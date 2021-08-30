AngloGold Ashanti : dealing in securities PDF , 147.7kb

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06

ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG

CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")

NEWS RELEASE

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DESIGNATE OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

On 6 July 2021, AngloGold Ashanti announced the appointment of Alberto Calderon as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from 1 September 2021. AngloGold Ashanti gives voluntary notice that the CEO Designate has dealt in securities of the Company.

Details of the transaction is provided below:

Name of CEO designate Alberto Calderon Name of company AngloGold Ashanti Limited Date of transaction 23 August 2021 Nature of transaction On-market purchase of shares Class of security CHESS Depositary Interests* Number of shares purchased 1,448 Price per share AUD4.7465 Value of transaction (excluding fees) AUD6,872.93 Date of transaction 25 August 2021 Nature of transaction On-market purchase of shares Class of security American Depository Receipts** Number of shares purchased 1,100 Price per share US$16.0035 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$17,606.85 Date of transaction 26 August 2021 Nature of transaction On-market purchase of shares Class of security American Depository Receipts** Number of shares purchased 1,100 Price per share US$16.1803 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$17,798.33 Date of transaction 27 August 2021 Nature of transaction On-market purchase of shares Class of security American Depository Receipts** Number of shares purchased 1,100 Price per share US$16.6517 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$18,316.87

1