AngloGold Ashanti : announces launch of proposed notes offering PDF , 193.3kb

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06 ISIN: ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company") NEWS RELEASE AngloGold Ashanti announces launch of proposed notes offering NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. (JOHANNESBURG) - AngloGold Ashanti is pleased to announce today the proposed offering of US$750 million aggregate principal amount of notes due 2028 (the "New Notes"). The New Notes will be issued by AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc (the "Issuer"), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and will be unsecured and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company. The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the New Notes, together with cash on hand, to (i) fund the purchase price for the Issuer's outstanding 5.125% notes due 2022 (the "Existing Notes") to the extent validly tendered and accepted for payment in a tender offer for the Existing Notes, (ii) redeem any remaining outstanding Existing Notes, which have not been validly tendered and accepted for payment in such tender offer, and (iii) pay related transaction fees, including applicable premia and expenses. * * * This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the New Notes described herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing in this announcement constitutes a notice of redemption for the Existing Notes. The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. 1

The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a "retail investor" means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client, as defined in point of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the UK Financial Services and Market Act 2000 ("FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement the Insurance Distribution Directive, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA ("UK MiFIR"); or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, no key information document required by the PRIIPs Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the United Kingdom has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation. This announcement is not being made, and has not been approved by an authorised person, for the purposes of Section 21 of the FSMA. Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom, and is only for circulation to persons outside the United Kingdom or to persons in the United Kingdom falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined by Article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 ("Financial Promotion Order"), within Article 43 of the Financial Promotion Order or high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order; or any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated under the Financial Promotion Order and should not be relied on or acted on in the United Kingdom by any other persons. The manufacturer target market in respect of the New Notes (MiFID II and UK MiFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs or UK PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA or UK. The offering as described in this announcement will not be addressed to the public in South Africa. ENDS Johannesburg 18 October 2021 JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited CONTACTS Media Chris Nthite +27 83 301 2481 cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com Julie Bain +27 66 364 0038 jbain@anglogoldashanti.com General inquiries media@anglogoldashanti.com Investors Sabrina Brockman +1 646 880 4526 / +1 646 379 2555 sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com Yatish Chowthee +27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080 yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com Fundisa Mgidi +27 11 637 6763 / +27 82 821 5322 fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com 2

Cautionary Statement Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in costs, cost savings and other operating results, return on equity, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AngloGold Ashanti's operations, individually or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AngloGold Ashanti's exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture transactions, AngloGold Ashanti's liquidity and capital resources and capital expenditures and the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental health and safety issues, are forward-looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti's operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or forecasts involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic, social and political and market conditions, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain disruptions, any public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), and other business and operational risks and other factors, including mining accidents. For a discussion of such risk factors, refer to AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2020, which has been filed with the SEC, as well as the preliminary prospectus supplement dated 18 October 2021, which has also been filed with the SEC. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein. The information contained in this announcement has not been reviewed or reported on by AngloGold Ashanti's external auditors. Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Reg No: 1944/017354/06 ISIN: ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com 3