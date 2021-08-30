AngloGold Ashanti : dealing in securities PDF , 147.7kb

AngloGold Ashanti Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06
ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG
CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")
NEWS RELEASE
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DESIGNATE OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
On 6 July 2021, AngloGold Ashanti announced the appointment of Alberto Calderon as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from 1 September 2021. AngloGold Ashanti gives voluntary notice that the CEO Designate has dealt in securities of the Company.
Details of the transaction is provided below:
|
Name of CEO designate
|
Alberto Calderon
|
|
|
Name of company
|
AngloGold Ashanti Limited
|
|
|
Date of transaction
|
23 August 2021
|
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market purchase of shares
|
|
|
Class of security
|
CHESS Depositary Interests*
|
|
|
Number of shares purchased
|
1,448
|
|
|
Price per share
|
AUD4.7465
|
|
|
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
|
AUD6,872.93
|
|
|
Date of transaction
|
25 August 2021
|
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market purchase of shares
|
|
|
Class of security
|
American Depository Receipts**
|
|
|
Number of shares purchased
|
1,100
|
|
|
Price per share
|
US$16.0035
|
|
|
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
|
US$17,606.85
|
|
|
Date of transaction
|
26 August 2021
|
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market purchase of shares
|
|
|
Class of security
|
American Depository Receipts**
|
|
|
Number of shares purchased
|
1,100
|
|
|
Price per share
|
US$16.1803
|
|
|
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
|
US$17,798.33
|
|
|
Date of transaction
|
27 August 2021
|
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market purchase of shares
|
|
|
Class of security
|
American Depository Receipts**
|
|
|
Number of shares purchased
|
1,100
|
|
|
Price per share
|
US$16.6517
|
|
|
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
|
US$18,316.87
|
|
1
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
|
|
*5 CDIs are equal to one AngloGold Ashanti Ordinary Share
**1 American Depositary Receipt is equivalent to 1 AngloGold Ashanti ordinary share
ENDS
30 August 2021
Johannesburg
JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
|
CONTACTS
|
|
|
|
|
Media
|
|
|
|
|
Chris Nthite
|
+27
|
11 637
|
6388/+27 83 301 2481
|
cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com
|
Julie Bain
|
+27
|
663 640 038
|
|
General inquiries
|
|
|
|
media@anglogoldashanti.com
|
Investors
|
|
|
|
|
Sabrina Brockman
|
+1 646 880
|
4526/ +1 646 379 2555
|
sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com
|
Yatish Chowthee
|
+27
|
11 637
|
6273 / +27 78 364 2080
|
yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com
|
Fundisa Mgidi
|
+27
|
11 6376763 / +27 82 821 5322
|
fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com
Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com
