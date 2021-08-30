Log in
    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/27
247.2 ZAR   +1.90%
01:42aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : dealing in securities PDF , 147.7kb
PU
08/27ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : No X (Form 6-K)
PU
08/26ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Dealing in securities by a director of AngloGold Ashanti Limited PDF , 141.9kb
PU
AngloGold Ashanti : dealing in securities PDF , 147.7kb

08/30/2021 | 01:42am EDT
AngloGold Ashanti Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06

ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG

CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")

NEWS RELEASE

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DESIGNATE OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

On 6 July 2021, AngloGold Ashanti announced the appointment of Alberto Calderon as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from 1 September 2021. AngloGold Ashanti gives voluntary notice that the CEO Designate has dealt in securities of the Company.

Details of the transaction is provided below:

Name of CEO designate

Alberto Calderon

Name of company

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Date of transaction

23 August 2021

Nature of transaction

On-market purchase of shares

Class of security

CHESS Depositary Interests*

Number of shares purchased

1,448

Price per share

AUD4.7465

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

AUD6,872.93

Date of transaction

25 August 2021

Nature of transaction

On-market purchase of shares

Class of security

American Depository Receipts**

Number of shares purchased

1,100

Price per share

US$16.0035

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

US$17,606.85

Date of transaction

26 August 2021

Nature of transaction

On-market purchase of shares

Class of security

American Depository Receipts**

Number of shares purchased

1,100

Price per share

US$16.1803

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

US$17,798.33

Date of transaction

27 August 2021

Nature of transaction

On-market purchase of shares

Class of security

American Depository Receipts**

Number of shares purchased

1,100

Price per share

US$16.6517

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

US$18,316.87

1

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

*5 CDIs are equal to one AngloGold Ashanti Ordinary Share

**1 American Depositary Receipt is equivalent to 1 AngloGold Ashanti ordinary share

ENDS

30 August 2021

Johannesburg

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

CONTACTS

Media

Chris Nthite

+27

11 637

6388/+27 83 301 2481

cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com

Julie Bain

+27

663 640 038

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Sabrina Brockman

+1 646 880

4526/ +1 646 379 2555

sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com

Yatish Chowthee

+27

11 637

6273 / +27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com

Fundisa Mgidi

+27

11 6376763 / +27 82 821 5322

fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 05:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
