AngloGold Ashanti : April 15, 2021 - AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Extension Leads to New Tanzania Contract Mining JV  (162.2k)

04/15/2021 | 03:33am EDT
AngloGold Ashanti Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06

ISIN: ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG

CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU

("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA", the "Company" or the "Group")

NEWS RELEASE

AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Extension Leads to New Tanzania Contract Mining JV

(GEITA, TANZANIA) - NEWS RELEASE - AngloGold Ashanti, in line with its strategy to ensure a sustainable contribution to the economies in host countries, has facilitated the establishment of the BG Umoja joint venture in Tanzania, which has been awarded a $186m two-year mining contract for the Nyankanga and Geita Hill underground mining projects.

The 80/20 joint venture is a partnership between Africa Underground Mining Services (AUMS) Tanzania, a subsidiary of Australia's Perenti Group, and local drilling services and mining- supply company, Geofields Tanzania Limited. The partnership is modelled on a similar underground mining joint venture at the Company's Obuasi Redevelopment Project in Ghana between AUMS Ghana and Accra-based, wholly Ghanaian-owned Rocksure and will help build local specialised mining capacity.

"We're working with our experienced mining contractors to assist in establishing local joint ventures for long-term transfer of sustainable skills, and to continue building on our sustainable local procurement programmes," said Sicelo Ntuli, AngloGold Ashanti's Chief Operating Officer: Africa. "AngloGold Ashanti is building sustainable local procurement programmes that will allow it to stimulate economic and social development at all of its operations, evidenced by the significant contribution Geita has made to the fiscus and people of Tanzania."

AngloGold Ashanti's annual expenditure with indigenous Tanzanian suppliers has almost tripled to $162m since 2016. The company's local team in Tanzania has set itself an ambitious target of 60% to 70% of all expenditures with indigenous Tanzanian companies, by 2025.

In addition, AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Gold Mine has awarded a two-year fuel transportation contract, worth approximately $10.8m a year, to two local contractors - one of which is originally from Geita. This is in line with the mine's commitment to contribute to the economies of host communities. The Geita-based company was part of Geita Mine's supply chain capacity building initiative for host community suppliers, a partnership between the Mine and the National Economic Empowerment Council.

To influence Scope 3 emissions, trucks are to be compliant with EURO IV emissions standards, tankers are to be made of an aluminium alloy material to reduce weight and the age of the fleet will be maintained at less than six years.

The contractors already employ women fuel tanker drivers, fulfilling the Mine's requirements for diversity and inclusion. The two contractors both own workshop facilities in Geita town and participate in social initiatives aimed at uplifting the lives of host community residents.

AngloGold Ashanti has been operating at Geita Gold Mine for more than 20 years, with the project initially a single pit mine, evolving now to a predominantly underground operation, employing 5,700 employees and contractors.

Earlier this year, the Government of Tanzania recognized AngloGold Ashanti's contribution to the economy of the country, awarding it for its outstanding performance in a number of areas, including environmental and safety performance, corporate social investment, the best taxpayer in the mining sector, the runners up in local business content and overall best performer in the mining sector in Tanzania in 2019/2020.

About Geita Gold Mine

Geita, one of AngloGold Ashanti's flagship mines, is located in north-western Tanzania in the Lake Victoria goldfields of Mwanza region, about 120km from Mwanza and 4km west of the town of Geita. It has been in operation as a large-scale mine since 2000.

ENDS

Johannesburg

15 April 2021

Contacts

Media

Chris Nthite

+27

11 637

6388/ +27 83 301 2481

cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com

Julie Bain

+27

663 640 038

jbain@anglogoldashanti.com

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Sabrina Brockman

+1 646 880

4526/ +1 646 379 2555

sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com

Yatish Chowthee

+27

11 637

6273 / +27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com

Fundisa Mgidi

+27

11 637

6763 / +27 82 821 5322

fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com

Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in costs, cost savings and other operating results, return on equity, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AngloGold Ashanti's operations, individually or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AngloGold Ashanti's exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture transactions, AngloGold Ashanti's liquidity and capital resources and capital expenditures and the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental health and safety issues, are forward-looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti's operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or forecasts involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic, social and political and market conditions, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates,

the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain disruptions, any public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), and other business and operational risks and other factors. For a discussion of such risk factors, refer to AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F, which have each been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

The information contained in this announcement has not been reviewed or reported on by AngloGold Ashanti's external auditors.

Non-GAAP financial measures

This communication may contain certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures. AngloGold Ashanti utilises certain Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios in managing its business. NonGAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies may use. Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Reg No: 1944/017354/06 ISIN: ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
