Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. AngloGold Ashanti Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AngloGold Ashanti : announces cash tender offer for any and all of its 5.125% notes due 2022 PDF , 286.6kb

10/18/2021 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06

ISIN: ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG

CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")

NEWS RELEASE

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI HOLDINGS PLC ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS 5.125% NOTES DUE 2022

Please refer to the attached announcement for further information.

ENDS

Johannesburg

18 October 2021

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

CONTACTS

Media

Chris Nthite

+27 11 637

6388/+27 83 301 2481

cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com

Julie Bain

+27

66 364

0038

jbain@anglogoldashanti.com

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Sabrina Brockman

+1 646 880

4526/ +1 646 379 2555

sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com

Yatish Chowthee

+27

11 637

6273 / +27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com

Fundisa Mgidi

+27

11 6376763 / +27 82 821 5322

fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI HOLDINGS PLC ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER

FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS 5.125% NOTES DUE 2022

AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc (the "Offeror"), a company incorporated under the laws of the Isle of Man, announces today an offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding U.S.$750,000,000 5.125% notes due 2022 (the "Securities"), issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AGA"), a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of South Africa, for cash (the "Offer"). The terms and conditions of the Offer are described in an offer to purchase dated October 18, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as assigned to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Holders are advised to read carefully the Offer to Purchase for full details of, and information on the procedures for participating in, the Offer.

The following table sets forth certain information relating to pricing for the Offer.

Principal Amount

U.S. Treasury

Fixed Spread*

Bloomberg

Amount subject to

Title of Security

ISIN / CUSIP

Outstanding

Maturity Date

Reference Security

(basis points)

Reference Page

the Offer

5.125% notes due

US03512TAC53 /

U.S.$750,000,000

August 1, 2022

0.125% due July

50

FIT T/0-1

Any and all

2022

03512TAC5

31, 2022

______________

*The Fixed Spread is equivalent to the spread in the "Optional Redemption" provision under the Securities.

Purpose of the Offer

The Offeror is making the Offer to refinance a portion of its existing debt. The Offer, together with the proposed offering of a new series of debt securities, is intended to extend the Offeror's debt maturity profile. Securities purchased in the Offer are expected to be retired and canceled.

If the Financing Condition (as defined below) is satisfied, the Offeror intends to redeem any remaining outstanding Securities, which have not been validly tendered and accepted for payment in the Offer (the "Post-Closing Redemption"), pursuant to the make-whole redemption feature of the Securities and otherwise in accordance with the terms and conditions thereof. The Offeror notes that the spread used to calculate the make-whole redemption price would be the same as the Fixed Spread pursuant to the Offer. However, the Offeror is not obligated to do so and may decide not to redeem any Securities or redeem a lower principal amount of Securities. This announcement is not a notice of redemption for the Securities.

The Offer

The Offeror will pay a Purchase Price per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Deadline (including those validly tendered in accordance with the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures) calculated as described in the Offer to Purchase in a manner intended to result in a yield to the maturity date as of the Settlement Date equal to the sum of:

  • the yield to maturity on the Reference Treasury Security based on the bid-side price of the Reference Treasury Security as reported on the Bloomberg Reference Page specified above as measured at the Price Determination Time; and
  • the Fixed Spread.

In addition to the payment of the Purchase Price, each Holder whose Securities are validly tendered and delivered (and not validly withdrawn) (including those validly tendered in accordance with the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures) and accepted for purchase will also be paid Accrued Interest equal to interest accrued and unpaid on the Securities from (and including) the immediately preceding interest payment date for the Securities to (but excluding) the Settlement Date.

Accrued Interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date, and (in the case of Securities for which the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures are used) no additional accrued interest will be paid in respect of the period from the Settlement Date to the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date.

The Purchase Price and the Accrued Interest for the Securities validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Offer will be paid on the Settlement Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, as applicable (subject to the right of the Offeror to extend the Expiration Deadline and delay the acceptance of Tender Instructions as set out in the Offer to Purchase).

If a Holder tenders less than the full amount of its holding of Securities, Tender Instructions must be submitted in respect of a principal amount of Securities of no less than the Minimum Denomination and, unless otherwise specified in the Offer to Purchase, may be submitted in respect of integral multiples of U.S.$1,000 above such Minimum Denomination. The "Minimum Denomination" is U.S.$1,000.

The Offer is not conditioned on any minimum amount of Securities being tendered. The Offeror's obligation to accept and pay for Securities in the Offer is, however, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the General Conditions and the condition that the Offeror shall have completed prior to the Expiration Deadline an offering of debt securities in an aggregate principal amount of at least U.S.$750,000,000 (the "Financing Condition"), contained in the Offer to Purchase. Subject to applicable securities laws and the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, the Offeror reserves the right, with respect to the Offer made by it, (i) to waive or modify in whole or in part any and all conditions to the Offer, (ii) to extend the Withdrawal Deadline and/or the Expiration Deadline, (iii) to modify or terminate the Offer or (iv) to otherwise amend the Offer in any respect.

Announcements in connection with the Offer will be made by issuing a press release to a widely disseminated news or wire service. Copies of all announcements, notices and press releases will be available from the Information & Tender Agent. All documentation relating to the Offer, together with any updates, will also be available on the Offer Website www.dfking.com/anglogold operated by the Information & Tender Agent for the purpose of the Offer.

A tender of Securities for purchase pursuant to the Offer should be made by the submission of a valid Tender Instruction. If any Holder wishes to tender its Securities but such Holder cannot comply with the procedures for the submission of a valid Tender Instruction prior to the Expiration Deadline, such Holder may tender its Securities according to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, as set out in the Offer to Purchase.

INDICATIVE TIMETABLE

The following table sets out the expected dates and times of the key events relating to the Offer. This is an indicative timetable and is subject to change.

Date and Time

Action

October 18,

Commencement of the Offer

2021

..........................................

Offer to Purchase available from the Information & Tender Agent and on

the Offer Website.

Offer announced through a press release to a recognized financial news

service in the manner described under "Terms and Conditions of the Offer-

Announcements" in the Offer to Purchase.

October 22, 2021, 10:00

Price Determination Time

a.m.

2

(New York City time)

..........................................

The Dealer Managers will calculate the Purchase Price in the manner

described in the Offer to Purchase.

October 22, 2021, Promptly

Announcement of Purchase Price

after the Price

Determination

Time

The Offeror will announce the Purchase Price by publication through a

..........................................

recognized financial news service in the manner described under "Terms

and Conditions of the Offer-Announcements"in the Offer to Purchase.

October 22, 2021, 5:00 p.m.

Expiration Deadline

(New York City time)

..........................................

The last time and date for Holders to submit Tender Instructions (or, where

applicable, Notices of Guaranteed Delivery) in order to be able to

participate in the Offer and to be eligible to receive the Purchase Price and

Accrued Interest on the Settlement Date or the Guaranteed Delivery

Settlement Date, as applicable.

October 22, 2021, 5:00 p.m.

Withdrawal Deadline

(New York City time)

..........................................

Deadline for Holders to properly withdraw tenders of their Securities (or,

where applicable, Notices of Guaranteed Delivery). If a tender of Securities

(or, where applicable, a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery) is properly

withdrawn, the Holder will not receive any consideration on the Settlement

Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, as applicable (unless that

Holder validly re-tenders such Securities at or prior to the Expiration

Deadline and the Securities are accepted by the Offeror).

October 25,

Announcement of Results of the Offer

2021

..........................................

The Offeror expects to announce the aggregate principal amount of

Securities to be accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer (assuming that

Securities tendered in accordance with the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures

are validly delivered by the Guaranteed Delivery Deadline).

Expected to be October 25,

Settlement Date

2021

..........................................

Settlement Date for Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase

by the Offeror, other than in the case of Securities validly tendered pursuant

to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. Payment of the Purchase Price and

any Accrued Interest in respect of any such Securities.

October 26, 2021, 5:00 p.m.

Guaranteed Delivery Deadline

(New York City time)

3

..........................................

Expected to be October 27, 2021

..........................................

The last time and date for Holders to validly deliver Securities in respect of which a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery was delivered at or prior to the Expiration Deadline.

Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date

Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date for Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Offeror pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. Payment of the Purchase Price and any Accrued Interest in respect of any such Securities.

The above dates and times are subject, where applicable, to the right of the Offeror to extend, re-open, amend, and/or terminate the Offer, subject to applicable securities laws and the terms set within the Offer to Purchase. Holders of Securities are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Securities when such intermediary would require to receive instructions to participate in, or withdraw their instruction to participate in, the Offer before the deadlines specified above.

Holders of Securities are advised to read carefully the Offer to Purchase for full details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Offer.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Holders of Securities may access the Offer to Purchase and the form of Notice of Guaranteed Delivery at www.dfking.com/anglogold.

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers:

Barclays Bank PLC

BNP Paribas

5 The North Colonnade

16 boulevard des Italiens

Canary Wharf

75009 Paris

London E14 4BB

France

United Kingdom

Attention: Liability Management

Attention: Liability Management Group

Telephone:

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3134 8515

+33 1 55 77 78 94

Email: eu.lm@barclays.com

Email: liability.management@bnpparibas.com

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
03:42aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : announces cash tender offer for any and all of its 5.125% notes due 20..
PU
03:42aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : announces launch of proposed notes offering PDF , 193.3kb
PU
10/15Pure Gold Mining Inc. announced that it has received CAD 3.473 million in funding from ..
CI
10/13South Africa's rand gains as dollar retreats, gold rallies
RE
10/13BARRICK GOLD : In Congo, Barrick sees gold reserves extending Kibali mine to 2040
RE
10/12ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Deutsche Bank Adjusts AngloGold Ashanti PT to $21 From $26.50, Maintai..
MT
10/12ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : RBC Cuts Price Target on AngloGold Ashanti to $16 From $20, Maintains ..
MT
10/06FTSE 100 Closes Down on Fears of Rising Consumer Costs
DJ
10/06FTSE Drops, Sterling Expected to Gain on Prospect of Rate Rise
DJ
10/06Pure Gold Mining to Raise C$3.5 Million Via Share Issue to AngloGold Ashanti
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 013 M - -
Net income 2021 661 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 051 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 7 882 M 7 867 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,88 $
Average target price 20,30 $
Spread / Average Target 7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Calderon Chief Executive Officer
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ramos Chairman
Graham J. Ehm Executive VP-Group Planning & Technical
Sicelo Ntuli Chief Operating Officer-Africa
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED-19.54%7 867
NEWMONT CORPORATION-4.78%45 641
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.41%34 030
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-11.63%25 615
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-4.53%18 482
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.31%14 931