AngloGold Ashanti : Year End 2020 - Supplementary report

Supplementary report to shareholders
for the six months and year ended 31 December 2020
|
Development Sampling
for the half year ended 31 December 2020
|
Development values represent actual results of sampling, no allowances having been made for adjustments necessary in estimating Ore Reserves.
|
|
Statistics are shown in metric units
|
Advanced metres (total)*
|
Sampled
|
Sampled metres
|
Avg. ore body thickness (cm)
|
gold
|
Avg. g/t
|
Avg. cm.g/t
|
SOUTH AFRICA WEST WITS Mponeng
Ventersdorp Contact reef
CONTINENTAL AFRICA Geita
Nyankanga
Star and Comet + Ridge 8 Geita Hill
SOUTH AMERICA
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração Mina de Cuiabá
Lamego
Córrego do Sitio Mina I
Córrego do Sitio Mina II
Serra Grande
Mina III
Mina Nova/PQZ Palmeiras CVSA
Cerro Vanguardia
|
1,537
5,994 1,907 35
7,071 2,937 4,802 418 4,919 1,641 664
1,588
|
292
1,006 492 5
2,612 1,604 635 287 5,565 1,857 751
546
|
44.7
500.0 350.0 1,500.0
95.5 81.3
- - 100.0 100.0 100.0
203.0
|
28.01
2.26 2.51 0.70
5.64 2.16 2.40 3.40 3.87 1.89 1.59
10.33
|
1,252
- - -
- - - - - - -
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statistics are shown in imperial units
|
Advanced feet (total)*
|
Sampled
|
Sampled feet
|
Avg. ore body thickness (inches)
|
gold
|
Avg. oz/t
|
Avg. ft.oz/t
|
SOUTH AFRICA WEST WITS Mponeng
Ventersdorp Contact reef
CONTINENTAL AFRICA Geita
Nyankanga
Star and Comet + Ridge 8 Geita Hill
SOUTH AMERICA
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração Mina de Cuiabá
Lamego
Córrego do Sitio Mina I
Córrego do Sitio Mina II
Serra Grande
Mina III
Mina Nova/PQZ Palmeiras CVSA
Cerro Vanguardia
|
5,042
19,667 6,257 116
23,200 9,636 15,754 1,372 16,139 5,385 2,179
5,211
|
958
3,301 1,613 17
8,571 5,262 2,082 942 18,257 6,092 2,465
1,792
|
17.60
196.85 137.80 590.55
37.60 32.02 - - 39.37 39.37 39.37
79.92
|
0.82
0.07 0.07 0.02
0.16 0.06 0.07 0.10 0.11 0.05 0.05
0.30
|
1.20
- - -
- - - - - - -
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020
ContinentalSouth Africa
AustraliaAmericasTotal group
AfricaDiscontinued operations
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE
Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- 000 m2
- - - - - -
-
-
-
-
- 000 tonnes
2,208
1,505 2,313
-
- 000 tonnes
2,073
1,494 2,221
-
- oz/ton
0.126
0.084 0.108
-
- g/tonne
4.32
2.90 3.70
-
- oz (000)
288
139 264
-
- g/tonne
-
- 000 tonnes
- - - -- - - -- - - -
- - - 1
-
- 000 bcm
- - - - - - -
14,974
12,377
-
-
- 000 tonnes
36,329
28,244 6,359
-
- 000 tonnes
9,920
3,697 596
-
- ratio
4.09
19.31 10.59
-
- oz/ton
0.045
0.038 0.103
-
- g/tonne
1.55
1.29 3.54
-
- oz (000)
496
154 68
- 000 tonnes - - - 3,300
- 000 tonnes - - - 1,091
- ratio - - - 4.31
- oz/ton - - - 0.012
- g/tonne - - - 0.42
- oz (000) - - - 15
- oz (000) - - - 26
-
32
6,026
192
5,789
219
0.108
0.228
3.72
7.83
692
55
- - - 1
8,068 0.005 0.16 41
14,213
70,932
27,352
0.046
6.81
1.57
717
- - - - - - -
0.012
1,091
3,300
4.31
0.42
15
26
- - - - - - -
- 000 tonnes - oz (000)
- -
178 47
- -- -
178 47
- -- oz/TEC
-
18.63
39.71
10.51
17.17
4.31
1,035
1,278 872
1,470 27
96 -
1,894
1,894
1,895
1,806
1,069
1,324
1,209
1,392
807
1,140
1,048
1,159
Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.
(1) Includes capitalised gold
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
FINANCIAL RESULTS ($m) SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020
ContinentalSouth Africa
AustraliaAmericas
AfricaCorporate and otherSub-totalLess equity accounted investments
Total group
Revenue from product sales
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales
Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Corporate and other income (costs)
Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Operating profit (loss)
Net finance (costs) income, unwinding of obligations and fair value adjustments
Other gain (loss)
Share of equity accounted investments profit (loss)
Profit (loss) before taxation Taxation
Profit (loss) after taxation from continuing operations
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations Profit (loss) for the period
Equity shareholders Non-controlling interests
Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Share of associates' EBIT
EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
EBITDA
Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders Impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets
Foreign exchange loss release to Income statement Share of associates' impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets
Discontinued operations
Taxation on items above
Headline earnings (loss)
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMine Waste
Total SurfaceMponeng
South AfricaOPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold produced
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
SolutionsSurface Operations
Operations
Spot price
Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- ratio
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz/ton
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- oz/ton
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- oz (000)
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMponengWest Wits OperationsMine Waste
SolutionsSurface OperationsTotal Surface
OtherSouth Africa
Operations
Share of associates' EBIT EBIT
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure
EBITDA
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Operating profit (loss) 45
Revenue from product sales
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Retrenchment costs 1
Amortisation of assets
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020
Kibali 45% attributableIduapriem
ObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributableGeitaContinental Africa
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE
Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz (000)
-
- ratio
-
- oz/TEC
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz/ton
-
- g/tonne
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz produced
Kibali 45% attributable
IduapriemObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributable
Geita
OtherNon-controlling interests
Continental
Africa
Revenue from product sales
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Corporate and other income (costs)
Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Share of associates' EBIT
EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
EBITDA
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020
Sunrise DamTropicana 70% attributableAustralia
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold produced
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price
Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz sold
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- g/tonne
-
- 000 bcm
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
- oz/TEC
-
- $/oz
-
- g/tonne
-
- g/tonne
Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.
(1) Includes capitalised gold
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
Sunrise Dam
Tropicana 70% attributableOther
Australia
Share of associates' EBIT EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
Other expenses / income
Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets
Total capital expenditure
Non Sustaining capital
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
EBITDA
Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Revenue from product sales
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Corporate and other income (costs) - - (1)
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Gross profit (loss)
Exploration and evaluation costs - - (23)
Intercompany transactions - - (1)Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020
Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti
Serra Grande
Americas
Mineração
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold produced
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price
Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- oz/ton
-
- ratio
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- ratio
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 bcm
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz/ton
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz/ton
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz sold
Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.
(1) Includes capitalised gold
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti
Serra Grande
Other
MineraçãoNon-controlling interestsAmericas
Revenue from product sales
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Corporate and other income (costs)
Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Share of associates' EBIT
EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
EBITDA
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019
ContinentalSouth Africa
AustraliaAmericasTotal group
AfricaDiscontinued operations
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE
Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- 000 m2
- - - - - -
-
-
-
-
- 000 tonnes
1,738
1,323 2,013
-
- 000 tonnes
1,608
1,371 2,009
-
- oz/ton
0.156
0.065 0.121
-
- g/tonne
5.36
2.22 4.13
-
- oz (000)
277
98 267
-
- g/tonne
-
- 000 tonnes
- - - -3 - - -- - - -- - - -
-
- 000 bcm
- - - - - - -
15,860
12,798
-
-
- 000 tonnes
38,317
33,761 12,278
-
- 000 tonnes
12,806
3,791 647
-
- ratio
4.17
3.89 18.49
-
- oz/ton
0.039
0.048 0.114
-
- g/tonne
1.33
1.64 3.92
-
- oz (000)
548
200 82
- 000 tonnes - - - 3,897
- 000 tonnes - - - 1,140
- ratio - - - 8.24
- oz/ton - - - 0.007
- g/tonne - - - 0.24
- oz (000) - - - 9
- oz (000) - - - 28
-
87
5,074
506
4,988
545
0.117
0.209
4.00
7.17
642
126
3 - - -
17,878 0.005 0.17 100
17,244
84,356
28,659
0.044
4.65
1.50
830
- - - - - - -
0.007
1,140
3,897
8.24
0.24
28
9
- - - - - - -
- 000 tonnes - oz (000)
- -
16 2
- -- -
16 2
- -- oz/TEC
-
20.58
42.12
11.85
19.00
5.54
968
1,050 1,041
1,471 28
220 -
1,478
1,478
1,477
1,410
977
1,099
1,202
1,212
735
946
1,005
1,114
Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.
(1) Includes capitalised gold
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
FINANCIAL RESULTS ($m) SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019
ContinentalSouth Africa
AustraliaAmericas
AfricaCorporate and otherSub-totalLess equity accounted investments
Total group
Revenue from product sales
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Net finance (costs) income, unwinding of obligations and fair value adjustments
Other gain (loss)
Share of equity accounted investments profit (loss)
Profit (loss) before taxation Taxation
Profit (loss) after taxation from continuing operations
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations Profit (loss) for the period
Equity shareholders Non-controlling interests
Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Share of associates' EBIT EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
EBITDA
Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders Impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets
Share of associates' impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets
Discontinued operations Taxation on items above Headline earnings (loss)
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSOPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold produced
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
West Wits OperationsMine WasteMponeng
Surface OperationsTotal Surface
SolutionsSouth Africa
Operations
Spot price
Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
Recovered grade calculated using a short ton. (1) Includes capitalised gold
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMponeng
TauTonaWest Wits OperationsMine Waste
SolutionsSurface OperationsTotal SurfaceTechnology
OtherSouth Africa
Operations
Revenue from product sales
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Share of associates' EBIT EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
EBITDA
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019
Kibali 45% attributableIduapriem
ObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributableGeitaContinental Africa
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE
Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz/TEC
-
- oz (000)
-
- ratio
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz/ton
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz produced
Kibali 45% attributable
IduapriemObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributable
Geita
OtherNon-controlling interests
Continental
Africa
Revenue from product sales
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Corporate and other income (costs)
Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Share of associates' EBIT
EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
EBITDA
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019
Sunrise DamTropicana 70% attributableAustralia
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold produced
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price
Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- oz/ton
-
- oz/ton
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- g/tonne
-
- ratio
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- ratio
-
- 000 tonnes
- oz/TEC
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz sold
-
- 000 m2
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- g/tonne
-
- g/tonne
- 000 tonnes - 33,761
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz produced
Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.
(1) Includes capitalised gold
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
Sunrise Dam
Tropicana 70% attributableOther
Australia
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
Share of associates' EBIT EBIT
Other expenses / income
Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets
Non Sustaining capital
Total capital expenditure
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
EBITDA
Retrenchment costs
Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Revenue from product sales
Corporate and other income (costs) - - (3)
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Exploration and evaluation costsIntercompany transactions - - (2)Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019
Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti
Serra Grande
Americas
Mineração
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold produced
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price
Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- oz/ton
-
- ratio
-
- 000 bcm
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz
-
- oz/ton
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
- oz/TEC
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz produced
Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.
(1) Includes capitalised gold
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti
Serra Grande
Other
MineraçãoNon-controlling interestsAmericas
Revenue from product sales
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Corporate and other income (costs)
Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Share of associates' EBIT
EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
EBITDA
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020
ContinentalSouth Africa
AustraliaAmericasTotal group
AfricaDiscontinued operations
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE
Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- 000 m2
- - - - - -
-
-
-
-
- 000 tonnes
4,125
2,778 4,212
-
- 000 tonnes
3,512
2,736 4,111
-
- oz/ton
0.128
0.076 0.102
-
- g/tonne
4.40
2.61 3.50
-
- oz (000)
497
229 462
-
- g/tonne
-
- 000 tonnes
- - - -- - - -- - - -
- - - 1
-
- 000 bcm
- - - - - - -
29,875
23,866
-
-
- 000 tonnes
72,194
59,099 14,894
-
- 000 tonnes
20,044
7,482 1,205
-
- ratio
3.56
17.09 13.16
-
- oz/ton
0.046
0.039 0.099
-
- g/tonne
1.57
1.35 3.38
-
- oz (000)
1,009
324 131
- 000 tonnes - - - 7,510
- 000 tonnes - - - 2,103
- ratio - - - 6.31
- oz/ton - - - 0.011
- g/tonne - - - 0.38
- oz (000) - - - 26
- oz (000) - - - 55
-
68
11,114
404
10,360
440
0.104
0.253
3.57
8.67
1,189
123
- - - 1
23,128 0.005 0.16 118
146,188
28,731
53,742
0.046
1,464
6.25
1.59
- - - - - - -
0.011
2,103
7,510
6.31
0.38
26
55
- - - - - - -
- 000 tonnes - oz (000)
- -
456 97
- -- -
456 97
- -- oz/TEC
-
18.98
37.50
9.70
16.82
3.68
1,001
1,264 980
2,834 53
247 -
1,772
1,772
1,778
1,651
1,037
1,296
1,185
1,367
790
1,149
1,049
1,157
Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.
(1) Includes capitalised gold
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
FINANCIAL RESULTS ($m) YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020
ContinentalSouth Africa
AustraliaAmericas
AfricaCorporate and otherSub-totalLess equity accounted investments
Total group
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Share of associates' impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets
Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders Impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets
Discontinued operations Taxation on items above Headline earnings (loss)
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Share of equity accounted investments profit (loss)
Net finance (costs) income, unwinding of obligations and fair value adjustments
Other gain (loss)
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure
EBITDA
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Gross profit (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Equity shareholders Non-controlling interests
Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
Revenue from product sales
Profit (loss) after taxation from continuing operations
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations Profit (loss) for the period
Expenditures on intangible assets (1)
Capital expenditure per statement of cash flows 701
Capitalised leased assets 7
Profit (loss) before taxation Taxation
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Share of associates' EBIT EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMine Waste
Total SurfaceMponeng
South AfricaOPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold produced
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
SolutionsSurface Operations
Operations
Spot price
Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- ratio
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- 000 m2
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- oz/ton
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz/ton
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
- oz/TEC
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 bcm
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- ratio
-
- oz/ton
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
Recovered grade calculated using a short ton. (1) Includes capitalised gold
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMine WasteMponeng
SolutionsSurface OperationsTotal Surface
OtherSouth Africa
Operations
Revenue from product sales
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Share of associates' EBIT EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
EBITDA
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020
Kibali 45% attributableIduapriem
ObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributableGeitaContinental Africa
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE
Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz/TEC
-
- oz (000)
-
- ratio
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz/ton
-
- g/tonne
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz produced
Kibali 45% attributable
IduapriemObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributable
Geita
OtherNon-controlling interests
Continental
Africa
Revenue from product sales
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Corporate and other income (costs)
Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Share of associates' EBIT
EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
EBITDA
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020
Sunrise DamTropicana 70% attributableAustralia
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold produced
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price
Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz sold
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- g/tonne
-
- 000 bcm
-
- 000 tonnes
- oz/TEC
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- $/oz
-
- g/tonne
-
- g/tonne
Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.
(1) Includes capitalised gold
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
Sunrise Dam
Tropicana 70% attributableOther
Australia
Share of associates' EBIT EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
Other expenses / income
Total capital expenditure
Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets
Non Sustaining capital
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
EBITDA
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Revenue from product sales
Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Corporate and other income (costs) - - (3)
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Exploration and evaluation costs - - (45)
Intercompany transactions - - (1)Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020
Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti
Serra Grande
Americas
Mineração
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold produced
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price
Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz/ton
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- 000 bcm
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- ratio
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz sold
-
- g/tonne
-
- 000 tonnes
Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.
(1) Includes capitalised gold
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti
Serra Grande
Other
MineraçãoNon-controlling interestsAmericas
Revenue from product sales
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Corporate and other income (costs)
Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Share of associates' EBIT
EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
EBITDA
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019
ContinentalSouth Africa
AustraliaAmericasTotal group
AfricaDiscontinued operations
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE
Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- 000 m2
- - - - - -
-
-
-
-
- 000 tonnes
3,282
2,706 3,864
-
- 000 tonnes
3,110
2,770 3,857
-
- oz/ton
0.156
0.071 0.122
-
- g/tonne
5.34
2.42 4.19
-
- oz (000)
534
216 519
-
- g/tonne
-
- 000 tonnes
- - - -3 - - -- - - -- - - -
-
- 000 bcm
- - - - - - -
32,650
25,760
-
-
- 000 tonnes
79,893
66,431 21,862
-
- 000 tonnes
23,491
7,368 1,188
-
- ratio
4.05
4.12 18.59
-
- oz/ton
0.039
0.049 0.108
-
- g/tonne
1.33
1.68 3.70
-
- oz (000)
1,002
398 141
- 000 tonnes - - - 6,787
- 000 tonnes - - - 2,163
- ratio - - - 8.48
- oz/ton - - - 0.005
- g/tonne - - - 0.18
- oz (000) - - - 13
- oz (000) - - - 49
-
167
9,852
974
9,737
1,011
0.118
0.214
4.06
7.33
1,270
238
3 - - -
34,120 0.005 0.16 181
168,186
32,048
58,410
0.044
1,541
4.62
1.50
- - - - - - -
0.005
2,163
6,787
8.48
0.18
13
49
- - - - - - -
- 000 tonnes - oz (000)
- -
16 2
- -- -
16 2
- -- oz/TEC
-
19.17
44.85
11.39
18.32
5.10
1,004
1,022 1,031
2,854 55
414 -
1,394
1,394
1,394
1,337
978
1,132
1,151
1,240
746
981
1,014
1,146
Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.
(1) Includes capitalised gold
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
FINANCIAL RESULTS ($m) YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019
ContinentalSouth Africa
AustraliaAmericas
AfricaCorporate and otherSub-totalLess equity accounted investments
Total group
Share of equity accounted investments profit (loss)
Other gain (loss)
Net finance (costs) income, unwinding of obligations and fair value adjustments
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Operating profit (loss)
Realised gain (loss)
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales
Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders Impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets
Corporate and other income (costs)
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Share of associates' impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets
Discontinued operations
Gross profit (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
EBITDA
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure Capitalised leased assets Expenditures on intangible assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
Taxation on items above
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capexRevenue from product sales
Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Capital expenditure per statement of cash flows 703
Profit (loss) before taxation Taxation
Profit (loss) after taxation from continuing operations
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations Profit (loss) for the period
Equity shareholders Non-controlling interests
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Share of associates' EBIT
EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Headline earnings (loss)
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMine Waste
Total SurfaceMponeng
South AfricaOPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold produced
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
SolutionsSurface Operations
Operations
Spot price
Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz produced
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- ratio
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz sold
-
- oz/ton
-
- 000 m2
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz/ton
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz
-
- $/oz sold
-
- oz (000)
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
- oz/TEC
-
- 000 bcm
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- ratio
-
- oz/ton
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
Recovered grade calculated using a short ton. (1) Includes capitalised gold
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMine WasteMponeng
SolutionsSurface OperationsTotal Surface
OtherSouth Africa
Operations
Revenue from product sales
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Share of associates' EBIT EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
EBITDA
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019
Kibali 45% attributableIduapriem
ObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributableGeitaContinental Africa
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE
Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz/TEC
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- ratio
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz/ton
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz produced
Kibali 45% attributable
IduapriemObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributable
Geita
OtherNon-controlling interests
Continental
Africa
Revenue from product sales
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Corporate and other income (costs)
Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Share of associates' EBIT
EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
505
390
-
297
39
72
-
850
- 1 -
52
2,206
(211)
(224)
- - - - - - - - -
(232)
(33)
(50)
- - - - - - - - -
(421)
(41)
-
(1,211)
-
-
-
- 1 (4)
-
-
(2)
(2)
(4)
1
(8) - (1)
(130)
(58)
(33)
(3)
(133)
(1) (6)
-
(15)
(366)
(342)
(284)
(269)
(35)
(53)
(562)
1 - 1 - -
(47)
(1,592)
4
(4)
1
(1)
- (54)
(9)
- (47)
(9)
(338)
(288)
(268)
(36)
(571)
(1,601)
- -
- -
- -
- -
- -
- -
- -
-
-
167 -
102 - (2) (3)
- - - - - - 160 160 - - - - - 47 - - (207)
29 - (6) - (1) - (2) 19 - - - - - - 1 - - - 21 33 - - 53
3 - - - - - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - 3 3 - - 6
19 - - - - - (8) 10 - - - - - - - - 8 - 18 4 - - 22
- - - - - - 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - 2 - - - 2
280 - (11)
1 - - 101 - - - 101 - - - (101)
5 - (1)
605
-
(5) (101)
(25)
- - - (2) 266 - - - - - - - - - - 267 133 - - 400
- - - - 3 - - - - - - - - - - 4 6 - - 9
(3)
- - (1) 60 - - - 101 - - - - - - 161 130 - - 291
- - (2) 95 - - - 3 - - - - - - 98 58 - - 156
(2)
-
- - - - -
146 720 - - - 3 - 47 2 - (199)
EBITDA
- - - - - -
(2) 1 - - (1)
(2)
(2) 572 366 - - 938
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure
11 35 5 51
4 13 - 17
- - 246 246
- 13 6 19
- - - -
(1)
(1)
- -
- - - -
37 38 - 75
- - - -
- 2 1 3
52 101 257 410
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019
Sunrise DamTropicana 70% attributableAustralia
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold produced
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price
Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz sold
-
- g/tonne
-
- ratio
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- ratio
-
- $/oz sold
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- g/tonne
-
- 000 m2
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- g/tonne
- 000 tonnes - 66,431
-
- $/oz
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz produced
Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.
(1) Includes capitalised gold
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
Sunrise Dam
Tropicana 70% attributableOther
Australia
Share of associates' EBIT EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Other expenses / income
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets
Non Sustaining capital
Total capital expenditure
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
EBITDA
Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Revenue from product sales
Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Gross profit (loss)
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Intercompany transactions - - (9)
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019
Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti
Serra Grande
Americas
Mineração
UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined
Mined
Milled / Treated Recovered grade
Gold produced
SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated
Recovered grade
Gold produced
OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined
Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold produced
HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined
Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade
Gold placed Gold produced
PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual
TOTAL
Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced
Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold
Spot price
Price received
All-in sustaining cost All-in costs
Total cash costs Total production costs
-
- oz/ton
-
- ratio
-
- 000 bcm
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz/ton
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz
-
- oz (000)
-
- 000 tonnes
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz/ton
-
- g/tonne
-
- g/tonne
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz sold
-
- 000 m2
- oz/TEC
-
- oz (000)
-
- oz (000)
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz sold
-
- $/oz produced
-
- $/oz produced
Recovered grade calculated using a short ton.
(1) Includes capitalised gold
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti
Serra Grande
Other
MineraçãoNon-controlling interestsAmericas
Revenue from product sales
Total cash costs Retrenchment costs
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets
Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss)
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Gross profit (loss)
Corporate and other income (costs)
Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions
Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss)
Retrenchment costs
Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts
Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions
Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income
Share of associates' EBIT
EBIT
Amortisation of assets
Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation
EBITDA
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex
Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.
|
for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019
|
Production oz (000)
|
Underground milled / treated 000 tonnes
|
Surface milled / treated 000 tonnes
|
Open-pit treated 000 tonnes
|
Underground Recovered grade g/tonne
|
Surface Recovered grade g/tonne
|
Open-pit Recovered grade g/tonne
|
Dec-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Dec-19
|
CONTINENTAL AFRICA
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45%
Ghana
Iduapriem
Obuasi
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85%
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40%
Sadiola - Attr. 41%
Tanzania
Geita
AUSTRALIA
Sunrise Dam Tropicana - Attr. 70%
AMERICAS
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50%
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração
Serra Grande
Continuing operations
SOUTH AFRICA
Mponeng
Total Surface Operations
Discontinued Operations
Total continuing and discontinued operations
|
830 826
183 178
138 139
77 2
116 109
- 11
- 26
316 361
293 298
140 118
153 180
359 377
81 117
209 188
69 72
|
2,073
1,608
851
768
- 155
- -
-
-
- -
- -
1,066 840
1,494 1,371
1,259 1,371
235
-
2,221 2,009
64 193
1,516 1,269
642 547
|
-
3
-
-
- -
- 3
-
-
- -
- -
- - - - -
- - - - -
-
-
- -
- -
|
9,920 12,806
888 923
2,564 2,588
-
-
4,829 4,996
- 1,290
- 981
1,639 2,028
3,697 3,791
725 694
2,972 3,097
596 647
404 431
- 191
- 217
|
4.32 5.36
5.29 5.58
- 6.07
- -
-
-
- -
- -
3.30 5.17
2.90 2.22
2.88 2.22
2.98
-
3.70 4.13
6.36 4.90
3.98 4.38
2.78 3.28
|
-
-
-
-
- -
- -
-
-
- -
- -
- - - - -
- - - - -
-
-
- -
- -
|
1.55 1.33
1.33 1.37
1.68 1.68
-
-
0.75 0.68
- 0.27
- 0.82
3.86 3.39
1.29 1.64
0.98 0.91
1.37 1.81
3.54 3.92
4.32 4.87
- 1.91
- 2.03
|
1,482 1,501
58 129
38 97
|
5,789
4,988
219 -
545 -
|
- 3
218 204
7,850 17,675
|
14,213
17,244
- -
- -
|
3.72 4.00
7.83 7.17
-
-
|
-
-
0.43 0.51
0.15 0.17
|
1.57
1.50
- -
- -
|
96
226
|
219
545
|
8,068
17,878
|
-
-
|
7.83
7.17
|
0.16
0.17
|
-
-
|
1,578
1,727
|
6,007
5,533
|
8,068
17,881
|
14,213
17,244
|
3.87
4.32
|
0.16
0.17
|
1.57
1.50
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies
Operations at a glance (continued)
|
for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019
|
Total cash costs $/oz
|
All-in sustaining costs $/oz
|
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex $m
|
Other sustaining capex $m
|
Non sustaining capex $m
|
Dec-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Dec-19
|
CONTINENTAL AFRICA
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45%
Ghana
Iduapriem
Obuasi Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85%
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40%
Sadiola - Attr. 41%
Tanzania
Geita
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other
AUSTRALIA
Sunrise Dam Tropicana - Attr. 70%
AMERICAS
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50%
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração
Serra Grande
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other
OTHER
Continuing operations
SOUTH AFRICA
Mponeng
Total Surface Operations
Discontinued operations
Total continuing and discontinued operations
|
818 731
663 605
719 895
1,145
-
1,357 1,102
- 1,038
- 978
722 594
970 758
1,084 1,161
793 482
637 718
604 627
671 802
563 641
|
1,003 863
808 745
1,050 966
1,316
-
1,422 1,206
- 1,093
- 969
915 760
1,279 1,045
1,348 1,429
1,135 766
930 1,057
972 859
952 1,172
800 1,039
|
67 25
5 6
29 6
- -
-
-
- -
- -
26
19
- 52 15 37 48
- 47 12 35 44
5
8
33 9
26 9
1 -
1 -
|
52 62
11 18
12 8
2
-
3
10
- -
- -
24
25
- 24 14 10 53
1 26 13 13 40
14
8
29 9
24 8
1 1
- 3
|
88
172
-
-
-
-67 168
14 3
- -
- 1
7
-
2 9 3 6 16
1 18 - 18 31
-
-
- -
- -
16 -
31 -
|
807 735
1,094 938
1,213 957
|
1,069 977
1,320 1,144
1,322 1,015
|
168 116
9 18
-
-
|
130 129
2 5
4 4
|
113 221
- 1
-
-
|
1,140
946
|
1,324
1,099
|
9
18
|
6
9
|
-
1
|
828
762
|
1,086
993
|
177
134
|
136
140
|
113
222
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies
|
for the quarters ended 31 December 2020, 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2019
|
Production oz (000)
|
Underground milled / treated 000 tonnes
|
Surface milled / treated 000 tonnes
|
Open-pit treated 000 tonnes
|
Underground Recovered grade g/tonne
|
Surface Recovered grade g/tonne
|
Open-pit Recovered grade g/tonne
|
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
|
CONTINENTAL AFRICA
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45%
Ghana
Iduapriem
Obuasi
Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85%
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40%
Sadiola - Attr. 41%
Tanzania
Geita
AUSTRALIA
Sunrise Dam Tropicana - Attr. 70%
AMERICAS
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50%
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração
Serra Grande
Continuing Operations
SOUTH AFRICA
Mponeng
Total Surface Operations
Discontinued operations
Total continuing and discontinued operations
|
420
411 440
91
91 88
69 30
69 66
47 2
65
52 58
- - 6
- - 13
164
152 208
144 65 78
149 152
74 58
75 94
178
181 198
34
47 61
106 38
103 96
31 41
|
1,123
949 846
409
442 345
- 155
- -- -
-
-
-
- -
- -
- -
559
507 501
847 678 169
648 758
582 758
66
-
1,153
1,068 1,039
23
40 98
766 364
750 639
278 302
|
-
-
3
-
-
-
- -
- -
- 3
-
-
-
- -
- -
- -
-
-
-
- - -
- - -
- - -
-
-
-
-
-
-
- -
- -
- -
|
5,177
4,743 6,464
468
420 493
1,358 -
1,206 1,213
-
-
2,479
2,349 2,567
- - 687
- - 510
872
768 994
1,718 294 1,424
1,979 1,789
431 268
1,548 1,521
207
389 310
153
251 216
- 53
- 138
- 95
|
4.49
4.12 5.04
5.77
4.84 5.82
- 6.07
- -- -
-
-
-
- -
- -
- -
3.12
3.50 4.51
2.70 2.63 2.98
3.16 2.03
3.18 2.03
3.00
-
3.75
3.66 4.18
5.87
6.64 4.66
4.03 3.01
3.93 4.41
2.47 3.53
|
-
-
-
-
-
-
- -
- -
- -
-
-
-
- -
- -
- -
-
-
-
- - -
- - -
- - -
-
-
-
-
-
-
- -
- -
- -
|
1.55
1.56 1.45
1.03
1.66 1.46
1.59 -
1.78 1.70
-
-
0.81
0.68 0.70
- - 0.27
- - 0.77
3.86
3.85 4.24
1.27 0.85 1.36
1.31 1.78
1.07 0.97
1.38 1.92
4.10
3.25 4.26
5.04
3.88 5.21
- 1.37
- 2.11
- 2.08
|
742
741 790
- - -
96 112
58 64
38 49
|
3,123
2,665 2,643
- - -
219 243
219 243
-
-
|
-
-
3
- - -
8,068 8,803
218 136
7,850 8,667
|
7,101
7,111
8,563
- - -
- - -
- - -
|
3.73
3.70 3.84
- - -
7.83 7.85
7.83 7.85
-
-
|
-
-
-
- - -
0.16 0.18
0.43 0.52
0.15 0.17
|
1.56
1.58
1.62
- - -
- - -
- - -
|
-
96
112
|
-
219
243
|
-
8,068
8,803
|
-
-
-
|
-
7.83
7.85
|
-
0.16
0.18
|
-
-
-
|
742
837
902
|
3,123
2,884
2,886
|
-
8,068
8,805
|
7,101
7,111
8,563
|
3.73
4.01
4.18
|
-
0.16
0.18
|
1.56
1.58
1.62
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies
Operations at a glance (continued)
|
for the quarters ended 31 December 2020, 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2019
|
Total cash costs $/oz
|
All-in sustaining costs $/oz
|
Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex $m
|
Other sustaining capex $m
|
Non sustaining capex $m
|
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
|
Dec-20
Sep-20
Dec-19
|
CONTINENTAL AFRICA
DRC
Kibali - Attr. 45%
Ghana
Iduapriem
Obuasi Guinea
Siguiri - Attr. 85%
Mali
Morila - Attr. 40%
Sadiola - Attr. 41%
Tanzania
Geita
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other
AUSTRALIA
Sunrise Dam Tropicana - Attr. 70%
AMERICAS
Argentina
Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50%
Brazil
AngloGold Ashanti Mineração
Serra Grande
Non-controlling interests, exploration and other
Continuing operations
SOUTH AFRICA
Mponeng
Total Surface Operations
Discontinued operations
Total continuing and discontinued operations
|
905
717 723
675
651 625
792 1,145
646 939
-
-
1,485
1,197 1,127
- - 1,063
- - 1,032
809
628 557
1,009 1,218 758
932 741
967 1,169
830 447
599
674 660
482
692 572
659 523
683 760
610 549
|
1,093
903 829
851
765 751
1,177 1,316
921 1,040
-
-
1,483
1,346 1,210
- - 1,062
- - 961
996
832 661
1,389 1,553 1,174
1,174 1,025
1,178 1,414
1,094 728
901
963 1,002
850
1,121 792
986 711
917 1,134
912 955
|
39
28 12
3
2 3
15 6
15 -- -
-
-
-
- -
- -
- -
15 -
11 -
9 -
31 8 23
21 7 14
24 5 19
23
25
21
3
3
3
17 3 -
16 6 -
13 4 -
|
33
20 29
10
1 8
11 2
1 5
-
-
(2)
5
7
- -
- -
- -
12 -
12 1
9 -
16 10 6
8 5 3
14 7 7
31
23
17
5
10
5
20 6 -
9 3 -
8 4 -
|
79
10
95
-
-
-
- 58
- 10
- 93
14
-
2
- -
- -
- -
7 -
- -
- -
4 3 1
5 - 5
11 - 11
9
7
25
-
-
-
- - 9
- - 7
- - 25
|
856
755 715
- - -
1,140 920
1,094 909
1,213 931
|
1,129
1,006 941
- - -
1,324 1,067
1,320 1,092
1,323 1,004
|
93
74 57
- - -
9 9
9 9
-
-
|
80
51 60
- - -
5 4
2 1
3 2
|
92
22
132
- - -
- - -
- - -
|
-
1,140
920
|
-
1,324
1,067
|
-
9
9
|
-
5
4
|
-
-
-
|
856
801
741
|
1,130
1,044
957
|
93
83
66
|
80
56
64
|
92
22
132
Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies
|
Summary of operations by mine
|
For the six months ended 31 December 2020
|
Corporate and other
|
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
6
|
By product revenue
|
-
|
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
|
1
|
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
|
(1)
|
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
|
-
|
Lease payment sustaining
|
2
|
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
|
32
|
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
|
-
|
Sustaining exploration and study costs
|
-
|
Total sustaining capital expenditure
|
-
|
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
40
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
39
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
40
|
Non-sustaining Project capex
|
-
|
Non-sustaining lease payments
|
-
|
Technology improvements
|
-
|
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
|
(1)
|
-
|
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
|
7
|
Other provisions
|
-
|
All-in costs
|
46
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
1
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
45
|
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
|
(1)
|
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
-
|
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
-
Corporate(5)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
(5)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
Corporate and other
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Corporate(5)
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
6
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
- - - -
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
Retrenchment costs
1 -
Total cash costs
5
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
-
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 5
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
- -
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
(5)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and
intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and
study costs
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current
operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling
interests and non -gold producing
companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
JOINT VENTURES
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa other
|
Subsidiaries
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
176
- -
(53)
- 7
-
- - 16 -
|
-
- - -
- -
-
- - - -
|
-
- - -
- -
-
- - - -
|
176
- -
(53)
- 7
-
- - 16 -
|
133
- -
(34)
1 -
-
- 2 42 -
|
34
- -
(6)
- -
-
- - 8 -
|
208
- -
(21)
- -
-
- 1 3 -
|
276
(1)
-
(49)
2 7
-
- 1 51 -
|
-
- - -
- -
-
- - 1 -
|
651
(2)
-
(110)
3 8
-
- 4 104 -
|
146
-
|
-
-
|
-
-
|
146
-
|
143
-
|
35
-
|
191
(29)
|
287
-
|
-
-
|
657
(29)
|
146
|
-
|
-
|
146
|
143
|
35
|
163
|
287
|
-
|
629
|
146
- - - - -
2 -
|
-
- - - - -
10 -
|
-
- - - - -
(1)
-
|
146
- - - - -
11 -
|
143
- - - 1 -
- -
|
35
67 - - - -
6 -
|
191
14 - - 3 -
- -
|
287
7 1 - 1 -
- -
|
-
- - - - -
- -
|
657
88 1 - 5 -
6 -
|
148
-
|
10
-
|
(1)
-
|
157
-
|
144
-
|
109
-
|
208
(31)
|
297
-
|
-
-
|
758
(31)
|
148
|
10
|
(1)
|
157
|
144
|
109
|
177
|
297
|
-
|
727
|
181
808 818
|
-
- -
|
-
- -
|
181
808 868
|
137
1,050 1,054
|
27
1,316 4,061
|
114
1,422 1,547
|
314
915 946
|
-
- -
|
592
1,063 1,229
(2)
(110)
(29)
(31)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
JOINT VENTURES
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa Other
|
Subsidiaries
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
176
- 1 -
(53)
(3)
-
|
-
- - - - - -
|
-
- - - - - -
|
176
- 1 -
(53)
(3)
-
|
133
- 2 -
(34)
(2)
-
|
34
- 9 -
(6)
(2)
-
|
208
- 3 -
(21)
(4)
-
|
276
(1)
3 -
(49)
(1)
-
|
-
- - - - - -
|
651
(2)
17 -
(110)
(9)
-
|
121
-
|
-
-
|
-
-
|
121
-
|
99
-
|
35
-
|
186
(28)
|
228
-
|
-
-
|
547
(28)
|
121
|
-
|
-
|
121
|
99
|
35
|
158
|
228
|
-
|
519
|
183 663
|
0 0
|
0 0
|
183 663
|
138 719
|
30 1,145
|
116 1,357
|
316 722
|
- -
|
601 865
(2)
(110)
(9)
(28)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling
interests and non -gold producing
companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and
study costs
Care and maintenance
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current
operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling
interests and non -gold producing
companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
Sunrise
Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
189
- -
(38)
1 6
-
- - 29 -
|
172
(1)
-
(50)
1 5
-
- - 46 -
|
13
- -
(1)
- -
-
- - - -
|
374
(2)
-
(89)
1 12
-
- - 76 -
|
125
(46)
-
(13)
1 -
-
- 1 21
(1)
|
200
(9)
-
(63)
(1)
5
-
- 2 62 2
|
51
- -
(16)
- 2
-
- - 18 -
|
2
- - - - -
-
- - - -
|
378
(55)
-
(92)
- 7
-
- 3 102 -
|
186
-
|
173
-
|
12
-
|
372
-
|
88
(7)
|
197
-
|
55
-
|
2
-
|
343
(7)
|
186
|
173
|
12
|
372
|
82
|
197
|
55
|
2
|
337
|
186
3 - - 11 -
- -
|
173
6 - - 3 -
- -
|
12
- - - 9 -
- -
|
372
9 - - 23 -
- -
|
88
- - - 1 -
- -
|
197
- - - 5 -
2 -
|
55
- - - 2 -
1 -
|
2
16 - - 26 -
- -
|
343
16 - - 33 -
4 -
|
200
-
|
183
-
|
21
-
|
404
-
|
89
(7)
|
204
-
|
58
-
|
44
-
|
396
(7)
|
200
|
183
|
21
|
404
|
82
|
204
|
58
|
44
|
389
|
138 1,348 1,447
|
153 1,135 1,196
|
- - -
|
291 1,279 1,388
|
84 972 979
|
208 952 987
|
68 800 841
|
- - -
|
360 930 1,076
(55)
(92)
(7)
(7)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental
information(4)
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
Sunrise
Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
189
- 2 -
(38)
(1)
-
|
172
(1)
- -
(50)
1 -
|
13
- - -
(1)
- -
|
374
(2)
2 -
(89)
(1)
-
|
125
(46)
(7)
-
(13)
(7)
-
|
200
(9)
4 -
(63)
10 -
|
51
- - -
(15)
4 -
|
2
- - - - - -
|
378
(55)
(3)
-
(92)
7
(1)
|
151
-
|
122
-
|
11
-
|
284
-
|
53
(4)
|
141
-
|
39
-
|
2
-
|
234
(4)
|
151
|
122
|
11
|
284
|
49
|
141
|
39
|
2
|
230
|
140 1,084
|
153 793
|
- -
|
293 970
|
81 604
|
209 671
|
69 563
|
- -
|
359 637
(55)
(3)
(92)
(1)
(4)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Summary of operations by mine
For the six months ended 31 December 2020
Operations in South Africa
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
Care and maintenance
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
Mponeng
|
West Wits Operations
|
Surface operations
|
South Africa other
|
Total Discontinued Operations
|
63
- - - - -
-
- - 11 -
|
63
- - - - -
-
- - 11 -
|
46
- - - - -
-
- - 3 -
|
5
-
- - - -
-
- - - -
|
113
- - - - -
-
- - 15 -
|
74
-
|
74
-
|
49
-
|
5
-
|
129
-
|
74
|
74
|
49
|
5
|
129
|
74
- - - - -
- -
|
74
- - - - -
- -
|
49
- - - - -
- -
|
5 -
- -
- 7
- -
|
129
- - - - 7
- -
|
74
-
|
74
-
|
49
-
|
11
-
|
135
-
|
74
|
74
|
49
|
11
|
135
|
56
1,320
1,320
|
56
1,321
1,321
|
37
1,322
1,322
|
-
-
-
|
96
1,324
1,392
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
|
(5)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Operations in South Africa
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
Mponeng
|
West Wits Operations
|
Surface operations
|
South Africa other
|
Total Discontinued Operations
|
63
- 1 - -
-
(1)
|
63
- 1 - -
-
(1)
|
46
- 1 - -
(1)
-
|
5 -
(4)
- -
- -
|
113
-
(1)
- -
(1)
(1)
|
64
-
|
64
-
|
45
-
|
1
-
|
110
-
|
64
|
64
|
45
|
1
|
110
|
58 1,094
|
58 1,094
|
38 1,213
|
- -
|
96 1,140
(1)
(1)
(1)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
JOINT VENTURES DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
All-in sustaining costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
176
|
1,409
|
By product revenue
|
-
|
(59)
|
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
|
-
|
1
|
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
|
(53)
|
(292)
|
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
|
-
|
4
|
Lease payment sustaining
|
7
|
28
|
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
|
-
|
32
|
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
|
-
|
-
|
Sustaining exploration and study costs
|
-
|
7
|
Total sustaining capital expenditure
|
16
|
282
|
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
-
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
146
|
1,412
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(35)
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
146
|
1,377
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
146
|
1,412
|
Non-sustaining Project capex
|
-
|
113
|
Non-sustaining lease payments
|
-
|
1
|
Technology improvements
|
-
|
-
|
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
|
-
|
60
|
Care and maintenance costs
|
-
|
-
|
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
|
11
|
16
|
Other provisions
|
-
|
-
|
All-in costs
|
157
|
1,602
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(37)
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
157
|
1,565
|
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
|
181
|
1,242
|
-
|
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
808
|
1,107
|
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
868
|
1,259
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
|
(5)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
For the six months ended 31 December 2020
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
Total cash costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
176
|
1,409
|
By product revenue
|
-
|
(59)
|
Inventory change
|
1
|
15
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
-
|
(1)
|
Amortisation of tangible assets
|
(53)
|
(291)
|
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
Retrenchment costs
|
-
|
(1)
|
Total cash costs
|
121
|
1,070
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(32)
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
121
|
1,038
|
Gold produced - oz (000)(2)
|
183
|
1,253
|
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
663
|
828
JOINT VENTURES
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
For the six months ended 31 December 2019
|
Corporate and other
|
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
Corporate(5)
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
3
|
By product revenue
|
-
|
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
|
-
|
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
|
-
|
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
|
(1)
|
Lease payment sustaining
|
3
|
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
|
40
|
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
|
-
|
Sustaining exploration and study costs
|
(2)
|
Total sustaining capital expenditure
|
(1)
|
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
42
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
43
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
42
|
Non-sustaining Project capex
|
(1)
|
Non-sustaining lease payments
|
-
|
Technology improvements
|
-
|
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
|
1
|
Care and maintenance
|
-
|
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
|
5
|
Other provisions
|
1
|
All-in costs
|
48
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
48
|
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
|
-
|
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
-
|
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
-
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
(5)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
|
For the six months ended 31 December 2019
|
Corporate and other
|
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
Corporate(5)
|
Total cash costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
3
|
By product revenue
|
-
|
Inventory change
|
4
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
-
|
Amortisation of tangible assets
|
-
|
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
|
(1)
|
Retrenchment costs
|
(1)
|
Total cash costs
|
6
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
-
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
6
|
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
|
-
|
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
-
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
(5)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and intangible
assets
Adjusted for decommissioning
amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and
marketing related to current
operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable
value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study
costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study
costs
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
Joint Ventures
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa other
|
SUBSIDIARIES
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
168
(1)
-
(61)
- -
-
- - 26 -
|
12
- -
(1)
1 -
-
- - - -
|
27
- -
(1)
- -
-
- - - -
|
208
(1)
-
(63)
1 -
-
- - 26 -
|
160
- -
(34)
- -
-
- 1 8 -
|
-
- - - - -
-
- - - -
|
165
- -
(20)
- -
-
- - 11 -
|
287
(1)
-
(77)
2 8
-
- 2 44 -
|
(2)
- -
(1)
- -
-
- 2 - -
|
610
(1)
-
(132)
2 8
-
- 5 63 -
|
132
-
|
12
-
|
26
-
|
171
-
|
135
-
|
-
-
|
156
(23)
|
265
-
|
(1)
-
|
555
(23)
|
132
|
12
|
26
|
171
|
135
|
-
|
132
|
265
|
(1)
|
531
|
132
- - - 4 - 1 -
|
12
- - - - - - -
|
26
1 - - - - - -
|
171
1 - - 4 - - -
|
135
- - - 1 - 2 -
|
-
168 - - - 26 - -
|
156
3 - - 3 - 8 -
|
265
- 1 - 4 - - -
|
(1)
- - - 1 - - -
|
555
172 1 - 9 26 10 -
|
137
-
|
12
-
|
27
-
|
175
-
|
138
-
|
194
-
|
170
(26)
|
270
-
|
-
-
|
773
(26)
|
137
|
12
|
27
|
175
|
138
|
194
|
145
|
270
|
-
|
747
|
177 745 774
|
11 1,093 1,093
|
27 969 998
|
215 791 810
|
140 966 986
|
- - -
|
110 1,206 1,320
|
349 760 775
|
- - -
|
599 889 1,248
(1)
(132)
(23)
(26)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
Joint ventures
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa Other
|
SUBSIDIARIES
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
168
(1)
2 -
(61)
- -
|
12
- - -
(1)
1 -
|
27
-
(1)
-
(1)
- -
|
208
(1)
1 -
(63)
1 -
|
160
- - -
(34)
- -
|
-
- - - - - -
|
165
-
(2)
-
(20)
(2)
-
|
287
(1)
9 -
(77)
(4)
-
|
(2)
- - - - 2 -
|
610
(1)
6 -
(131)
(4)
-
|
108
-
|
12
-
|
25
-
|
146
-
|
125
-
|
-
-
|
141
(21)
|
214
-
|
-
-
|
480
(21)
|
108
|
12
|
25
|
146
|
125
|
-
|
120
|
214
|
-
|
459
|
178 605
|
11 1,038
|
26 978
|
215 672
|
139 895
|
2 -
|
109 1,102
|
361 594
|
- -
|
612 752
(1)
(131)
(4)
(21)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and
intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning
amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and
marketing related to current
operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable
value and other stockpile
adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study
costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests
and non -gold producing
companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining exploration and
study costs
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and
study costs
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current
operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000) (2)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz (3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3)
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
Sunrise
Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
160
- -
(27)
- 5
-
- - 25 -
|
147
(1)
-
(58)
1 2
-
- - 48 -
|
6
- -
(3)
- 4
-
- - - -
|
312
(2)
-
(88)
1 11
-
- - 73 -
|
137
(38)
-
(20)
1 -
-
- - 18 -
|
225
(9)
-
(57)
(1)
3
-
- 6 49 -
|
74
- -
(19)
- -
-
- 2 17 -
|
1
- - - - -
-
- - - (1)
|
437
(46)
-
(97)
- 3
-
- 8 84 -
|
163
-
|
139
-
|
7
-
|
309
-
|
98
(7)
|
216
-
|
74
-
|
(1)
-
|
389
(7)
|
163
|
139
|
7
|
309
|
91
|
216
|
74
|
(1)
|
381
|
163
- - - 3 -
-
-
|
139
18 - - 3 -
-
-
|
7
- - - 9 -
-
-
|
309
18 - - 15 -
-
-
|
98
- - - 1 -
-
-
|
216
- - - 3 -
14
-
|
74
- - - 2 -
1
-
|
(1)
31 - - 22 -
1
-
|
389
31 - - 27 -
15
-
|
166
-
|
160
-
|
16
-
|
342
-
|
99
(7)
|
233
-
|
76
-
|
53
-
|
462
(7)
|
166
|
160
|
16
|
342
|
91
|
233
|
76
|
53
|
455
|
114 1,429 1,460
|
182 766 877
|
- - -
|
296 1,045 1,155
|
106 859 865
|
185 1,172 1,258
|
70 1,039 1,091
|
- - -
|
360 1,057 1,258
(46)
(97)
(7)
(7)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental
information(4)
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
Sunrise
Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
160
- 5 -
(27)
-
(1)
|
147
(1)
(3)
-
(57)
1 -
|
6
(1)
- -
(4)
- 1
|
312
(2)
2 -
(88)
1 -
|
137
(38)
6 -
(21)
(5)
-
|
225
(9)
(2)
-
(57)
(10)
(1)
|
74
- 1 -
(19)
(9)
(1)
|
1
1 - - -
(1)
-
|
437
(46)
4 -
(97)
(25)
(2)
|
137
-
|
87
-
|
2
-
|
226
-
|
79
(6)
|
146
-
|
46
-
|
-
-
|
271
(6)
|
137
|
87
|
2
|
226
|
74
|
146
|
46
|
-
|
265
|
118 -
1,161
|
180 -
482
|
- -
-
|
298 -
758
|
117 -
627
|
188 -
802
|
72 -
641
|
- -
-
|
377 -
718
(46)
(97)
(25)
(2)
(6)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Operations in South Africa
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
Care and maintenance
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
Mponeng
|
West Wits Operations
|
Surface operations
|
South Africa other
|
Total Discontinued Operations
|
147
- -
(25)
- -
-
- - 23 -
|
147
- -
(25)
- -
-
- - 23 -
|
98
- -
(6)
(1)
-
-
- - 4 -
|
1
- - -
(1)
-
(2)
- - 3 -
|
247
- -
(31)
(2)
-
(2)
- - 30 -
|
145
-
|
145
-
|
95
-
|
1
-
|
242
-
|
145
|
145
|
95
|
1
|
242
|
145
1 - - - -
-
-
|
145
1 - - - -
-
-
|
95
- - - - -
-
-
|
1
- - - - 24
-
-
|
242
1 - - - 24
-
-
|
146
-
|
146
-
|
95
-
|
26
-
|
267
-
|
146
|
146
|
95
|
26
|
267
|
127 1,144 1,152
|
127 1,146 1,154
|
94 1,015 1,016
|
0 - -
|
220 1,099 1,212
(31)
(2)
(2)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Operations in South Africa
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
Mponeng
|
West Wits Operations
|
Surface operations
|
South Africa other
|
Total Discontinued Operations
|
147
- 3 -
(25)
(2) (2)
|
147
- 3 -
(25)
(2) (2)
|
98
- 2 -
(6)
(2) -
|
1
- - - - - -
|
247
- 5 -
(31)
(5) (2)
|
121
-
|
121
-
|
92
-
|
1
-
|
214
-
|
121
|
121
|
92
|
1
|
214
|
129 938
|
129 938
|
97 957
|
- -
|
226 946
(31)
(5) (2)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
For the six months ended 31 December 2019
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
208
|
1,363
|
By product revenue
|
(1)
|
(49)
|
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
|
-
|
-
|
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
|
(63)
|
(317)
|
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
|
1
|
3
|
Lease payment sustaining
|
-
|
25
|
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
|
-
|
41
|
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
|
-
|
-
|
Sustaining exploration and study costs
|
-
|
11
|
Total sustaining capital expenditure
|
26
|
219
|
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
-
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
171
|
1,296
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(31)
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
171
|
1,265
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
171
|
1,296
|
Non-sustaining Project capex
|
1
|
219
|
Non-sustaining lease payments
|
-
|
1
|
Technology improvements
|
-
|
-
|
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
|
4
|
52
|
Care and maintenance costs
|
-
|
26
|
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
|
-
|
30
|
Other provisions
|
-
|
1
|
All-in costs
|
175
|
1,625
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(33)
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
175
|
1,592
|
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
|
215
|
1,255
|
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
791
|
1,009
|
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
810
|
1,269
JOINT VENTURES
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
For the six months ended 31 December 2019
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
Total cash costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
208
|
1,363
|
By product revenue
|
(1)
|
(49)
|
Inventory change
|
1
|
18
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
-
|
(1)
|
Amortisation of tangible assets
|
(63)
|
(316)
|
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
|
1
|
(29)
|
Retrenchment costs
|
-
|
(2)
|
Total cash costs
|
146
|
984
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
-
|
(27)
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
146
|
957
|
Gold produced - oz (000)(2)
|
215
|
1,287
|
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
672
|
745
JOINT VENTURES
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Corporate and other
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Corporate(5)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
(2)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
- 5
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
(3)
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
- 3
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
68
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
- - 1 -
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
71 -
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
71
All-in sustaining costs
71
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
Care and maintenance costs
- - - - -
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
9
Other provisions -
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
79 -
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
79
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
- -
All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
- -
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
(5)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
|
For the year ended 31 December 2020
|
Corporate and other
|
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
Corporate(5)
|
Cash costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
(2)
|
By product revenue
|
-
|
Inventory change
|
-
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
-
|
Amortisation of tangible assets
|
(3)
|
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
|
-
|
Retrenchment costs
|
-
|
Total cash costs
|
(6)
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
-
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
(6)
|
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
|
-
|
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
-
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
(5)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study
costs
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
Joint Ventures
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa other
|
SUBSIDIARIES
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
340
(1)
-
(104)
1 9
-
- - 52 -
|
-
- - - - -
-
- - - -
|
-
- - - - -
-
- - - -
|
340
(1)
-
(104)
1 9
-
- - 52 -
|
280
(1)
-
(74)
1 -
-
- 4 60 -
|
34
- -
(6)
- -
-
- - 8 -
|
377
- -
(40)
- -
-
- 2 15 -
|
542
(2)
-
(124)
4 16
-
- 5 80 -
|
(1)
- - - - -
-
- - 1 -
|
1,232
(3)
-
(245)
5 17
-
- 11 163 -
|
296
-
|
-
-
|
-
-
|
297
-
|
270
-
|
35
-
|
354
(53)
|
520
-
|
-
-
|
1,180
(53)
|
296
|
-
|
-
|
297
|
270
|
35
|
301
|
520
|
-
|
1,127
|
296
- - - - - 2 -
|
-
- - - - - 6 -
|
-
- - - - -
(3)
-
|
297
- - - - - 4 -
|
270
- - - 2 - - -
|
35
161 - - 1 - 10 -
|
354
15 - - 5 - - -
|
520
7 2 - 2 - - -
|
-
- - - - - - -
|
1,180
183 2 - 11 - 10 -
|
298
-
|
6
-
|
(3)
-
|
301
-
|
272
-
|
208
-
|
374
(56)
|
531
-
|
-
-
|
1,386
(56)
|
298
|
6
|
(3)
|
301
|
272
|
208
|
318
|
531
|
-
|
1,330
|
365 809 817
|
0 0 0
|
0 0 0
|
365 810 824
|
274 985 992
|
27 1,316 7,731
|
215 1,397 1,476
|
639 814 831
|
- - -
|
1,155
975 1,149
(3)
(245)
(53)
(56)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests,
non-gold producing companies and
other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
Joint ventures
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa Other
|
SUBSIDIARIES
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
340
(1)
(1)
-
(104)
(4)
-
|
-
- - - - - -
|
-
- - - - - -
|
340
(1)
(1)
-
(104)
(4)
-
|
280
(1)
1 -
(74)
(6)
-
|
34
- 9 -
(6)
(2)
-
|
377
-
(1)
-
(40)
(9)
-
|
542
(2)
(12)
-
(124)
(5)
-
|
(1)
- - - - - -
|
1,232
(3)
(3)
(1)
(244)
(22)
-
|
229
-
|
-
-
|
-
-
|
229
-
|
201
-
|
35
-
|
327
(49)
|
399
-
|
(1)
-
|
960
(49)
|
229
|
-
|
-
|
229
|
201
|
35
|
278
|
399
|
(1)
|
911
|
364 629
|
0 0
|
0 0
|
364 629
|
275 731
|
30 1,145
|
215 1,293
|
623 641
|
- -
|
1,143
797
(3)
(3)
(1)
(244)
(22)
(49)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
Sunrise
Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and
intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning
amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and
marketing related to current
operations
Inventory writedown to net
realisable value and other stockpile
adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study
costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
342
(1)
(64)
1 11
-
- - 50 -
|
338
(2)
(94)
1 10
-
- 1 64 -
|
25
-
(2)
- 1
-
- - - -
|
705
(3)
(160)
3 22
-
- 1 114 -
|
269
(82)
(26)
1 -
-
- 2 31
(8)
|
391
(17)
(109)
(1)
8
-
- 2 103
4
|
102
-
(27)
- 2
-
- - 33 -
|
2
-
(1)
- -
-
- - - -
|
764
(99)
(163)
- 11
-
- 4 168
(4)
|
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling
interests and non -gold producing
companies(1)
|
340
-
|
318
-
|
25
-
|
682
-
|
187
(14)
|
381
-
|
110
-
|
2
-
|
681
(14)
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
340
|
318
|
25
|
682
|
173
|
381
|
110
|
2
|
667
|
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining exploration and
study costs
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and
study costs
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current
operations
Other provisions
|
340
3 - - 22 -
-
|
318
25 - - 5 -
-
|
25
- - - 17 -
-
|
682
28 - - 44 -
-
|
187
- - - 1 -
-
|
381
- - - 6 -
8
|
110
- - - 3 -
2
|
2
49 - - 47 -
-
|
681
49 - - 57 -
10
|
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling
interests and non -gold producing
companies(1)
|
365
-
|
349
-
|
42
-
|
754
-
|
188
(14)
|
395
-
|
115
-
|
98
-
|
797
(14)
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
365
|
349
|
42
|
754
|
174
|
395
|
115
|
98
|
783
|
Gold sold - oz (000) (2)
All-in sustaining cost - $/oz (3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3)
|
258 1,320 1,417
|
299 1,061 1,164
|
- - -
|
557 1,225 1,356
|
186 931 934
|
364 1,050 1,091
|
114 953 997
|
- - -
|
664 1,003 1,179
(99)
(163)
(4)
(14)
(14)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
Sunrise
Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
|
342
(1)
(1)
-
(64)
(2)
-
|
338
(2)
(1)
-
(94)
(1)
-
|
25
- -
(1)
(1)
(1)
-
|
705
(3)
(3)
(1)
(159)
(4)
-
|
269
(82)
(16)
-
(26)
(13)
-
|
392
(17)
1 -
(109)
4
(1)
|
102
-
(1)
-
(27)
3 -
|
1
- - -
(1)
(1)
-
|
764
(99)
(16)
(1)
(162)
(6)
(2)
|
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
274
-
|
240
-
|
22
-
|
536
-
|
132
(10)
|
270
-
|
76
-
|
-
-
|
478
(10)
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
274
|
240
|
22
|
536
|
122
|
270
|
76
|
-
|
468
|
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
256 1,069
|
297 807
|
- -
|
554 968
|
173 699
|
362 747
|
114 665
|
- -
|
649 721
(99)
(16)
(1)
(162)
(6)
(2)
(10)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Operations in South Africa
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
Mponeng
|
West Wits Operations
|
Surface operations
|
South Africa other
|
Total Discontinued Operations
|
158
- - - - -
-
- - 27 -
|
158
- - - - -
-
- - 27 -
|
124
- - - - -
-
- - 7 -
|
4
- - - - -
-
- - 1 -
|
287
(1)
- - - -
-
- - 35 -
|
185 -
|
185 -
|
131 -
|
5 -
|
321 -
|
185
|
185
|
131
|
5
|
321
|
185
- - - - -
-
-
|
185
- - - - -
-
-
|
131
- - - - -
-
-
|
5
- - - - 17
-
-
|
321
- - - - 17
-
-
|
185 -
|
185 -
|
131 -
|
22 -
|
338 -
|
185
|
185
|
131
|
22
|
338
|
135 1,365 1,366
|
135 1,365 1,366
|
109 1,201 1,201
|
- - -
|
247 1,296 1,367
(1)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Operations in South Africa
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
Mponeng
|
West Wits Operations
|
Surface operations
|
South Africa other
|
Total Discontinued operations
|
158
(1)
(1)
- - -
(1)
|
158
(1)
(1)
- - -
(1)
|
124
-
(2)
- - - -
|
4
-
(4)
- - - -
|
287
(1)
(7)
- - -
(2)
|
155
-
|
155
-
|
122
-
|
-
-
|
277
-
|
155
|
155
|
122
|
-
|
277
|
134 1,164
|
134 1,164
|
107 1,131
|
- -
|
241 1,149
(1)
(7)
(2)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
340
|
2,699
|
By product revenue
|
(1)
|
(105)
|
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
|
-
|
5
|
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
|
(104)
|
(570)
|
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
|
1
|
7
|
Lease payment sustainng
|
9
|
53
|
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
|
-
|
68
|
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
|
-
|
-
|
Sustaining exploration and study costs
|
-
|
15
|
Total sustaining capital expenditure
|
52
|
445
|
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
-
|
(4)
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
297
|
2,613
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(67)
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
297
|
2,546
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
297
|
2,613
|
Non-sustaining Project capex
|
-
|
260
|
Non-sustaining lease payments
|
-
|
2
|
Technology improvements
|
-
|
-
|
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
|
-
|
112
|
Care and maintenance costs
|
-
|
-
|
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
|
4
|
29
|
Other provisions
|
-
|
-
|
All-in costs
|
301
|
3,016
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(70)
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
301
|
2,946
|
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
|
365
|
2,376
|
-
|
-
|
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
810
|
1,072
|
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
824
|
1,240
JOINT VENTURES
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
Total cash costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
340
|
2,699
|
By product revenue
|
(1)
|
(105)
|
Inventory change
|
(1)
|
(21)
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
-
|
(2)
|
Amortisation of tangible assets
|
(104)
|
(568)
|
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
|
(4)
|
(32)
|
Retrenchment costs
|
-
|
(2)
|
Total cash costs
|
229
|
1,969
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
-
|
(59)
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
229
|
1,910
|
Gold produced - oz (000)(2)
|
364
|
2,345
|
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
629
|
815
JOINT VENTURES
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Summary of operations by mine
For the year ended 31 December 2019
Corporate and other
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Corporate(5)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
(2)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
- -
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
(3)
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
(1)
Lease payment sustaining
5
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
82
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
- 1 - -
All-in sustaining costs
83
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
0
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 84
All-in sustaining costs
83
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
- - -
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
(2) (1)Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
Other provisions
7 2
All-in costs
89
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
0
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
90 -
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
-
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
-
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations
|
in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold
|
sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
(5)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
|
For the year ended 31 December 2019
|
Corporate and other
|
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
Corporate(5)
|
Total cash costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
(2)
|
By product revenue
|
-
|
Inventory change
|
5
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
(1)
|
Amortisation of tangible assets
|
(1)
|
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
|
-
|
Retrenchment costs
|
(1)
|
Total cash costs
|
3
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
-
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
4
|
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
|
-
|
-
|
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
-
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
(5)
|
Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries.
Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and intangible
assets
Adjusted for decommissioning
amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and
marketing related to current
operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable
value and other stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study
costs
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
Joint Ventures
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa other
|
SUBSIDIARIES
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
338
(1)
-
(130)
1 1
- - - 46 -
|
36
- -
(3)
2 -
- - - - -
|
54
- -
(4)
- -
- - - - -
|
428
(1)
-
(137)
2 1
- - - 46 -
|
288
(1)
-
(58)
1 1
- - 1 17 -
|
-
- - - - -
- - - - -
|
315
- -
(38)
- -
- - 3 15 -
|
571
(1)
-
(133)
3 18
- - 7 75 -
|
(1)
- -
(1)
- -
- - - 1 -
|
1,173
(2)
-
(230)
4 19
- - 12 107 -
|
255
-
|
35
-
|
50
-
|
339
-
|
249
-
|
-
-
|
295
(44)
|
540
-
|
(1)
-
|
1,083
(44)
|
255
|
35
|
50
|
339
|
249
|
-
|
251
|
540
|
(1)
|
1,039
|
255
5 - - 5 - 1 -
|
35
- - - - - - -
|
50
(1)
- - - - - -
|
339
4 - - 5 - 1 -
|
249
- - - 1 - 2 -
|
-
246 - - - 48 - -
|
295
7 - - 4 - 8 -
|
540
- 1 - 4 - - -
|
(1)
- - - - 1 - -
|
1,083
253
1 - 10 48 10 -
|
266
-
|
35
-
|
48
-
|
349
-
|
252
-
|
294
-
|
314
(47)
|
545
-
|
-
-
|
1,405
(47)
|
266
|
35
|
48
|
349
|
252
|
294
|
267
|
545
|
-
|
1,357
|
362 -
704
734
|
28 -
1,237
1,237
|
52 -
956
930
|
442 -
767
785
|
280 -
890
900
|
- -
-
-
|
213 -
1,176
1,252
|
604 -
894
903
|
- -
-
-
|
1,096 -
947
1,237
(2)
(230)
(44)
(47)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
DRC
|
MALI
|
Joint ventures
|
GHANA
|
GUINEA
|
TANZANIA
|
Continental Africa Other
|
SUBSIDIARIES
|
Kibali
|
Morila
|
Sadiola
|
Iduapriem
|
Obuasi
|
Siguiri
|
Geita
|
338
(1)
4 -
(130)
(1)
-
|
36
-
(1)
-
(3)
1 -
|
54
- - -
(4)
- -
|
428
(1)
3 -
(137)
(1)
-
|
288
(1)
(4)
-
(58)
(2)
-
|
-
- - - - - -
|
315
- 1 -
(38)
(5)
-
|
571
(1)
(8)
(1)
(133)
(8)
-
|
(1)
-
(1)
(1)
(1)
- -
|
1,173
(2)
(12)
(2)
(230)
(14)
-
|
210
-
|
33
-
|
50
-
|
292
-
|
223
-
|
-
-
|
273
(41)
|
421
-
|
(4)
-
|
913
(41)
|
210
|
33
|
50
|
292
|
223
|
-
|
232
|
421
|
(4)
|
872
|
366 572
|
27 1,205
|
51 966
|
444 657
|
275 815
|
2 -
|
213 1,091
|
604 695
|
- -
|
1,094
801
(2)
(12)
(2)
(230)
(14)
(41)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
Realised gain (loss) on other
commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and
intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning
amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and
marketing related to current
operations
Inventory writedown to net
realisable value and other stockpile
adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study
costs
Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling
interests and non -gold producing
companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining exploration and
study costs
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and
study costs
Care and maintenance costs
Corporate and social responsibility
costs not related to current
operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling
interests and non -gold producing
companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000) (2)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz (3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3)
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
Sunrise
Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
318
- -
(55)
1 8
-
- 4 43 -
|
297
(3)
-
(111)
1 4
-
- - 83 -
|
17
- -
(7)
- 8
-
- - - -
|
632
(3)
-
(173)
2 20
-
- 4 126 -
|
274
(61)
-
(40)
(2)
-
-
- 1 32 -
|
416
(20)
-
(103)
(3)
7
-
- 8 91 -
|
131
- -
(34)
- -
-
- 5 34 -
|
1
- - - 1 -
-
- - - -
|
822
(81)
-
(177)
(5)
7
-
- 14 157 -
|
319
-
|
271
-
|
18
-
|
608
-
|
204
(15)
|
396
-
|
136
-
|
2
-
|
737
(15)
|
319
|
271
|
18
|
608
|
189
|
396
|
136
|
2
|
722
|
319
- - - 5 -
- -
|
271
23 - - 3 -
- -
|
18
- - - 19 -
- -
|
608
23 - - 27 -
- -
|
204
- - - 1 -
- -
|
396
- - - 3 -
18 -
|
136
- - - 2 -
2 -
|
2
38 - - 43 -
- -
|
737
38 - - 49 -
20 -
|
324
-
|
298
-
|
37
-
|
658
-
|
205
(15)
|
417
-
|
140
-
|
82
-
|
844
(15)
|
324
|
298
|
37
|
658
|
189
|
417
|
140
|
82
|
829
|
256 -
1,246 1,266
|
358 -
757 830
|
- -
- -
|
614 -
990 1,072
|
219 -
859 863
|
358 -
1,107 1,164
|
122 -
1,105 1,141
|
- -
- -
|
700 -
1,032 1,183
(81)
(177)
(5)
(15)
(15)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental
information(4)
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash
costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
AUSTRALIA
|
TOTAL AUSTRALIA
|
ARGENTINA
|
BRAZIL
|
Americas other
|
TOTAL AMERICAS
|
Sunrise
Dam
|
Tropicana
|
Australia other
|
Cerro Vanguardia
|
AngloGold
Ashanti Mineracao
|
Serra Grande
|
318
-
(1)
-
(55)
(3)
-
|
297
(3)
(1)
-
(111)
(1)
-
|
17
- -
(1)
(7)
(1)
-
|
632
(3)
(2)
(1)
(173)
(5)
-
|
274
(61)
3 -
(40)
(11)
(1)
|
416
(20)
(1)
-
(103)
(12)
(2)
|
131
- - -
(34)
(10)
-
|
1
- - - - -
(1)
|
822
(81)
2 -
(177)
(33)
(3)
|
259
-
|
181
-
|
8
-
|
448
-
|
164
(12)
|
278
-
|
87
-
|
-
-
|
530
(12)
|
259
|
181
|
8
|
448
|
152
|
278
|
87
|
-
|
518
|
254 -
1,014
|
360 -
504
|
- -
-
|
614 -
730
|
225 -
673
|
362 -
782
|
123 -
707
|
- -
-
|
710 -
736
(81)
(177)
(33)
(3)
(12)
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces.
|
AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
Summary of operations by mine
For the year ended 31 December 2019
Operations in South Africa
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
All-in sustaining costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
Lease payment sustaining
Corporate administration and marketing related to current
operations
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other
stockpile adjustments
Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure
Amortisation relating to inventory
All-in sustaining costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold
producing companies(1)
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
All-in sustaining costs
Non-sustaining Project capex
Non-sustaining lease payments
Technology improvements
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to
current operations
Other provisions
All-in costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold
producing companies(1)
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
Mponeng
|
West Wits Operations
|
Surface operations
|
South Africa other
|
Total Discontinued Operations
|
287
- -
(47)
- -
-
- - 47 -
|
287
- -
(47)
- -
-
- - 47 -
|
189
- -
(13)
(3)
-
-
- - 7 -
|
3 - -
(1)
- -
(3)
- - 3 -
|
479
- -
(61)
(3)
-
(3)
- - 57 -
|
287
-
|
287
-
|
180
-
|
2
-
|
469
-
|
287
|
287
|
180
|
2
|
469
|
287
3 - - - -
- -
|
287
3 - - - -
- -
|
180
- - - - -
- -
|
2 -
- -
- 42
- -
|
469
3 - - - 42
- -
|
289
-
|
290
-
|
180
-
|
44
-
|
514
-
|
289
|
290
|
180
|
44
|
514
|
242 -
1,186
1,197
|
242 -
1,187
1,198
|
172 -
1,043
1,043
|
- -
-
-
|
414 -
1,132
1,240
(61)
(3)
(3)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of
|
(1)
|
heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash
|
(3)
|
costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per
|
ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports
|
total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
December 2020 Supplementary report -www.AngloGoldAshanti.com
For the year ended 31 December 2019
Operations in South Africa
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
Total cash costs
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
By product revenue
Inventory change
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of tangible assets
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
Retrenchment costs
Total cash costs
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
Gold produced - oz (000) (2)
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
Mponeng
|
TauTona
|
West Wits Operations
|
Surface operations
|
South Africa other
|
Total Discontinued Operations
|
287
(1)
3 -
(47)
(2) (2)
|
-
- - - - - -
|
287
(1)
3 -
(47)
(2) (2)
|
189
-
(1)
-
(13)
(2) -
|
3
- - -
(1)
(2) -
|
479
(1)
2 -
(61)
(6) (2)
|
238
-
|
-
-
|
238
-
|
173
-
|
-
-
|
411
-
|
238
|
-
|
238
|
173
|
-
|
411
|
243 976
|
- -
|
243 976
|
176 987
|
- -
|
419 981
(1)
(61)
(6) (2)
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of
|
(1)
|
heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs
|
(3)
|
per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and
|
all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs
|
per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
|
December 2020 Supplementary report -www.AngloGoldAshanti.com
For the year ended 31 December 2019
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
428
|
2,626
|
By product revenue
|
(1)
|
(86)
|
Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts
|
-
|
-
|
Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets
|
(137)
|
(583)
|
Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation
|
2
|
1
|
Lease payment sustaining
|
1
|
51
|
Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations
|
-
|
82
|
Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments
|
-
|
-
|
Sustaining exploration and study costs
|
-
|
31
|
Total sustaining capital expenditure
|
46
|
390
|
Amortisation relating to inventory
|
-
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
339
|
2,512
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(60)
|
All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
339
|
2,452
|
-
|
All-in sustaining costs
|
339
|
2,512
|
Non-sustaining Project capex
|
4
|
314
|
Non-sustaining lease payments
|
-
|
1
|
Technology improvements
|
-
|
-
|
Non-sustaining exploration and study costs
|
5
|
84
|
Care and maintenance costs
|
-
|
47
|
Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations
|
1
|
37
|
Other provisions
|
-
|
2
|
All-in costs
|
349
|
2,997
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1)
|
-
|
(62)
|
All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
349
|
2,935
|
Gold sold - oz (000)(2)
|
442
|
2,410
|
All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
767
|
1,017
|
All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3)
|
785
|
1,218
JOINT VENTURES
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in
|
the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.
AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total
(in $ millions, except as otherwise noted)
|
SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
Total cash costs
|
Cost of sales per segmental information(4)
|
428
|
2,626
|
By product revenue
|
(1)
|
(86)
|
Inventory change
|
3
|
(5)
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
-
|
(3)
|
Amortisation of tangible assets
|
(137)
|
(580)
|
Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs
|
(1)
|
(53)
|
Retrenchment costs
|
-
|
(4)
|
Total cash costs
|
292
|
1,895
|
Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1)
|
-
|
(53)
|
Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies
|
292
|
1,842
|
Gold produced - oz (000)(2)
|
444
|
2,418
|
Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3)
|
657
|
763
JOINT VENTURES
|
(1)
|
Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory.
|
(2)
|
Attributable portion.
|
(3)
|
In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the
|
currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in
|
ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces.
|
(4)
|
Refer - Segmental information.