

223

-

232

421

(4)

872

366 572

27 1,205

51 966

444 657

275 815

2 -

213 1,091

604 695

- -

1,094

801

(2)

(12)

(2)

(230)

(14)

(41)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

Realised gain (loss) on other

commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and

intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning

amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and

marketing related to current

operations

Inventory writedown to net

realisable value and other stockpile

adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study

costs

Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling

interests and non -gold producing

companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining exploration and

study costs

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and

study costs

Care and maintenance costs

Corporate and social responsibility

costs not related to current

operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling

interests and non -gold producing

companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000) (2)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz (3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3)

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

TOTAL AMERICAS

Sunrise

Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

318

- -

(55)

1 8

-

- 4 43 -

297

(3)

-

(111)

1 4

-

- - 83 -

17

- -

(7)

- 8

-

- - - -

632

(3)

-

(173)

2 20

-

- 4 126 -

274

(61)

-

(40)

(2)

-

-

- 1 32 -

416

(20)

-

(103)

(3)

7

-

- 8 91 -

131

- -

(34)

- -

-

- 5 34 -

1

- - - 1 -

-

- - - -

822

(81)

-

(177)

(5)

7

-

- 14 157 -

319

-

271

-

18

-

608

-

204

(15)

396

-

136

-

2

-

737

(15)

319

271

18

608

189

396

136

2

722

319

- - - 5 -

- -

271

23 - - 3 -

- -

18

- - - 19 -

- -

608

23 - - 27 -

- -

204

- - - 1 -

- -

396

- - - 3 -

18 -

136

- - - 2 -

2 -

2

38 - - 43 -

- -

737

38 - - 49 -

20 -

324

-

298

-

37

-

658

-

205

(15)

417

-

140

-

82

-

844

(15)

324

298

37

658

189

417

140

82

829

256 -

1,246 1,266

358 -

757 830

- -

- -

614 -

990 1,072

219 -

859 863

358 -

1,107 1,164

122 -

1,105 1,141

- -

- -

700 -

1,032 1,183

(81)

(177)

(5)

(15)

(15)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental

information(4)

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash

costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

AUSTRALIA

TOTAL AUSTRALIA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

Americas other

TOTAL AMERICAS

Sunrise

Dam

Tropicana

Australia other

Cerro Vanguardia

AngloGold

Ashanti Mineracao

Serra Grande

318

-

(1)

-

(55)

(3)

-

297

(3)

(1)

-

(111)

(1)

-

17

- -

(1)

(7)

(1)

-

632

(3)

(2)

(1)

(173)

(5)

-

274

(61)

3 -

(40)

(11)

(1)

416

(20)

(1)

-

(103)

(12)

(2)

131

- - -

(34)

(10)

-

1

- - - - -

(1)

822

(81)

2 -

(177)

(33)

(3)

259

-

181

-

8

-

448

-

164

(12)

278

-

87

-

-

-

530

(12)

259

181

8

448

152

278

87

-

518

254 -

1,014

360 -

504

- -

-

614 -

730

225 -

673

362 -

782

123 -

707

- -

-

710 -

736

(81)

(177)

(33)

(3)

(12)

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.

AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

Summary of operations by mine

For the year ended 31 December 2019

Operations in South Africa

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

Lease payment sustaining

Corporate administration and marketing related to current

operations

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other

stockpile adjustments

Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure

Amortisation relating to inventory

All-in sustaining costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold

producing companies(1)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

All-in sustaining costs

Non-sustaining Project capex

Non-sustaining lease payments

Technology improvements

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to

current operations

Other provisions

All-in costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold

producing companies(1)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

Mponeng

West Wits Operations

Surface operations

South Africa other

Total Discontinued Operations

287

- -

(47)

- -

-

- - 47 -

287

- -

(47)

- -

-

- - 47 -

189

- -

(13)

(3)

-

-

- - 7 -

3 - -

(1)

- -

(3)

- - 3 -

479

- -

(61)

(3)

-

(3)

- - 57 -

287

-

287

-

180

-

2

-

469

-

287

287

180

2

469

287

3 - - - -

- -

287

3 - - - -

- -

180

- - - - -

- -

2 -

- -

- 42

- -

469

3 - - - 42

- -

289

-

290

-

180

-

44

-

514

-

289

290

180

44

514

242 -

1,186

1,197

242 -

1,187

1,198

172 -

1,043

1,043

- -

-

-

414 -

1,132

1,240

(61)

(3)

(3)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of

(1)

heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash

(3)

costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per

ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports

total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

December 2020 Supplementary report -www.AngloGoldAshanti.com

For the year ended 31 December 2019

Operations in South Africa

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

By product revenue

Inventory change

Amortisation of intangible assets

Amortisation of tangible assets

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

Retrenchment costs

Total cash costs

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

Gold produced - oz (000) (2)

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

Mponeng

TauTona

West Wits Operations

Surface operations

South Africa other

Total Discontinued Operations

287

(1)

3 -

(47)

(2) (2)

-

- - - - - -

287

(1)

3 -

(47)

(2) (2)

189

-

(1)

-

(13)

(2) -

3

- - -

(1)

(2) -

479

(1)

2 -

(61)

(6) (2)

238

-

-

-

238

-

173

-

-

-

411

-

238

-

238

173

-

411

243 976

- -

243 976

176 987

- -

419 981

(1)

(61)

(6) (2)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of

(1)

heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs

(3)

per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and

all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs

per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

December 2020 Supplementary report -www.AngloGoldAshanti.com

For the year ended 31 December 2019

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

All-in sustaining costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

428

2,626

By product revenue

(1)

(86)

Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts

-

-

Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets

(137)

(583)

Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation

2

1

Lease payment sustaining

1

51

Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations

-

82

Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments

-

-

Sustaining exploration and study costs

-

31

Total sustaining capital expenditure

46

390

Amortisation relating to inventory

-

-

All-in sustaining costs

339

2,512

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(60)

All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

339

2,452

-

All-in sustaining costs

339

2,512

Non-sustaining Project capex

4

314

Non-sustaining lease payments

-

1

Technology improvements

-

-

Non-sustaining exploration and study costs

5

84

Care and maintenance costs

-

47

Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations

1

37

Other provisions

-

2

All-in costs

349

2,997

Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)

-

(62)

All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

349

2,935

Gold sold - oz (000)(2)

442

2,410

All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)

767

1,017

All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)

785

1,218

JOINT VENTURES

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in

the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total

(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)

SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Total cash costs

Cost of sales per segmental information(4)

428

2,626

By product revenue

(1)

(86)

Inventory change

3

(5)

Amortisation of intangible assets

-

(3)

Amortisation of tangible assets

(137)

(580)

Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs

(1)

(53)

Retrenchment costs

-

(4)

Total cash costs

292

1,895

Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)

-

(53)

Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies

292

1,842

Gold produced - oz (000)(2)

444

2,418

Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)

657

763

JOINT VENTURES

(1)

Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.

(2)

Attributable portion.

(3)

In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the

currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in

ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.

(4)

Refer - Segmental information.

