AngloGold Ashanti : Year End 2020 - Supplementary report

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Supplementary report to shareholders for the six months and year ended 31 December 2020 Development Sampling for the half year ended 31 December 2020 Development values represent actual results of sampling, no allowances having been made for adjustments necessary in estimating Ore Reserves. Statistics are shown in metric units Advanced metres (total)* Sampled Sampled metres Avg. ore body thickness (cm) gold Avg. g/t Avg. cm.g/t SOUTH AFRICA WEST WITS Mponeng Ventersdorp Contact reef CONTINENTAL AFRICA Geita Nyankanga Star and Comet + Ridge 8 Geita Hill SOUTH AMERICA AngloGold Ashanti Mineração Mina de Cuiabá Lamego Córrego do Sitio Mina I Córrego do Sitio Mina II Serra Grande Mina III Mina Nova/PQZ Palmeiras CVSA Cerro Vanguardia 1,537 5,994 1,907 35 7,071 2,937 4,802 418 4,919 1,641 664 1,588 292 1,006 492 5 2,612 1,604 635 287 5,565 1,857 751 546 44.7 500.0 350.0 1,500.0 95.5 81.3 - - 100.0 100.0 100.0 203.0 28.01 2.26 2.51 0.70 5.64 2.16 2.40 3.40 3.87 1.89 1.59 10.33 1,252 - - - - - - - - - - - Statistics are shown in imperial units Advanced feet (total)* Sampled Sampled feet Avg. ore body thickness (inches) gold Avg. oz/t Avg. ft.oz/t SOUTH AFRICA WEST WITS Mponeng Ventersdorp Contact reef CONTINENTAL AFRICA Geita Nyankanga Star and Comet + Ridge 8 Geita Hill SOUTH AMERICA AngloGold Ashanti Mineração Mina de Cuiabá Lamego Córrego do Sitio Mina I Córrego do Sitio Mina II Serra Grande Mina III Mina Nova/PQZ Palmeiras CVSA Cerro Vanguardia 5,042 19,667 6,257 116 23,200 9,636 15,754 1,372 16,139 5,385 2,179 5,211 958 3,301 1,613 17 8,571 5,262 2,082 942 18,257 6,092 2,465 1,792 17.60 196.85 137.80 590.55 37.60 32.02 - - 39.37 39.37 39.37 79.92 0.82 0.07 0.07 0.02 0.16 0.06 0.07 0.10 0.11 0.05 0.05 0.30 1.20 - - - - - - - - - - - OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020 ContinentalSouth Africa AustraliaAmericasTotal group AfricaDiscontinued operations UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined Mined Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold produced HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual TOTAL Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold Spot price Price received All-in sustaining cost All-in costs Total cash costs Total production costs - 000 m2 - - - - - - - - -

- 000 tonnes - - - -- - - -- - - - - - - 1 - 000 bcm - - - - - - - 14,974 12,377 - - 000 tonnes 36,329 28,244 6,359 - 000 tonnes 9,920 3,697 596 - ratio 4.09 19.31 10.59 - oz/ton 0.045 0.038 0.103 - g/tonne 1.55 1.29 3.54 - oz (000) 496 154 68 - 000 tonnes - - - 3,300 - 000 tonnes - - - 1,091 - ratio - - - 4.31 - oz/ton - - - 0.012 - g/tonne - - - 0.42 - oz (000) - - - 15 - oz (000) - - - 26 - 32 6,026 192 5,789 219 0.108 0.228 3.72 7.83 692 55 - - - 1 8,068 0.005 0.16 41 14,213 70,932 27,352 0.046 6.81 1.57 717 - - - - - - - 0.012 1,091 3,300 4.31 0.42 15 26 - - - - - - - - 000 tonnes - oz (000) - - 178 47 - -- - 178 47 - -- oz/TEC - 18.63 39.71 10.51 17.17 4.31 - oz (000) - oz (000) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 648 183 831 21 292 -359 - 1,300 183 96 - - oz (000) - oz (000) 292 359 - 7 1,483 27 96 - - oz (000) - oz (000) 639 181 820 20 291 -359 -1,289 181 96 - - oz (000) 291 359 - oz (000) - 7 - $/oz 1,894 1,894 1,894 - $/oz sold 1,896 1,894 1,893 - $/oz sold 1,003 1,279 930 - $/oz sold 1,144 1,388 1,076 - $/oz produced 818 970 637 - $/oz produced 1,035 1,278 872 1,470 27 96 - 1,894 1,894 1,895 1,806 1,069 1,324 1,209 1,392 807 1,140 1,048 1,159 Recovered grade calculated using a short ton. (1) Includes capitalised gold Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies.

FINANCIAL RESULTS ($m) SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020 ContinentalSouth Africa AustraliaAmericas AfricaCorporate and otherSub-totalLess equity accounted investments Total group Revenue from product sales Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss) Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Gross profit (loss) Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss) Net finance (costs) income, unwinding of obligations and fair value adjustments Other gain (loss) Share of equity accounted investments profit (loss) Profit (loss) before taxation Taxation Profit (loss) after taxation from continuing operations Profit (loss) from discontinued operations Profit (loss) for the period Equity shareholders Non-controlling interests Operating profit (loss) Retrenchment costs Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Amortisation of assets Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation EBITDA Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders Impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets Foreign exchange loss release to Income statement Share of associates' impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets Discontinued operations Taxation on items above Headline earnings (loss) Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. December 2020 Supplementary report -www.AngloGoldAshanti.com4 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMine Waste Total SurfaceMponeng South AfricaOPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020 UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined Mined Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold produced HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold placed Gold produced PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual TOTAL Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold SolutionsSurface Operations Operations Spot price Price received All-in sustaining cost All-in costs Total cash costs Total production costs - 000 tonnes

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMponengWest Wits OperationsMine Waste SolutionsSurface OperationsTotal Surface OtherSouth Africa Operations Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure EBITDA Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss) 45 Revenue from product sales Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss) Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Gross profit (loss) Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions Retrenchment costs 1 Amortisation of assets Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020 Kibali 45% attributableIduapriem ObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributableGeitaContinental Africa UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined Mined Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold produced HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual TOTAL Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold Spot price Price received All-in sustaining cost All-in costs Total cash costs Total production costs - oz (000)

Kibali 45% attributable IduapriemObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributable Geita OtherNon-controlling interests Continental Africa Revenue from product sales Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss) Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Gross profit (loss) Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss) Retrenchment costs Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Amortisation of assets Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation EBITDA Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020 Sunrise DamTropicana 70% attributableAustralia UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined Mined Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold produced HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold placed Gold produced PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual TOTAL Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold Spot price Price received All-in sustaining cost All-in costs Total cash costs Total production costs - oz (000) - oz (000)

Sunrise Dam Tropicana 70% attributableOther Australia Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Amortisation of assets Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation Other expenses / income Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Total capital expenditure Non Sustaining capital Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts EBITDA Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss) Retrenchment costs Revenue from product sales Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Corporate and other income (costs) - - (1) Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss) Gross profit (loss) Exploration and evaluation costs - - (23) Intercompany transactions - - (1)Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020 Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti Serra Grande Americas Mineração UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined Mined Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold produced HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold placed Gold produced PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual TOTAL Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold Spot price Price received All-in sustaining cost All-in costs Total cash costs Total production costs - oz/ton

FINANCIAL RESULTS ($m) SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019 ContinentalSouth Africa AustraliaAmericas AfricaCorporate and otherSub-totalLess equity accounted investments Total group Revenue from product sales Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss) Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Gross profit (loss) Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss) Net finance (costs) income, unwinding of obligations and fair value adjustments Other gain (loss) Share of equity accounted investments profit (loss) Profit (loss) before taxation Taxation Profit (loss) after taxation from continuing operations Profit (loss) from discontinued operations Profit (loss) for the period Equity shareholders Non-controlling interests Operating profit (loss) Retrenchment costs Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Amortisation of assets Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation EBITDA Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders Impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets Share of associates' impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets Discontinued operations Taxation on items above Headline earnings (loss) Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMponeng TauTonaWest Wits OperationsMine Waste SolutionsSurface OperationsTotal SurfaceTechnology OtherSouth Africa Operations Revenue from product sales Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss) Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Gross profit (loss) Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss) Retrenchment costs Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Amortisation of assets Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation EBITDA Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. Kibali 45% attributable IduapriemObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributable Geita OtherNon-controlling interests Continental Africa Revenue from product sales Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss) Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Gross profit (loss) Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss) Retrenchment costs Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Amortisation of assets Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation EBITDA Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019 Sunrise DamTropicana 70% attributableAustralia UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined Mined Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold produced HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold placed Gold produced PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual TOTAL Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold Spot price Price received All-in sustaining cost All-in costs Total cash costs Total production costs - oz (000) - oz/ton - oz (000) - oz (000) - oz/ton - oz (000) - oz (000) - oz (000) - oz/ton - oz (000) - oz (000)

Sunrise Dam Tropicana 70% attributableOther Australia Amortisation of assets Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Other expenses / income Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts EBITDA Retrenchment costs Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss) Revenue from product sales Corporate and other income (costs) - - (3) Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss) Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Gross profit (loss) Exploration and evaluation costsIntercompany transactions - - (2)Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. OPERATING RESULTS SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019 Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti Serra Grande Americas Mineração UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined Mined Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold produced HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold placed Gold produced PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual TOTAL Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold Spot price Price received All-in sustaining cost All-in costs Total cash costs Total production costs - oz/ton

FINANCIAL RESULTS ($m) YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020 ContinentalSouth Africa AustraliaAmericas AfricaCorporate and otherSub-totalLess equity accounted investments Total group Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss) Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss) Share of associates' impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders Impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets Discontinued operations Taxation on items above Headline earnings (loss) Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Share of equity accounted investments profit (loss) Net finance (costs) income, unwinding of obligations and fair value adjustments Other gain (loss) Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure EBITDA Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex Gross profit (loss) Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Equity shareholders Non-controlling interests Operating profit (loss) Retrenchment costs Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation Revenue from product sales Profit (loss) after taxation from continuing operations Profit (loss) from discontinued operations Profit (loss) for the period Expenditures on intangible assets (1) Capital expenditure per statement of cash flows 701 Capitalised leased assets 7 Profit (loss) before taxation Taxation Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Amortisation of assets Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. December 2020 Supplementary report -www.AngloGoldAshanti.com24 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMine Waste Total SurfaceMponeng South AfricaOPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020 UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined Mined Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold produced HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold placed Gold produced PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual TOTAL Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold SolutionsSurface Operations Operations Spot price Price received All-in sustaining cost All-in costs Total cash costs Total production costs - oz (000)

Kibali 45% attributable IduapriemObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributable Geita OtherNon-controlling interests Continental Africa Revenue from product sales Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss) Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Gross profit (loss) Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss) Retrenchment costs Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Amortisation of assets Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation EBITDA Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020 Sunrise DamTropicana 70% attributableAustralia UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined Mined Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold produced HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold placed Gold produced PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual TOTAL Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold Spot price Price received All-in sustaining cost All-in costs Total cash costs Total production costs - oz (000) - oz (000)

Sunrise Dam Tropicana 70% attributableOther Australia Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Amortisation of assets Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation Other expenses / income Total capital expenditure Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Non Sustaining capital Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex EBITDA Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Revenue from product sales Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss) Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Corporate and other income (costs) - - (3) Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss) Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Gross profit (loss) Exploration and evaluation costs - - (45) Intercompany transactions - - (1)Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2020 Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti Serra Grande Americas Mineração UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined Mined Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold produced HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold placed Gold produced PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual TOTAL Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold Spot price Price received All-in sustaining cost All-in costs Total cash costs Total production costs - oz (000)

Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti Serra Grande Other MineraçãoNon-controlling interestsAmericas Revenue from product sales Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss) Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Gross profit (loss) Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss) Retrenchment costs Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Amortisation of assets Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation EBITDA Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019 ContinentalSouth Africa AustraliaAmericasTotal group AfricaDiscontinued operations UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined Mined Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold produced HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold placed Gold producedPRE-PRODUCTION MILLED / TREATED PRE-PRODUCTION OUNCES PRODUCED PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual TOTAL Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold Spot price Price received All-in sustaining cost All-in costs Total cash costs Total production costs - 000 m2 - - - - - - - - -

FINANCIAL RESULTS ($m) YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019 ContinentalSouth Africa AustraliaAmericas AfricaCorporate and otherSub-totalLess equity accounted investments Total group Share of equity accounted investments profit (loss) Other gain (loss) Net finance (costs) income, unwinding of obligations and fair value adjustments Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Operating profit (loss) Realised gain (loss) Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders Impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets Corporate and other income (costs) Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Share of associates' impairment, derecognition and profit /loss on disposal of assets Discontinued operations Gross profit (loss) Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts EBITDA Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure Capitalised leased assets Expenditures on intangible assets Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation Taxation on items above Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capexRevenue from product sales Operating profit (loss) Retrenchment costs Capital expenditure per statement of cash flows 703 Profit (loss) before taxation Taxation Profit (loss) after taxation from continuing operations Profit (loss) from discontinued operations Profit (loss) for the period Equity shareholders Non-controlling interests Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Amortisation of assets Headline earnings (loss) Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. December 2020 Supplementary report -www.AngloGoldAshanti.com34 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONSMine Waste Total SurfaceMponeng South AfricaOPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019 UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined Mined Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold produced HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold placed Gold produced PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual TOTAL Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold SolutionsSurface Operations Operations Spot price Price received All-in sustaining cost All-in costs Total cash costs Total production costs - oz (000)

Kibali 45% attributable IduapriemObuasiSiguiri 85% attributableMorila 40% attributableSadiola 41% attributableYatela 40% attributable Geita OtherNon-controlling interests Continental Africa Revenue from product sales Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss) Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Gross profit (loss) Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss) Retrenchment costs Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Amortisation of assets Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation 505 390 - 297 39 72 - 850 - 1 - 52 2,206 (211) (224) - - - - - - - - - (232) (33) (50) - - - - - - - - - (421) (41) - (1,211) - - - - 1 (4) - - (2) (2) (4) 1 (8) - (1) (130) (58) (33) (3) (133) (1) (6) - (15) (366) (342) (284) (269) (35) (53) (562) 1 - 1 - - (47) (1,592) 4 (4) 1 (1) - (54) (9) - (47) (9) (338) (288) (268) (36) (571) (1,601) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 167 - 102 - (2) (3) - - - - - - 160 160 - - - - - 47 - - (207) 29 - (6) - (1) - (2) 19 - - - - - - 1 - - - 21 33 - - 53 3 - - - - - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - 3 3 - - 6 19 - - - - - (8) 10 - - - - - - - - 8 - 18 4 - - 22 - - - - - - 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - 2 - - - 2 280 - (11) 1 - - 101 - - - 101 - - - (101) 5 - (1) 605 - (5) (101) (25) - - - (2) 266 - - - - - - - - - - 267 133 - - 400 - - - - 3 - - - - - - - - - - 4 6 - - 9 (3) - - (1) 60 - - - 101 - - - - - - 161 130 - - 291 - - (2) 95 - - - 3 - - - - - - 98 58 - - 156 (2) - - - - - - 146 720 - - - 3 - 47 2 - (199) EBITDA - - - - - - (2) 1 - - (1) (2) (2) 572 366 - - 938 Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure 11 35 5 51 4 13 - 17 - - 246 246 - 13 6 19 - - - - (1) (1) - - - - - - 37 38 - 75 - - - - - 2 1 3 52 101 257 410 Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019 Sunrise DamTropicana 70% attributableAustralia UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined Mined Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold produced HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold placed Gold produced PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual TOTAL Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold Spot price Price received All-in sustaining cost All-in costs Total cash costs Total production costs - oz (000) - oz (000) - oz (000)

- $/oz produced Recovered grade calculated using a short ton. (1) Includes capitalised gold Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. Sunrise Dam Tropicana 70% attributableOther Australia Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Amortisation of assets Other expenses / income Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts EBITDA Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss) Retrenchment costs Revenue from product sales Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Gross profit (loss) Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Intercompany transactions - - (9) Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss) Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 2019 Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti Serra Grande Americas Mineração UNDERGROUND OPERATION Area mined Mined Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced SURFACE AND DUMP RECLAMATION Milled / Treated Recovered grade Gold produced OPEN-PIT OPERATION Volume mined Mined Treated Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold produced HEAP LEACH OPERATION Mined Placed Stripping ratio Recovered grade Gold placed Gold produced PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE Actual TOTAL Subsidiaries' gold produced Joint ventures' gold produced Attributable gold produced (1) Minority gold produced Subsidiaries' gold sold Joint ventures' gold sold Attributable gold sold (1) Minority gold sold Spot price Price received All-in sustaining cost All-in costs Total cash costs Total production costs - oz/ton

Cerro Vanguardia 92.5% attributableAngloGold Ashanti Serra Grande Other MineraçãoNon-controlling interestsAmericas Revenue from product sales Total cash costs Retrenchment costs Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Amortisation of assets Total production costs Inventory change Cost of sales Realised gain (loss) Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Gross profit (loss) Corporate and other income (costs) Exploration and evaluation costs Intercompany transactions Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Operating profit (loss) Retrenchment costs Unrealised non-hedge derivatives and other commodity contracts Realised (gain) loss on other commodity contracts Intercompany transactions Regional corporate costs Care and maintenance costs Impairment and derecognition of assets Profit / loss on disposal of assets Other expenses / income Share of associates' EBIT EBIT Amortisation of assets Share of associates' amortisation Other amortisation EBITDA Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex Other Sustaining capex Non Sustaining capital Total capital expenditure Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies. for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019 Production oz (000) Underground milled / treated 000 tonnes Surface milled / treated 000 tonnes Open-pit treated 000 tonnes Underground Recovered grade g/tonne Surface Recovered grade g/tonne Open-pit Recovered grade g/tonne Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 CONTINENTAL AFRICA DRC Kibali - Attr. 45% Ghana Iduapriem Obuasi Guinea Siguiri - Attr. 85% Mali Morila - Attr. 40% Sadiola - Attr. 41% Tanzania Geita AUSTRALIA Sunrise Dam Tropicana - Attr. 70% AMERICAS Argentina Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50% Brazil AngloGold Ashanti Mineração Serra Grande Continuing operations SOUTH AFRICA Mponeng Total Surface Operations Discontinued Operations Total continuing and discontinued operations 830 826 183 178 138 139 77 2 116 109 - 11 - 26 316 361 293 298 140 118 153 180 359 377 81 117 209 188 69 72 2,073 1,608 851 768 - 155 - - - - - - - - 1,066 840 1,494 1,371 1,259 1,371 235 - 2,221 2,009 64 193 1,516 1,269 642 547 - 3 - - - - - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9,920 12,806 888 923 2,564 2,588 - - 4,829 4,996 - 1,290 - 981 1,639 2,028 3,697 3,791 725 694 2,972 3,097 596 647 404 431 - 191 - 217 4.32 5.36 5.29 5.58 - 6.07 - - - - - - - - 3.30 5.17 2.90 2.22 2.88 2.22 2.98 - 3.70 4.13 6.36 4.90 3.98 4.38 2.78 3.28 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1.55 1.33 1.33 1.37 1.68 1.68 - - 0.75 0.68 - 0.27 - 0.82 3.86 3.39 1.29 1.64 0.98 0.91 1.37 1.81 3.54 3.92 4.32 4.87 - 1.91 - 2.03 1,482 1,501 58 129 38 97 5,789 4,988 219 - 545 - - 3 218 204 7,850 17,675 14,213 17,244 - - - - 3.72 4.00 7.83 7.17 - - - - 0.43 0.51 0.15 0.17 1.57 1.50 - - - - 96 226 219 545 8,068 17,878 - - 7.83 7.17 0.16 0.17 - - 1,578 1,727 6,007 5,533 8,068 17,881 14,213 17,244 3.87 4.32 0.16 0.17 1.57 1.50 Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies Operations at a glance (continued) for the six months ended 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019 Total cash costs $/oz All-in sustaining costs $/oz Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex $m Other sustaining capex $m Non sustaining capex $m Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-19 CONTINENTAL AFRICA DRC Kibali - Attr. 45% Ghana Iduapriem Obuasi Guinea Siguiri - Attr. 85% Mali Morila - Attr. 40% Sadiola - Attr. 41% Tanzania Geita Non-controlling interests, exploration and other AUSTRALIA Sunrise Dam Tropicana - Attr. 70% AMERICAS Argentina Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50% Brazil AngloGold Ashanti Mineração Serra Grande Non-controlling interests, exploration and other OTHER Continuing operations SOUTH AFRICA Mponeng Total Surface Operations Discontinued operations Total continuing and discontinued operations 818 731 663 605 719 895 1,145 - 1,357 1,102 - 1,038 - 978 722 594 970 758 1,084 1,161 793 482 637 718 604 627 671 802 563 641 1,003 863 808 745 1,050 966 1,316 - 1,422 1,206 - 1,093 - 969 915 760 1,279 1,045 1,348 1,429 1,135 766 930 1,057 972 859 952 1,172 800 1,039 67 25 5 6 29 6 - - - - - - - - 26 19 - 52 15 37 48 - 47 12 35 44 5 8 33 9 26 9 1 - 1 - 52 62 11 18 12 8 2 - 3 10 - - - - 24 25 - 24 14 10 53 1 26 13 13 40 14 8 29 9 24 8 1 1 - 3 88 172 - - - -67 168 14 3 - - - 1 7 - 2 9 3 6 16 1 18 - 18 31 - - - - - - 16 - 31 - 807 735 1,094 938 1,213 957 1,069 977 1,320 1,144 1,322 1,015 168 116 9 18 - - 130 129 2 5 4 4 113 221 - 1 - - 1,140 946 1,324 1,099 9 18 6 9 - 1 828 762 1,086 993 177 134 136 140 113 222 Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies for the quarters ended 31 December 2020, 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2019 Production oz (000) Underground milled / treated 000 tonnes Surface milled / treated 000 tonnes Open-pit treated 000 tonnes Underground Recovered grade g/tonne Surface Recovered grade g/tonne Open-pit Recovered grade g/tonne Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 CONTINENTAL AFRICA DRC Kibali - Attr. 45% Ghana Iduapriem Obuasi Guinea Siguiri - Attr. 85% Mali Morila - Attr. 40% Sadiola - Attr. 41% Tanzania Geita AUSTRALIA Sunrise Dam Tropicana - Attr. 70% AMERICAS Argentina Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50% Brazil AngloGold Ashanti Mineração Serra Grande Continuing Operations SOUTH AFRICA Mponeng Total Surface Operations Discontinued operations Total continuing and discontinued operations 420 411 440 91 91 88 69 30 69 66 47 2 65 52 58 - - 6 - - 13 164 152 208 144 65 78 149 152 74 58 75 94 178 181 198 34 47 61 106 38 103 96 31 41 1,123 949 846 409 442 345 - 155 - -- - - - - - - - - - - 559 507 501 847 678 169 648 758 582 758 66 - 1,153 1,068 1,039 23 40 98 766 364 750 639 278 302 - - 3 - - - - - - - - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,177 4,743 6,464 468 420 493 1,358 - 1,206 1,213 - - 2,479 2,349 2,567 - - 687 - - 510 872 768 994 1,718 294 1,424 1,979 1,789 431 268 1,548 1,521 207 389 310 153 251 216 - 53 - 138 - 95 4.49 4.12 5.04 5.77 4.84 5.82 - 6.07 - -- - - - - - - - - - - 3.12 3.50 4.51 2.70 2.63 2.98 3.16 2.03 3.18 2.03 3.00 - 3.75 3.66 4.18 5.87 6.64 4.66 4.03 3.01 3.93 4.41 2.47 3.53 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1.55 1.56 1.45 1.03 1.66 1.46 1.59 - 1.78 1.70 - - 0.81 0.68 0.70 - - 0.27 - - 0.77 3.86 3.85 4.24 1.27 0.85 1.36 1.31 1.78 1.07 0.97 1.38 1.92 4.10 3.25 4.26 5.04 3.88 5.21 - 1.37 - 2.11 - 2.08 742 741 790 - - - 96 112 58 64 38 49 3,123 2,665 2,643 - - - 219 243 219 243 - - - - 3 - - - 8,068 8,803 218 136 7,850 8,667 7,101 7,111 8,563 - - - - - - - - - 3.73 3.70 3.84 - - - 7.83 7.85 7.83 7.85 - - - - - - - - 0.16 0.18 0.43 0.52 0.15 0.17 1.56 1.58 1.62 - - - - - - - - - - 96 112 - 219 243 - 8,068 8,803 - - - - 7.83 7.85 - 0.16 0.18 - - - 742 837 902 3,123 2,884 2,886 - 8,068 8,805 7,101 7,111 8,563 3.73 4.01 4.18 - 0.16 0.18 1.56 1.58 1.62 Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies Operations at a glance (continued) for the quarters ended 31 December 2020, 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2019 Total cash costs $/oz All-in sustaining costs $/oz Sustaining ORD / Stripping capex $m Other sustaining capex $m Non sustaining capex $m Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 Dec-20 Sep-20 Dec-19 CONTINENTAL AFRICA DRC Kibali - Attr. 45% Ghana Iduapriem Obuasi Guinea Siguiri - Attr. 85% Mali Morila - Attr. 40% Sadiola - Attr. 41% Tanzania Geita Non-controlling interests, exploration and other AUSTRALIA Sunrise Dam Tropicana - Attr. 70% AMERICAS Argentina Cerro Vanguardia - Attr. 92.50% Brazil AngloGold Ashanti Mineração Serra Grande Non-controlling interests, exploration and other Continuing operations SOUTH AFRICA Mponeng Total Surface Operations Discontinued operations Total continuing and discontinued operations 905 717 723 675 651 625 792 1,145 646 939 - - 1,485 1,197 1,127 - - 1,063 - - 1,032 809 628 557 1,009 1,218 758 932 741 967 1,169 830 447 599 674 660 482 692 572 659 523 683 760 610 549 1,093 903 829 851 765 751 1,177 1,316 921 1,040 - - 1,483 1,346 1,210 - - 1,062 - - 961 996 832 661 1,389 1,553 1,174 1,174 1,025 1,178 1,414 1,094 728 901 963 1,002 850 1,121 792 986 711 917 1,134 912 955 39 28 12 3 2 3 15 6 15 -- - - - - - - - - - - 15 - 11 - 9 - 31 8 23 21 7 14 24 5 19 23 25 21 3 3 3 17 3 - 16 6 - 13 4 - 33 20 29 10 1 8 11 2 1 5 - - (2) 5 7 - - - - - - 12 - 12 1 9 - 16 10 6 8 5 3 14 7 7 31 23 17 5 10 5 20 6 - 9 3 - 8 4 - 79 10 95 - - - - 58 - 10 - 93 14 - 2 - - - - - - 7 - - - - - 4 3 1 5 - 5 11 - 11 9 7 25 - - - - - 9 - - 7 - - 25 856 755 715 - - - 1,140 920 1,094 909 1,213 931 1,129 1,006 941 - - - 1,324 1,067 1,320 1,092 1,323 1,004 93 74 57 - - - 9 9 9 9 - - 80 51 60 - - - 5 4 2 1 3 2 92 22 132 - - - - - - - - - - 1,140 920 - 1,324 1,067 - 9 9 - 5 4 - - - 856 801 741 1,130 1,044 957 93 83 66 80 56 64 92 22 132 Rounding of figures may result in computational discrepancies Summary of operations by mine For the six months ended 31 December 2020 Corporate and other (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 6 By product revenue - Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts 1 Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (1) Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation - Lease payment sustaining 2 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations 32 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments - Sustaining exploration and study costs - Total sustaining capital expenditure - Amortisation relating to inventory - All-in sustaining costs 40 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 39 All-in sustaining costs 40 Non-sustaining Project capex - Non-sustaining lease payments - Technology improvements - Non-sustaining exploration and study costs (1) - Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations 7 Other provisions - All-in costs 46 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 1 All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 45 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) (1) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) - All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) - Corporate(5) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. Corporate and other (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Corporate(5) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 6 By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets - - - - Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs 1 - Total cash costs 5 Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) - Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 5 Gold produced - oz (000) (2)Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) - - (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000)(2) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) DRC MALI JOINT VENTURES GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa other Subsidiaries Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 176 - - (53) - 7 - - - 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 176 - - (53) - 7 - - - 16 - 133 - - (34) 1 - - - 2 42 - 34 - - (6) - - - - - 8 - 208 - - (21) - - - - 1 3 - 276 (1) - (49) 2 7 - - 1 51 - - - - - - - - - - 1 - 651 (2) - (110) 3 8 - - 4 104 - 146 - - - - - 146 - 143 - 35 - 191 (29) 287 - - - 657 (29) 146 - - 146 143 35 163 287 - 629 146 - - - - - 2 - - - - - - - 10 - - - - - - - (1) - 146 - - - - - 11 - 143 - - - 1 - - - 35 67 - - - - 6 - 191 14 - - 3 - - - 287 7 1 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - 657 88 1 - 5 - 6 - 148 - 10 - (1) - 157 - 144 - 109 - 208 (31) 297 - - - 758 (31) 148 10 (1) 157 144 109 177 297 - 727 181 808 818 - - - - - - 181 808 868 137 1,050 1,054 27 1,316 4,061 114 1,422 1,547 314 915 946 - - - 592 1,063 1,229 (2) (110) (29) (31) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) DRC MALI JOINT VENTURES GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa Other Subsidiaries Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 176 - 1 - (53) (3) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 176 - 1 - (53) (3) - 133 - 2 - (34) (2) - 34 - 9 - (6) (2) - 208 - 3 - (21) (4) - 276 (1) 3 - (49) (1) - - - - - - - - 651 (2) 17 - (110) (9) - 121 - - - - - 121 - 99 - 35 - 186 (28) 228 - - - 547 (28) 121 - - 121 99 35 158 228 - 519 183 663 0 0 0 0 183 663 138 719 30 1,145 116 1,357 316 722 - - 601 865 (2) (110) (9) (28) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000)(2) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other TOTAL AMERICAS Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande 189 - - (38) 1 6 - - - 29 - 172 (1) - (50) 1 5 - - - 46 - 13 - - (1) - - - - - - - 374 (2) - (89) 1 12 - - - 76 - 125 (46) - (13) 1 - - - 1 21 (1) 200 (9) - (63) (1) 5 - - 2 62 2 51 - - (16) - 2 - - - 18 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - 378 (55) - (92) - 7 - - 3 102 - 186 - 173 - 12 - 372 - 88 (7) 197 - 55 - 2 - 343 (7) 186 173 12 372 82 197 55 2 337 186 3 - - 11 - - - 173 6 - - 3 - - - 12 - - - 9 - - - 372 9 - - 23 - - - 88 - - - 1 - - - 197 - - - 5 - 2 - 55 - - - 2 - 1 - 2 16 - - 26 - - - 343 16 - - 33 - 4 - 200 - 183 - 21 - 404 - 89 (7) 204 - 58 - 44 - 396 (7) 200 183 21 404 82 204 58 44 389 138 1,348 1,447 153 1,135 1,196 - - - 291 1,279 1,388 84 972 979 208 952 987 68 800 841 - - - 360 930 1,076 (55) (92) (7) (7) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other TOTAL AMERICAS Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande 189 - 2 - (38) (1) - 172 (1) - - (50) 1 - 13 - - - (1) - - 374 (2) 2 - (89) (1) - 125 (46) (7) - (13) (7) - 200 (9) 4 - (63) 10 - 51 - - - (15) 4 - 2 - - - - - - 378 (55) (3) - (92) 7 (1) 151 - 122 - 11 - 284 - 53 (4) 141 - 39 - 2 - 234 (4) 151 122 11 284 49 141 39 2 230 140 1,084 153 793 - - 293 970 81 604 209 671 69 563 - - 359 637 (55) (3) (92) (1) (4) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Summary of operations by mine For the six months ended 31 December 2020 Operations in South Africa (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000)(2) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) Mponeng West Wits Operations Surface operations South Africa other Total Discontinued Operations 63 - - - - - - - - 11 - 63 - - - - - - - - 11 - 46 - - - - - - - - 3 - 5 - - - - - - - - - - 113 - - - - - - - - 15 - 74 - 74 - 49 - 5 - 129 - 74 74 49 5 129 74 - - - - - - - 74 - - - - - - - 49 - - - - - - - 5 - - - - 7 - - 129 - - - - 7 - - 74 - 74 - 49 - 11 - 135 - 74 74 49 11 135 56 1,320 1,320 56 1,321 1,321 37 1,322 1,322 - - - 96 1,324 1,392 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. (5) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in South Africa (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) Mponeng West Wits Operations Surface operations South Africa other Total Discontinued Operations 63 - 1 - - - (1) 63 - 1 - - - (1) 46 - 1 - - (1) - 5 - (4) - - - - 113 - (1) - - (1) (1) 64 - 64 - 45 - 1 - 110 - 64 64 45 1 110 58 1,094 58 1,094 38 1,213 - - 96 1,140 (1) (1) (1) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING JOINT VENTURES DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 176 1,409 By product revenue - (59) Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts - 1 Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (53) (292) Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation - 4 Lease payment sustaining 7 28 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations - 32 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments - - Sustaining exploration and study costs - 7 Total sustaining capital expenditure 16 282 Amortisation relating to inventory - - All-in sustaining costs 146 1,412 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (35) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 146 1,377 All-in sustaining costs 146 1,412 Non-sustaining Project capex - 113 Non-sustaining lease payments - 1 Technology improvements - - Non-sustaining exploration and study costs - 60 Care and maintenance costs - - Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations 11 16 Other provisions - - All-in costs 157 1,602 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (37) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 157 1,565 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) 181 1,242 - All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) 808 1,107 All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) 868 1,259 (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. (5) Refer - Segmental information. For the six months ended 31 December 2020 AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 176 1,409 By product revenue - (59) Inventory change 1 15 Amortisation of intangible assets - (1) Amortisation of tangible assets (53) (291) Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs (3) (2) Retrenchment costs - (1) Total cash costs 121 1,070 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies(1) - (32) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 121 1,038 Gold produced - oz (000)(2) 183 1,253 Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) 663 828 JOINT VENTURES (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. For the six months ended 31 December 2019 Corporate and other (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Corporate(5) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 3 By product revenue - Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts - Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets - Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation (1) Lease payment sustaining 3 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations 40 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments - Sustaining exploration and study costs (2) Total sustaining capital expenditure (1) Amortisation relating to inventory - All-in sustaining costs 42 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 43 All-in sustaining costs 42 Non-sustaining Project capex (1) Non-sustaining lease payments - Technology improvements - Non-sustaining exploration and study costs 1 Care and maintenance - Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations 5 Other provisions 1 All-in costs 48 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 48 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) - All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) - All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) - (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. For the six months ended 31 December 2019 Corporate and other (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Corporate(5) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 3 By product revenue - Inventory change 4 Amortisation of intangible assets - Amortisation of tangible assets - Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs (1) Retrenchment costs (1) Total cash costs 6 Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) - Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 6 Gold produced - oz (000) (2) - Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) - (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000)(2) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) DRC MALI Joint Ventures GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa other SUBSIDIARIES Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 168 (1) - (61) - - - - - 26 - 12 - - (1) 1 - - - - - - 27 - - (1) - - - - - - - 208 (1) - (63) 1 - - - - 26 - 160 - - (34) - - - - 1 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - 165 - - (20) - - - - - 11 - 287 (1) - (77) 2 8 - - 2 44 - (2) - - (1) - - - - 2 - - 610 (1) - (132) 2 8 - - 5 63 - 132 - 12 - 26 - 171 - 135 - - - 156 (23) 265 - (1) - 555 (23) 132 12 26 171 135 - 132 265 (1) 531 132 - - - 4 - 1 - 12 - - - - - - - 26 1 - - - - - - 171 1 - - 4 - - - 135 - - - 1 - 2 - - 168 - - - 26 - - 156 3 - - 3 - 8 - 265 - 1 - 4 - - - (1) - - - 1 - - - 555 172 1 - 9 26 10 - 137 - 12 - 27 - 175 - 138 - 194 - 170 (26) 270 - - - 773 (26) 137 12 27 175 138 194 145 270 - 747 177 745 774 11 1,093 1,093 27 969 998 215 791 810 140 966 986 - - - 110 1,206 1,320 349 760 775 - - - 599 889 1,248 (1) (132) (23) (26) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) DRC MALI Joint ventures GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa Other SUBSIDIARIES Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 168 (1) 2 - (61) - - 12 - - - (1) 1 - 27 - (1) - (1) - - 208 (1) 1 - (63) 1 - 160 - - - (34) - - - - - - - - - 165 - (2) - (20) (2) - 287 (1) 9 - (77) (4) - (2) - - - - 2 - 610 (1) 6 - (131) (4) - 108 - 12 - 25 - 146 - 125 - - - 141 (21) 214 - - - 480 (21) 108 12 25 146 125 - 120 214 - 459 178 605 11 1,038 26 978 215 672 139 895 2 - 109 1,102 361 594 - - 612 752 (1) (131) (4) (21) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000) (2) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz (3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3) AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other TOTAL AMERICAS Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande 160 - - (27) - 5 - - - 25 - 147 (1) - (58) 1 2 - - - 48 - 6 - - (3) - 4 - - - - - 312 (2) - (88) 1 11 - - - 73 - 137 (38) - (20) 1 - - - - 18 - 225 (9) - (57) (1) 3 - - 6 49 - 74 - - (19) - - - - 2 17 - 1 - - - - - - - - - (1) 437 (46) - (97) - 3 - - 8 84 - 163 - 139 - 7 - 309 - 98 (7) 216 - 74 - (1) - 389 (7) 163 139 7 309 91 216 74 (1) 381 163 - - - 3 - - - 139 18 - - 3 - - - 7 - - - 9 - - - 309 18 - - 15 - - - 98 - - - 1 - - - 216 - - - 3 - 14 - 74 - - - 2 - 1 - (1) 31 - - 22 - 1 - 389 31 - - 27 - 15 - 166 - 160 - 16 - 342 - 99 (7) 233 - 76 - 53 - 462 (7) 166 160 16 342 91 233 76 53 455 114 1,429 1,460 182 766 877 - - - 296 1,045 1,155 106 859 865 185 1,172 1,258 70 1,039 1,091 - - - 360 1,057 1,258 (46) (97) (7) (7) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other TOTAL AMERICAS Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande 160 - 5 - (27) - (1) 147 (1) (3) - (57) 1 - 6 (1) - - (4) - 1 312 (2) 2 - (88) 1 - 137 (38) 6 - (21) (5) - 225 (9) (2) - (57) (10) (1) 74 - 1 - (19) (9) (1) 1 1 - - - (1) - 437 (46) 4 - (97) (25) (2) 137 - 87 - 2 - 226 - 79 (6) 146 - 46 - - - 271 (6) 137 87 2 226 74 146 46 - 265 118 - 1,161 180 - 482 - - - 298 - 758 117 - 627 188 - 802 72 - 641 - - - 377 - 718 (46) (97) (25) (2) (6) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in South Africa (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000)(2) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) Mponeng West Wits Operations Surface operations South Africa other Total Discontinued Operations 147 - - (25) - - - - - 23 - 147 - - (25) - - - - - 23 - 98 - - (6) (1) - - - - 4 - 1 - - - (1) - (2) - - 3 - 247 - - (31) (2) - (2) - - 30 - 145 - 145 - 95 - 1 - 242 - 145 145 95 1 242 145 1 - - - - - - 145 1 - - - - - - 95 - - - - - - - 1 - - - - 24 - - 242 1 - - - 24 - - 146 - 146 - 95 - 26 - 267 - 146 146 95 26 267 127 1,144 1,152 127 1,146 1,154 94 1,015 1,016 0 - - 220 1,099 1,212 (31) (2) (2) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in South Africa (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) Mponeng West Wits Operations Surface operations South Africa other Total Discontinued Operations 147 - 3 - (25) (2) (2) 147 - 3 - (25) (2) (2) 98 - 2 - (6) (2) - 1 - - - - - - 247 - 5 - (31) (5) (2) 121 - 121 - 92 - 1 - 214 - 121 121 92 1 214 129 938 129 938 97 957 - - 226 946 (31) (5) (2) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. For the six months ended 31 December 2019 AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 208 1,363 By product revenue (1) (49) Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts - - Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (63) (317) Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation 1 3 Lease payment sustaining - 25 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations - 41 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments - - Sustaining exploration and study costs - 11 Total sustaining capital expenditure 26 219 Amortisation relating to inventory - - All-in sustaining costs 171 1,296 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (31) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 171 1,265 All-in sustaining costs 171 1,296 Non-sustaining Project capex 1 219 Non-sustaining lease payments - 1 Technology improvements - - Non-sustaining exploration and study costs 4 52 Care and maintenance costs - 26 Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations - 30 Other provisions - 1 All-in costs 175 1,625 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (33) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 175 1,592 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) 215 1,255 All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) 791 1,009 All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) 810 1,269 JOINT VENTURES (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. For the six months ended 31 December 2019 AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 208 1,363 By product revenue (1) (49) Inventory change 1 18 Amortisation of intangible assets - (1) Amortisation of tangible assets (63) (316) Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs 1 (29) Retrenchment costs - (2) Total cash costs 146 984 Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) - (27) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 146 957 Gold produced - oz (000)(2) 215 1,287 Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) 672 745 JOINT VENTURES (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Corporate and other (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Corporate(5) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) (2) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts - 5 Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (3) Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining - 3 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations 68 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory - - 1 - All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 71 - All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 71 All-in sustaining costs 71 Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs - - - - - Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations 9 Other provisions - All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 79 - All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 79 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) - - All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) - - (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. For the year ended 31 December 2020 Corporate and other (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Corporate(5) Cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) (2) By product revenue - Inventory change - Amortisation of intangible assets - Amortisation of tangible assets (3) Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs - Retrenchment costs - Total cash costs (6) Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) - Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies (6) Gold produced - oz (000) (2) - Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) - (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000)(2) All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) DRC MALI Joint Ventures GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa other SUBSIDIARIES Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 340 (1) - (104) 1 9 - - - 52 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 340 (1) - (104) 1 9 - - - 52 - 280 (1) - (74) 1 - - - 4 60 - 34 - - (6) - - - - - 8 - 377 - - (40) - - - - 2 15 - 542 (2) - (124) 4 16 - - 5 80 - (1) - - - - - - - - 1 - 1,232 (3) - (245) 5 17 - - 11 163 - 296 - - - - - 297 - 270 - 35 - 354 (53) 520 - - - 1,180 (53) 296 - - 297 270 35 301 520 - 1,127 296 - - - - - 2 - - - - - - - 6 - - - - - - - (3) - 297 - - - - - 4 - 270 - - - 2 - - - 35 161 - - 1 - 10 - 354 15 - - 5 - - - 520 7 2 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - 1,180 183 2 - 11 - 10 - 298 - 6 - (3) - 301 - 272 - 208 - 374 (56) 531 - - - 1,386 (56) 298 6 (3) 301 272 208 318 531 - 1,330 365 809 817 0 0 0 0 0 0 365 810 824 274 985 992 27 1,316 7,731 215 1,397 1,476 639 814 831 - - - 1,155 975 1,149 (3) (245) (53) (56) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) DRC MALI Joint ventures GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa Other SUBSIDIARIES Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 340 (1) (1) - (104) (4) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 340 (1) (1) - (104) (4) - 280 (1) 1 - (74) (6) - 34 - 9 - (6) (2) - 377 - (1) - (40) (9) - 542 (2) (12) - (124) (5) - (1) - - - - - - 1,232 (3) (3) (1) (244) (22) - 229 - - - - - 229 - 201 - 35 - 327 (49) 399 - (1) - 960 (49) 229 - - 229 201 35 278 399 (1) 911 364 629 0 0 0 0 364 629 275 731 30 1,145 215 1,293 623 641 - - 1,143 797 (3) (3) (1) (244) (22) (49) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande TOTAL AMERICAS All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory 342 (1) (64) 1 11 - - - 50 - 338 (2) (94) 1 10 - - 1 64 - 25 - (2) - 1 - - - - - 705 (3) (160) 3 22 - - 1 114 - 269 (82) (26) 1 - - - 2 31 (8) 391 (17) (109) (1) 8 - - 2 103 4 102 - (27) - 2 - - - 33 - 2 - (1) - - - - - - - 764 (99) (163) - 11 - - 4 168 (4) All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 340 - 318 - 25 - 682 - 187 (14) 381 - 110 - 2 - 681 (14) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 340 318 25 682 173 381 110 2 667 All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions 340 3 - - 22 - - 318 25 - - 5 - - 25 - - - 17 - - 682 28 - - 44 - - 187 - - - 1 - - 381 - - - 6 - 8 110 - - - 3 - 2 2 49 - - 47 - - 681 49 - - 57 - 10 All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 365 - 349 - 42 - 754 - 188 (14) 395 - 115 - 98 - 797 (14) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 365 349 42 754 174 395 115 98 783 Gold sold - oz (000) (2) All-in sustaining cost - $/oz (3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3) 258 1,320 1,417 299 1,061 1,164 - - - 557 1,225 1,356 186 931 934 364 1,050 1,091 114 953 997 - - - 664 1,003 1,179 (99) (163) (4) (14) (14) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande TOTAL AMERICAS Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs 342 (1) (1) - (64) (2) - 338 (2) (1) - (94) (1) - 25 - - (1) (1) (1) - 705 (3) (3) (1) (159) (4) - 269 (82) (16) - (26) (13) - 392 (17) 1 - (109) 4 (1) 102 - (1) - (27) 3 - 1 - - - (1) (1) - 764 (99) (16) (1) (162) (6) (2) Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) 274 - 240 - 22 - 536 - 132 (10) 270 - 76 - - - 478 (10) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 274 240 22 536 122 270 76 - 468 Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) 256 1,069 297 807 - - 554 968 173 699 362 747 114 665 - - 649 721 (99) (16) (1) (162) (6) (2) (10) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in South Africa (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000)(2) All-in sustaining cost - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) Mponeng West Wits Operations Surface operations South Africa other Total Discontinued Operations 158 - - - - - - - - 27 - 158 - - - - - - - - 27 - 124 - - - - - - - - 7 - 4 - - - - - - - - 1 - 287 (1) - - - - - - - 35 - 185 - 185 - 131 - 5 - 321 - 185 185 131 5 321 185 - - - - - - - 185 - - - - - - - 131 - - - - - - - 5 - - - - 17 - - 321 - - - - 17 - - 185 - 185 - 131 - 22 - 338 - 185 185 131 22 338 135 1,365 1,366 135 1,365 1,366 109 1,201 1,201 - - - 247 1,296 1,367 (1) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in South Africa (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) Mponeng West Wits Operations Surface operations South Africa other Total Discontinued operations 158 (1) (1) - - - (1) 158 (1) (1) - - - (1) 124 - (2) - - - - 4 - (4) - - - - 287 (1) (7) - - - (2) 155 - 155 - 122 - - - 277 - 155 155 122 - 277 134 1,164 134 1,164 107 1,131 - - 241 1,149 (1) (7) (2) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 340 2,699 By product revenue (1) (105) Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts - 5 Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (104) (570) Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation 1 7 Lease payment sustainng 9 53 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations - 68 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments - - Sustaining exploration and study costs - 15 Total sustaining capital expenditure 52 445 Amortisation relating to inventory - (4) All-in sustaining costs 297 2,613 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (67) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 297 2,546 - All-in sustaining costs 297 2,613 Non-sustaining Project capex - 260 Non-sustaining lease payments - 2 Technology improvements - - Non-sustaining exploration and study costs - 112 Care and maintenance costs - - Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations 4 29 Other provisions - - All-in costs 301 3,016 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (70) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 301 2,946 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) 365 2,376 - - All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) 810 1,072 All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) 824 1,240 JOINT VENTURES (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 340 2,699 By product revenue (1) (105) Inventory change (1) (21) Amortisation of intangible assets - (2) Amortisation of tangible assets (104) (568) Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs (4) (32) Retrenchment costs - (2) Total cash costs 229 1,969 Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) - (59) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 229 1,910 Gold produced - oz (000)(2) 364 2,345 Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) 629 815 JOINT VENTURES (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Summary of operations by mine For the year ended 31 December 2019 Corporate and other (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Corporate(5) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) (2) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts - - Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (3) Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation (1) Lease payment sustaining 5 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations 82 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory - 1 - - All-in sustaining costs 83 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 0 All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 84 All-in sustaining costs 83 Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements - - - Non-sustaining exploration and study costs (2) (1)Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions 7 2 All-in costs 89 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) 0 All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000)(2) 90 - All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) - All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) - (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. For the year ended 31 December 2019 Corporate and other (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Corporate(5) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) (2) By product revenue - Inventory change 5 Amortisation of intangible assets (1) Amortisation of tangible assets (1) Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs - Retrenchment costs (1) Total cash costs 3 Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) - Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 4 Gold produced - oz (000) (2) - - Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) - (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. (5) Corporate includes non-gold producing subsidiaries. Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000)(2) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) DRC MALI Joint Ventures GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa other SUBSIDIARIES Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 338 (1) - (130) 1 1 - - - 46 - 36 - - (3) 2 - - - - - - 54 - - (4) - - - - - - - 428 (1) - (137) 2 1 - - - 46 - 288 (1) - (58) 1 1 - - 1 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - 315 - - (38) - - - - 3 15 - 571 (1) - (133) 3 18 - - 7 75 - (1) - - (1) - - - - - 1 - 1,173 (2) - (230) 4 19 - - 12 107 - 255 - 35 - 50 - 339 - 249 - - - 295 (44) 540 - (1) - 1,083 (44) 255 35 50 339 249 - 251 540 (1) 1,039 255 5 - - 5 - 1 - 35 - - - - - - - 50 (1) - - - - - - 339 4 - - 5 - 1 - 249 - - - 1 - 2 - - 246 - - - 48 - - 295 7 - - 4 - 8 - 540 - 1 - 4 - - - (1) - - - - 1 - - 1,083 253 1 - 10 48 10 - 266 - 35 - 48 - 349 - 252 - 294 - 314 (47) 545 - - - 1,405 (47) 266 35 48 349 252 294 267 545 - 1,357 362 - 704 734 28 - 1,237 1,237 52 - 956 930 442 - 767 785 280 - 890 900 - - - - 213 - 1,176 1,252 604 - 894 903 - - - - 1,096 - 947 1,237 (2) (230) (44) (47) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Operations in DRC, Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) DRC MALI Joint ventures GHANA GUINEA TANZANIA Continental Africa Other SUBSIDIARIES Kibali Morila Sadiola Iduapriem Obuasi Siguiri Geita 338 (1) 4 - (130) (1) - 36 - (1) - (3) 1 - 54 - - - (4) - - 428 (1) 3 - (137) (1) - 288 (1) (4) - (58) (2) - - - - - - - - 315 - 1 - (38) (5) - 571 (1) (8) (1) (133) (8) - (1) - (1) (1) (1) - - 1,173 (2) (12) (2) (230) (14) - 210 - 33 - 50 - 292 - 223 - - - 273 (41) 421 - (4) - 913 (41) 210 33 50 292 223 - 232 421 (4) 872 366 572 27 1,205 51 966 444 657 275 815 2 - 213 1,091 604 695 - - 1,094 801 (2) (12) (2) (230) (14) (41) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Care and maintenance costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000) (2) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz (3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz (3) AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other TOTAL AMERICAS Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande 318 - - (55) 1 8 - - 4 43 - 297 (3) - (111) 1 4 - - - 83 - 17 - - (7) - 8 - - - - - 632 (3) - (173) 2 20 - - 4 126 - 274 (61) - (40) (2) - - - 1 32 - 416 (20) - (103) (3) 7 - - 8 91 - 131 - - (34) - - - - 5 34 - 1 - - - 1 - - - - - - 822 (81) - (177) (5) 7 - - 14 157 - 319 - 271 - 18 - 608 - 204 (15) 396 - 136 - 2 - 737 (15) 319 271 18 608 189 396 136 2 722 319 - - - 5 - - - 271 23 - - 3 - - - 18 - - - 19 - - - 608 23 - - 27 - - - 204 - - - 1 - - - 396 - - - 3 - 18 - 136 - - - 2 - 2 - 2 38 - - 43 - - - 737 38 - - 49 - 20 - 324 - 298 - 37 - 658 - 205 (15) 417 - 140 - 82 - 844 (15) 324 298 37 658 189 417 140 82 829 256 - 1,246 1,266 358 - 757 830 - - - - 614 - 990 1,072 219 - 859 863 358 - 1,107 1,164 122 - 1,105 1,141 - - - - 700 - 1,032 1,183 (81) (177) (5) (15) (15) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) AUSTRALIA TOTAL AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA BRAZIL Americas other TOTAL AMERICAS Sunrise Dam Tropicana Australia other Cerro Vanguardia AngloGold Ashanti Mineracao Serra Grande 318 - (1) - (55) (3) - 297 (3) (1) - (111) (1) - 17 - - (1) (7) (1) - 632 (3) (2) (1) (173) (5) - 274 (61) 3 - (40) (11) (1) 416 (20) (1) - (103) (12) (2) 131 - - - (34) (10) - 1 - - - - - (1) 822 (81) 2 - (177) (33) (3) 259 - 181 - 8 - 448 - 164 (12) 278 - 87 - - - 530 (12) 259 181 8 448 152 278 87 - 518 254 - 1,014 360 - 504 - - - 614 - 730 225 - 673 362 - 782 123 - 707 - - - 710 - 736 (81) (177) (33) (3) (12) (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Summary of operations by mine For the year ended 31 December 2019 Operations in South Africa (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation Lease payment sustaining Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments Sustaining exploration and study costs Total sustaining capital expenditure Amortisation relating to inventory All-in sustaining costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies All-in sustaining costs Non-sustaining Project capex Non-sustaining lease payments Technology improvements Non-sustaining exploration and study costs Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations Other provisions All-in costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold sold - oz (000)(2) All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) Mponeng West Wits Operations Surface operations South Africa other Total Discontinued Operations 287 - - (47) - - - - - 47 - 287 - - (47) - - - - - 47 - 189 - - (13) (3) - - - - 7 - 3 - - (1) - - (3) - - 3 - 479 - - (61) (3) - (3) - - 57 - 287 - 287 - 180 - 2 - 469 - 287 287 180 2 469 287 3 - - - - - - 287 3 - - - - - - 180 - - - - - - - 2 - - - - 42 - - 469 3 - - - 42 - - 289 - 290 - 180 - 44 - 514 - 289 290 180 44 514 242 - 1,186 1,197 242 - 1,187 1,198 172 - 1,043 1,043 - - - - 414 - 1,132 1,240 (61) (3) (3) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of (1) heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash (3) costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. December 2020 Supplementary report -www.AngloGoldAshanti.com For the year ended 31 December 2019 Operations in South Africa (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) By product revenue Inventory change Amortisation of intangible assets Amortisation of tangible assets Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs Retrenchment costs Total cash costs Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies Gold produced - oz (000) (2) Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) Mponeng TauTona West Wits Operations Surface operations South Africa other Total Discontinued Operations 287 (1) 3 - (47) (2) (2) - - - - - - - 287 (1) 3 - (47) (2) (2) 189 - (1) - (13) (2) - 3 - - - (1) (2) - 479 (1) 2 - (61) (6) (2) 238 - - - 238 - 173 - - - 411 - 238 - 238 173 - 411 243 976 - - 243 976 176 987 - - 419 981 (1) (61) (6) (2) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of (1) heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs (3) per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. December 2020 Supplementary report -www.AngloGoldAshanti.com For the year ended 31 December 2019 AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS All-in sustaining costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 428 2,626 By product revenue (1) (86) Realised gain (loss) on other commodity contracts - - Amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (137) (583) Adjusted for decommissioning amortisation 2 1 Lease payment sustaining 1 51 Corporate administration and marketing related to current operations - 82 Inventory writedown to net realisable value and other stockpile adjustments - - Sustaining exploration and study costs - 31 Total sustaining capital expenditure 46 390 Amortisation relating to inventory - - All-in sustaining costs 339 2,512 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (60) All-in sustaining costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 339 2,452 - All-in sustaining costs 339 2,512 Non-sustaining Project capex 4 314 Non-sustaining lease payments - 1 Technology improvements - - Non-sustaining exploration and study costs 5 84 Care and maintenance costs - 47 Corporate and social responsibility costs not related to current operations 1 37 Other provisions - 2 All-in costs 349 2,997 Adjusted for non-controlling interests and non -gold producing companies(1) - (62) All-in costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 349 2,935 Gold sold - oz (000)(2) 442 2,410 All-in sustaining cost per unit - $/oz(3) 767 1,017 All-in cost per unit - $/oz(3) 785 1,218 JOINT VENTURES (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. AngloGold Ashanti operations - Total (in $ millions, except as otherwise noted) SUBSIDIARIES EXCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Total cash costs Cost of sales per segmental information(4) 428 2,626 By product revenue (1) (86) Inventory change 3 (5) Amortisation of intangible assets - (3) Amortisation of tangible assets (137) (580) Rehabilitation and other non-cash costs (1) (53) Retrenchment costs - (4) Total cash costs 292 1,895 Adjusted for non-controlling interests, non-gold producing companies and other(1) - (53) Total cash costs adjusted for non-controlling interests and non-gold producing companies 292 1,842 Gold produced - oz (000)(2) 444 2,418 Total cash costs per unit - $/oz(3) 657 763 JOINT VENTURES (1) Adjusting for non-controlling interest of items included in calculation, to disclose the attributable portions only. Other consists of heap leach inventory. (2) Attributable portion. (3) In addition to the operational performances of the mines, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, all-in cost per ounce and total cash costs per ounce are affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate. AngloGold Ashanti reports all-in sustaining cost per ounce and all-in cost per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold sold in ounces. AngloGold Ashanti reports total cash costs per ounce calculated to the nearest US dollar amount and gold produced in ounces. (4) Refer - Segmental information. Attachments Original document

