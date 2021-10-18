AngloGold Ashanti : announces cash tender offer for any and all of its 5.125% notes due 2022 PDF , 286.6kb

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI HOLDINGS PLC ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER

FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS 5.125% NOTES DUE 2022

AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc (the "Offeror"), a company incorporated under the laws of the Isle of Man, announces today an offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding U.S.$750,000,000 5.125% notes due 2022 (the "Securities"), issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AGA"), a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of South Africa, for cash (the "Offer"). The terms and conditions of the Offer are described in an offer to purchase dated October 18, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as assigned to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Holders are advised to read carefully the Offer to Purchase for full details of, and information on the procedures for participating in, the Offer.

The following table sets forth certain information relating to pricing for the Offer.

Principal Amount U.S. Treasury Fixed Spread* Bloomberg Amount subject to Title of Security ISIN / CUSIP Outstanding Maturity Date Reference Security (basis points) Reference Page the Offer 5.125% notes due US03512TAC53 / U.S.$750,000,000 August 1, 2022 0.125% due July 50 FIT T/0-1 Any and all 2022 03512TAC5 31, 2022 ______________

*The Fixed Spread is equivalent to the spread in the "Optional Redemption" provision under the Securities.

Purpose of the Offer

The Offeror is making the Offer to refinance a portion of its existing debt. The Offer, together with the proposed offering of a new series of debt securities, is intended to extend the Offeror's debt maturity profile. Securities purchased in the Offer are expected to be retired and canceled.

If the Financing Condition (as defined below) is satisfied, the Offeror intends to redeem any remaining outstanding Securities, which have not been validly tendered and accepted for payment in the Offer (the "Post-Closing Redemption"), pursuant to the make-whole redemption feature of the Securities and otherwise in accordance with the terms and conditions thereof. The Offeror notes that the spread used to calculate the make-whole redemption price would be the same as the Fixed Spread pursuant to the Offer. However, the Offeror is not obligated to do so and may decide not to redeem any Securities or redeem a lower principal amount of Securities. This announcement is not a notice of redemption for the Securities.

The Offer

The Offeror will pay a Purchase Price per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Deadline (including those validly tendered in accordance with the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures) calculated as described in the Offer to Purchase in a manner intended to result in a yield to the maturity date as of the Settlement Date equal to the sum of:

the yield to maturity on the Reference Treasury Security based on the bid-side price of the Reference Treasury Security as reported on the Bloomberg Reference Page specified above as measured at the Price Determination Time; and

bid-side price of the Reference Treasury Security as reported on the Bloomberg Reference Page specified above as measured at the Price Determination Time; and the Fixed Spread.

In addition to the payment of the Purchase Price, each Holder whose Securities are validly tendered and delivered (and not validly withdrawn) (including those validly tendered in accordance with the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures) and accepted for purchase will also be paid Accrued Interest equal to interest accrued and unpaid on the Securities from (and including) the immediately preceding interest payment date for the Securities to (but excluding) the Settlement Date.